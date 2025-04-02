These Body Oils Make Your Skin Feel (and Smell) Unbelievably Good (2025)

If you want to be that person that smells good all the time, a scented body oil is key to long-lasting fragrance. These multitasking body oils contain complex, indulgent fragrance blends akin to your favorite perfume (albeit less concentrated) with the special addition of having nourishing, moisture-replenishing formulas. Speaking of their conditioning formulations, these skin-plumping oils tend to feature the hits in terms of ingredients: hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisture-sealing jojoba oil, and squalane are just the beginning. Though they're spiked with heavy-hitting hydrators, these quick-drying formulas seep into skin in seconds, so you (and your favorite shirt) won’t be unpleasantly surprised by greasy residue. Below, our editors gush about the best body oils that’ll make your skin feel and smell ridiculously good.

Best Overall: Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil $52

Why we love it: The Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil feels as great as it smells on our skin—and, trust us, it smells so good. Just like the original body cream that started the Sol de Janeiro scent craze, this oil features a delightfully gourmand scent blend of nutty pistachio and almond paired with warm, sweet vanilla and salted caramel. On top of its luxurious scent profile, its formula utilizes a mix of Brazilian olive oil and microalgae extract, two antioxidant-rich ingredients that support the skin barrier, boost elasticity and calm inflammation. Meanwhile, the brand's proprietary guarana extract-based complex uses caffeine to tighten the look of your skin. Its lightweight texture instantly soaks into the skin for a non-greasy, more supple feel that lasts all day long (just like its scent).

Tester feedback: “If you know anything about Sol de Janeiro, you know how good all their products smell and feel on the skin,” says shopping market editor Angela Trakoshis. “The Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil is no different. Its lightweight texture and heavenly scent, combined with pistachio and caramel, make it a game-changer for smoother, more radiant skin. I like to use it right after the shower on damp skin so it can really moisturize and ensure that yummy scent lingers all day.”

Key ingredients: Guaraná Caffeine+ Complex (guarana extract), microalgae extract, olive oil | Fragrance notes: pistachio, almond, heliotrope, jasmine, vanilla, salted caramel, sandalwood | Total scent options: 2 (Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil, Beija Flor Elasti-Body Oil)

Best with SPF: Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30

Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30 $20

Why we love it: Hate the feel (and scent) of usual sunscreen lotions? Then treat yourself to the fast-drying, non-greasy Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30, a lightweight oil that utilizes chemical-based sunscreen filters to guard your skin against harsh UV rays. As it seeps into your skin, this oil instantly softens skin with the works: extracts from chamomile and calendula, bisabolol, vitamin E, and oils from jojoba and rose all make an appearance. It has a very subtle, powdery scent blend Vacation calls “Baby Oil Accord,” an aromatic homage to the oils we’ve (regretfully) slathered on in the past for pre-frying our skin in the sun in the hopes of a tan, which usually ended in a sunburn—damn, how we’ve grown as a society…