These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (2025)

I like to get my nails done as much as the next person—it's such a relaxing treat. Plus, whenever I paint my nails at home, it never looks as good as when I'm coming out of the salon. But sometimes, an at-home manicure is necessary, whether you're trying to save some money, don't have time to get to a salon, or just need to fix your nails quickly.

If you want to get a salon-worthy at-home manicure, you're going to need to start with the right tools. The basics would be a set of nail clippers, a nail file, a cuticle nipper, and a pusher. But you can also branch out to a buffer, a pair of scissors, and maybe even things you need for the feet, like a foot file. And if you really want to treat yourself, you can also keep some cuticle oil, a nail soak, and other nail treatments on hand. You might not even miss getting your nails done professionally when you've got everything you need in the comfort of your own home.

To help you stock your at-home "salon," I've compiled a list of some of the best manicure tools below.

Best Nail Clippers

Tweezerman Nail Clipper Set This duo will have your hands and feet covered. The nail clipper has a curved shape that follows the natural curve of the nail, and the toenail clipper has straight blades to prevent ingrown nails.

Firiker Nail Clipper Set These have ultra-sharp blades that will cut your nails smoothly, preventing any cracking or splitting.

Revlon Deluxe Nail Clipper At just $2, you really can't go wrong with this durable and precise nail clipper. It features contoured handles for a firm grip.

Barefoot Scientist Clip Clip Easy-Trim Nail Clippers With sharp stainless steel blades and a deep jaw, Barefoot Scientist's nail clipper provides a precise cut. It also has a wide lever for an ergonomic bonus.

Best Cuticle Nippers

Tweezerman Ultra Precision Cuticle Nipper It's hard not to be distracted by the gold finish on this tool. It not only looks good, but it's also very handy and durable. Plus, there's a protective coating on its surface to prevent rusting.

Sally Hansen Nip Em Neat Cuticle Nipper 1/2-Inch Jaw Sally Hansen's cuticle nipper has an extra-sharp and precise blade to trim cuticles and hangnails.

Ejiubas Cuticle Trimmer With Cuticle Pusher This cuticle nipper has a rubber grip so it's easier to hold and use. It also comes with a pusher so you can neatly manage your cuticles.

Ulta Basics Cuticle Trimmer This dual-ended tool has a cuticle trimmer on one end and a slanted tip on the other to push back the cuticle.

Best Nail Buffers

Revlon Shape N Buff This is a multitasker—it has two surfaces to shape and smooth nails and a buffer side to give your nails a glossy finish.

Onsen Secret Japanese Nail Buffer This nail bufferhas three sides, so you can use it to file, smooth, and polish your nails.Use the white side every 10 days for shine, the blue side every 10 days to stimulate growth, and the silver side every 14 days to smooth and clean.

Sally Hansen Professional Salon Smoothing Block This nail buffer can be used to even the nail surface, remove ridges and stains, and buff the nails to make them shiny. See Also The Ultimate Beginner Nail Tech Kit List

TsMaddts Nail Files and Buffer With this set, you get six nail files and six buffers, so you'll never run out.

Deborah Lippmann Smooth Operator Nail File This four-sided buffer has numbers on each section so you can follow the directions to a perfectly polished manicure. One is used to shape the nail, the other is to buff ridges, another is to smooth the nail surface before applying a base coat, and the last one is used for a high-shine buff when you don't want to paint your nails.

Best Nail Files

Orly Buffer File Duo Orly'sbuffer-and-nail-file duo has a unique contour shape so it can reach difficult areas around the cuticle.

OPI Crystal Nail File OPI's crystal nail file can be disinfected and is long-lasting. It prevents peeling and chipping.

Revlon Compact Nail File You get 24 nail files for just $2 here, which feels too good to be true, butI'lltake it. Each file has a coarse brown side to file and shape the nails, while the beige side smooths the edges.

Nail Tek Crystal Nail File With Fuchsia Case Perfect for on-the-go nailcare, this crystal file comes with a fuchsia case. It has a special patented surface that prevents splitting and peeling. It protects the nail edge, and the abrasive surface won't wear out.

Best Sets and Kits

Utopia Care 15-Piece Manicure Set You've got everything you need here for the perfect manicure and pedicure and then some. It contains nail clippers, peeling knives, cuticle trimmers, a toenail nipper, a nail file, a push stick, eyebrow tweezers, scissors, blackhead needles, and an ear pick.

Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit Take this mini kit on your next trip, or carry it around with you for a quick fix. It has a clipper, a cuticle and hangnail snipper, a cuticle pusher and nail cleaner, and a nail file.

Yougai Manicure Set Nail Clippers Housed in a sturdy and sleek carrying case are 18 tools for pretty much all your nail and grooming needs. In addition to the usual nail clippers and files, it has nose-hair scissors, tweezers, and more.

Sephora Collection Tough as Nails Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Kit Sephora's full-sized manicure set contains a cuticle nipper, an angled nail clipper, scissors, a nail clipper, a double-ended cuticle trimmer/pusher, a cuticle trimmer, and a toe nail clipper. It also comes in a handy zippered case.

Orly Magnetic Manicure Kit One side of the kit's clutch holder has a magnetic side to hold the tools in place so you won't misplace them. It features nail clippers, cuticle nippers, a cuticle pusher, a flat glass file, and a rounded glass file.

Next, I Swear These Strategic Nail Polish Colors Never Clash With Any of My Outfits