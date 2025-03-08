These Are the Hydrating Treatments That Make Our Hair Feel Like Silk (2025)

Chances are you deal with dry hair from time to time, so you should be using the best hydrating hair treatments to nourish your strands. Whether in the form of serums, masks, or leave-ins, these nourishing formulas penetrate parched cuticles to deliver deep conditioning, leaving hair smoother, shinier, and stronger. Even if dryness isn’t your primary predicament, these treatments are a game-changer for heat-stylers and salon regulars. Hot tools and bleaching weaken hair’s natural bonds, leading to brittleness, breakage, and, yes, dryness. So quench your hair’s thirst now and protect it from future despair with the best hydrating treatments the internet has to offer—as recommended by editors, hairstylists, and dermatologists.

Our Top Hydrating Hair Treatments

Best Overall: Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask

Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask $42 Amazon $42 Revolve Allure shopping director Shanna Shipin applying the Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask Shanna Shipin

Why it's worth it: Skin care meets hair care in Amika's Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask, delivering moisturizing powerhouses straight to your strands. Niacinamide, squalane, and hyaluronic acid (sound familiar?) quench dry, depleted hair, while polyglutamic acid locks in hydration—even after shampooing and conditioning. Ohio- and New York City-based hairstylist Mia Santiago swears by it for even the most desperate 'dos. "This one is great for heat-damaged or overly processed hair," she said. Plus, the sheer creaminess is satisfying all on its own.

Shipin before applying the Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask Shanna Shipin Shipin after applying the Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask Shanna Shipin

Tester feedback: "The name says it all. This mask is so intensely hydrating I would've also taken Hydro Tidal Wave, Hydro Blast, Hydro Tsunami—you get the point," said shopping director Shanna Shipin. "I've yet to try a hair product that's given me quite as juicy, bouncy, and hydrated hair as this, with a lasting effect that really keeps your hair happy for days. (I have extra dry curls with heat damage, so that's saying something!) It's a beautiful light blue color and a [small dollop of] whipped custard that goes a long way."

Key ingredients: squalane, hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, sea buckthorn extract | Who it's for: people with extra dry or color-treated hair | Fragrance-free: no | How often to use: once per week

Best for Wavy Hair: Roz Milk Hair Serum

Roz Milk Hair Serum $52 Nordstrom $52 Credo Beauty $52 Revolve Deanna applying the Roz Hair Milk Serum Deanna Pai

Why it's worth it: Milk has made its way out of your fridge and onto your vanity. You probably already own a milky toner and a milky cleanser, so it's only right to add Roz's Milk Hair Serum to your collection. This three-in-one defines, hydrates, and smooths even the thirstiest strands—perfect for reviving a stale blowout or refreshing hair between wash days. "You're ultimately looking for a product that helps your hair air dry nicely, with just enough hydration without weighing it down. This formula is an all-around perfect product, and I always recommend it for my clients looking to enhance their natural waves," said Los Angeles-based hairstylist Richard Grant.

Thanks to grape extract, walnut oil, ginger root, and frankincense, this formula gets to the root (wink) of dryness, delivering moisture, color enhancement, and strength. And the scent? A standout blend of warm vetiver and bright citrus that makes the dairy even dreamier.

Deanna before applying the Roz Hair Milk Serum Deanna Pai Deanna after applying the Roz Hair Milk Serum Deanna Pai

Tester feedback: "My 2B-ish waves tend to be fine and prone to frizz, so I'm always on the hunt for formulas that can both deliver enough moisture and create definition without adding weight," says contributing editor Deanna Pai. "I just scrunch this in before I air-dry and poof, my hair retains texture and lift, but feels noticeably softer and smoother."