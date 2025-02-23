These Doctor-Approved Blood Pressure Monitors Are Perfect For At-Home Testing (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
In a time when people have become arguably more curious about their health than ever before, it's understandable to want to own a blood pressure monitor, whether you have a medical reason to or not. In fact, an at-home blood pressure monitor may help with early diagnosis of high blood pressure, according to the Mayo Clinic. Of course, some people in specific groups require testing daily (more on that below), in which case having a monitor is essential.
Regardless of your why, at-home blood pressure machines can give you more information about your health in a way that can put your mind at ease. But how do you know which options are worth the investment? Sure, there are the ones you see at the doctor's office, but finding a device that can be used from the comfort of your home that still delivers on quality can be challenging.
The 10 Best Blood Pressure Monitors
Best Best Blood Pressure Monitor For Saving Readings
Omron Platinum Blood Pressure Monitor
Best Value Blood Pressure Monitor
iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Best Overall Blood Pressure Monitor
Welch Allyn Home 1500 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Below, learn more about how at-home monitors hold up to professional ones, along with details on how to choose a monitor that's worthwhile. Then, read on for the 10 best blood pressure monitors according to physicians and reviews.
Meet the experts: Laura Purdy, MD, is a board-certified family medicine physician. Raj Dasgupta, MD, is an American Board of Internal Medicine quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine. He is also the chief medical advisor for Sleepopolis.
What is a blood pressure monitor, exactly? It's a medical tool used to "check how hard your blood is pushing against your arteries," says Raj Dasgupta, MD, an ABIM quadruple board-certified physician and chief medical advisor for sleep resource platform Sleepopolis. Some manual monitors often require a stethoscope, and digital ones are automatic, which can be used at home.
At-Home Vs. Professional Blood Pressure Monitors
The first thing to note is that professional monitors usually require more manual work (because of the pump and stethoscope). There's also a certain level of maintenance that comes with professional ones that aren't found in regular store-bought monitors. "Blood pressure monitors [at hospitals] undergo routine calibration because it is very important that they're accurate," says Laura Purdy, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician. She adds that at-home ones do lead to a higher chance of false readings.
Still, that doesn't mean that at-home ones are guaranteed to always be less accurate. "Both can be accurate if used correctly, making at-home self-measured monitors handy for regular or frequent checks," Dr. Dasgupta. "Just make sure to double-check their accuracy against professional readings now and then." At-home devices are also cheaper.
Overall, at-home monitors work the same way for the most part. A manual one requires someone trained to take blood pressure by squeezing a bulb and controlling the pressure of the arm cuff. An automatic monitor will inflate the cuff on its own and display the reading shortly after. If you know how to use a manual one or were given instruction on how to use one by your doctor, the type you opt for is ultimately your choice.
Who needs an at-home blood pressure monitor?
It's totally fair to want to keep track of your blood pressure for the sake of knowing more about your health. Especially if your family history puts you at risk for certain conditions. "Blood pressure is often is the first indicator of potential heart issues, so some may want to monitor and be proactive with their health," says Dr. Purdy. In this case, checking your blood pressure can help you be proactive about your health. However, a few groups, in particular, need one for their daily care. This includes those who have diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease, says Dr. Purdy.
Pregnant women can benefit from owning a blood pressure monitor as well. "A lot of the complications of pregnancies involve blood pressure problems," explains Dr. Purdy. Finally, you may want to invest in one if you are responsible for taking the pressure of an elderly family member.
How To Choose A Blood Pressure Monitor
There are a few key features to think about before buying an at-home blood pressure monitor. What to keep in mind:
Type: As mentioned above, there are automatic and manual blood pressure monitors. Select one that best matches your experience level, training, and overall comfortability. There are also monitors that go around your upper arm or wrist, but which one you choose is entirely up to you.
Display results: Some monitors will show the readings on an app. Others will have a separate panel that has a display screen to show the results. You may want to consider whether you want something more tech-heavy or analog. If your device has a display screen, ask yourself if you prefer a bright screen, large numbers, or maybe even a voice system to read to you instead.
Power source: Many blood pressure monitors require batteries, and some require a charging base. If you don't want to charge your device often, batteries may be a better choice. But if you plan on using the monitor often, you may have to spend more money on batteries.
Reviews: Seeing what other people have to say about the devices can inform your decision. "It should have a lot of reviews, and hopefully the reviews are generally good," says Dr. Purdy. She adds that you can check in with your doctor to see if they can recommend a specific brand they use. Doctors may also be able to prescribe you one that can be covered by insurance.
Storage: If keeping a backlog of your results is a must, consider how many readings you'll need to have saved and whether or not the device offers enough storage. Some store up to 99 results, but others can save over 300.
1
Best Best Blood Pressure Monitor For Saving Readings
Omron Platinum Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Has plenty of storage
- Easy-to-read display
- 6-year warranty
Cons
- Requires batteries
Having a blood pressure monitor that can save an ample amount of recordings can be key for someone who tests on a daily basis. This one from Omron can provide up to 200. "It's highly rated everywhere and also has a lot of really good patient reviews," says Dr. Purdy. "So that one really seems to be one of the best of best."
|Power Source
|Battery powered
|Max Readings Stored
|200
|Weight
|1 pound
|Maximum cuff size
|17 inches
2
Best Value Blood Pressure Monitor
iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Lightweight
- Multi-color backlit display
Cons
- Can only track 99 readings
Another favorite of Dr. Purdy's is this monitor from iHealth. This one sends the results to your phone and shows it on the multi-color display panel for easier visibility. "It's a smart blood pressure monitor, so it uploads into an app, which I love because you don't have to write it down over and over again," says Dr. Purdy.
|Power Source
|Battery powered
|Max Readings Stored
|99
|Weight
|0.9 pounds
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 inches
3
Best Overall Blood Pressure Monitor
Welch Allyn Home 1500 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Used by physicians
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Phone app can be glitchy
Ask your doctor about Welch Allyn, and they'll probably be familiar with the well-known brand. "I actually was issued one of these in medical school, which means I've had one for 15 years, and it still works," says Dr. Purdy "It's classic tried and true, I have extensively used one myself, and it lasts at least a decade. "
|Power Source
|Battery powered
|Max Readings Stored
|Not listed
|Weight
|1.46 pounds
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 inches
4
Best Budget Blood Pressure Monitor
Greater Goods Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- App has beginner-friendly interface
Cons
- Requires frequent batteries change
So you want a blood pressure monitor that will get the job done without breaking your bank account. This monitor from Greater Goods sells for a wallet-friendly cost while delivering on quality. The cuff is adjustable, it comes with a travel bag, and the readings show up clearly on the Greater Goods Balance Health app.
|Power Source
|Battery powered
|Max Readings Stored
|Not listed
|Weight
|1.04 pounds
|Maximum cuff size
|Not listed
5
Best Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor
Oklar Adjustable Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor
Now 19% Off
Pros
- Adjustable
- Comes with travel case
- Voice function available
Cons
- Readings may be occasionally inaccurate
Of all the wrist monitors out there this adjustable one from Oklar takes the cake. It has a two-user memory function and can read your results out loud if need be. Having the display screen right on your wrist also makes it super easy to see and reset.
|Power Source
|Battery powered
|Max Readings Stored
|99
|Weight
|0.5 pounds
|Maximum cuff size
|7.8 inches
6
Best Talking Blood Pressure Monitor
FDK Blood Pressure Monitor For Home
Pros
- Reads in English and Spanish
- Lightweight
Cons
- Power sources not included
Not all blood pressure monitors will read your results to you, but this one from FDK can switch between English and Spanish. It stores results for up to two users with 90 readings each. You can also skip the batteries and opt for another power source like a USB or an AC/DC adapter.
|Power Source
|Batteries, Micro USB, AC/DC adapter
|Max Readings Stored
|180
|Weight
|0.97 pounds
|Maximum cuff size
|18.9 inches
7
Best Travel-Friendly Blood Pressure Monitor
Withings Digital Blood Pressure Cuff
Pros
- Compact
- Wifi and Bluetooth available
- Long-lasting charge
Cons
- Packing case comes seperate
If you travel often but also need frequent blood pressure checks, you'll love this one from Withings. The sleek design gives it a discrete look. Meanwhile, its smaller size makes it perfect for travel. If the readings on the device panel aren't enough, you can also access them on your phone via the Health Mate app.
|Power Source
|Battery powered
|Max Readings Stored
|Not listed
|Weight
|0.8 pounds
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 inches
8
Best Smart Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron Evolv Bluetooth Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Now 30% Off
Pros
- Compatible with free OMRON app
- Sleek design
Cons
- May loose data after battery dies
Another great portable option comes this Bluetooth-compatible monitor from Omron. When linked with the OMRON app, it allows for an unlimited amount of readings, and it's compatible with other Alexa-enabled devices. BTW, this may look a bit bulky, but it only weighs half a pound, which is lighter than many of the other options on the market.
|Power Source
|Battery powered
|Max Readings Stored
|Unlimited
|Weight
|0.5 pounds
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 inches
9
Best Display Blood Pressure Monitor
Orwk Digital Backlit LED Display Blood Pressure Machine
Now 61% Off
Pros
- Easy to read
- References WHO for measurments
Cons
- Drains batteries quickly
If you find yourself struggling to read your phone or need information to be shown to you at a larger size because of vision issues, you'll appreciate the backlit LED display on this monitor from Orwk. It also has a colorful light strip that compares your results to the WHO blood pressure classification. Additionally, it has a two-user memory that holds up to 199 readings each.
|Power Source
|Battery powered
|Max Readings Stored
|398
|Weight
|1.01 pounds
|Maximum cuff size
|16.5 inches
10
Best Full Package Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron Complete Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Pros
- Has Bluetooth technology
- Compatible with iOS and Android devices
Cons
- EKG is bulky
If you want a blood pressure monitor and then some, you'll appreciate this option from Omron that comes with a full EKG machine. This may be a great option for in-home caregivers who aren't given all the equipment they may need from their agencies. Along with blood pressure, it'll also measures systolic, diastolic, pulse, atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, bradycardia, and sinus rhythm.
|Power Source
|Battery powered
|Max Readings Stored
|90
|Weight
|0.05 pounds (monitor)
|Maximum cuff size
|17 inches
How we chose the best blood pressure monitors
Women’s Health editors, including our editorial assistant Sabrina Talbert researched and combed through dozens of reviews to find the most popular and top-rated blood pressure monitors. Our team also consulted two health experts including Laura Purdy, MD, and Raj Dasgupta, MD, for the story.
Is there a best time of day to take blood pressure?
The time of day you decide to check your blood pressure clan play a big role in the results. So, it's no surprise that the best time to do so is first thing in the morning before eating or taking medicine, says Dr. Dasgupta. "Do it at the same time every day for accurate results, and avoid caffeine and smoking before checking," he says.
"Your blood pressure is naturally lower overnight," adds Dr. Purdy. "So you're giving yourself the opportunity to see what it looks like without the elevations that can occur from stress."
What’s considered high blood pressure?
You may have heard that having a blood pressure of 120 over 80 is the goal, but as it turns out that's not always the case. Your ideal blood pressure is often determined by your age and any health conditions you may have.
Those who have kidney disease, diabetes, and heart failure may have a blood pressure goal that is lower, says Dr. Purdy. Meanwhile, she adds that people in their 50s and 60s may benefit from having a higher blood pressure.
Before jumping into at-home testing you should "check with your doctor to figure out what your blood pressure target is so that you know what a normal number would be," says Dr. Purdy.
What can you do about high blood pressure?
If you were recently diagnosed with high blood pressure, you may be wondering what you can do to manage it. Simple ways to regulate blood pressure include, "eating well, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, and drinking alcohol in moderation," says Dr. Dasgupta.
If lifestyle changes aren't enough, you can talk to your doctor about medications such as thiazide type diuretics, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, or calcium channel blockers, adds Dr. Dasgupta. Still, you can expect to see your doctor on a more frequent basis as you navigate your treatment plan to make adjustments when necessary.
The bottom line
Blood pressure monitors can be helpful for anyone looking for further insight into their health. However, blood pressure goals look different for everyone, so check with your doctor about your target before beginning at-home testing.
