These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (2025)

Table of Contents
Best Overall Best Value Best for Humidity Moroccanoil Smoothing Lotion Pros Cons Suave Professionals Curl Defining Cream Pros Cons Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Bounty Balm Rich Curl Cream Pros Cons John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème Pros Cons tgin Butter Cream Daily Moisturizer Pros Cons All About Curls Bouncy Cream Pros Cons Pattern Styling Cream Pros Cons Kenra Professional AllCurl Defining Jelly Pros Cons Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Define & Hold Flex Hair Styling Gel Pros Cons Ocoa Hydrating Curl Cream Pros Cons Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream Pros Cons SheaMoisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie Pros Cons Curls Blueberry & Coconut Hair Milk Pros Cons EVO Total Recoil Curl Definer Pros Cons Pacifica Salty Waves Beach Hair Balm Pros Cons Cake Beauty Curl Friend Defining Curl Cream Pros Cons Miss Jessie's Curly Pudding Pros Cons Dove Amplified Textures Shaping Butter Cream Pros Cons Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer Pros Cons Garnier Fructis Style Curl Sculpt Conditioning Cream Gel Pros Cons References
These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (1)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Anyone with curly hair will tell you that the curls, coils and waves that naturally grow out of their head can often have a mind of their own. Whether it’s humidity-induced frizz, dull curls, dryness or tons of tangles, the list of #CurlyHairProblems can be extensive. That's why you'll want to lock down a solid curly hair routine to make styling your curls a breeze each and every time.

A crucial step to achieving a good hair day every day is finding the best curl cream for your hair texture. Typically a thicker consistency than a leave-in conditioner but with a softer hold than a hair gel, “a good curl cream is a balance of oils that will add shine while moisturizing the hair,” says curly hair expert Brendnetta Ashley. “It’s a thin coat to the cuticle layer to seal the cuticle down. So, it will control frizz and add moisture and shine without weighing the hair down.”

With input from Ashley, as well as our own beauty editors and Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab product testers, we've curated this list of the best curl creams for wavy hair, bouncy curls and springy coils, including recommendations for those hair types from 2A to 4C.

1

Best Overall

Moroccanoil Smoothing Lotion

These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (8)

Pros

  • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (9)Smoothes frizz
  • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (10)Doesn't make hair crunchy
  • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (11)Keeps curls moisturized

Cons

  • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (12)Some reviewers find the scent strong

Don't be fooled by the name: This does-it-all Moroccanoil styling cream is GH's resident curly girl's go-to. "It adds flexible hold that's not crunchy at all and keeps curls intact and fuzz-free for days," says Good Housekeeping Institute Deputy Editor Jessica Teich. "I have high-porosity hair that dries really quickly so to keep it from frizzing up my hair on application, I add a bit of water to the product to thin it down before smoothing onto curls. The result is well-defined, hydrated curls with no crunchiness."

  • Key Ingredients: Argan Oil, vitamin E
  • Size: 10.2 oz.

2

Best Value

Suave Professionals Curl Defining Cream

These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (13)

These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (14)

Pros

  • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (15)Shapes and softens curls
  • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (16)Bargain price

Cons

  • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (17)Some reviewers say it can create crunchy curls

Work a dollop of this rich leave-in conditioner/styling cream hybrid from Suave, a GH Beauty Award winner (and less than $5!), through damp waves or spirals. It enhances texture while nourishing with shea butter and coconut oil. “My curls felt soft and held their shape,” one of our testers reported. “I used it to touch up dry hair too.”

  • Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter
  • Size: 12 oz.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    3

    Best for Humidity

    Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Bounty Balm Rich Curl Cream

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (18)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (19)Helps detangle hair
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (20)Moisturizes and minimizes frizz

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (21)Some reviewers don't like its thin consistency

    For supple curls that are easily detangled, check out Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Bounty Balm, which Ashley describes as her "absolute favorite curl cream." She says that the product is "the perfect balance of moisture and frizz control." The brand claims that the cream can help protect curls from humidity.

    • Key Ingredients: Olive fruit oil, citric acid, glycerin
    • Size: 5 oz.

    4

    Best Drugstore Curl Cream

    John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (22)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (23)A little goes a long way
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (24)Helps smooth and reduce frizz

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (25)Some reviewers say it can be greasy

    Just a pea-sized amount of this cream worked into loose and wavy curl textures results in soft frizz-free curls."This is perfect for my wavy hair," an Amazon reviewer said. "It controls the minor frizz I get while keeping my hair soft and manageable. The scent is nice and light and the price is fair. This product is a keeper."

    • Key ingredients: Avocado oil, glycerin
    • Size: 4 oz.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (27)Reviewers love the scent
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (28)Provides great curl definition

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (29)May be too heavy for fine hair

    Parched coils will love this rich cream that is packed with moisture and hydration. It is formulated with coconut oil and vitamin E and helps promote long lasting curl definition, according to the brand. "The moment that I put a generous amount of this cream on my dry 4C hair, it was as if it drank some cold iced water," an Amazon reviewer said. "The coils sprung and were defined instantly."

    • Key Ingredients: Shea butter, olive oil, coconut oil, vitamin E
    • Size: 12 oz.

    6

    Best for Medium Hair Textures

    All About Curls Bouncy Cream

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (30)

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (31)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (32)Lightweight
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (33)Provides soft hold

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (34)Scent can be polarizing

    With a soft hold and frizz fighting ingredients, this curl cream works to bring soft-to-touch definition to each curl. "I love that it keeps my curls moisturized and reduces frizz without making me sacrifice volume," one GH editor said. "Unlike other products I've used, this cream doesn't weigh my 3C hair down or make it oily. And it air dries with defined, yet voluminous curls."

    • Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, argan oil, monoi oil, lycii berry extract, black currant extract
    • Size: 5.1 oz.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    7

    Most Hydrating

    Pattern Styling Cream

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (35)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (36)Comes in two scents
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (37)Provides lasting moisture

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (38)Some reviewers say it can be difficult to use on dry hair

    Whether you're looking to provide life and bounce to an otherwise dull wash-n-go or need some hold for a twist out or braid out style, this rich buttercream-consistency styling cream is versatile enough to work on multiple hairstyles. "Highly recommended this styling cream; it’s one of the absolute best," one reviewer said. "Leaves no white cast, it penetrates the hair shaft leaving it shiny, healthy and smooth!"

    • Key Ingredients: Castor oil, cocoa butter, sweet almond oil
    • Size: 25 0z.

    8

    Best Gel-Cream

    Kenra Professional AllCurl Defining Jelly

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (39)

    Now 12% Off

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (40)Holds curls in place
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (41)Great for medium to coarse curls

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (42)May weigh down fine curls

    This defining jelly delivered touchable hold and minimal frizz, according to some of the GH Beauty Lab’s professional hairstylist testers. “It really defined the curls and held them in place. It cut down almost all frizz, if you allowed it to air dry,” one hairstylist said. "I would suggest this to anyone with medium and coarse hair with curls. I think this would be way too heavy for someone with soft fine curls.”

    • Key Ingredients: Castor oil, tucuma seed butter
    • Size: 3 oz.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    9

    Best Curl Gel

    Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Define & Hold Flex Hair Styling Gel

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (43)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (44)Defines curls
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (45)Easy to apply

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (46)Not a cream consistency

    A Good Housekeeping Beauty Award winner, Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Define & Hold Flex Hair Styling Gel received high marks from our professional hairstylist testers for its ability to shape and define curls with good hold. "The texture of the product was easy to apply," one tester said. "It did keep the curls in place throughout the whole day and did not leave any residue or break apart the curls. The product also washes out easy.”

    • Key Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, castor and flax seed oils
    • Size: 8 oz.

    10

    Best Lightweight Curl Cream

    Ocoa Hydrating Curl Cream

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (47)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (48)Reviewers saw little to no product buildup
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (49)Lightweight

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (50)Pricey

    This lightweight curl cream is praised for its ability to lock in moisture and define luscious curls. Several reviewers love that it keeps frizz under control in humid environments. "My hair curled instantly up with this, and was moisturized the whole week. I live in Florida so the humidity and heat can make your hair feel dirty a couple of days after wash day due to the products," a reviewer said. "Not only did my hair stay light and moisturized, but it felt clean."

    • Key Ingredients: Hibiscus, mango butter, marula oil
    • Size: 8 0z.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    See Also
    The Best Curly Hair Creams for Every Texture

    11

    Best for Frizzy Hair

    Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (51)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (52)Fights frizz
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (53)Enhances curl definition

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (54)Some find it sticky

    Amika claims that the tapioca starch in this product provides definition and the oat peptide forms a protective barrier, amplifying your hair's shine. "I compared a lot of different curl creams but kept coming back to Amika — and for good reason," an Amazon reviewer raved. "I have naturally wavy/curly hair, but it tends to get flat as the day goes on. With Amika, it stays curly and defined with little to no frizz all day."

    Key Ingredients: Oat peptide, tapioca starch, sea buckthorn
    Size: 6.7 fl oz.

    12

    Best for Thick Hair

    SheaMoisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (55)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (56)Works on thicker hair textures
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (57)Defines, smooths and moisturizes

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (58)May be too rich for fine hair

    If you have dense curls, look no further than SheaMoisture's custard curl cream. “It minimizes frizz, defines curls and moisturizes, but doesn’t feel sticky or oily,” said one GH editor. “A small amount goes a long way which is a plus for curly product-dependent hair — if I were to use just one product it would be this one." Bonus: “It smells like a tropical smoothie,” she added.

    GH Commerce Editor Jacqueline Saguin also attests to the wonders of this curl cream: "It has enhanced my waves and made it easy for me to embrace my natural hair texture!"

    Key Ingredients: Coconut fruit juice, coconut oil, avocado oil
    Size: 12 oz.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    13

    Best for Air Drying

    Curls Blueberry & Coconut Hair Milk

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (59)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (60)Not heavy on hair
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (61)Shapes curls when air-drying

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (62)May not be as defining for coarse textures

    No crunchy curls with this cream! It's super lightweight and leaves your hair smelling fruity-fresh. "It keeps my curls defined if I air dry or diffuse," said one GH editor. Plus, we love that this brand is Black woman-owned.

    • Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, blueberry seed oil, coconut milk
    • Size: 8 oz.

    14

    Best Multi-Use Curl Cream

    EVO Total Recoil Curl Definer

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (63)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (64)Polishing and curl defining
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (65)Works on wet or dry hair

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (66)Scent may be polarizing

    For a curl cream that's a true multitasking star, look no further than Evo. "I try a lot of curl creams and hair products with my job. More than often my friends and family don’t notice any major difference like I do, but when I tested Evo’s line of curl products that all changed," says Bianca Rodriguez, a Commerce Editor and Writer at Hearst Magazines Digital Media. "My curls looked THAT amazing. This product works just as good on dry hair as it does wet, an ideal scenario for someone who’s always on the go like me." However, reviewers gave mixed reviews on the product's scent, with some saying it smells "fresh and clean" and others saying it is "very perfumey."

    Key Ingredients: Theobroma cacao seed butter, shea butter
    Size: 6.7 oz.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    15

    Best Curl Cream for Wavy Hair

    Pacifica Salty Waves Beach Hair Balm

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (67)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (68)Boosts waves
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (69)Softens and moisturizes hair

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (70)May be too rich for fine hair

    Boost bend in wavy hair with this balm-esque Pacifica curl cream, made with soy protein and jojoba seed oil. "Amazing at enhancing waves and actually moisturizing and making my hair softer," an Ulta reviewer reported.

    Key Ingredients: Sea algae, banana, chia
    Size: 4.0 oz.

    16

    Best Curl Cream for Fine Hair

    Cake Beauty Curl Friend Defining Curl Cream

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (71)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (72)Lightweight for fine or thin hair
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (73)Defines curls

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (74)Scent may be polarizing

    This sweetly-scented Cake curl cream is highly-rated for fine hair on Ulta. "This is without a doubt the best product I have ever used on my fine natural curls," a reviewer said. "It defines even in high humidity." But, some reviewers reported that they didn't like the fragrance and others raved about its sweet lemon cake scent.

    • Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, soybean oil, shea butter
    • Size: 6 oz.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    17

    Best Curl Cream for Type 2 Hair

    Miss Jessie's Curly Pudding

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (75)

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (76)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (77)Works on a variety of curl types
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (78)Smoothing and defining

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (79)Some reviewers found it oily

    A cult classic, this Miss Jessie's curl pudding cream is versatile enough to work on everything from waves to twist and braid-out styles. "The best product for curly hair," an Amazon reviewer said. "My curls are no longer frizzy, have great bounce and are not weighed down."

    Key Ingredients: Soybean oil, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil
    Size: 8.5 oz.

    18

    Best Curl Cream for Type 3 Hair

    Dove Amplified Textures Shaping Butter Cream

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (80)

    Now 66% Off

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (81)Defines and holds tightly-textured curls
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (82)Softening effects

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (83)May be too heavy for fine hair

    For tightly-textured or coarse curls, turn to this Dove curl butter cream. "Works well to define curly and kinky hair, moisturizes while also providing hold and smells absolutely divine!" a Walmart reviewer noted. "This works best on super curly to kinky hair so I've used it on my daughter for coils, braids, etc."

    Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter, jojoba seed oil
    Size: 10.5 oz.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    19

    Best Curl Cream for Straight Hair

    Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (84)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (85)Enhances curl on all hair textures
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (86)Made with natural ingredients

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (87)Some reviewers found it runny and sticky

    Aveda's curl cream boasts over 2,400 reviews on Nordstrom averaging almost five stars and is a great prep step for creating curls in straight hair. "I have very straight hair, but this product really helps when I want to add a bit of curl," a reviewer noted. "It's the best product I've found that makes my normally flat hair hold curl."

    Key Ingredients: Linseed extract, marshmallow root extract, aloe
    Size: 6.7 oz.

    20

    Best Curl Defining Cream

    Garnier Fructis Style Curl Sculpt Conditioning Cream Gel

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (88)

    Pros

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (89)Provides hold and taming benefits
    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (90)Bargain-priced

    Cons

    • These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (91)Some reviewers noticed it leaves residue

    A curl cream and gel combo, this Garnier formula is top-rated at Walmart. "My hair is super thick and curly," a reviewer reported. "Other products left my hair very stiff, but I love how this tames my curls and leaves them feeling soft."

    Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, mango glycerides, shea butter
    Size: 5.1 fl oz.

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (92)

    April Franzino

    Senior Beauty & Style Director

    April (she/her) is the senior beauty and style director at Good Housekeeping, Prevention and Woman's Day. She has over 15 years of experience under her belt, starting her career as an assistant beauty editor at GH in 2007, and working in the beauty departments of SELF and Fitness magazines.

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (93)

    Cameron Jenkins

    Staff Writer

    Cameron (she/her) is a staff writer for Good Housekeeping, where she covers everything from holidays to food. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, where she received a B.A. in magazine journalism. In her spare-time she can be found scrolling TikTok for the latest cleaning hacks and restaurant openings, binge-watching seasons of Project Runway or online shopping.

    These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    A Small-Scale Buddha Bathing Ceremony for the Needy
    Hospital bathrooms and showers: a continuing saga of inadequacy
    Understanding Teen Sleep Needs: How Much Is Enough?
    Latest Posts
    Making the Holidays Special for Your Elderly or Disabled Family Members: A Creative Gift Guide | Sobaks Home Medical
    Manual Handling Tips For Families Caring For Elderly Loved Ones | CPR First Aid
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Tuan Roob DDS

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5643

    Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

    Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Tuan Roob DDS

    Birthday: 1999-11-20

    Address: Suite 592 642 Pfannerstill Island, South Keila, LA 74970-3076

    Phone: +9617721773649

    Job: Marketing Producer

    Hobby: Skydiving, Flag Football, Knitting, Running, Lego building, Hunting, Juggling

    Introduction: My name is Tuan Roob DDS, I am a friendly, good, energetic, faithful, fantastic, gentle, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.