These Body Oils Make Your Skin Feel (and Smell) Unbelievably Good (2025)

If you want to be that person that smells good all the time, a scented body oil is key to long-lasting fragrance. These multitasking body oils contain complex, indulgent fragrance blends akin to your favorite perfume (albeit less concentrated) with the special addition of having nourishing, moisture-replenishing formulas. Speaking of their conditioning formulations, these skin-plumping oils tend to feature the hits in terms of ingredients: hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisture-sealing jojoba oil, and squalane are just the beginning. Though they're spiked with heavy-hitting hydrators, these quick-drying formulas seep into skin in seconds, so you (and your favorite shirt) won’t be unpleasantly surprised by greasy residue. Below, our editors gush about the best body oils that’ll make your skin feel and smell ridiculously good.
Our Top Scented Body Oils
- Best Overall: Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil, $52
- Best with SPF: Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30, $20
- Best Fruity Scent: Oui the People Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss in Orange Blossom, $65
- Best Floral-Fruity Scent: Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Body Oil, $132
- Best Skin Scent: Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil, $70
- Best Warm Scent: L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil, $52
- Best Woody Scent: Tatcha Hinoki Body Oil, $58
- Best Shimmery: Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, $110
- Best Splurge: Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil, $120
- Best Budget: Body by TPH Anything Glows Body Oil, $26
Best Overall: Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil
Why we love it: The Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil feels as great as it smells on our skin—and, trust us, it smells so good. Just like the original body cream that started the Sol de Janeiro scent craze, this oil features a delightfully gourmand scent blend of nutty pistachio and almond paired with warm, sweet vanilla and salted caramel. On top of its luxurious scent profile, its formula utilizes a mix of Brazilian olive oil and microalgae extract, two antioxidant-rich ingredients that support the skin barrier, boost elasticity and calm inflammation. Meanwhile, the brand's proprietary guarana extract-based complex uses caffeine to tighten the look of your skin. Its lightweight texture instantly soaks into the skin for a non-greasy, more supple feel that lasts all day long (just like its scent).
Tester feedback: “If you know anything about Sol de Janeiro, you know how good all their products smell and feel on the skin,” says shopping market editor Angela Trakoshis. “The Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil is no different. Its lightweight texture and heavenly scent, combined with pistachio and caramel, make it a game-changer for smoother, more radiant skin. I like to use it right after the shower on damp skin so it can really moisturize and ensure that yummy scent lingers all day.”
Key ingredients: Guaraná Caffeine+ Complex (guarana extract), microalgae extract, olive oil | Fragrance notes: pistachio, almond, heliotrope, jasmine, vanilla, salted caramel, sandalwood | Total scent options: 2 (Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil, Beija Flor Elasti-Body Oil)
Best with SPF: Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30
Why we love it: Hate the feel (and scent) of usual sunscreen lotions? Then treat yourself to the fast-drying, non-greasy Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30, a lightweight oil that utilizes chemical-based sunscreen filters to guard your skin against harsh UV rays. As it seeps into your skin, this oil instantly softens skin with the works: extracts from chamomile and calendula, bisabolol, vitamin E, and oils from jojoba and rose all make an appearance. It has a very subtle, powdery scent blend Vacation calls “Baby Oil Accord,” an aromatic homage to the oils we’ve (regretfully) slathered on in the past for pre-frying our skin in the sun in the hopes of a tan, which usually ended in a sunburn—damn, how we’ve grown as a society…
Tester feedback: “Due to time constraints (and the procrastination that leads to them), I seldom have time to get my entire body-care routine done, so I have run out of my home in a mad dash without applying any sunscreen on my body many times (gasp!),” says commerce writer Jennifer Hussein. “Vacation’s Baby Oil SPF 30 has turned into my sole non-negotiable for my daily routine because it covers all of my daytime body-care bases (as in, sun protection, moisture, and fragrance) with one lightweight formula. It dries down immediately, so I don’t even have to wait more than 30 seconds to put on my clothes after applying, but I will take a few seconds to breathe in its beachy scent.”
Key ingredients: avobenzone (2.8%), homosalate (9.8%), octisalate (4.9%), octocrylene (9.5%), jojoba oil, chamomile extract, calendula extract, rose oil, bisabolol, vitamin E | Fragrance notes: orange blossom, freesia, grass, jasmine, rose, cinnamon, musk, violet, guaiac wood | Total scent options: 4 (Baby Oil SPF 30, Chardonnay Oil SPF 30, Shimmer Oil SPF 30, Orange Gelée SPF 30 Spray Oil SPF 30)
Best Fruity Scent: Oui the People Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss in Orange Blossom
Oui the People
Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss in Orange Blossom
Why we love it: Our editors adore Oui the People’s Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss in Orange Blossom so much that we just had to give it a 2024 Allure Best of Beauty Award. Its citrus scent takes the citronella-leaning fragrance category to new, sophisticated heights by pairing its citrus medley blend with soft, powdery florals that soften its usually sharp zestiness. This fragrant oil also leaves skin feeling soft and supple with the help of its conditioning trio of avocado oil, rosehip oil, and squalane.
Tester Feedback: "Love this," Allure tester Talia Gutierrez simply declares. "The formula feels light both on its own and mixed with a lotion."
Key ingredients: squalane, avocado oil, rosehip oil | Fragrance notes: blend of safflower, pumpkin, and pomegranate oils | Total scent options: 3 (Orange Blossom, Cedarwood, Fragrance-Free)
Best Floral-Fruity Scent: Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Body Oil
Why we love it: Chanel’s Chance Eau Tendre Body Oil feels just as luxurious as the label’s high-quality perfume selection, even down to this pick’s innovative spray-on dispenser. Just like the original fragrance it’s based on, this oil features an aromatic mix of juicy grapefruit, apple-like quince, and soft, powdery florals (jasmine and rose, to be exact) all balanced with a musky base. Its sunflower seed oil-based composition leaves skin feeling incredibly soft all day long. If fruity-florals aren’t your fave, Chanel has quite a few scented body oils to choose from, including a four-piece lineup inspired by the brand’s most popular fragrances (hi, No. 5) and a collection of four massage oils with their own standalone scents.
Tester feedback: “The Chance Eau Tendre Body Oil by Chanel is the perfect mix of perfume and body oil,” says Lexi Herrick, senior director of audience development. “It has the most refreshing scent, that lingers without being too overpowering. I have always been sensitive to strong fragrances, often avoiding regular perfume to prevent migraine headaches. But this body oil is very gentle and holds up subtly throughout the day. The scent is fresh, floral, and elegant, with added skin hydration as a plus!”
Key ingredients: sunflower seed oil | Fragrance notes: grapefruit, quince, jasmine, rose musk | Total scent options: 8
Best Skin Scent: Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil
Ellis Brooklyn
Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil
Why we love it: Just like the perfume it’s based on, the Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil won an Allure Best of Beauty Award for its hazy, musky scent that we just can’t get enough of. As its lightweight formula wraps your body in its warm, sandalwood-heavy fragrance, your skin will feel velvety-smooth to the touch, thanks to the additions of moisturizing squalane and antioxidant-rich algae extract in its formula.
Tester feedback: “This is truly a beach day in a bottle,” says content director Kara McGrath. “I slather it on anytime I'm wishing I was by the ocean instead of in the office (so... most days) to be instantly transported. The formula is lightweight and non-greasy, so it's great even on hotter too.”
Key ingredients: squalane, algae extract | Fragrance notes: ylang-ylang, violet, gardenia, magnolia, musk, amber, sandalwood | Total scent options: 4 (Salt, Myth, Vanilla Milk, Sun Fruit)
Best Warm Scent: L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil
Why we love it: We don’t say this often, but L'Occitane’s Almond Supple Skin Oil is truly iconic, especially in the body oil category (it’s a Best of Beauty alumnus, after all). Made from a combination of almond and camelina oils (both rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, two hard-working moisturizers that support the skin barrier), this lightweight oil seeps into skin instantly to leave it feeling rose petal-smooth without a greasy residue left behind. It comes in a spray bottle, so making a mess is virtually impossible.
Tester feedback: “To say that this body oil is superb is an understatement,” says one Allure tester. “Personally, I like to use it directly after a long hot shower. Once I get out, I spritz it all over my body while my skin is still damp and it absorbs almost instantly.”
Key ingredients: almond oil, camelina oil | Fragrance notes: almond, vanilla | Total scent options: 3 (Almond Supple Skin Oil, Shea Fabulous Oil, Cocon de Sérénité Relaxing Massage Oil)
Best Splurge: Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil
Why we love it: The Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil has a souped-up formulation that’s guaranteed to leave your skin feeling softer than silk. Its blend of antioxidant-rich oils derived from botanicals including sunflowers, olives, camellia, and green tea not only plumps skin but evens out any texture and discoloration concerns for an over more even, brighter complexion from your neck downwards. It also has the added benefit of its herbal, citrus-heavy scent that provides a moment of aromatherapy.
Tester feedback: “Tata Harper's Revitalizing Body Oil smells just as green as its luxuriously heavy glass pump bottle,” says senior news editor Nicola Dall’Asen. “There isn't any perfume-y fragrance in this formula—its herbaceous, zippy scent comes straight from its combination of oils including calendula, primrose, grapefruit, geranium, and sandalwood plus other floral extracts. I apply mine before I get out of the shower; that way, the oil locks in all the moisture lingering on my skin, and that fresh, meadowy scent sticks around for hours, too.”
Key ingredients: camellia oil, evening primrose oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, green tea oil, arnica extract, borage extract, alfalfa extract, elderberry extract, meadowsweet oil, calendula oil | Fragrance notes: grapefruit, geranium, sandalwood | Total scent options: 1
Best Budget: Body by TPH Anything Glows Body Oil
Why we love it: Vanilla fragrance fans, the Body by TPH Anything Glows Body Oil is most certainly for you. This lightweight body oil features the warmth and sweetness you love from vanilla, with the addition of warm-floral tuberose. Its scent isn’t the only reason why our editors love it: this fast-absorbing body oil also contains squalane, avocado oil, and rosehip oil to instantly boost your skin’s natural glow and texture.
Tester feedback: “I'm almost on my last drop of this body oil and I'm savoring every bit,” says associate beauty editor Annie Blay. “I love how it moisturizes my body, leaving a light glowy sheen that's never greasy. The warm vanilla and tuberose scent is a major plus too. It's not at all overpowering—just the right touch of sweetness that lasts on my skin.”
Key ingredients: squalane, avocado oil, rosehip oil | Fragrance notes: vanilla, tuberose | Total scent options: 1
Best Shimmery: Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
Why we love it: Radiate like the sun by slathering on Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil. It’s one of the few shimmery body oils that actually stay put on our skin and not on our clothes (hence its previous Best of Beauty Award win) no matter how many layers of its glitter-speckled formula we put on. On top of its luminous finish, this body oil will prolong your glow with its conditioning mix of jojoba seed oil and triglycerides. Just like the fragrance that inspired this body oil, it features a beachy blend of warm, solar notes like ylang-ylang and pistachio.
Key ingredients: jojoba seed oil, triglycerides | Fragrance notes: bergamot, cardamom oil, pistachio accord, ylang ylang, benzoin extract, coco de mer accord | Total scent options: 2 (Soleil Blanc, Soleil Neige)
Why should I use a body oil?
Like your favorite body lotion, an oil can provide the moisturizing nourishment your skin needs to look and feel its best. Michele Green, MD, a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist, tells Allure that oils differ from lotions for their lighter, more weightless feel on the skin. "Many people might assume that using a body oil would do the opposite and cause the skin to feel greasy, but body oils tend to be fast-absorbing," she says. Dr. Green also notes that body oils usually have gentle formulations but, considering we’re talking about scented body oils, sensitive skin types should still proceed with all of the above options with caution, as fragrances are a known skin irritant.
How should I use body oil?
It’s pretty straightforward: slather it anywhere below the neck where you want more skin-plumping moisture (minus your intimate areas, of course). They can be used alone as your sole body moisturizer post-shower, but if you have particularly dry skin, or want to target skin concerns like body acne or crepey skin, apply a body serum beforehand that’s formulated to treat your concerns, whether that be an exfoliating pick or something that provides an extra helping of moisturizing ingredients.
As for fragranced body oils, if you want to play around and create a signature scent that’s truly unique to you, we recommend layering your body oil with your other fragranced body-care products and/or perfumes. Not only will this make your scent more bespoke, but layering also makes your scent last longer.
- Michele Green, MD, a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist
When Allure tests a product, our editors look at it from every angle in an effort to best serve you. We review ingredients, scrutinize brand claims, and, when necessary, examine peer-reviewed scientific and medical studies. In addition to testing each and every product that's included in each and every review, we rely on experts who shape their fields, including dermatology, cosmetic chemistry, and medicine, to help us vet the ingredients and formulas.
For our list of the best scented body oils, we considered each product's performance across five primary categories: product ingredients and efficacy, packaging, fragrance, texture, and product wear. Every product was determined to have excelled in each category by our editorial team, which is composed of in-house writers and editors as well as contributors—along with special consideration from dermatologists. To learn more information on our reporting and testing processes, read our complete reviews process and methodology page.
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
