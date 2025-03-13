These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (2025)

By Sarah Yang

last updated

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (1)

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

I like to get my nails done as much as the next person—it's such a relaxing treat. Plus, whenever I paint my nails at home, it never looks as good as when I'm coming out of the salon. But sometimes, an at-home manicure is necessary, whether you're trying to save some money, don't have time to get to a salon, or just need to fix your nails quickly.

If you want to get a salon-worthy at-home manicure, you're going to need to start with the right tools. The basics would be a set of nail clippers, a nail file, a cuticle nipper, and a pusher. But you can also branch out to a buffer, a pair of scissors, and maybe even things you need for the feet, like a foot file. And if you really want to treat yourself, you can also keep some cuticle oil, a nail soak, and other nail treatments on hand. You might not even miss getting your nails done professionally when you've got everything you need in the comfort of your own home.

To help you stock your at-home "salon," I've compiled a list of some of the best manicure tools below.

Best Nail Clippers

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (2)

Tweezerman

Nail Clipper Set

This duo will have your hands and feet covered. The nail clipper has a curved shape that follows the natural curve of the nail, and the toenail clipper has straight blades to prevent ingrown nails.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (3)

Firiker

Nail Clipper Set

These have ultra-sharp blades that will cut your nails smoothly, preventing any cracking or splitting.

Revlon

Deluxe Nail Clipper

At just $2, you really can't go wrong with this durable and precise nail clipper. It features contoured handles for a firm grip.

Barefoot Scientist

Clip Clip Easy-Trim Nail Clippers

With sharp stainless steel blades and a deep jaw, Barefoot Scientist's nail clipper provides a precise cut. It also has a wide lever for an ergonomic bonus.

Best Cuticle Nippers

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (7)

Tweezerman

Ultra Precision Cuticle Nipper

It's hard not to be distracted by the gold finish on this tool. It not only looks good, but it's also very handy and durable. Plus, there's a protective coating on its surface to prevent rusting.

Sally Hansen

Nip Em Neat Cuticle Nipper 1/2-Inch Jaw

Sally Hansen's cuticle nipper has an extra-sharp and precise blade to trim cuticles and hangnails.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (9)

Ejiubas

Cuticle Trimmer With Cuticle Pusher

This cuticle nipper has a rubber grip so it's easier to hold and use. It also comes with a pusher so you can neatly manage your cuticles.

Ulta

Basics Cuticle Trimmer

This dual-ended tool has a cuticle trimmer on one end and a slanted tip on the other to push back the cuticle.

Best Nail Buffers

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (11)

Revlon

Shape N Buff

This is a multitasker—it has two surfaces to shape and smooth nails and a buffer side to give your nails a glossy finish.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (12)

Onsen Secret

Japanese Nail Buffer

This nail bufferhas three sides, so you can use it to file, smooth, and polish your nails.Use the white side every 10 days for shine, the blue side every 10 days to stimulate growth, and the silver side every 14 days to smooth and clean.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (13)

Sally Hansen

Professional Salon Smoothing Block

This nail buffer can be used to even the nail surface, remove ridges and stains, and buff the nails to make them shiny.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (14)

TsMaddts

Nail Files and Buffer

With this set, you get six nail files and six buffers, so you'll never run out.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (15)

Deborah Lippmann

Smooth Operator Nail File

This four-sided buffer has numbers on each section so you can follow the directions to a perfectly polished manicure. One is used to shape the nail, the other is to buff ridges, another is to smooth the nail surface before applying a base coat, and the last one is used for a high-shine buff when you don't want to paint your nails.

Best Nail Files

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (16)

Orly

Buffer File Duo

Orly'sbuffer-and-nail-file duo has a unique contour shape so it can reach difficult areas around the cuticle.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (17)

OPI

Crystal Nail File

OPI's crystal nail file can be disinfected and is long-lasting. It prevents peeling and chipping.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (18)

Revlon

Compact Nail File

You get 24 nail files for just $2 here, which feels too good to be true, butI'lltake it. Each file has a coarse brown side to file and shape the nails, while the beige side smooths the edges.

Nail Tek

Crystal Nail File With Fuchsia Case

Perfect for on-the-go nailcare, this crystal file comes with a fuchsia case. It has a special patented surface that prevents splitting and peeling. It protects the nail edge, and the abrasive surface won't wear out.

Best Sets and Kits

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (20)

Utopia Care

15-Piece Manicure Set

You've got everything you need here for the perfect manicure and pedicure and then some. It contains nail clippers, peeling knives, cuticle trimmers, a toenail nipper, a nail file, a push stick, eyebrow tweezers, scissors, blackhead needles, and an ear pick.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (21)

Tweezerman

Mini Nail Rescue Kit

Take this mini kit on your next trip, or carry it around with you for a quick fix. It has a clipper, a cuticle and hangnail snipper, a cuticle pusher and nail cleaner, and a nail file.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (22)

Yougai

Manicure Set Nail Clippers

Housed in a sturdy and sleek carrying case are 18 tools for pretty much all your nail and grooming needs. In addition to the usual nail clippers and files, it has nose-hair scissors, tweezers, and more.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (23)

Sephora Collection

Tough as Nails Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Kit

Sephora's full-sized manicure set contains a cuticle nipper, an angled nail clipper, scissors, a nail clipper, a double-ended cuticle trimmer/pusher, a cuticle trimmer, and a toe nail clipper. It also comes in a handy zippered case.

These Are the Only Tools You Need for the Best At-Home Manicure (24)

Orly

Magnetic Manicure Kit

One side of the kit's clutch holder has a magnetic side to hold the tools in place so you won't misplace them. It features nail clippers, cuticle nippers, a cuticle pusher, a flat glass file, and a rounded glass file.

Sarah Yang

Managing Editor

Sarah is lifestyle writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering health and wellness, interior design, food, beauty, and tech. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she attended New York University and lived in New York for 12 years before returning to L.A. in 2019. In addition to her work at Who What Wear, she held editor roles at Apartment Therapy, Real Simple, House Beautiful, Elle Decor, and The Bump (sister site of The Knot). She has a passion for health and wellness, but she especially loves writing about mental health. Her self-care routine consists of five things: a good workout, “me” time on the regular, an intriguing book/podcast/playlist to unwind after a long day, naps, and decorating her home.

