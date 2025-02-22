These Curl Activators Will Give You the Curls of Your Dreams (2025)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

There's nothing quite as striking as voluminous, bouncy curls. But every curly girl knows just how hard it can be to nail the style. All types of curls are prone to frizz, tangling, and dryness, says Leigh Hardges, a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. Thankfully, there's a miracle worker that can help tackle the latter dilemma—it's called a curl activator.

What exactly is a curl activator? "A curl activator is used to enhance your natural curls by adding moisture and definition to existing, natural curls," says Stacey Guerra, a senior stylist at Butterfly Studio Salon. Activators are a great addition to the curly girl method since they’re easy to build on and great for refreshing curls in between wash days, says Guerra.



Our Top Picks:

When shopping, it's important to note that curl activators come in multiple mediums, including gels, sprays, and creams (aka curl cream). "Sprays are usually a lighter formula, and creams tend to be a bit richer," says Guerra. No matter what type you choose, Guerra says curl activators are a great base product—they can be layered with other, firmer-holding products (like gels and holding hair sprays), depending on the hair texture, curl pattern, and the level of hold desired. "Someone who prefers completely frizz-free curls with lots of definition will likely want to layer curl activators with a gel. Someone who doesn't mind wild, imperfect curls with a bit of frizz could get away with just the curl activator."

To help you find the perfect one for your strands, we asked stylists to share their favorites. Read on for the best curl activators on the market today.