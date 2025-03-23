These Expert-Approved Serums Could Help Fight Hair Loss (2025)

As you age, and as life gets more complex, it’s completely normal to experience some hair loss. Between diffuse thinning, receding hairline, and bald spots, fighting hair loss can feel like a never-ending battle. Even if you have your shampoo and conditioner routine down pat, it may not be enough to prevent hair loss and encourage new growth. If you’re losing your hair, it’s time to take a look at your routine and make some changes to your starting lineup by adding a hair growth serum to the mix.

Best Hair Growth Serum Overall Hims Minoxidil 5% Regrowrth Solution Read more

Best Hair Growth Serum For Loss of Volume VIRTUE Flourish Density Booster Spray Read more

Best Hair Growth Serum for Fine Hair Vegamour GRO Hair Serum Read more

The best hair growth serums tackle hair loss on multiple fronts; they improve the condition of your scalp, which aids in encouraging healthy hair growth, and they also infuse moisture into your existing strands, making them stronger and less prone to breakage. Some hair growth serums also target some of the common signs of aging in hair, which includes a loss of density, fading hair color, and overall dullness. How, you may ask, do hair growth serums work? It depends on the active ingredients that are in the formula, but many feature ingredients like minoxidil, saw palmetto, redensyl, and red clover, which have all been clinically proven to promote hair growth. These serums can revive lackluster locks and reignite your follicles, which in turn encourages hair growth and gives you the thick, healthy hair you once had not so long ago.

Though take note, a lot of haircare brands claim that their hair growth can make hair growth, but doctors say there is only one FDA-approved over-the-counter ingredient to treat androgenetic alopecia (aka male pattern baldness): Minoxidil.

"Minoxidil is thought to act by increasing blood flow and therefore oxygenation of hair follicles and stem cells that exist along the hair follicle," says Dr. Brendan Camp, a double board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City. "Improved circulation and oxygenation may encourage growth of stem cells and encourage hairs to remain in anaphase, the growth phase of their life cycle."

Plus, even the best hair growth serums take at least three months for you to see visible results. "Scalp hair typically grows at a rate of about 1 cm per month," says Camp. "If you use a hair growth product for only a month before moving on to the next one, you are not giving the product enough time to prove itself. Use a hair growth product for at least 3-4 months before deciding if it is helpful or not."

Whether you're dealing with genetic hair loss, hair thinning due to stress or hormonal changes, or simply age-related hair loss, the best hair growth serums can help get your hair to a healthier state, strengthening the hair follicles you do have and boosting the hair follicles that fell off in recent years.Ready to give your hair the boost in nourishment it deserves? Here are the 13 best hair growth serums, tried and tested by Men’s Health editors.

