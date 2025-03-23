These Are the Hair Growth Products We Tested—And That Really Work (2025)

Chances are that you’ve experienced hair loss at some point—and maybe more so with age. Integrating the best hair-growth products into your routine can help you achieve fuller, thicker, and longer strands. But with all sorts of buzzy solutions available—vitamins for hair growth, shampoos for thinning hair, eyelash serums, red light therapy devices—how do you know which ones are actually worth it? To learn more about choosing the right ones for you, we spoke to dermatologists, trichologists, and hair stylists for recommendations—and did our own extensive testing.

“What you use depends on the cause of your hair loss, as well as the level of development,” says Hardik Doshi, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon at hair-restoration clinic Ample. Certain formulas for combatting thinning hair can really work, depending on your needs and the ingredients, says board-certified dermatologist Anna Chacon, MD. She suggests considering topical treatments and supplements that cater specifically toward the hair-growth cycle by slowing the rate of hair loss and stimulating new growth. You'll also want to optimize your scalp's overall health by reducing build-up, breakage, and flaking with hair-care products like scalp serums, hydrating hair oils, thickening shampoos and conditioners, and various tools that boost blood flow.

Below, find a curation of great hair products for thinning hair that stood out from the dozens we tried. What's the very best product for thickness? Experts say you'll likely want to use several in combination, like a supplement along with a serum and shampoo. If you're unsure, definitely speak to a derm to help you develop a routine.

How we tested products for hair growth We first compiled the most dermatologist-recommended and best-selling products for hair growth, including vitamins, shampoos, serums, topical solutions, hair oils, scalp scrubs, red light therapy devices, and scalp massagers. Each product was assigned to a Glamour tester (or was previously recommended by a tester) and used consistently in accordance with the expert recommendation for that product in order to see initial results—in most cases, at least six weeks. During the testing period, reviewers tracked changes in hair shedding (was there less hair loss over time?), fullness, and density, particularly along the hairline. They also evaluated the overall user experience: Was the product easy to incorporate into their routine? Did it have a pleasant fragrance and texture? For shampoos and topical treatments, we considered factors like lather, rinseability, whether it left residue, and if it was drying. For devices, testers noted comfort, convenience, and ease of use. Finally, we factored in value—how long the product lasted and whether its performance justified the price. The results helped us determine which products truly delivered and earned a spot on our list.

1. Best Hair-Growth Vitamin: Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Supplement

Multiple experts recommend this as perhaps one of the best vitamins for hair growth—and it's been clinically proven to strengthen thinning hair. “Nutrafol has a range of hair supplements formulated with a blend of minerals and vitamins, including vitamins A, D, and biotin, to help support hair health,” Y. Claire Chang, MD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York, tells Glamour. “Studies have shown an improvement in hair shedding and thickness, but it can take three to six months to see improvement.” This supplement is rich in saw palmetto, which fights shrinking hair follicles, and collagen, which is crucial for the hair-growth cycle but that plant-based diets in particular often lack.

Glamour reviewer Jessica Arazi suffered from a great amount of hair loss after giving birth and said that she started to shed significantly less within a few weeks. “My hairstylist commented on the amount of hair regrowth on my head,” she says. A drawback is that you have to take a full dose of four pills daily. “But it’s been well worth it for me,” Adams says. "Almost a year in, my hair is the thickest it’s been in 20 years.”

What we love: Vitamin-rich; results supported by research

What's worth considering: Pricey; need to take four pills a day with a meal

2. Best Hair-Growth Treatment: Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam

Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam $78 $51 Amazon

Despite its reputation, Rogaine isn’t just for men. This particular topical solution is meant to help regrow hair and improve hair density with FDA-approved minoxidil, an over-the-counter drug proven to promote hair growth. Pump half a cap of the foam into your hand and then massage it into dry hair before styling once a day. Expect to start seeing results in four months. “Rogaine has been shown in studies to help a large percentage of people keep the hair they have,” Papri Sarkar, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Massachusetts, tells Glamour. “And in 5% of people, it can cause new hair growth.”

Glamour reviewer Gabriella Iannetta was recommended the hair loss treatment by her doctor. She was in the market for prescription pills but was told that those can actually grow “chia-pet-esque hair,” sometimes in unwanted places. “I wanted to deal with some thinning at my hairline,” she says. “I use this every day, and have noticed a lot of fullness in just one month. It’s been a staple in my everyday routine.”

What we love: Comes with a four-month supply; proven effectiveness; FDA-approved

What's worth considering: Expensive; requires daily application; not safe to use while pregnant or breastfeeding

3. Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Hair Growth: Vegamour Hydr-8 Shampoo and Conditioner

Courtesy of brand Vegamour Hydr-8 Hydrate and Repair Shampoo and Conditioner $76 $68 Amazon $76 $68 Vegamour Original photo from Candice Cameron testing Vegamour Hydr-8 Shampoo

In addition to its Gro serum and gummies, Vegamour is known for its hydrating shampoo for thinning hair. Its key ingredients are a vegan keratin protein that strengthens hair strands by bonding to them (and that's safe for pregnancy and breastfeeding, unlike products that contain minoxidil), says Rahi Sarbaziha, MD, a double board-certified integrative aesthetics doctor in Beverly Hills. “Vegamour’s Hydr8 shampoo completely transformed my hair,” says Glamour reviewer Candice Cameron. “I suffered a huge amount of hair loss and breakage because of stress, and also damage from years of coloring it. Vegamour’s shampoo brought my hair back to being healthy, and I haven’t been losing my hair like I once did. I naturally have fine hair, but it looks the best it’s looked in a long time.” For shinier, healthier hair, use it with its accompanying conditioner.

What we love: Strengthens hair and boosts shine; postpartum-safe; vegan

What's worth considering: May weigh down fine hair; pricey

4. Best Serum for Hair Growth: Act + Acre Cold Pressed Stem Cell Scalp Serum

Courtesy of brand Act + Acre Cold Processed Stem Cell Scalp Serum $86 Amazon $86 Sephora $86 Act + Acre Original video by Glamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary

Dr. Chacon recommends massaging a bit of Act + Acre’s hair-growth serum onto your scalp before bed if you suffer from thinning, dryness, and flaking. Buildup can actually inhibit hair growth, she says, and detoxing with a product like this one can create a healthier environment for development of new follicles. This moisturizing serum is packed with ingredients like antibacterial aloe vera, nourishing hyaluronic acid, and stimulating bamboo extract that can support overall scalp health and strengthen your strands.