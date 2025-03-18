These Cleansers Do It All for Mature Skin (2025)

Key ingredients: glycerin, meadowfoam seed oil | Fragrance-free: yes

Best for Sensitive Skin: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Why we love it: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, one of the OG products when the drugstore brand launched 20 years ago, was created with a mission to focus on what matters: keeping your skin barrier happy. Packed with three essential ceramides, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and a creamy, non-foaming texture, it gently cleanses while locking in moisture. It's no wonder derms still swear by it. "This gentle formula is amazing for supporting the skin barrier, plus, it's affordable, accessible, and fragrance-free—a win for mature skin that is sensitive or dry," says Dr. Collins.

Editor's tip: Hyaluronic acid is essential for maintaining your skin's moisture levels. It helps your skin stay smooth, hydrated, and plump.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best facial cleanser for mature skin?

The best facial cleanser for mature skin should check off a few boxes—namely, they should "prioritize hydration, barrier support, and gentle cleansing," says Kristina Collins, MD, a double board-certified dermatologist based in Austin, who cites ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides, as well as green tea extract and vitamin E for antioxidant protection. "Cream cleansers and oil-based formulations are ideal as they effectively remove impurities without stripping natural oils," she adds.

What should an older woman wash her face with?

As your skin gets older (and wiser!), it needs a little extra TLC in the cleansing department to keep it looking and feeling its best. Natural oil production decreases, leading to dryness and a weakened skin barrier, so older women benefit from using hydrating cleansers to restore moisture. Dullness becomes more noticeable as cell turnover slows, so incorporating a cleanser with mild alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic or lactic acid can help gently exfoliate and reveal brighter, smoother skin. "Those with mature skin should avoid sulfates like sodium lauryl sulfate, harsh alcohols, and high concentrations of acids, as they can strip moisture and exacerbate dryness or sensitivity," says Dr. Collins.

What is a good skin-care routine for mature skin?

A solid skin-care routine for mature skin focuses on three key things: hydration, protection, and repair. According to Dr. Collins, your morning routine should include a cream or oil-based cleanser to gently remove impurities, followed by an antioxidant serum, like vitamin C, to brighten skin and fight free radicals. Afterward, apply a moisturizer to hydrate and finish with a broad-spectrum sunscreen (with SPF 30 or more) to shield against UV damage.

For the evening routine, Dr. Collins recommends starting with a cleanser, either a single or double cleanse, depending on your needs. "Next, incorporate a retinoid or peptide serum to boost collagen and improve skin texture. Wrap up your routine with a hydrating night cream or moisturizer to seal in moisture and give your skin the overnight support it needs to recharge and repair," Dr. Collins says. With this simple yet effective routine, you'll address common concerns like dryness, fine lines, and dullness while keeping your skin healthy and radiant.

How do you double-cleanse mature skin?

Double-cleansing mature skin involves two non-stripping formulas to thoroughly cleanse without compromising hydration or irritating delicate skin. "People may prefer this method, particularly if they are wearing heavy makeup, or if they like to use an oil-based cleanser but don't like the residue that some oil-based cleansers leave behind," says Dr. King. "Start with a cleansing balm or oil onto dry skin to remove makeup and sunscreen, then rinse or gently wipe away with a soft cloth. Follow with a gentle cream or gel cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup stragglers," says Dr. Collins.

