These Eyelash Growth Serums Help Achieve Longer, Fluttery Lashes (2025)

To achieve longer, fuller eyelashes, you’ve likely reached for a pair of falsies at some point. But let’s be honest: False eyelashes are a pain to apply, feel heavy by the end of the night, and don’t always look natural. The best eyelash growth serums can boost your lashes over time—no falsies required.
And if you love to use an eyelash curler or find yourself rubbing your eyes a lot, you might be harming your lashes and impeding growth, explains Melanie A. Warycha, M.D., F.A.A.D., dermatologist at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, New York. Plus, they may also thin out as you age.
That’s where eyelash serums come in, many of which promise to deliver a dramatic eyelash boost within weeks. When shopping, you’ll notice there are two main categories in the lash department: eyelash conditioners or eyelash growth serums, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. “Conditioners contain emollient and humectant ingredients that coat the lash hair to soften and plump hair,” he explains. Growth serums, on the other hand, contain peptides (a building block of hair) and prostaglandins (a group of lipids that have hormone-like effects) to extend the growth phase of hair.
The only FDA-approved eyelash growth treatment, Latisse, is a medication called bimatoprost, which was originally used to treat glaucoma. “While the exact mechanism by which it grows, thickens, and darkens eyelashes is unknown, it’s thought to increase the number of hairs in the anagen phase, or growth phase of the hair cycle,” explains Dr. Warycha. The company recommends using it once daily for 16 weeks for full results.
Eyelash growth serums aren’t for everyone and can cause irritation. It’s best to consult your doctor before trying products out for yourself.
How we chose the best eyelash growth serums
We consulted board-certified dermatologist Janiene Luke, M.D., Dr. Warycha, Dr. Zeichner, Board-certified dermatologist Neil Brody, M.D., of Brody Dermatology in Manhasset, New York, Debra Jaliman, M.D., New York City dermatologist and author of Skin Rules, as well as poured through countless user reviews to find the best eyelash growth serums available.
Pros
- Hydrates lashes
- Lashes Appear Thicker After Continued Use
Cons
- Pricey
“GrandeLash-MD contains ingredients that enhance the appearance of your current lashes and help grow them longer,” says Dr. Zeichner. Specifically, “hyaluronic acid, allantoin, and glycosaminoglycans hydrate lash hair, while prostaglandins actually grow lashes longer,” he says.
Pros
- Affordable
- Ingredients
Cons
- Some Users Dislike the Applicator
Dr. Luke recommends this growth serum for its affordability and powerhouse ingredients. “This contains polypeptides, amino acids, biotin, and panthenol,” she says. This well-priced pick wins top marks from reviewers who say they’ve been pleasantly surprised by the results. One tester says she can physically see her lashes have grown longer even without mascara, while others say their lashes return back to baseline once they stop using it.
Pros
- Multipurpose
- Great for Sensitive Skin
- Affordable
Cons
- Some Users Don’t Find Results They Want
“This formula is peptide-based but also has biotin. It is hypoallergenic and typically a good option for those with sensitive skin,” explains Dr. Luke. We love that it can be used on your eyebrows, too.
Pros
- Claims to Show Results After 30 Days
- Hydrating
Cons
- Pricey
Polypeptides, sodium hyaluronate (a form of hyaluronic acid), and pumpkin seed extract nourish and moisturize lashes to support optimal strength and growth, and the company says you can spot a difference in just a month. Biotin and panthenol round out the list of active ingredients to help guard lashes against damage.
Pros
- Multi-Purpose
- Promotes Healthy Hair Follicles
Cons
- Some Users Dislike That It Uses Cannabis Seed Extract
“This serum contains cannabis seed extract, peptides, and a moisturizing complex that can be used on both lashes and brows,” says Dr. Luke. It’s made with quinoa to promote healthy hair follicles and plant peptides to promote lash and brow growth, per the brand.
Pros
- Helps Reduce the Appearance of Fine Lines and Wrinkles
- Affordable
Cons
- Some Users Note They Do Not See Improvement in Lashes
Enriched with hyaluronic acid, moisturizing ceramides, minerals, and natural plant sugars, this affordable serum targets both your eyelashes and the skin around your eyes to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Simply apply a drop of product to your fingertips and work it into your eye area and lashes. You’ll notice brighter, refreshed skin and conditioned lashes that appear thicker and longer.
Pros
- Strengthens Lashes
Cons
- Pricey
Thanks to its pro blend of peptides, lipids, and biotin, this serum keeps lashes strong and supple to safeguard against breakage. “I find that this product works very well and people usually see results,” says Dr. Jaliman. She notes that it’s more of a strengthener and conditioner, since the ingredients support healthy hair follicles and the base of eyelashes.
Pros
- Adds Shine
- Can Be Used on Brows
Cons
- Some Users Note Lashes Look Healthier, But Not Longer
Swipe this hydrating serum on your lashes and eyebrows to help restore health, strength, and shine if your hairs feel weak or brittle. The brand claims you’ll see results in as little as eight weeks.
Pros
- Doesn’t Affect Eye Color
Cons
- Pricey
Since this product doesn’t contain prostaglandins, you don’t have to worry about the common side effects on eyelids and eye color. That means it acts as more of a conditioner—but it does a darn good job. A peptide complex supports lashes, allowing them to grow in as they should, so you’re left with a boosted blink. Testers are truly impressed with the results, boasting that it’s left their lashes long and thick and—the best—people asking if they’re actually wearing falsies.
Pros
- Vegan
- Strengthens and Conditions Lashes
Cons
- Pricey
The vegan formula is popular because it’s formulated in a way that doesn’t cause irritation. It doesn’t contain prostaglandins, so this one works with the additions of soy protein and medicinal herbal extracts to strengthen and condition lashes.
Eyelash growth serum potential side effects
It’s not all smooth sailing when using an eyelash serum. Considering you swipe them on at the base of your lashes (on your upper lid only) and get them extremely close to your eye, they can trigger a rash, itching, eye redness, eyelid skin darkening, and even permanent darkening of the iris of the eye, says Dr. Warycha. For that reason, talk to your doctor if you have pre-existing eye conditions before using them, she says.
Dr. Brody says that he doesn’t recommend some of these products to light-eyed patients because they can actually darken your eye color. Non-prescription products (like the following options) are unlikely to cause these side effects, he says. Still, it’s best to apply these as directed to avoid getting in your eyes and talk to your doctor about any concerns.
If you discuss the side effects with your dermatologist and decide to go forth with an eyelash growth or conditioning serum, the following products will help you achieve the thick, fluttery lashes you’ve always wanted.
