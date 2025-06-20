These Deodorants for Sensitive Skin Don’t Irritate or Inflame Your Skin (2025)

We talk a lot about sensitive skin when it comes to the face, but what about the sensitive skin under your arms? The skin in this area is already fragile, and when you add factors such as shaving or waxing, daily deodorant application, or even irritation from itchy clothes, you have a recipe for potentially ending up with some seriously red and itchy armpits.
That’s why when it comes to picking a deodorant, it’s important to pick a product that isn’t going to make matters worse or be a culprit for irritation. Common ingredients, like fragrance, aluminum, or baking soda, found in both natural deodorants and traditional antiperspirants can be problematic. Even if you pick formulas without these ingredients, you sometimes end up with a deodorant that just doesn’t work.
To help you narrow down the ones that do work, we did extensive research on top contenders and tested each one, considering its ingredients, formulas, application, and effectiveness. We then talked to two board-certified dermatologists—Joshua Zeichner, MD and Amreen Sitabkhan, MD—to get to the heart (er, pit) of the matter on all things deodorant and sensitive skin.
SALEMegababe Daily Deodorant at Amazon
Key Ingredients: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, natural oil | Size: 2.6 ounces | Scent: Unscented |Cruelty-Free: Yes
Made with one-quarter moisturizing ingredients, this formula glides on seamlessly and will leave your armpits feeling smooth. Since it is a true antiperspirant, it does contain aluminum (which can be pore-clogging and has been linked to developing breast cancer though that’s not supported by medical data) but it lasts up to 48 hours making it a choice pick for those who simply don’t want to deal with sweat. Plus, because it’s alcohol-free, it won’t sting going on if you’re already dealing with underarm irritation. The bottom line: If you're looking for a soothing, effective, lasting formula and don't mind deodorants that contain aluminum, this option is for you. We think it's ideal for those who are active but don't want a formula that's so strong that it'll burn or irritate your skin.
Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant
Key Ingredients: Magnesium, coconut oil | Size: 3.25 ounces | Scent: Geranium flower |Cruelty-Free: Yes
A long list of Byrdie editors are fans of the brand, which offers an impressive line-up of scents and formulas. But we love this one for people with sensitive skin because it’sbaking-soda-free(baking soda can be irritating on the skin) and instead relies on charcoal and essential oils for all-day odor protection. (Speaking of, those essential oils also give it a lovely floral scent.) Pro tip: Hold it against your skin for a second to allow the natural oil and wax base to warm up and soften slightly so that it glides on smoother.
Read Full Review: This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Natural Deodorant Fought Odor All Day
Key Ingredients: Alpha hydroxy acid, silica, kaolin, zinc | Size: 1.7 fluid ounces | Scent: Eucalyptus, unscented |Cruelty-Free: Yes
The ingredients this formula doesn’t contain are noteworthy: aluminum, parabens, baking soda, synthetic fragrance, and phthalates, just to name a few—all ingredients that can cause irritation for people with sensitive skin. But what it does contain is equally as exciting. Namely, a blend of mandelic and lactic alpha-hydroxy acids, which help smooth skin. There are also wetness-absorbing silica, zinc, and clay in the mix, and while the eucalyptus scent is a fave among Byrdie team members, there’s a fragrance-free version for those whose skin is super sensitive.
Key Ingredients: Coconut, green tea, vitamin E, sage, sandalwood, horsetail plant | Size: 2.6 ounces | Scent: Fresh, rosy |Cruelty-Free: Yes
We love this option, for its lovely and fresh rosy scent and smooth formula. Despite the cutesy name and packaging, the formula is still totally hardcore when it comes to keeping odor-causing bacteria at bay, thanks to ingredients like green tea and sage.
Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter | Size: 2.65 ounces | Scent: Unscented |Cruelty-Free: Yes
We totally get wanting a deodorant that smells good, but if your armpits are really beaten up, avoiding any kind of fragrance (even if it’s naturally derived) can be a good move, at least for a little while. In the meantime, reach for this formula. Paraben-, aluminum-, and baking soda-free, it boasts a simple and straightforward ingredient list containing shea butter, tapioca starch, and coconut oil that ward off odor and moisture, while simultaneously soothing skin.
Corpus Naturals Deodorant
Key Ingredients: Glycerin, tapioca starch | Size: 2.6 ounces | Scent: Bergamot, pink lemon, orange blossom, cardamom |Cruelty-Free: Yes
Our editors rave about this luxe pick for its sophisticated scent combinations and its buttery smooth application (which is not always the case with natural deodorants). It’s on the pricier side, for sure, but the soft formula and chic, display-worthy packaging, and again, those scents, make it well worth the price tag. Plus, we appreciate that it’s free from common irritants, like synthetic fragrances, aluminum, and baking soda. Our only gripe is that it doesn't last as long as some others that we tested.
Key Ingredients: Zinc gluconate, perlite | Size: 1.7 ounces | Scent: Unscented |Cruelty-Free: No
The active ingredient in this formula, zinc ricinoleate, combats odor-causing bacteria to keep you fresh for, you guessed it, 24 hours. It’s aluminum-, alcohol-, paraben-, and fragrance-free, so gentle that it can even go right onto freshly-shaved underarms, and has a clear formula that won’t leave behind any tell-tale residue. Just make sure you’re applying it onto totally dry skin for the best results.
Key Ingredients: Vetiver Root, zinc ricinoleate, coriander seed | Size: 1.7 ounces | Scent: Woody, herbaceous, earthy |Cruelty-Free: Yes
There’s no aluminum to be found in this spritz; instead, it relies on refreshing essential oils, such as sage, rosemary, and eucalyptus, that help neutralize odor. The naturally derived, unisex vetiver scent also helps to camouflage odors. Plus, it's completely clear, meaning you won't have to worry about staining your clothing when applying it.
Whish Deodorant Swipe
Key Ingredients: Saccharomyces ferment, witch hazel extract, chaparral extract, licorice, marigold, chamomile | Size: 2.4 ounces | Scent: Chamomile |Cruelty-Free: Yes
These perfectly portable, single-use wipes are not only totally convenient (they're great for those moments when you notice a bit of odor creeping up on you on-the-go), but they’re also major multi-taskers. Super gentle on the skin thanks to a formula free of aluminum, sulfates, and more, the wipes do more than just block odor, they work to calm and soothe the skin thanks to the inclusion of licorice in the formula. That can be a major skin-saver for those who shave their underarms and experience bumps.
Key Ingredients: Mandelic acid, arrowroot powder, shea butter, marula oil, mongongo oil, baobab seed oil | Size: 2 ounces | Scent: Sweet |Cruelty-Free: Yes
Cream deodorants have a big following but can be admittedly messy to apply, which is why we especially like that this has a twist-up applicator. (But if you want, you can still apply it with your fingertips.) It’s pH balanced and has protective and soothing shea butter, too. Meanwhile, other ingredients, like mandelic acid and arrowroot powder, work to kill odor-causing bacteria and sop up any moisture. Also noteworthy: This is one of the few natural formulas that doesn’t contain essential oils, which can be problematic and irritating for those with especially sensitive skin.
Myro+ Myro+ Deodorant
Key Ingredients: Aloe, probiotics, sage | Size: 2 ounces | Scent: Unscented |Cruelty-Free: Yes
Available in five unique scents, this deodorant relies on plant-powered ingredients to keep odors to a minimum. The formula is packed with skin soothers like aloe vera, probiotics, and sage, and we love that the ingredient list is short and free from potential irritants, like essential oils and synthetic fragrances. What else makes it stand out? The fact that it comes in refillable packaging. Each time the stick runs out, you can get a new insert rather than needing to repurchase the product and the packaging all over again. Also nice: the minimal ingredient list is great for those who experience sensitivity on their underarms.
Read the full review: Reviewed: Myro Is the Best-Smelling Deodorant I've Tried
Key Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Provitamin B5 | Size: 2.5 ounces (each) | Scent: Unscented | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This nourishing product helps to soothe irritated underarms while also fighting against sweat and odor. Made with coconut oil and Provitamin B5, it provides 48-hour clinical-level sweat and odor protection while also working to moisturize and soothe the area. (Basically, your underarms are going to be happy.) While we love the formula and the price tag, we did note that it does tend to fade after a full day of activity—so you’ll probably need to reapply.
What To Look For When Buying Deodorants for Sensitive Skin
- Ingredients: The most important thing to consider when buying a deodorant for sensitive skin is the ingredients. Ingredients like aluminum, fragrance, baking soda, and alcohol can all contribute to skin irritation (especially if you already have sensitive skin), so finding a formula that's free from these ingredients is key. Instead, it's wise to choose formulas that lean on more nourishing and gentle ingredients that help to fight odor.
- Format: Deodorant sticks are the most common format, but you've got other options, too. If you prefer lightweight formulas that you can spritz on, try a spray deodorant. If you prefer a roll-on formula, you've got options there, too.
- Scent: Fragrance-free deodorants are great for people with sensitive skin because synthetic fragrances and fragrances derived from essential oils can be irritating. However, if you can tolerate fragranced deodorant and prefer that, finding a scent that you love will add to the user experience.
FAQ
What common deodorant ingredients can be irritating for sensitive skin?
“People with sensitive skin should avoid deodorants with fragrance as many people can find this reactive on the skin,” says Dr. Sitabkhan. “Parabens, which are preservatives often found in deodorants, can also cause contact rashes in some people.”
How can you test whether a deodorant is right for their skin?
“Apply the deodorant to a small area of skin on the forearm and make sure no reaction occurs over the next 24 to 48 hours,” Dr. Sitabkhan says. "If anything happens, talk to a dermatologist."
