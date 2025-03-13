These Eyelash Growth Serums Help Achieve Longer, Fluttery Lashes (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?

To achieve longer, fuller eyelashes, you’ve likely reached for a pair of falsies at some point. But let’s be honest: False eyelashes are a pain to apply, feel heavy by the end of the night, and don’t always look natural. The best eyelash growth serums can boost your lashes over time—no falsies required. And if you love to use an eyelash curler or find yourself rubbing your eyes a lot, you might be harming your lashes and impeding growth, explains Melanie A. Warycha, M.D., F.A.A.D., dermatologist at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, New York. Plus, they may also thin out as you age.

That’s where eyelash serums come in, many of which promise to deliver a dramatic eyelash boost within weeks. When shopping, you’ll notice there are two main categories in the lash department: eyelash conditioners or eyelash growth serums, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. “Conditioners contain emollient and humectant ingredients that coat the lash hair to soften and plump hair,” he explains. Growth serums, on the other hand, contain peptides (a building block of hair) and prostaglandins (a group of lipids that have hormone-like effects) to extend the growth phase of hair.

The only FDA-approved eyelash growth treatment, Latisse, is a medication called bimatoprost, which was originally used to treat glaucoma. “While the exact mechanism by which it grows, thickens, and darkens eyelashes is unknown, it’s thought to increase the number of hairs in the anagen phase, or growth phase of the hair cycle,” explains Dr. Warycha. The company recommends using it once daily for 16 weeks for full results.

Eyelash growth serums aren’t for everyone and can cause irritation. It’s best to consult your doctor before trying products out for yourself.

How we chose the best eyelash growth serums

We consulted board-certified dermatologist Janiene Luke, M.D., Dr. Warycha, Dr. Zeichner, Board-certified dermatologist Neil Brody, M.D., of Brody Dermatology in Manhasset, New York, Debra Jaliman, M.D., New York City dermatologist and author of Skin Rules, as well as poured through countless user reviews to find the best eyelash growth serums available.

