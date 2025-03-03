These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Best Overall
Moroccanoil Smoothing Lotion
Read more
Best Value
Suave Professionals Curl Defining Cream
Read more
Best for Humidity
Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Bounty Balm Rich Curl Cream
Read more
Anyone with curly hair will tell you that the curls, coils and waves that naturally grow out of their head can often have a mind of their own. Whether it’s humidity-induced frizz, dull curls, dryness or tons of tangles, the list of #CurlyHairProblems can be extensive. That's why you'll want to lock down a solid curly hair routine to make styling your curls a breeze each and every time.
A crucial step to achieving a good hair day every day is finding the best curl cream for your hair texture. Typically a thicker consistency than a leave-in conditioner but with a softer hold than a hair gel, “a good curl cream is a balance of oils that will add shine while moisturizing the hair,” says curly hair expert Brendnetta Ashley. “It’s a thin coat to the cuticle layer to seal the cuticle down. So, it will control frizz and add moisture and shine without weighing the hair down.”
With input from Ashley, as well as our own beauty editors and Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab product testers, we've curated this list of the best curl creams for wavy hair, bouncy curls and springy coils, including recommendations for those hair types from 2A to 4C.
1
Best Overall
Moroccanoil Smoothing Lotion
Pros
- Smoothes frizz
- Doesn't make hair crunchy
- Keeps curls moisturized
Cons
- Some reviewers find the scent strong
Don't be fooled by the name: This does-it-all Moroccanoil styling cream is GH's resident curly girl's go-to. "It adds flexible hold that's not crunchy at all and keeps curls intact and fuzz-free for days," says Good Housekeeping Institute Deputy Editor Jessica Teich. "I have high-porosity hair that dries really quickly so to keep it from frizzing up my hair on application, I add a bit of water to the product to thin it down before smoothing onto curls. The result is well-defined, hydrated curls with no crunchiness."
- Key Ingredients: Argan Oil, vitamin E
- Size: 10.2 oz.
2
Best Value
Suave Professionals Curl Defining Cream
Now 52% Off
Pros
- Shapes and softens curls
- Bargain price
Cons
- Some reviewers say it can create crunchy curls
Work a dollop of this rich leave-in conditioner/styling cream hybrid from Suave, a GH Beauty Award winner (and less than $5!), through damp waves or spirals. It enhances texture while nourishing with shea butter and coconut oil. “My curls felt soft and held their shape,” one of our testers reported. “I used it to touch up dry hair too.”
- Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter
- Size: 12 oz.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best for Humidity
Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Bounty Balm Rich Curl Cream
Pros
- Helps detangle hair
- Moisturizes and minimizes frizz
Cons
- Some reviewers don't like its thin consistency
For supple curls that are easily detangled, check out Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Bounty Balm, which Ashley describes as her "absolute favorite curl cream." She says that the product is "the perfect balance of moisture and frizz control." The brand claims that the cream can help protect curls from humidity.
- Key Ingredients: Olive fruit oil, citric acid, glycerin
- Size: 5 oz.
4
Best Drugstore Curl Cream
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème
Pros
- A little goes a long way
- Helps smooth and reduce frizz
Cons
- Some reviewers say it can be greasy
Just a pea-sized amount of this cream worked into loose and wavy curl textures results in soft frizz-free curls."This is perfect for my wavy hair," an Amazon reviewer said. "It controls the minor frizz I get while keeping my hair soft and manageable. The scent is nice and light and the price is fair. This product is a keeper."
- Key ingredients: Avocado oil, glycerin
- Size: 4 oz.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best for Dry 4C Hair
tgin Butter Cream Daily Moisturizer
Pros
- Reviewers love the scent
- Provides great curl definition
Cons
- May be too heavy for fine hair
Parched coils will love this rich cream that is packed with moisture and hydration. It is formulated with coconut oil and vitamin E and helps promote long lasting curl definition, according to the brand. "The moment that I put a generous amount of this cream on my dry 4C hair, it was as if it drank some cold iced water," an Amazon reviewer said. "The coils sprung and were defined instantly."
- Key Ingredients: Shea butter, olive oil, coconut oil, vitamin E
- Size: 12 oz.
6
Best for Medium Hair Textures
All About Curls Bouncy Cream
Now 30% Off
Pros
- Lightweight
- Provides soft hold
Cons
- Scent can be polarizing
With a soft hold and frizz fighting ingredients, this curl cream works to bring soft-to-touch definition to each curl. "I love that it keeps my curls moisturized and reduces frizz without making me sacrifice volume," one GH editor said. "Unlike other products I've used, this cream doesn't weigh my 3C hair down or make it oily. And it air dries with defined, yet voluminous curls."
- Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, argan oil, monoi oil, lycii berry extract, black currant extract
- Size: 5.1 oz.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Most Hydrating
Pattern Styling Cream
Pros
- Comes in two scents
- Provides lasting moisture
Cons
- Some reviewers say it can be difficult to use on dry hair
Whether you're looking to provide life and bounce to an otherwise dull wash-n-go or need some hold for a twist out or braid out style, this rich buttercream-consistency styling cream is versatile enough to work on multiple hairstyles. "Highly recommended this styling cream; it’s one of the absolute best," one reviewer said. "Leaves no white cast, it penetrates the hair shaft leaving it shiny, healthy and smooth!"
- Key Ingredients: Castor oil, cocoa butter, sweet almond oil
- Size: 25 0z.
8
Best Gel-Cream
Kenra Professional AllCurl Defining Jelly
Now 12% Off
Pros
- Holds curls in place
- Great for medium to coarse curls
Cons
- May weigh down fine curls
This defining jelly delivered touchable hold and minimal frizz, according to some of the GH Beauty Lab’s professional hairstylist testers. “It really defined the curls and held them in place. It cut down almost all frizz, if you allowed it to air dry,” one hairstylist said. "I would suggest this to anyone with medium and coarse hair with curls. I think this would be way too heavy for someone with soft fine curls.”
- Key Ingredients: Castor oil, tucuma seed butter
- Size: 3 oz.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best Curl Gel
Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Define & Hold Flex Hair Styling Gel
Pros
- Defines curls
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Not a cream consistency
A Good Housekeeping Beauty Award winner, Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Define & Hold Flex Hair Styling Gel received high marks from our professional hairstylist testers for its ability to shape and define curls with good hold. "The texture of the product was easy to apply," one tester said. "It did keep the curls in place throughout the whole day and did not leave any residue or break apart the curls. The product also washes out easy.”
- Key Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, castor and flax seed oils
- Size: 8 oz.
10
Best Lightweight Curl Cream
Ocoa Hydrating Curl Cream
Pros
- Reviewers saw little to no product buildup
- Lightweight
Cons
- Pricey
This lightweight curl cream is praised for its ability to lock in moisture and define luscious curls. Several reviewers love that it keeps frizz under control in humid environments. "My hair curled instantly up with this, and was moisturized the whole week. I live in Florida so the humidity and heat can make your hair feel dirty a couple of days after wash day due to the products," a reviewer said. "Not only did my hair stay light and moisturized, but it felt clean."
- Key Ingredients: Hibiscus, mango butter, marula oil
- Size: 8 0z.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best for Frizzy Hair
Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream
Pros
- Fights frizz
- Enhances curl definition
Cons
- Some find it sticky
Amika claims that the tapioca starch in this product provides definition and the oat peptide forms a protective barrier, amplifying your hair's shine. "I compared a lot of different curl creams but kept coming back to Amika — and for good reason," an Amazon reviewer raved. "I have naturally wavy/curly hair, but it tends to get flat as the day goes on. With Amika, it stays curly and defined with little to no frizz all day."
• Key Ingredients: Oat peptide, tapioca starch, sea buckthorn
• Size: 6.7 fl oz.
12
Best for Thick Hair
SheaMoisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
Pros
- Works on thicker hair textures
- Defines, smooths and moisturizes
Cons
- May be too rich for fine hair
If you have dense curls, look no further than SheaMoisture's custard curl cream. “It minimizes frizz, defines curls and moisturizes, but doesn’t feel sticky or oily,” said one GH editor. “A small amount goes a long way which is a plus for curly product-dependent hair — if I were to use just one product it would be this one." Bonus: “It smells like a tropical smoothie,” she added.
GH Commerce Editor Jacqueline Saguin also attests to the wonders of this curl cream: "It has enhanced my waves and made it easy for me to embrace my natural hair texture!"
• Key Ingredients: Coconut fruit juice, coconut oil, avocado oil
• Size: 12 oz.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
Best for Air Drying
Curls Blueberry & Coconut Hair Milk
Pros
- Not heavy on hair
- Shapes curls when air-drying
Cons
- May not be as defining for coarse textures
No crunchy curls with this cream! It's super lightweight and leaves your hair smelling fruity-fresh. "It keeps my curls defined if I air dry or diffuse," said one GH editor. Plus, we love that this brand is Black woman-owned.
- Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, blueberry seed oil, coconut milk
- Size: 8 oz.
14
Best Multi-Use Curl Cream
EVO Total Recoil Curl Definer
Pros
- Polishing and curl defining
- Works on wet or dry hair
Cons
- Scent may be polarizing
For a curl cream that's a true multitasking star, look no further than Evo. "I try a lot of curl creams and hair products with my job. More than often my friends and family don’t notice any major difference like I do, but when I tested Evo’s line of curl products that all changed," says Bianca Rodriguez, a Commerce Editor and Writer at Hearst Magazines Digital Media. "My curls looked THAT amazing. This product works just as good on dry hair as it does wet, an ideal scenario for someone who’s always on the go like me." However, reviewers gave mixed reviews on the product's scent, with some saying it smells "fresh and clean" and others saying it is "very perfumey."
• Key Ingredients: Theobroma cacao seed butter, shea butter
• Size: 6.7 oz.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15
Best Curl Cream for Wavy Hair
Pacifica Salty Waves Beach Hair Balm
Now 26% Off
Pros
- Boosts waves
- Softens and moisturizes hair
Cons
- May be too rich for fine hair
Boost bend in wavy hair with this balm-esque Pacifica curl cream, made with soy protein and jojoba seed oil. "Amazing at enhancing waves and actually moisturizing and making my hair softer," an Ulta reviewer reported.
• Key Ingredients: Sea algae, banana, chia
• Size: 4.0 oz.
16
Best Curl Cream for Fine Hair
Cake Beauty Curl Friend Defining Curl Cream
Pros
- Lightweight for fine or thin hair
- Defines curls
Cons
- Scent may be polarizing
This sweetly-scented Cake curl cream is highly-rated for fine hair on Ulta. "This is without a doubt the best product I have ever used on my fine natural curls," a reviewer said. "It defines even in high humidity." But, some reviewers reported that they didn't like the fragrance and others raved about its sweet lemon cake scent.
- Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, soybean oil, shea butter
- Size: 6 oz.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17
Best Curl Cream for Type 2 Hair
Miss Jessie's Curly Pudding
Now 27% Off
Pros
- Works on a variety of curl types
- Smoothing and defining
Cons
- Some reviewers found it oily
A cult classic, this Miss Jessie's curl pudding cream is versatile enough to work on everything from waves to twist and braid-out styles. "The best product for curly hair," an Amazon reviewer said. "My curls are no longer frizzy, have great bounce and are not weighed down."
• Key Ingredients: Soybean oil, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil
• Size: 8.5 oz.
18
Best Curl Cream for Type 3 Hair
Dove Amplified Textures Shaping Butter Cream
Now 66% Off
Pros
- Defines and holds tightly-textured curls
- Softening effects
Cons
- May be too heavy for fine hair
For tightly-textured or coarse curls, turn to this Dove curl butter cream. "Works well to define curly and kinky hair, moisturizes while also providing hold and smells absolutely divine!" a Walmart reviewer noted. "This works best on super curly to kinky hair so I've used it on my daughter for coils, braids, etc."
• Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter, jojoba seed oil
• Size: 10.5 oz.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19
Best Curl Cream for Straight Hair
Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer
Now 24% Off
Pros
- Enhances curl on all hair textures
- Made with natural ingredients
Cons
- Some reviewers found it runny and sticky
Aveda's curl cream boasts over 2,400 reviews on Nordstrom averaging almost five stars and is a great prep step for creating curls in straight hair. "I have very straight hair, but this product really helps when I want to add a bit of curl," a reviewer noted. "It's the best product I've found that makes my normally flat hair hold curl."
• Key Ingredients: Linseed extract, marshmallow root extract, aloe
• Size: 6.7 oz.
20
Best Curl Defining Cream
Garnier Fructis Style Curl Sculpt Conditioning Cream Gel
Pros
- Provides hold and taming benefits
- Bargain-priced
Cons
- Some reviewers noticed it leaves residue
A curl cream and gel combo, this Garnier formula is top-rated at Walmart. "My hair is super thick and curly," a reviewer reported. "Other products left my hair very stiff, but I love how this tames my curls and leaves them feeling soft."
• Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, mango glycerides, shea butter
• Size: 5.1 fl oz.
April Franzino
Senior Beauty & Style Director
April (she/her) is the senior beauty and style director at Good Housekeeping, Prevention and Woman's Day. She has over 15 years of experience under her belt, starting her career as an assistant beauty editor at GH in 2007, and working in the beauty departments of SELF and Fitness magazines.
Cameron Jenkins
Staff Writer
Cameron (she/her) is a staff writer for Good Housekeeping, where she covers everything from holidays to food. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, where she received a B.A. in magazine journalism. In her spare-time she can be found scrolling TikTok for the latest cleaning hacks and restaurant openings, binge-watching seasons of Project Runway or online shopping.