These Eyebrow Trimmers Will Give You Great Brows and Smooth Skin (!!) (2025)

When it comes to eyebrow grooming, you've got a whole slew of tools on the market to achieve your brow goals. After years of trying to figure out how to manage my bushy, dark, Italian eyebrows, I've collected a whole stash of the best eyebrow trimmers, razors, and scissors to achieve groomed yet full and thick brows without the pain of tweezers and the price of constantly getting them waxed.
I've also learned that in addition to shaping my brows, eyebrow razors also work to smooth my skin texture or rid my skin of peach fuzz so my foundation doesn't cake. But taking anything sharp to the face—whether it's an eyebrow razor, trimmer, or scissors—especially near the eye area, should be done cautiously. That's why I personally tested and reviewed nine of the best eyebrow grooming tools on myself and consulted an expert brow groomer, Sania Vucetaj—as well as referenced tips from dermatologists Muneeb Shah, DO, and Neal Schultz, MD—for everything you need to know about eyebrow trimmers and razors, below:
Our top picks for the best eyebrow razors and trimmers in 2024:
Best Overall Eyebrow Razor
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Eyebrow Razor
Best Overall Eyebrow Scissors
Sania's Brow Bar Precision Blade Scissors
Best Eyebrow Trimmer Kit
HiMo Eyebrow Trimmer Kit
Now keep reading for the full breakdown of the best eyebrow trimmers and razors, according to my own testing and product reviewers, along with tips from dermatologists and brow experts on choosing the best brow grooming tools, how to safely incorporate one into your skincare routine, and what to look for before you buy.
Best Overall Eyebrow Razor
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Eyebrow Razor
Pros
- Great for shaving the face and brows
Cons
- You'll need to replace them quite frequently
With almost 160,000 five-star reviews, these eyebrow razors take the cake as the best overall eyebrow razor, IMO. These bbs have a super long handle—which is great for control—and a single blade. They're gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin (though you should do a patch test beforehand). And not to mention, you can get a set of three for under six bucks.
THE REVIEW: "I cleaned up my eyebrows perfectly, cleaned up my husband's, and cleaned up this little peach fuzz on the side of my face that appeared as I got older," one tester writes. "All that took less than five minutes, was painless, and I'm mad that it took me so long to try these."
Best Overall Eyebrow Scissors
Sania's Brow Bar Precision Blade Scissors
Pros
- Long blades create an even, straight cut
Cons
- Most expensive option on this list
Brow expert Sania Vucetaj created these easy-to-use long-blade scissors so you can create a clean, straight cut. "The longer tooth allows you to trim more hairs at once, thus avoiding the choppy and uneven cut of other brow scissors with a shorter tooth," she says. I personally use these scissors and have found that the super sharp, long blade gives me the most precise trimming result I've ever gotten from eyebrow scissors. Plus, they're super durable.
THE REVIEW: "An incredibly useful tool that helps to create and shape the perfect brow," one reviewer notes. "These scissors are slightly angled and have a more slender profile which provides a clean, precise trim while grooming the brows. These scissors provide precision, accuracy, and control with the sturdy grip and lightweight feel."
Best Eyebrow Trimmer Kit
HiMo Eyebrow Trimmer Kit
Pros
- Comes with everything in one kit at an affordable price
Cons
- The tools aren't super durable, some reviews say
If you want an all-in-one product with everything you possibly need for grooming your eyebrows, consider this best-selling Amazon brow trimmer kit. Containing short-blade scissors, longer-blade scissors with a trimmer, a dual-ended spoolie and brow brush, tweezers, and an eyebrow razor, this kit has got ya covered.
THE REVIEWS: "I have never been great at shaping, trimming, or molding my brows," one tester writes. "This little kit makes it just a bit easier!"
Best Eco-Friendly Eyebrow Razor
Sephora Metal Facial Razor
Pros
- Very sharp and high quality
Cons
- Can be tricky to change the blade at first
If you want to spend a little more money and invest in a quality eyebrow razor, this here is your bb. This refillable, stainless steel eyebrow razor comes with three blade replacements and a hard plastic carrying case, making it totally eco-friendly.
THE REVIEW: "This razor is such high-quality," writes one reviewer. "I’ve searched everywhere for a razor like this. It gets rid of all your peach fuzz and then some! My face is incredibly smooth and glowy after using this. I love that you can buy replacements."
Best Face Razor
Tweezerman Prep Plane Disposable Dermaplaner Set
Pros
- Can cover large areas of the face
Cons
- Too large for use on the brows
If you want to use an eyebrow razor to remove hair on your face, these larger blades by Tweezerman are a great option. The large head offers better control and ease of use, making it a good choice for larger areas.
THE REVIEW: "These are the best razors for 'dermaplaning' at home," one review reads. "I’ve tried so many different ones, but Tweezerman works great. I used a thin layer of face oil and it works like a charm."
Best Eyebrow Razor Handle
The Skinny Confidential Hot Shave Razor
Pros
- Great control and grip
Cons
- Not widely available to purchase at alternative retailers
New to the eyebrow razor game? No prob because easy-to-use and beginner-friendly razors like this one from The Skinny Confidential exist. The super ergonomic handle is made with a finger divot for better control and grip. Plus, the kit comes with two extra blades for when it's time to switch 'em out.
THE REVIEW: "For $25, this kit is a no f*cking brainer," one tester writes. "I am clearly a complete face-shaving rookie and it was SO easy to use and I cannot believe how soft my face is—like a baby's butt, people. I swear my facial dryness has also improved because now my products can really soak into my skin. Not to mention my makeup, WOAH! Big difference."
Best Eyebrow Razor for Sensitive Skin
Joey Healy Grooming Dermablade Trio
Pros
- Gentle on sensitive skin
Cons
- Can be hard to find in stock
Created by Eyebrow master Joey Healy, these eyebrow razors were made to keep your brows in check in-between appointments. Plus, the super precise stainless steel blades are specially made for those with sensitive skin in mind. Again, though, do a patch test before using on your brows.
THE REVIEW: "I tried this on my face and it was nice and easy to use," one review reads. "It didn’t make me break out or anything and it got the job done!"
Best Dual-Ended Eyebrow Razor
Real Techniques Dual-Ended Multi Purpose Face and Brow Razors
Pros
- Great for the brows and face
Cons
- Blades may go dull rather quickly
We've already established that an eyebrow razor is great for the brows and the face, right? Right. This eyebrow razor by Real Techniques offers a dual-ended product with a larger blade on one side for the planes of the face and a smaller blade on the other for more precise eyebrow trimming. Pretty cool, huh?
THE REVIEW: "First face razors I've been able to find that work for me and they're actually really great!" one reviewer writes. "Both ends performed as described."
Best Razor for Dermaplaning
Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning Tool
Pros
Pros
- A DIY-friendly alternative to dermaplaning
Cons
- Won't give you the same results as an in-office treatment
If you're here because you're wanting to try dermaplaning at home, this tool by Versed is a great choice. Though shaving your face with this tool will not get you the same results as if you had it professionally done in-office, it will create a smoother base for makeup or other products, leaving you with super soft skin.
THE REVIEW: "Prior to using this dermaplaning tool, I'd never tried any skincare tools, and was initially hesitant; however, that hesitation and any concerns I had were quickly dismissed after trying this tool!" writes one tester. "I was immediately impressed with the packaging and the detail on use and benefits provided out the outside."
Do eyebrows grow back thicker after shaving?
No, your eyebrows do not grow back thicker after shaving them; that's just a myth. “That myth exists because people mistake the wispy feeling of their unshaven facial hair with the slightly blunt feeling of their clean-shaven facial hair as it starts to grow back,” dermatologist Dr. Schultz has told Cosmo. “So it’s more about what you’re feeling and seeing versus what is actually going on.”
How to choose the best eyebrow razor:
Understand safety measures beforehand
Dermatologist Muneeb Shah, DO, has told Cosmo that shaving your face is safe to try at home, as long as you practice proper safety measures. In order to properly shave your eyebrows or face, you need to be using a new razor—not one that you use for other parts of your body. This is because if you accidentally nick your skin, you could cause an infection, so it's best to avoid this in the first place.
Consider size and shape
Think about it: One slip of the razor, and you could go overboard on the grooming or seriously injure your eye. It's best to choose an eyebrow razor that's slim in shape and can be maneuvered easily. If you're shaving your face, you can opt for a razor that is slightly bigger.
Know your skin type
Avoid using an eyebrow razor on your brows or face if you have super sensitive skin or an active acne breakout. Because you're using a sharp blade, it can easily cause irritation or a reaction. Your best bet is to wait for the acne to clear up or use another hair removal alternative.
How to choose the best eyebrow trimmer or scissors:
"Trimmers are different from brow scissors," celebrity brow groomer Sania Vucetaj says. "Trimmers are commonly used in barbershops for close cuts, and sometimes they will also run them through your eyebrows." Because trimmers are less accurate and should be reserved for very full brows (typically at the hands of a professional groomer to avoid any brow mishaps), Vucetaj recommends using brow scissors.
Trimming your eyebrows with scissors can help define the shape of your brows, Vucetaj explains, adding that doing so properly helps brows sit upwards and can enhance the brow shape and make your brows appear even fuller. Regardless of whether you are looking to achieve a more manicured look or a feathered one, using a brow scissor will help you get there, she says.
Understand how to properly trim your brows
Because it can be tricky at first to properly cut your eyebrows without going overboard, Vucetaj explains her process:
- Pencil your brows in with an eyebrow pencil to avoid overdoing the trimming or plucking.
- Brush your eyebrow hairs up using a spoolie, never brush down.
- At an upwards 45-degree angle, begin trimming starting from the center of the brow towards the arch, never straying below where you drew the brow pencil.
- Trim only the tops of the brow hairs that fall above the majority of the brow line for an even cut.
Meet the experts:
- Sania Vucetaj is a celebrity brow groomer whose clientele has included Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Olivia Culpo. She is also the founder of a line of brow grooming products as well as Sania's Brow Bar in New York, NY.
- Muneeb Shah, DO, is a licensed dermatology resident at Atlantic Dermatology in multiple locations across North Carolina. Dr. Shah is also one of the most popular dermatology ~influencers~ on social media, with almost 17 million followers on TikTok (@dermdoctor) and almost 900,000 followers on Instagram (@doctorly). Shah recently spoke to Cosmo about how to shave your face at home.
- Neal Schultz, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Park Avenue Skin Care in New York, NY. Dr. Schultz is also the founder of BeautyRx, a professional-grade skincare line. Schultz also recently spoke to Cosmo about how to shave your face at home.
Why trust Cosmo?
Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan who writes beauty, and has two years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news. She’s an expert at researching and writing skincare stories, like the best ingrown hair treatments and the best razors for sensitive skin, and feels especially knowledgable in eyebrow razors, thanks to having thick, Italian eyebrows. She regularly tests and analyzes eyebrow razors and trimmers, while working with the industry’s top dermatologists, and hair removal experts to assess new formulas and products.
