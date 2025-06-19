These Face Exfoliators Gave Us the Softest, Brightest Skin, Starting at Just $6 (2025)

Amazon Summer Beauty Event Deals
TL;DR
Our favorite face exfoliator is the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, thanks to its powerful (but gentle) combination of physical and chemical exfoliants, which leave skin feeling smooth and looking radiant. For those looking for a weekly treatment that relies solely on chemical exfoliants, we highly recommend the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial AHA + BHA Mask.
Daily cleansing and sunscreen application are crucial good skin habits, but exfoliation might be the unsung hero of any skincare routine. Your skin naturallysheds dead cells but can't always get them all off. According to board-certified dermatologistDr. Emily L. Arch, M.D., letting those dead cells sit and accumulate can result in a long list of complexion concerns—dullness, cloggedpores, more noticeable fine lines, flaky patches, andhyperpigmentation, to name a few. Exfoliating can help speed up the cell turnover process to address these issues. "Usingexfoliants ideally creates a smoother, brighter complexion and allows skincare product and makeup application to be more effective and even," Dr. Arch tells Byrdie.
With dermatologist guidance and recommendations, we researched andtested 65 of today's highest-rated, bestselling face exfoliators at home in our daily lives. We evaluated each product based on type (chemical versus physical), formulation, application, key ingredients, and intended skin type. Finally, we narrowed it down to these all-star exfoliators that will make your skin look and feel like new.
Best Overall:
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Exfoliating Treatment
Best for Acne-Prone Skin:
Best for Mature Skin:
Best Scrub:
Best Cleanser:
Best Drugstore:
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Exfoliating Cleanser
Best for Dry Skin:
Best for Sensitive Skin:
Best Chemical Exfoliant:
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Best Overall
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Exfoliating Treatment
What We Like
Makes skin glow
Gentle formula
Formula includes a combination of heavy-hitting chemical exfoliants
What to Consider
Can sting if left on too long
Highlighted Ingredients: Lactic acid, salicylic acid, fruit enzymes | Formulation: Scrub | Skin Type: All | Size: 0.5, 2, 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Celebrity aesthetician Kate Somerville is responsible for the flawless complexions of some of Hollywood's biggest A-listers. But if you (like most of us) can't get in for one of her signature facials, you can still reap the benefits of her eponymous skincare line. This bestselling, fan-favorite product packs a one-two punch by blending chemical and physical exfoliants. A mix of lactic acid (an alpha-hydroxy acid or AHA), salicylic acid (beta-hydroxy acid or BHA), and pineapple, papaya, and pumpkin enzymes work to dissolve dead skin. At the same time, the slightly grainy formulation physically buffs away cells.
One of our testers loved how the formula instantly improved her complexion by fading hyperpigmentation and giving her an all-around glow.
Danielle, tester (not pictured): "My skin used to look and feel dry/parched when I would wake up in the morning, but now it has more of a healthy, natural glow to it. Another change is how consistently soft and supple my skin feels now."
What We Like
Fast-absorbing formula
Lightweight
Improves radiance while you sleep
What to Consider
Slightly sticky
Could be sensitizing
Highlighted Ingredients: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, salicylic acid | Formulation: Nighttime serum | Skin Type: Oily, combination, balanced, dry | Size: 1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This budget-friendly exfoliating treatment works while you sleep. Powered by a blend of acids—think lactic, glycolic, and salicylic—it improves texture, leading to smoother, more radiant-looking skin. The potent formula is a great choice for those with oily, combination, balanced, or dry skin who want to smooth skin texture without investing in a pricey product.
During testing, we loved the lightweight consistency and how quickly it absorbed, though it can leave a minor sticky residue on the skin immediately after application. One tester also noticed a bit of stinging when she first applied it, but this quickly went away. When she woke up the next morning, her complexion looked and felt noticeably smoother.
Chloe, tester: "This was a lightweight exfoliator, as there was no excess skin or peeling. It wasn't too harsh on the skin—I think this is the perfect overnight exfoliant for regular use in your weekly skincare routine."
Best for Acne-Prone Skin
Cosrx AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner
What We Like
Helps minimize oil and prevent breakouts
Generous size
Noticeable results
What to Consider
Can cause minor irritation
Highlighted Ingredients: Salicylic acid, glycolic acid | Formulation: Toner | Skin Type: Oily, dry, acne-prone, sensitive | Size: 5.1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This convenient spray-on toner leans on BHA and AHA (in the form of glycolic acid) to dissolve dead skin and reveal a healthier-looking complexion. We love the generously sized bottle and wallet-friendly price tag.
During testing, we found that it was easy to apply, absorbed quickly, and left the skin feeling balanced. Although some testers did experience very minor irritation at first, it didn't last long, and the impressive results made up for it. It reduced the appearance of pores, smoothed skin texture, balanced oil production, and minimized breakouts.
Kimberly, tester: "I like that it's easy to use with the spray bottle and that the ingredient list is potent without being too intense. This product definitely feels gentler and milder than some of the more astringent toners and exfoliators I've tried in the past, but not so gentle that it's not doing anything for my skin."
Best for Mature Skin
Glytone Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel
What We Like
Helps minimize look of fine lines
Addresses skin texture, dark spots, and acne
Dermatologist-recommended
What to Consider
Some reviewers experienced redness and irritation
Highlighted Ingredients: Glycolic acid | Formulation: Gel treatment mask | Skin Type: All | Size: 2 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This dermatologist-recommended chemical exfoliator can help improve uneven skin tone, rough texture, fine lines, and breakouts. We love it if you're looking for a potent, all-rounder treatment. It's also ideal for mature skin since it works to address fine lines and hyperpigmentation. Dr. Arch is a big fan of this gel treatment mask. "I use it once a week for a deeper at-home chemical exfoliation to help with fine lines and pigmentation," she tells Byrdie, though you can apply it up to three times a week if your skin tolerates the formula.
And it does more than simply slough off dead skin cells. Dr. Arch says glycolic acid and other AHAs can address dark spots, smooth uneven texture, help with acne, and minimize the look of pores. That said, some reviewers with sensitive skin said they experienced redness and irritation with this one.
Shannon Stubbs, Byrdie writer: "While it should be used like a mask, this gel peel from Glytone has a light, thin consistency that doesn’t become hard or stiff as it dries. I loved that it didn’t cause irritation even though it has a high concentration of AHAs, and it made my skin feel soft and smooth immediately after I washed it off.
What We Like
Effective yet gentle
Chemical-physical hybrid
Beachy scent
What to Consider
Some online reviewers have said it caused breakouts
Highlighted Ingredients: Sugar, lactic acid, papaya enzymes | Formulation: Scrub | Skin Type: All | Size: 2.9 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Can't decide between physical or chemical exfoliants? This scrub contains both, yielding noticeable results with just a few uses per week. There are so many facial scrubs out there today, but this heavenly concoction stands out because it packs on the power you'd expect from a physical scrub with the gentleness of natural ingredients. Since sugar is water-soluble, the granules dissolve as you go to help prevent the harsh results of over-exfoliating. We like that the formula also contains chemical exfoliants like lactic acid and papaya enzymes for additional resurfacing benefits.
It's worth noting that some online reviewers have said it caused them to break out. If you're reactive to skincare, we recommend patch-testing this one first.
Caitlyn Martyn, Byrdie associate editor: "The scrub has a rougher texture that easily sluffs off any dead skin. Despite its exfoliating texture, my skin feels soft and hydrated after rinsing. My complexion feels softer and is left with a lovely coconut scent that isn't overpowering."
What We Like
Smooths uneven texture as it cleanses
Dissolves dead cells and polishes skin
Prevents breakouts and blackheads
What to Consider
Can be drying for some
Highlighted Ingredients: Apricot seed powder, pomegranate enzymes, willow bark extract | Formulation: Gel scrub cleanser | Skin Type: Dry, combination, acne-prone | Size: 1.7, 4.1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This exfoliating cleanser is ideal for most skin types and folks who want to incorporate gentle exfoliation into their everyday skincare routines. A little bit of this guy goes a long way. The cleanser pulls out all the stops to dissolve dead cells and polish skin gently. Apricot seed powder and pomegranate enzymes physically exfoliate, while BHA in the form of willow bark extract offers chemical exfoliation.
After cleansing, our tester's skin was smooth to the touch with a nearly unnoticeable texture. The grittiness was significant enough to be effective yet gentle enough not to cause irritation. Some have noted that it can be a bit drying, though it contains an olive oil complex for a boost of moisture.
Michelle, tester (not pictured): "My skin texture changed during the testing period—it looked brighter, more radiant, and clearer after use. I also noticed that my serums and moisturizers seemed to apply better after using the mask. I had no issues with dryness or irritation/redness from the mask. I am very happy with the product and how my aging skin looked after use."
What We Like
Gentle chemical exfoliants
Hydrating with hyaluronic acid
Can be used daily
What to Consider
Contains synthetic fragrance
Highlighted Ingredients: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, papaya extract, hyaluronic acid | Formulation: Gel-cream cleanser | Skin Type: Oily, combination, acne-prone | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
Exfoliating can leave your skin a little dry, which can be especially problematic if your complexion is already dehydrated. But that doesn't mean you should skip this skincare step. Dr. Arch suggests a combo of gentle chemical exfoliants and hydrating ingredients to avoid overdrying—this drugstore pick checks both boxes.
The gel-to-cream formula uses two AHAs (glycolic and lactic acid) and papaya extract to gently smooth skin. Thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid (a humectant), it attracts water from the air to the skin to moisturize and plump it. We don't love that it contains fragrance, but it's not overpowering to the point where it's a dealbreaker for us (however, it might be if you have reactive skin).
Lauren Pardee, Byrdie senior editor: "I love how this product isn't overly complicated. The water gel texture leaves my skin feeling fresh and clean. This formula is really great at removing excess makeup, too."
What We Like
Buffs away dead skin
Nonirritating with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and glycerin
Great value
What to Consider
Contains sulfates, which can be drying
Highlighted Ingredients: Silica beads, glycerin, aloe vera powder | Formulation: Scrub | Skin Type: All | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
Those with dry skin need an exfoliator powerful enough to remove dry patches without stripping their skin of necessary moisture. Unlike other physical exfoliators made with jagged, scratchy particles that can wreak havoc on your skin, this one leans on earth-derived silica micro-beads and powdered aloe vera to resurface the skin and help mitigate redness. These ingredients remove dead skin cells without irritation, while aloe and glycerin hydrate and soothe. We just wish it didn't contain sulfates, which can be drying if used too often.
Shannon Stubbs, Byrdie writer: "This scrub has a gooey, jelly-like texture that’s easy to spread around the skin, with super tiny beads that exfoliate while still feeling gentle. It makes my skin smoother immediately after applying and has a soothing aloe smell that isn’t overpowering."
Best for Sensitive Skin
The Inkey List PHA Gentle Exfoliating Toner
What We Like
Gentle and nonirritating thanks to PHAs
Fades dark spots
Smooths skin and reduces redness
What to Consider
May take longer to see results
Highlighted Ingredients: Poly-hydroxy acid, niacinamide, aloe vera | Formulation: Toner | Skin Type: Dry, combination, sensitive | Size: 3.4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
You've heard of AHA and BHA, but what about PHA? Poly-hydroxy acids are another type of chemical exfoliant that removes dead, dry cells from the skin's surface. Since the molecules are slightly larger, they don't penetrate as deeply, making them notably gentler and a prime option for those with easily irritating skin.
This leave-on toner combines PHA with soothing aloe vera and redness-reducingniacinamide(vitamin B3), making it even more sensitive skin-friendly. According to Dr. Arch, it's the best product for easing into exfoliation, especially if your skin is particularly reactive—once or twice a week is a good place to start.
Amanda Rosenthal, Byrdie writer: "This hydrating serum is almost like a toner. It's extremely lightweight and watery but quickly soaks into the skin."
Best Chemical Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
What We Like
Dissolves oil, sebum, and dead skin
Can be used on face and body
Noticeable results
Lightweight and easy to layer in a skincare routine
What to Consider
Can be drying
Highlighted Ingredients: Salicylic acid | Formulation: Toner | Skin Type: Oily, acne-prone | Size: 1, 4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This beloved toner from Paula's Choice (the brand's number one product worldwide, NBD) touts the chemical exfoliant salicylic acid to treat blemish-prone skin and other exfoliating acids that remove dead skin cells. BHA gently exfoliates and unclogs pores by dissolving oil, sebum, and other gunk that can get lodged in there. Also nice: It's a leave-on formula, so all you have to do is swipe it on with a cotton pad and pat it onto cleansed skin.
After a week of using this product, one tester could see (and feel) a difference in her skin texture. She loved how lightweight and non-greasy it felt; it was easy to layer into her skincare routine. However, it can occasionally be drying, especially if you have sensitive skin, so we recommend applying a good moisturizer after use.
Elena, tester: "I love what it does to my pores. If you have large pores, this is the stuff. It's perfect in every way for me. My skincare soulmate."
What We Like
Individual packs are travel-friendly
Formulated by dermatologist
Contains potent actives
What to Consider
Potentially too intense to daily use
Not sustainable packaging
Highlighted Ingredients: Glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, salicylic acid, retinol, vitamin C | Formulation: Pre-soaked single-use cloths | Skin Type: All | Size: 5–60 treatments | Cruelty-Free: Yes
A favorite among the Byrdie team, these pre-soaked pads from Dr. Dennis Gross make exfoliation a cinch. All you have to do is swipe and go; no water required. The formula includes a blend of five exfoliating acids plus retinol, vitamin C, and other antioxidants.
Our tester loved how exceptionally smooth, even, refreshed, and healthy-looking these AHA and BHA pads left her skin. The individual packs are also perfect for travel. We do wish the packaging was more sustainable. And the exfoliants in the formula may be too harsh for everyday use.
Allison, tester: "This is the strongest exfoliant formula I have tried—I saw immediate results after the first use. I have noticed a significant increase in the glowiness of my skin."
Best Overnight
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment
What We Like
Fast-acting, noticeable results
Addresses dark spots and uneven texture
Can be left on or rinsed off
What to Consider
Increases sensitivity to the sun
Highlighted Ingredients: Lactic acid, licorice extract | Formulation: Leave-on or rinse-off serum | Skin Type: All | Size: 0.5, 1, 1.7, 3.4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
It often takes time to see significant results from skincare products, but devoted fans of this leave-on exfoliant know the effects are visible after just one night. Lactic acid handles the exfoliating duties and tackles uneven texture and fine lines, while licorice extract and other antioxidants address dark spots.
After testing this formula, our tester noticed it instantly plumped, hydrated, and improved her skin's clarity. However, the product can increase skin's sensitivity to the sun, so we recommend using it as part of your nightly skincare routine.
Jenna, tester: "Immediately after applying Good Genes the first time, my skin felt firmer, softer, and more hydrated once the product had fully absorbed. While I could feel these results more than see them, I did have a more dewy, radiant glow overall."
What We Like
Immediate results you can see and feel
Removes peach fuzz and dead skin
Creates smooth makeup canvas
What to Consider
Replacement blades can be expensive
Type: Dermaplaning tool | Skin Type: All
The tech-savvy set will appreciate this multi-tasking, battery-powered dermaplaning tool, which offers instant gratification via a soft, radiant complexion. The tool removes peach fuzz and surface-level dead skin cells in one pass. This gives the skin a smooth appearance, helps ensure your skincare products properly absorb, and creates an even canvas for makeup.
This tool was much easier to use than it looked. After gliding it over her skin, our tester could actually see the tiny hairs on the blade edge, which was pretty satisfying. It left her face smooth, soft, and radiant. The only downside is the price, which is a bit steep, plus the fact that replacement blades aren't the cheapest.
Samantha, tester: "I felt comfortable using the tool on my skin and was very pleased with how gentle it was. Because it's electric, it sounds a bit daunting, but the delicacy is there despite the noise of the blade."
Best for Radiant Skin
Tatcha The Rice Polish
What We Like
Gently polishes skin
Nonirritating formula
Leaves skin exceptionally smooth
What to Consider
Can get messy
Highlighted Ingredients: Rice bran, green tea, algae | Formulation: Powder scrub | Skin Type: Dry, combination, oily, sensitive | Size: 2.1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Enzymes can be just as effective as AHAs at exfoliating skin—often without any irritation. That's why we love Tatcha's powder-to-foam option. The water-activated formula calls on rice bran enzymes to gently remove dead skin, leaving you with a freshly polished, ultrasmooth complexion. Once it foams, it has a creamy consistency that nourishes the skin. After using it, our tester noticed that it gave her complexion a natural radiance.
Mixing the powder with water can get a little messy, but otherwise, we absolutely love this product.
Dominique Hobdy, Byrdie senior editor:“I loved this product for my ultra-oily skin. It effectively gets rid of dirt and grime from the day. I have a few exfoliating products that work well, but they aren't quite as satisfying; it's really great to feel exfoliating beads on my skin.”
What to Look for When Buying a Face Exfoliator
- Exfoliant Type: Chemical exfoliants essentially dissolve the "glue" that keeps dead skin cells stuck together on the skin's surface, helping them slough off. Alpha-hydroxy acids (or AHAs) like glycolic and lactic acid are most commonly used. Fruit enzymes are also popular. Meanwhile, physical (or mechanical) exfoliants physically buff away dead cells. Note: If the particles are unevenly shaped and have jagged edges—think ground seeds or shells—they could damage the skin. Look for gentle, smooth particles like jojoba beads, rice powder, or bamboo powder.
- Skincare Goals:A face exfoliator's general purpose is to increase cell turnover by dissolving or buffing away the outermost layer of skin. However, some products also contain acids or other ingredients (like hyaluronic acid,niacinamide, etc.) geared specifically toward addressing dryness, breakouts, oily skin, orhyperpigmentation. You'll want to consider the product's ingredient list to determine what else your chosen formula can accomplish.
- Skin Type: To reap the benefits of a face exfoliator and avoid unwanted effects, evaluate your skin type. Exfoliating one to two times a week is best for those with dryer skin. Oilier skin, on the other hand, might require more frequent exfoliation and can likely handle more intense scrubs and acids. Take note of how your skin reacts, too. If you start noticing breakouts, irritation, or redness post-exfoliation, you might be doing it too frequently or using a product that's too harsh.
How We Tested Face Exfoliators
To determine the best face exfoliators, our editorial team spent hours digging through several of our home and lab exfoliator tests and speaking with experts for their advice and product recommendations. We considered 65 tested products and evaluated each formula on application, formula, effectiveness, and longevity. Finally, armed with our tested insights and expert recommendations, we landed on the top picks above.
FAQ
What are the benefits of exfoliating?
Exfoliating helps increase cell turnover, removing dead skin cells and debris that accumulate on the top layers of the skin to reveal a fresh complexion underneath. This can also increase skin radiance and help prevent sebum buildup, which can lead to breakouts.
How frequently should you exfoliate?
Plastic surgeon Dr. Melissa Doft, M.D., says exfoliating two to three times a week is ideal for removing dead skin cells without stripping the skin. Sensitive skin types may want to stick to once or twice per week. Exfoliating in the evening is ideal as it helps open up your pores to the rest of your nighttime skincare routine. Depending on the product, some skin types can tolerate more frequent exfoliation, as often as five days a week or even daily.
Is it better to exfoliate with scrubs or acids?
Physical and chemical exfoliators each have benefits and drawbacks, so which one to use is a matter of personal preference. Scrubs can often be abrasive, but you may notice more immediate results. Chemical exfoliators are generally slightly gentler but can take longer to produce noticeable results. If you have sensitive skin, you’ll want to look at the ingredients to see whether a product may cause a reaction. But in general, both types can be safe and effective.
When should you not exfoliate?
If you're suffering from any sort of skin concern such as acne, a rash, eczema, psoriasis, or rosacea, it's best to hold off on exfoliating until the condition is resolved or not active as it could make the condition worse.
Meet Our Experts
Our writers consulted with experts to learn more about what to keep in mind when shopping for facial exfoliators. Those experts included:
- Dr. Emily L. Arch, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist based in Chicago. She specializes in general, medical, and pediatric dermatology.
- Dr. Melissa Doft, M.D.,FACS, of Doft Plastic Surgery in New York is a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. She specializes in a range of cosmetic and reconstructive treatments.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has over a decade of experience in the beauty industry, writing for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. A skincare maven, she firmly believes that, after wearing sunscreen daily, regular exfoliation is one of the absolute best things you can do for your skin, particularly on your face.
Alyssa Kaplanis an associate editor, experienced writer in the beauty industry, and product tester specializing in cosmetics.She's been testing facial exfoliators on her oily skin for more than 10 years. She's been a writer at Byrdie since 2022, covering all things beauty.
We narrowed down our top picks by testing 65 face exfoliators and evaluating each one based on type, formulation, application, key ingredients, effectiveness, and longevity.