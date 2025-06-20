These Deodorants for Sensitive Skin Don’t Irritate or Inflame Your Skin (2025)

To help you narrow down the ones that do work, we did extensive research on top contenders and tested each one, considering its ingredients, formulas, application, and effectiveness. We then talked to two board-certified dermatologists— Joshua Zeichner, MD and Amreen Sitabkhan, MD —to get to the heart (er, pit) of the matter on all things deodorant and sensitive skin.

That’s why when it comes to picking a deodorant, it’s important to pick a product that isn’t going to make matters worse or be a culprit for irritation. Common ingredients, like fragrance, aluminum, or baking soda, found in both natural deodorants and traditional antiperspirants can be problematic. Even if you pick formulas without these ingredients, you sometimes end up with a deodorant that just doesn’t work.

We talk a lot about sensitive skin when it comes to the face, but what about the sensitive skin under your arms? The skin in this area is already fragile, and when you add factors such as shaving or waxing, daily deodorant application, or even irritation from itchy clothes, you have a recipe for potentially ending up with some seriously red and itchy armpits.

Best Overall Dove Advanced Care Sensitive Deodorant $8 at Amazon$6$4 at Target$11 at Walmart What We Like Moisturizing

Long-lasting

Doesn't sting What to Consider Contains aluminum Key Ingredients: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, natural oil | Size: 2.6 ounces | Scent: Unscented |Cruelty-Free: Yes Made with one-quarter moisturizing ingredients, this formula glides on seamlessly and will leave your armpits feeling smooth. Since it is a true antiperspirant, it does contain aluminum (which can be pore-clogging and has been linked to developing breast cancer though that’s not supported by medical data) but it lasts up to 48 hours making it a choice pick for those who simply don’t want to deal with sweat. Plus, because it’s alcohol-free, it won’t sting going on if you’re already dealing with underarm irritation. The bottom line: If you're looking for a soothing, effective, lasting formula and don't mind deodorants that contain aluminum, this option is for you. We think it's ideal for those who are active but don't want a formula that's so strong that it'll burn or irritate your skin.

Best Natural Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel $20 at Amazon$20 at Sephora$20 at Nordstrom What We Like Exfoliates

Smells good

Clear formula doesn't transfer onto clothing What to Consider Pricier than other options Key Ingredients: Alpha hydroxy acid, silica, kaolin, zinc | Size: 1.7 fluid ounces | Scent: Eucalyptus, unscented |Cruelty-Free: Yes The ingredients this formula doesn’t contain are noteworthy: aluminum, parabens, baking soda, synthetic fragrance, and phthalates, just to name a few—all ingredients that can cause irritation for people with sensitive skin. But what it does contain is equally as exciting. Namely, a blend of mandelic and lactic alpha-hydroxy acids, which help smooth skin. There are also wetness-absorbing silica, zinc, and clay in the mix, and while the eucalyptus scent is a fave among Byrdie team members, there’s a fragrance-free version for those whose skin is super sensitive.



Best Scent Megababe Daily Deodorant $28$20 at Amazon$14 at Ulta$14 at Target What We Like Smells good

Long-lasting

Glides on clear What to Consider Dries down slowly Key Ingredients: Coconut, green tea, vitamin E, sage, sandalwood, horsetail plant | Size: 2.6 ounces | Scent: Fresh, rosy |Cruelty-Free: Yes We love this option, for its lovely and fresh rosy scent and smooth formula. Despite the cutesy name and packaging, the formula is still totally hardcore when it comes to keeping odor-causing bacteria at bay, thanks to ingredients like green tea and sage.



Best Fragrance-Free Native Women’s Deodorant Unscented Sensitive $13 at AmazonView on Nativecos.com What We Like Soothes skin

Long-lasting

Non-greasy What to Consider Reviewers note plastic-free packaging isn't sturdy Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter | Size: 2.65 ounces | Scent: Unscented |Cruelty-Free: Yes We totally get wanting a deodorant that smells good, but if your armpits are really beaten up, avoiding any kind of fragrance (even if it’s naturally derived) can be a good move, at least for a little while. In the meantime, reach for this formula. Paraben-, aluminum-, and baking soda-free, it boasts a simple and straightforward ingredient list containing shea butter, tapioca starch, and coconut oil that ward off odor and moisture, while simultaneously soothing skin.



Best Budget Vichy 24-Hour Dry-Touch Deodorant $20 at Amazon What We Like Long-lasting

Gentle formula

Non-greasy What to Consider A lot pricier than other drugstore options Key Ingredients: Zinc gluconate, perlite | Size: 1.7 ounces | Scent: Unscented |Cruelty-Free: No The active ingredient in this formula, zinc ricinoleate, combats odor-causing bacteria to keep you fresh for, you guessed it, 24 hours. It’s aluminum-, alcohol-, paraben-, and fragrance-free, so gentle that it can even go right onto freshly-shaved underarms, and has a clear formula that won’t leave behind any tell-tale residue. Just make sure you’re applying it onto totally dry skin for the best results.



Best Spray Aesop Déodorant Spray $35 at NordstromView on Aesop.com What We Like Smells good

Long-lasting

Doesn't stain clothes What to Consider The scent is a bit overwhelming Key Ingredients: Vetiver Root, zinc ricinoleate, coriander seed | Size: 1.7 ounces | Scent: Woody, herbaceous, earthy |Cruelty-Free: Yes There’s no aluminum to be found in this spritz; instead, it relies on refreshing essential oils, such as sage, rosemary, and eucalyptus, that help neutralize odor. The naturally derived, unisex vetiver scent also helps to camouflage odors. Plus, it's completely clear, meaning you won't have to worry about staining your clothing when applying it.

Best Wipes Whish Deodorant Swipe $29 at Amazon What We Like Portable

Multi-tasking formula

Dries quickly What to Consider Not long-lasting Key Ingredients: Saccharomyces ferment, witch hazel extract, chaparral extract, licorice, marigold, chamomile | Size: 2.4 ounces | Scent: Chamomile |Cruelty-Free: Yes These perfectly portable, single-use wipes are not only totally convenient (they're great for those moments when you notice a bit of odor creeping up on you on-the-go), but they’re also major multi-taskers. Super gentle on the skin thanks to a formula free of aluminum, sulfates, and more, the wipes do more than just block odor, they work to calm and soothe the skin thanks to the inclusion of licorice in the formula. That can be a major skin-saver for those who shave their underarms and experience bumps.

Best Paste Drunk Elephant Deodorant Cream $18 at UltaView on Drunkelephant.com$18 at Kohls.com What We Like pH balanced

Soothes skin

Great for sensitive skin What to Consider It has a bit of a play-dough scent Key Ingredients: Mandelic acid, arrowroot powder, shea butter, marula oil, mongongo oil, baobab seed oil | Size: 2 ounces | Scent: Sweet |Cruelty-Free: Yes Cream deodorants have a big following but can be admittedly messy to apply, which is why we especially like that this has a twist-up applicator. (But if you want, you can still apply it with your fingertips.) It’s pH balanced and has protective and soothing shea butter, too. Meanwhile, other ingredients, like mandelic acid and arrowroot powder, work to kill odor-causing bacteria and sop up any moisture. Also noteworthy: This is one of the few natural formulas that doesn’t contain essential oils, which can be problematic and irritating for those with especially sensitive skin.

Best Refillable Myro+ Myro+ Deodorant View on Mymyro.com What We Like Long-lasting

Soothes skin

Sustainable packaging

Formulated with naturally-derived ingredients What to Consider Has a wet feel

Key Ingredients: Aloe, probiotics, sage | Size: 2 ounces | Scent: Unscented |Cruelty-Free: Yes Available in five unique scents, this deodorant relies on plant-powered ingredients to keep odors to a minimum. The formula is packed with skin soothers like aloe vera, probiotics, and sage, and we love that the ingredient list is short and free from potential irritants, like essential oils and synthetic fragrances. What else makes it stand out? The fact that it comes in refillable packaging. Each time the stick runs out, you can get a new insert rather than needing to repurchase the product and the packaging all over again. Also nice: the minimal ingredient list is great for those who experience sensitivity on their underarms. Read the full review: Reviewed: Myro Is the Best-Smelling Deodorant I've Tried