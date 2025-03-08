These Are the Hydrating Treatments That Make Our Hair Feel Like Silk (2025)

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Chances are you deal with dry hair from time to time, so you should be using the best hydrating hair treatments to nourish your strands. Whether in the form of serums, masks, or leave-ins, these nourishing formulas penetrate parched cuticles to deliver deep conditioning, leaving hair smoother, shinier, and stronger. Even if dryness isn’t your primary predicament, these treatments are a game-changer for heat-stylers and salon regulars. Hot tools and bleaching weaken hair’s natural bonds, leading to brittleness, breakage, and, yes, dryness. So quench your hair’s thirst now and protect it from future despair with the best hydrating treatments the internet has to offer—as recommended by editors, hairstylists, and dermatologists.
Best Overall: Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask
Why it's worth it: Skin care meets hair care in Amika's Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask, delivering moisturizing powerhouses straight to your strands. Niacinamide, squalane, and hyaluronic acid (sound familiar?) quench dry, depleted hair, while polyglutamic acid locks in hydration—even after shampooing and conditioning. Ohio- and New York City-based hairstylist Mia Santiago swears by it for even the most desperate 'dos. "This one is great for heat-damaged or overly processed hair," she said. Plus, the sheer creaminess is satisfying all on its own.
Tester feedback: "The name says it all. This mask is so intensely hydrating I would've also taken Hydro Tidal Wave, Hydro Blast, Hydro Tsunami—you get the point," said shopping director Shanna Shipin. "I've yet to try a hair product that's given me quite as juicy, bouncy, and hydrated hair as this, with a lasting effect that really keeps your hair happy for days. (I have extra dry curls with heat damage, so that's saying something!) It's a beautiful light blue color and a [small dollop of] whipped custard that goes a long way."
Key ingredients: squalane, hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, sea buckthorn extract | Who it's for: people with extra dry or color-treated hair | Fragrance-free: no | How often to use: once per week
Best for Wavy Hair: Roz Milk Hair Serum
Why it's worth it: Milk has made its way out of your fridge and onto your vanity. You probably already own a milky toner and a milky cleanser, so it's only right to add Roz's Milk Hair Serum to your collection. This three-in-one defines, hydrates, and smooths even the thirstiest strands—perfect for reviving a stale blowout or refreshing hair between wash days. "You're ultimately looking for a product that helps your hair air dry nicely, with just enough hydration without weighing it down. This formula is an all-around perfect product, and I always recommend it for my clients looking to enhance their natural waves," said Los Angeles-based hairstylist Richard Grant.
Thanks to grape extract, walnut oil, ginger root, and frankincense, this formula gets to the root (wink) of dryness, delivering moisture, color enhancement, and strength. And the scent? A standout blend of warm vetiver and bright citrus that makes the dairy even dreamier.
Tester feedback: "My 2B-ish waves tend to be fine and prone to frizz, so I'm always on the hunt for formulas that can both deliver enough moisture and create definition without adding weight," says contributing editor Deanna Pai. "I just scrunch this in before I air-dry and poof, my hair retains texture and lift, but feels noticeably softer and smoother."
Key ingredients: grape extract, walnut oil, ginger root, frankincense, panthenol | Who it's for: people with wavy hair types | Fragrance-free: no | How often to use: as often as desired
Best for Color-Treated Hair: K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask
Why it's worth it: Don't let the "mask" mislead you—the K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask is a lightweight leave-in that delivers all the perks of a rinse-out, designed to be applied to shampooed but unconditioned hair. Its bond-building technology works wonders on damaged, color-treated strands whose keratin has been depleted by bleaching—with a 2024 Readers' Choice Award to prove it. Los Angeles-based cosmetic chemist Javon Ford shouts out this formula's inclusion of dicaprylyl ether (an emollient). "It's this superlight, silky emollient, and silicone alternative that's easily absorbed into the hair shaft without leaving a greasy feel. It definitely plays a role in how the product feels and performs," he explained.
Tester feedback: "After letting the K18 mask soak for four minutes, I blow-dry to reveal a head of super silky, frizz-free hair," says commerce writer Jennifer Hussein. “Though it provides a high-shine finish similar to weightier formulas, this leave-in conditioner doesn't leave a waxy or tacky film behind—well, as long as you follow the directions and add the tiniest bit at a time. I only need two pumps for my head of ultra-thick hair.”
Key ingredients: peptides, wheat protein | Who it's for: people with over-processed hair | Fragrance-free: | How often to use: weekly
Best Strenghtening: Fekkai Super Strength + Repair Mask
Why it’s worth it: A 2024 Best of Beauty winner, Fekkai’s Super Strength + Repair Mask won our hearts for its supremely rich texture and even more decadent hydration—thanks to the magic of coconut, jojoba oils, and the proprietary Prodew 500, a strengthening, shine-boosting blend of amino acids. This scrumptious mask—infused with notes of tonka beans, soft woodiness, and almonds—goes easy on sensitive scalps, too, with pH levels between 4.0 and 5.0.
Tester feedback: “This mask is so rich and nourishing, I can instantly feel my hair being rejuvenated,” says senior director of audience development Lexi Herrick. “It reduces flyaways, eliminates frizzy hair, and leaves my hair feeling healthy and smooth all in one go.”
Key ingredients: coconut oil, jojoba oil, amino acids, silicones | Who it’s for: people with brittle hair | Fragrance-free: no | How often to use: once or twice per week
Best for Styling: Ouai Hair Gloss
Ouai
Hair Gloss
Why it’s worth it: Plain and simple—if you own a hair dryer, you should own a bottle of Ouai’s Hair Gloss. The hyaluronic acid-stuffed, rice water-enriched treatment is the ultimate hydrating, shine-amping formula, especially when paired with a hot tool (since it offers heat protection up to 450°F). After you shampoo, section your hair into two to five segments, and apply a pea- to quarter-size squirt of product to each, working it in from the mid-lengths to ends. Let the gloss sit for five minutes before rinsing. You can sub it out as your conditioner or use it as reinforcement. You’ll feel the difference right away.
Tester feedback: “As my hair met the heat, I saw and felt a difference. The strands were shinier and smoother, with more hydration and markedly less frizz. Running my fingers through my locks post-blow dry was easier than usual—despite the wintery dryness in my apartment,” shared contributing commerce writer Annie Blackman. “I gave a satisfied, Pantene-commercial-style hair toss in the mirror and readied myself to rack up compliments at the show I was playing that night (it worked!).”
Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, rice water, sugar beets | Who it’s for: people with medium-thick hair, people who use heat regularly | Fragrance-free: no | How often to use: n/a
Best Splurge: Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Why it's worth it: Oribe's Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil is a luxe elixir, armed with a 2024 Best of Beauty Award and a mission to smooth, hydrate, and strengthen. A blend of argan and jasmine oils powers this lightweight formula, backed by the Oribe Signature Complex—a mix of damage-defending, scent-dispersing watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower. For best results, apply it to damp hair and let it sit for 10 minutes to reach peak absorption. Applying right before using heat will help speed up dry time, too.
Tester feedback: Allure social director Kassidy Silva uses this mask weekly. "I use a lot of hot tools on my hair daily, so this mask helps perk up my ends and keeps it looking long and strong," Silva said.
Key ingredients: jasmine extract, argan extract, Oribe Signature Complex | Who it's for: everyone | Fragrance-free: no | How often to use: weekly
Best Bond-Building: Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Why it's worth it: "Olaplex No. 3 is a game-changer for damaged hair. It's a bond builder that repairs the broken disulfide bonds in your hair that cause damage from heat styling, coloring, and chemical treatments," says hairstylist Angelo David, founder of Angelo David Salon in New York City. A generous slather of this formula on a damp 'do penetrates the hair shaft with reparative amino acids, restoring ionic bonds. "This can be used as a weekly at-home treatment to reduce breakage and visibly strengthen hair, or if hair is more damaged, two to three times a week," says colorist Christin Brown, who specializes in curly hair (and is an Olaplex global ambassador). The formula is lightweight but indulgent, and the results are as sleek as can be.
Tester feedback: "As I was doing a final rinse, my fingers slid through my silky hair, and by the time it was dry, I could see the difference: My hair was frizz-free, particularly the pieces framing my face, and when I looked at the back of my head in the mirror, I couldn't believe the overall smoothness," said senior beauty editor Paige Stables. “Normally, to achieve such a sleek finish, this would have required additional styling products on the lengths of my hair and a blast of hair spray to tame flyaways. But in a matter of minutes, my hair looked significantly healthier.”
Key ingredients: bond builder (bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate), glycerin | Who it's for: people with seriously damaged hair | Fragrance-free: yes | How often to use: weekly; damaged hair: two to three times per week
Best for Fine Hair: Virtue Flourish Thickening & Hydrating Mask
Why it's worth it: Virtue's Flourish Thickening & Hydrating Mask is a massive help for thinning hair, a hard-to-come-by quality, according to New York City-based hairstylist Jerome Lordet. "In general, masks can't treat or prevent hair loss, but this one is great to address thinning hair by reducing breaking and moisturizing without weighing hair down," Lordet explains. The formula features Virtue's signature alpha keratin protein, which staves off breakage, boosts volume, and moisturizes without weighing down hair. You'll also get a hearty dose of fructooligosaccharides (say that ten times fast) and beetroot extract to help repair split ends.
Key ingredients: alpha keratin protein, fructooligosaccharides, peptides, beetroot extract, red clover flower extract | Who it's for: people with thin or thinning hair | Fragrance-free: no | How often to use: once or twice per week
Best Overnight: Aveda Nutriplenish Replenishing Overnight Serum
Why it’s worth it: Your hair is tired, so let Aveda’s Nutriplenish Replenishing Overnight Serum take the night shift. This hydrating treatment is packed with pomegranate seed oil, mango butter, and coconut oil to replenish lipids, mend brittleness, and seal cuticles for added strength and shine. It’s "pillow-proof," meaning no greasy residue on your precious linens, and the lightweight goodness absorbs swiftly and sticks around for eight hours of hydration while you snooze. Pair it with the rest of Aveda’s Nutriplenish collection, like this matching shampoo and conditioner, for even more hydration.
Key ingredients: pomegranate seed oil, mango butter, coconut oil | Who it’s for: people who want an overnight option | Fragrance-free: no | How often to use: as often as desired
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the benefits of using a hydrating hair treatment?
Here's the deal—extra moisture leads to healthy hair and softer strands. Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Connecticut, highlights the power of humectants like hyaluronic acid (commonly found in skin care) in hair care. "It revives dry strands and restores softness in just one minute," she explains. "Just like your skin, your hair loses moisture daily—from heat styling, environmental stressors, and even washing. Without proper hydration, it becomes dry, brittle, and prone to breakage."
According to Emily Claire, a colorist and Davines educator at Rob Peetoom Salon in NYC, treatments typically fall into two categories. "The first is surface-level cosmetic treatments, like hair masks and leave-in conditioners, that offer temporary shine and softness. The second is bond-building reparative treatments, like K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask and Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, which work at the molecular level to repair serious damage," she explains. Still, whether the benefits are short-term or long-term, any hydrating hair treatment can be valuable.
How are hydrating hair treatments different from regular conditioners?
"A hair mask [for example] is very similar to a daily conditioner in that it restores the hydration of the hair after shampooing,” New Jersey-based hairstylist Michelle Cleveland told Allure. "However, a mask contains higher concentrations of vitamins, oils, and butters that will penetrate deeper into the hair when left on for longer periods of time than a traditional conditioner," she said. "The result is a higher level of hydration to the hair which ultimately leads to repairing dry, damaged, and/or dehydrated hair."
So, while you shouldn’t ditch your standard conditioner altogether—it’s an important part of regular maintenance—your hair will look and feel even more hydrated when paired with an intensive treatment buddy.
Meet the experts:
- Michelle Cleveland, a hairstylist based in New Jersey
- Emily Claire, a colorist and Davines educator at Rob Peetoom Salon in New York City
- Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Connecticut
- Jerome Lordet, a hairstylist based in New York City
- Christin Brown, a colorist who specializes in curly hair
- Richard Grant, a hairstylist based in Los Angeles
- Mia Santiago a hairstylist based in New York City and Ohio
- Angelo David, founder of Angelo David Salon in New York City
How we test and review products
We always enlist a range of testers for our makeup vertical, but hair-care products and tools are another story. While there are certainly products that can be used across different hair textures, lengths, curl patterns, thicknesses, colors (natural and unnatural), and needs, hair products are often created with specific consumers in mind. Many are created in order to address a concern (dandruff, breakage, brittleness) or to work most effectively for a specific hair type (4C curls, wavy hair, gray hair). You wouldn’t want to pick up a purple shampoo that’s only been reviewed by someone with, say, auburn hair, or a diffuser that’s never been tested by anyone with curls—right?
For our review of the best hydrating hair treatments, we enlisted the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, and hair experts—many of whom want shinier, healthier-looking hair. Testers considered performance across four primary categories: efficacy, texture and experience, fragrance, and packaging. For more on what's involved in our reporting, check out our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
