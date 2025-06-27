These are the best VR headset deals on the market right now (2025)

Jump to:
We've rounded up the best VR headset deals from around the web as the world of virtual reality is more accessible than ever before.
These days, VR isn't necessarily a work of sci-fi but a genuine option for top-tier gaming and a tool that can be used for education and work purposes. We think it's always important to do your research before purchasing anything, and our pages to the best VR headsets, VR space games and VR space experiences could help you make your decision.
Below, there's a VR headset deal suitable for everyone, regardless of your budget and needs. There are discounts available on models from manufacturers like Meta and HTC Vive and we've included discounts for US-based and UK-based people. You can also check out a few accessory deals we've included too. So, whether you're looking for a good-value price, a massive discount, a standalone model or a bundle, scroll down for the best VR headset deals sourced exclusively from reputable retailers.
Best VR headset deals 2025
Meta Quest 3 With Free Trial and Game: $499 at Amazon
The best overall headset on the market, the Meta Quest 3. It offers performance, games, experiences and value for money. This option also comes with controllers. It sits at the top of our best VR headsets guide and you can check out our Meta Quest 3 review too.
This bundle comes with "Batman: Arkham Shadow" and a three-month free trial of Meta Quest Plus.
Meta Quest 3S With Arkham Shadow and Meta Quest+ free trial: was $300 now $269 at Amazon
Save over $30 on one of the best VR headsets on the market. It features the same processor as the Meta Quest 3 and has access to the same games and experiences. The graphics aren't quite as good but they are still good in their own right, and, it's a lot cheaper.
Note: This deal comes with the Batman: Arkham Shadow game and a three-month free trial of Meta Quest Plus.
HTC Vive XR Elite: was $899 now $799 at vive.com
Save $100 on a VR headset that features in our best VR headsets guide as the best hybrid model out there, the HTC Vive XR Elite. It's excellent for both VR and AR, has 1920x1920 resolution per eye, has a lightweight design and it comes with controllers too.
PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: $399 at Amazon
Get the lowest-ever price on the PlayStation Virtual Reality (PSVR) headset 2. It features 2000x2040 image resolution, good exclusive games, a wide field-of-view, a 90Hz refresh rate and controllers.
VR accessory deals 2025
Kang Yu Meta Quest 2 Accessory covers: was $26 now $22 at Amazon
Save 15% on this protective set of accessories that includes a silicone face cover, a shell cover for your VR, a grip cover for touch controllers and a protective lens cover.
Note: You can save a further 5% by applying the coupon.
Kiwi Design P4 Carry Case for Meta Quest: was $40 now $20 at Amazon
Save 50% on this stylish and hard-wearing case, compatible with all Meta Quest headsets. With a soft flannel lining, it will keep your headset safe from dust and scratches, and a separate pouch can store your controllers.
Note: You'll need to tick to apply a coupon before adding this to your basket to get the full saving.
UK VR headset deals 2025
Get what we think is the best overall VR headset. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, a 110-degree field of view, 2064 x 2248 resolution and you can take a closer look in our Meta Quest 3 review.
Note: This is all but the lowest price we've seen for this headset. This technically isn't a deal, but it's a very good price.
HTC VIVE Pro: was £449 now £349 at vive.com
Save £100 on the excellent HTC Vive Pro. The HTC Vive Pro 2 might have superseded it, but the HTC Vive Pro remains a powerful high-end headset. And, you get two months of Viveport Infinity included with this deal.
HTC VIVE Pro McLaren Livery: was £919 now £749 at vive.com
Save £170 on an excellent headset that comes with an awesome-looking limited edition livery made in conjunction with McLaren. It comes with everything you need to get started, including controllers and sensors.
Meta VR headset deals
In this section, you'll find the best available prices on models from Meta which is a division of Facebook (specializing in virtual reality headsets). While there isn't a great deal of selection here, the headsets are of high quality. The Meta Quest 3 is the market leader when it comes to Meta Quest, and it has some seriously impressive specs for its price.
There's also the newer Meta Quest 3S, which is designed to be a more budget-friendly alternative: It plays the same games and software as the Quest 3, with slightly pared down specs.
The Meta Quest 2 has been officially discontinued, but there are still some great deals around if you want to grab a serious bargain.
Note: Meta VR headsets were formerly known as Oculus.
Meta Quest 3S
Valve VR headset deals
Here we have Valve virtual reality headsets. We feature just one headset in this section but thankfully, it's an exceptional headset. It also comes with Half Life Alyx, which is regarded as the best virtual reality game out there.
The Valve Index is a high-quality product. You may spend a bit more than with other VR sets, but if you're willing to spend the extra bit of cash you will end up with something that reflects that and doesn't disappoint. Bonus points if you can find it at a discounted price.
Valve Index
HTC VR headset deals
This section contains the most products in one section in this guide, and they're all from HTC. The five different headsets that feature here show the company's ability to produce high-quality products consistently and we've picked the best ones to cover everyone's budget.
HTC has been in the VR headset game longer than most, and it knows how to make a great VR headset. The HTC Vive Pro 2 is at the higher end of most people's budget but does have that extra quality whilst headsets like HTC Vive Cosmos Elite and the Cosmos are a bit less pricey and offer a fantastic VR experience.
HTC Vive Pro 2
HTC Vive Cosmos Elite
HTC Vive Cosmos
HTC Vive Pro
Sony PlayStation VR headset deals
PSVR, aka PlayStation Virtual Reality, is Sony's own proprietary VR headset for PlayStation consoles. That means it only works with PS4 and PS5 but this headset is nevertheless great because it offers players a new way to play and adds an entirely new dimension to some of people's favorite games on the console.
The headset has proven to be a popular way to play new games and experience virtual reality, so much so that Sony released the PSVR 2.
PSVR 2
PSVR
Recent updates
April 15: We have rewritten the intro and strap as well as removed expired discounts and added new deals in.
