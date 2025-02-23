These Doctor-Approved Blood Pressure Monitors Are Perfect For At-Home Testing (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

In a time when people have become arguably more curious about their health than ever before, it's understandable to want to own a blood pressure monitor, whether you have a medical reason to or not. In fact, an at-home blood pressure monitor may help with early diagnosis of high blood pressure, according to the Mayo Clinic. Of course, some people in specific groups require testing daily (more on that below), in which case having a monitor is essential.

Regardless of your why, at-home blood pressure machines can give you more information about your health in a way that can put your mind at ease. But how do you know which options are worth the investment? Sure, there are the ones you see at the doctor's office, but finding a device that can be used from the comfort of your home that still delivers on quality can be challenging.

Below, learn more about how at-home monitors hold up to professional ones, along with details on how to choose a monitor that's worthwhile. Then, read on for the 10 best blood pressure monitors according to physicians and reviews.

Meet the experts: Laura Purdy, MD, is a board-certified family medicine physician. Raj Dasgupta, MD, is an American Board of Internal Medicine quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine. He is also the chief medical advisor for Sleepopolis.

What is a blood pressure monitor, exactly? It's a medical tool used to "check how hard your blood is pushing against your arteries," says Raj Dasgupta, MD, an ABIM quadruple board-certified physician and chief medical advisor for sleep resource platform Sleepopolis. Some manual monitors often require a stethoscope, and digital ones are automatic, which can be used at home.

At-Home Vs. Professional Blood Pressure Monitors

The first thing to note is that professional monitors usually require more manual work (because of the pump and stethoscope). There's also a certain level of maintenance that comes with professional ones that aren't found in regular store-bought monitors. "Blood pressure monitors [at hospitals] undergo routine calibration because it is very important that they're accurate," says Laura Purdy, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician. She adds that at-home ones do lead to a higher chance of false readings.

Still, that doesn't mean that at-home ones are guaranteed to always be less accurate. "Both can be accurate if used correctly, making at-home self-measured monitors handy for regular or frequent checks," Dr. Dasgupta. "Just make sure to double-check their accuracy against professional readings now and then." At-home devices are also cheaper.

Overall, at-home monitors work the same way for the most part. A manual one requires someone trained to take blood pressure by squeezing a bulb and controlling the pressure of the arm cuff. An automatic monitor will inflate the cuff on its own and display the reading shortly after. If you know how to use a manual one or were given instruction on how to use one by your doctor, the type you opt for is ultimately your choice.

Who needs an at-home blood pressure monitor?

It's totally fair to want to keep track of your blood pressure for the sake of knowing more about your health. Especially if your family history puts you at risk for certain conditions. "Blood pressure is often is the first indicator of potential heart issues, so some may want to monitor and be proactive with their health," says Dr. Purdy. In this case, checking your blood pressure can help you be proactive about your health. However, a few groups, in particular, need one for their daily care. This includes those who have diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease, says Dr. Purdy.



Pregnant women can benefit from owning a blood pressure monitor as well. "A lot of the complications of pregnancies involve blood pressure problems," explains Dr. Purdy. Finally, you may want to invest in one if you are responsible for taking the pressure of an elderly family member.

How To Choose A Blood Pressure Monitor

There are a few key features to think about before buying an at-home blood pressure monitor. What to keep in mind:

Type: As mentioned above, there are automatic and manual blood pressure monitors. Select one that best matches your experience level, training, and overall comfortability. There are also monitors that go around your upper arm or wrist, but which one you choose is entirely up to you.

Display results: Some monitors will show the readings on an app. Others will have a separate panel that has a display screen to show the results. You may want to consider whether you want something more tech-heavy or analog. If your device has a display screen, ask yourself if you prefer a bright screen, large numbers, or maybe even a voice system to read to you instead.

Power source: Many blood pressure monitors require batteries, and some require a charging base. If you don't want to charge your device often, batteries may be a better choice. But if you plan on using the monitor often, you may have to spend more money on batteries.

Reviews: Seeing what other people have to say about the devices can inform your decision. "It should have a lot of reviews, and hopefully the reviews are generally good," says Dr. Purdy. She adds that you can check in with your doctor to see if they can recommend a specific brand they use. Doctors may also be able to prescribe you one that can be covered by insurance.

Storage: If keeping a backlog of your results is a must, consider how many readings you'll need to have saved and whether or not the device offers enough storage. Some store up to 99 results, but others can save over 300.