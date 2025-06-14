These false eyelashes look believable in the best way (2025)

Adhesive included? Yes.

3. Best no glue false eyelashes

Kiss Impress Falsies Press-On-Lash Kit £19.99 Superdrug

Why we love it: If you struggle with application, these pre-glued lashes do most of the hard work for you. They skip glue for a breakthrough pre-bonded, self-stick adhesive technology. The little clusters make them easier to apply and you can add fullness exactly where you need it. They're applied under the lash line to give an even more seamless and natural finish. Overall these are one of the easiest lashes we've ever applied.

Adhesive included? No glue needed.

4. Best natural false eyelashes

Why we love it: Natural false eyelashes? Yes, you're reading that right. Handmade from human hair, each versatile set includes eyelashes that have been perfectly shaped and arranged to help you create a range of looks, from natural and wispy, to full and dramatic. An absolute must-have for beginners and more experienced users alike.

Adhesive included? Yes.

5. Best false eyelash clusters

Sweed Lashes Nikki No Lash-Lash All Black Single Eyelashes £20 Cult Beauty

Why we love it: If you’re not a fan of false eyelash bands, we’ve got the perfect thing for you. With this set of lash clusters, you can create the most natural-looking flutter, thanks to its ultra-lightweight design that adds volume and length without a visible band. Each box includes lashes of varying lengths too, ranging from 6, 8, 10 and 12mm.

Adhesive included? No.

6. Best false eyelashes for easy clusters

Why we love it: This gives a lash extension look, with no salon needed. And while individuals or clusters can be more time-consuming to apply, this takes the hard work out of things with pre-glued, one-step lashes that you can place under lashes in seconds without any sticky situations. Even better, there's 5 full applications in the set which offers up a very generous 30 clusters.

Adhesive included? No adhesive needed.

7. Best false eyelashes set

Ardell Wispies False Lashes Multipack £23.99 LookFantastic

Why we love it: Lightweight and reusable, this multipack set of false lashes is made with natural hair and is easy to apply. Each multipack includes 5 sets, all of which come with fluttery lashes that are slightly more curvaceous with flared outer corners for more definition.

Adhesive included? Yes.

8. Best individual false eyelashes

Ardell Knot Free False Lashes £9 Amazon

Why we love it: These are loved by makeup artists and lash addicts for a reason, the Ardell individual lashes give one of the most seamless, natural flutters and give you the most flexibility to build volume exactly where you want it.

Adhesive included? No.

9. Best lightweight false eyelashes

Sweed Lashes No Lash Cluster £22 Cult Beauty

Why we love it: Is there anything better than a range of ultra-lightweight and easy-to-apply lashes that are fixed to a flexible cotton base? This set of false lashes includes 12 clusters, each of which is perfect for creating a delicate, wispy thanks to the thin and seamless-looking band.

Adhesive included? No.

10. Best vegan false eyelashes

R.E.M. BEAUTY r.e.m Dream false lashes £15 Selfridges

Why we love it: Add a finishing touch with these faux mink lashes that look even better than the real thing. Each pair comes with a band so clear and weightless that you’ll barely even know it’s there – perfect for allowing you to wink and flutter in comfort. Did we mention that each set is also vegan and cruelty-free? Thanks, Ariana!