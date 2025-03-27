These Eyebrow Trimmers Will Give You Great Brows and Smooth Skin (!!) (2025)

When it comes to eyebrow grooming, you've got a whole slew of tools on the market to achieve your brow goals. After years of trying to figure out how to manage my bushy, dark, Italian eyebrows, I've collected a whole stash of the best eyebrow trimmers, razors, and scissors to achieve groomed yet full and thick brows without the pain of tweezers and the price of constantly getting them waxed.

I've also learned that in addition to shaping my brows, eyebrow razors also work to smooth my skin texture or rid my skin of peach fuzz so my foundation doesn't cake. But taking anything sharp to the face—whether it's an eyebrow razor, trimmer, or scissors—especially near the eye area, should be done cautiously. That's why I personally tested and reviewed nine of the best eyebrow grooming tools on myself and consulted an expert brow groomer, Sania Vucetaj—as well as referenced tips from dermatologists Muneeb Shah, DO, and Neal Schultz, MD—for everything you need to know about eyebrow trimmers and razors, below:

Now keep reading for the full breakdown of the best eyebrow trimmers and razors, according to my own testing and product reviewers, along with tips from dermatologists and brow experts on choosing the best brow grooming tools, how to safely incorporate one into your skincare routine, and what to look for before you buy.