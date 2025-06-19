These Face Exfoliators Gave Us the Softest, Brightest Skin, Starting at Just $6 (2025)

With dermatologist guidance and recommendations, we researched andtested 65 of today's highest-rated, bestselling face exfoliators at home in our daily lives. We evaluated each product based on type (chemical versus physical), formulation, application, key ingredients, and intended skin type. Finally, we narrowed it down to these all-star exfoliators that will make your skin look and feel like new.

Daily cleansing and sunscreen application are crucial good skin habits, but exfoliation might be the unsung hero of any skincare routine. Your skin naturallysheds dead cells but can't always get them all off. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Emily L. Arch , M.D., letting those dead cells sit and accumulate can result in a long list of complexion concerns—dullness, cloggedpores, more noticeable fine lines, flaky patches, andhyperpigmentation, to name a few. Exfoliating can help speed up the cell turnover process to address these issues. "Usingexfoliants ideally creates a smoother, brighter complexion and allows skincare product and makeup application to be more effective and even," Dr. Arch tells Byrdie.

Our favorite face exfoliator is the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment , thanks to its powerful (but gentle) combination of physical and chemical exfoliants, which leave skin feeling smooth and looking radiant. For those looking for a weekly treatment that relies solely on chemical exfoliants, we highly recommend the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial AHA + BHA Mask .

Best Overall Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Exfoliating Treatment $79$63 at Amazon$79$25 at Sephora$79 at Ulta What We Like Makes skin glow

Gentle formula

Formula includes a combination of heavy-hitting chemical exfoliants What to Consider Can sting if left on too long Highlighted Ingredients: Lactic acid, salicylic acid, fruit enzymes | Formulation: Scrub | Skin Type: All | Size: 0.5, 2, 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Celebrity aesthetician Kate Somerville is responsible for the flawless complexions of some of Hollywood's biggest A-listers. But if you (like most of us) can't get in for one of her signature facials, you can still reap the benefits of her eponymous skincare line. This bestselling, fan-favorite product packs a one-two punch by blending chemical and physical exfoliants. A mix of lactic acid (an alpha-hydroxy acid or AHA), salicylic acid (beta-hydroxy acid or BHA), and pineapple, papaya, and pumpkin enzymes work to dissolve dead skin. At the same time, the slightly grainy formulation physically buffs away cells. One of our testers loved how the formula instantly improved her complexion by fading hyperpigmentation and giving her an all-around glow.



Danielle, tester (not pictured): "My skin used to look and feel dry/parched when I would wake up in the morning, but now it has more of a healthy, natural glow to it. Another change is how consistently soft and supple my skin feels now."



Best Budget Good Molecules Overnight Exfoliating Treatment $6 at Amazon$6 at UltaView on Goodmolecules.com What We Like Fast-absorbing formula

Lightweight

Improves radiance while you sleep What to Consider Slightly sticky

Could be sensitizing Highlighted Ingredients: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, salicylic acid | Formulation: Nighttime serum | Skin Type: Oily, combination, balanced, dry | Size: 1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes This budget-friendly exfoliating treatment works while you sleep. Powered by a blend of acids—think lactic, glycolic, and salicylic—it improves texture, leading to smoother, more radiant-looking skin. The potent formula is a great choice for those with oily, combination, balanced, or dry skin who want to smooth skin texture without investing in a pricey product. During testing, we loved the lightweight consistency and how quickly it absorbed, though it can leave a minor sticky residue on the skin immediately after application. One tester also noticed a bit of stinging when she first applied it, but this quickly went away. When she woke up the next morning, her complexion looked and felt noticeably smoother. Chloe, tester: "This was a lightweight exfoliator, as there was no excess skin or peeling. It wasn't too harsh on the skin—I think this is the perfect overnight exfoliant for regular use in your weekly skincare routine."

Best for Mature Skin Glytone Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel $65 at Amazon$65 at DermstoreView on Glytone.com What We Like Helps minimize look of fine lines

Addresses skin texture, dark spots, and acne



Dermatologist-recommended What to Consider Some reviewers experienced redness and irritation Highlighted Ingredients: Glycolic acid | Formulation: Gel treatment mask | Skin Type: All | Size: 2 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes This dermatologist-recommended chemical exfoliator can help improve uneven skin tone, rough texture, fine lines, and breakouts. We love it if you're looking for a potent, all-rounder treatment. It's also ideal for mature skin since it works to address fine lines and hyperpigmentation. Dr. Arch is a big fan of this gel treatment mask. "I use it once a week for a deeper at-home chemical exfoliation to help with fine lines and pigmentation," she tells Byrdie, though you can apply it up to three times a week if your skin tolerates the formula. And it does more than simply slough off dead skin cells. Dr. Arch says glycolic acid and other AHAs can address dark spots, smooth uneven texture, help with acne, and minimize the look of pores. That said, some reviewers with sensitive skin said they experienced redness and irritation with this one.



Shannon Stubbs, Byrdie writer: "While it should be used like a mask, this gel peel from Glytone has a light, thin consistency that doesn’t become hard or stiff as it dries. I loved that it didn’t cause irritation even though it has a high concentration of AHAs, and it made my skin feel soft and smooth immediately after I washed it off.

Best Scrub Tula Skincare Exfoliating Sugar Scrub View On Tula$34 at Amazon$34 at Sephora What We Like Effective yet gentle

Chemical-physical hybrid

Beachy scent What to Consider Some online reviewers have said it caused breakouts Highlighted Ingredients: Sugar, lactic acid, papaya enzymes | Formulation: Scrub | Skin Type: All | Size: 2.9 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Can't decide between physical or chemical exfoliants? This scrub contains both, yielding noticeable results with just a few uses per week. There are so many facial scrubs out there today, but this heavenly concoction stands out because it packs on the power you'd expect from a physical scrub with the gentleness of natural ingredients. Since sugar is water-soluble, the granules dissolve as you go to help prevent the harsh results of over-exfoliating. We like that the formula also contains chemical exfoliants like lactic acid and papaya enzymes for additional resurfacing benefits. It's worth noting that some online reviewers have said it caused them to break out. If you're reactive to skincare, we recommend patch-testing this one first.







Caitlyn Martyn, Byrdie associate editor: "The scrub has a rougher texture that easily sluffs off any dead skin. Despite its exfoliating texture, my skin feels soft and hydrated after rinsing. My complexion feels softer and is left with a lovely coconut scent that isn't overpowering."

Best Cleanser Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser $88 at Amazon$46 at Sephora$88$46 at Nordstrom What We Like Smooths uneven texture as it cleanses

Dissolves dead cells and polishes skin

Prevents breakouts and blackheads What to Consider Can be drying for some Highlighted Ingredients: Apricot seed powder, pomegranate enzymes, willow bark extract | Formulation: Gel scrub cleanser | Skin Type: Dry, combination, acne-prone | Size: 1.7, 4.1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes This exfoliating cleanser is ideal for most skin types and folks who want to incorporate gentle exfoliation into their everyday skincare routines. A little bit of this guy goes a long way. The cleanser pulls out all the stops to dissolve dead cells and polish skin gently. Apricot seed powder and pomegranate enzymes physically exfoliate, while BHA in the form of willow bark extract offers chemical exfoliation. After cleansing, our tester's skin was smooth to the touch with a nearly unnoticeable texture. The grittiness was significant enough to be effective yet gentle enough not to cause irritation. Some have noted that it can be a bit drying, though it contains an olive oil complex for a boost of moisture.

Michelle, tester (not pictured): "My skin texture changed during the testing period—it looked brighter, more radiant, and clearer after use. I also noticed that my serums and moisturizers seemed to apply better after using the mask. I had no issues with dryness or irritation/redness from the mask. I am very happy with the product and how my aging skin looked after use."

Best Drugstore Neutrogena Hydro Boost Exfoliating Cleanser $36$30 at Amazon$14 at Ulta$10 at Target What We Like Gentle chemical exfoliants

Hydrating with hyaluronic acid

Can be used daily What to Consider Contains synthetic fragrance Highlighted Ingredients: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, papaya extract, hyaluronic acid | Formulation: Gel-cream cleanser | Skin Type: Oily, combination, acne-prone | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: No Exfoliating can leave your skin a little dry, which can be especially problematic if your complexion is already dehydrated. But that doesn't mean you should skip this skincare step. Dr. Arch suggests a combo of gentle chemical exfoliants and hydrating ingredients to avoid overdrying—this drugstore pick checks both boxes. The gel-to-cream formula uses two AHAs (glycolic and lactic acid) and papaya extract to gently smooth skin. Thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid (a humectant), it attracts water from the air to the skin to moisturize and plump it. We don't love that it contains fragrance, but it's not overpowering to the point where it's a dealbreaker for us (however, it might be if you have reactive skin).



Lauren Pardee, Byrdie senior editor: "I love how this product isn't overly complicated. The water gel texture leaves my skin feeling fresh and clean. This formula is really great at removing excess makeup, too."

Best for Dry Skin SkinCeuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub $35 at Dermstore$35 at Skinceuticals.com What We Like Buffs away dead skin

Nonirritating with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and glycerin

Great value What to Consider Contains sulfates, which can be drying Highlighted Ingredients: Silica beads, glycerin, aloe vera powder | Formulation: Scrub | Skin Type: All | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: No Those with dry skin need an exfoliator powerful enough to remove dry patches without stripping their skin of necessary moisture. Unlike other physical exfoliators made with jagged, scratchy particles that can wreak havoc on your skin, this one leans on earth-derived silica micro-beads and powdered aloe vera to resurface the skin and help mitigate redness. These ingredients remove dead skin cells without irritation, while aloe and glycerin hydrate and soothe. We just wish it didn't contain sulfates, which can be drying if used too often.





Shannon Stubbs, Byrdie writer: "This scrub has a gooey, jelly-like texture that’s easy to spread around the skin, with super tiny beads that exfoliate while still feeling gentle. It makes my skin smoother immediately after applying and has a soothing aloe smell that isn’t overpowering."

Best for Sensitive Skin The Inkey List PHA Gentle Exfoliating Toner $14 at Sephora$14 at Kohls.com What We Like Gentle and nonirritating thanks to PHAs

Fades dark spots

Smooths skin and reduces redness What to Consider May take longer to see results Highlighted Ingredients: Poly-hydroxy acid, niacinamide, aloe vera | Formulation: Toner | Skin Type: Dry, combination, sensitive | Size: 3.4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes You've heard of AHA and BHA, but what about PHA? Poly-hydroxy acids are another type of chemical exfoliant that removes dead, dry cells from the skin's surface. Since the molecules are slightly larger, they don't penetrate as deeply, making them notably gentler and a prime option for those with easily irritating skin. This leave-on toner combines PHA with soothing aloe vera and redness-reducingniacinamide(vitamin B3), making it even more sensitive skin-friendly. According to Dr. Arch, it's the best product for easing into exfoliation, especially if your skin is particularly reactive—once or twice a week is a good place to start.





Amanda Rosenthal, Byrdie writer: "This hydrating serum is almost like a toner. It's extremely lightweight and watery but quickly soaks into the skin."

Best Chemical Exfoliant Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $35 at Amazon$35$14 at Sephora$35 at Paulaschoice.com What We Like Dissolves oil, sebum, and dead skin

Can be used on face and body

Noticeable results

Lightweight and easy to layer in a skincare routine What to Consider Can be drying Highlighted Ingredients: Salicylic acid | Formulation: Toner | Skin Type: Oily, acne-prone | Size: 1, 4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes This beloved toner from Paula's Choice (the brand's number one product worldwide, NBD) touts the chemical exfoliant salicylic acid to treat blemish-prone skin and other exfoliating acids that remove dead skin cells. BHA gently exfoliates and unclogs pores by dissolving oil, sebum, and other gunk that can get lodged in there. Also nice: It's a leave-on formula, so all you have to do is swipe it on with a cotton pad and pat it onto cleansed skin. After a week of using this product, one tester could see (and feel) a difference in her skin texture. She loved how lightweight and non-greasy it felt; it was easy to layer into her skincare routine. However, it can occasionally be drying, especially if you have sensitive skin, so we recommend applying a good moisturizer after use.









Elena, tester: "I love what it does to my pores. If you have large pores, this is the stuff. It's perfect in every way for me. My skincare soulmate."



Best Pads Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel $20 at Amazon$92$20 at Sephora$92 at Nordstrom What We Like Individual packs are travel-friendly

Formulated by dermatologist

Contains potent actives

What to Consider Potentially too intense to daily use

Not sustainable packaging Highlighted Ingredients: Glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, salicylic acid, retinol, vitamin C | Formulation: Pre-soaked single-use cloths | Skin Type: All | Size: 5–60 treatments | Cruelty-Free: Yes A favorite among the Byrdie team, these pre-soaked pads from Dr. Dennis Gross make exfoliation a cinch. All you have to do is swipe and go; no water required. The formula includes a blend of five exfoliating acids plus retinol, vitamin C, and other antioxidants. Our tester loved how exceptionally smooth, even, refreshed, and healthy-looking these AHA and BHA pads left her skin. The individual packs are also perfect for travel. We do wish the packaging was more sustainable. And the exfoliants in the formula may be too harsh for everyday use.

Allison, tester: "This is the strongest exfoliant formula I have tried—I saw immediate results after the first use. I have noticed a significant increase in the glowiness of my skin."

Best Overnight Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment $85 at Amazon$122$50 at Sephora$85 at Ulta What We Like Fast-acting, noticeable results

Addresses dark spots and uneven texture

Can be left on or rinsed off What to Consider Increases sensitivity to the sun Highlighted Ingredients: Lactic acid, licorice extract | Formulation: Leave-on or rinse-off serum | Skin Type: All | Size: 0.5, 1, 1.7, 3.4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes It often takes time to see significant results from skincare products, but devoted fans of this leave-on exfoliant know the effects are visible after just one night. Lactic acid handles the exfoliating duties and tackles uneven texture and fine lines, while licorice extract and other antioxidants address dark spots. After testing this formula, our tester noticed it instantly plumped, hydrated, and improved her skin's clarity. However, the product can increase skin's sensitivity to the sun, so we recommend using it as part of your nightly skincare routine.



Jenna, tester: "Immediately after applying Good Genes the first time, my skin felt firmer, softer, and more hydrated once the product had fully absorbed. While I could feel these results more than see them, I did have a more dewy, radiant glow overall."

Best Tool Dermaflash Luxe+ Dermaplaning Kit $199 at Amazon$199 at Sephora$199 at Ulta What We Like Immediate results you can see and feel

Removes peach fuzz and dead skin

Creates smooth makeup canvas What to Consider Replacement blades can be expensive Type: Dermaplaning tool | Skin Type: All The tech-savvy set will appreciate this multi-tasking, battery-powered dermaplaning tool, which offers instant gratification via a soft, radiant complexion. The tool removes peach fuzz and surface-level dead skin cells in one pass. This gives the skin a smooth appearance, helps ensure your skincare products properly absorb, and creates an even canvas for makeup. This tool was much easier to use than it looked. After gliding it over her skin, our tester could actually see the tiny hairs on the blade edge, which was pretty satisfying. It left her face smooth, soft, and radiant. The only downside is the price, which is a bit steep, plus the fact that replacement blades aren't the cheapest.







Samantha, tester: "I felt comfortable using the tool on my skin and was very pleased with how gentle it was. Because it's electric, it sounds a bit daunting, but the delicacy is there despite the noise of the blade."