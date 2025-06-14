These Falsies Get Me Endless Compliments on My Lashes, from $5 (2025)

Methodology: I applied one thin coat of black mascara and the false lashes, then wore for at least 8-10 (most were 12-14!) hours to evaluate wear time and all-day comfort.

As a makeup artist and resident lash expert on the team, I set out to make a definitive guide to false lashes—for beginners and glam makeup fans alike. I spent one month wearing different lashes each day, keeping detailed notes on their performance, and taking photos and videos of the end result. After testing, I turned to other makeup artists to answer q’s about the application process to make false lashes feel approachable and fun. So, if you’re prepping for an upcoming wedding, a night out, or just glam on a Tuesday, we have the products and tips to achieve big lash energy.

I realize when someone claims to have tested hundreds of a type of product, you might think it’s embellished. Open up the Ulta home page and type in false lashes: You get 170+ results. In the last decade, I have tried most of those brands and styles, plus more sold at other retailers. All that’s to say, I know false lashes. I also understand how intimidating it can feel—the lash band doesn’t blend seamlessly with your natural lash line or pokes your eye, and that’s after you figure out how to apply them. However, there are pros: “False lashes always add more definition and dimension to the eyes,” says New York-based makeup artist Charlie Riddle . “Plus, it looks amazing in photos to make the eyes really stand out.”

Best for Beginners Velour Lashes Effortless Natural Lash Collection $22 at Amazon$22 at Sephora$22$20 at Jcpenney.com Material: Cotton thread | Type of Lashes: Strip lash If you’re intimidated by a full lash, this set requires zero measuring to get started. I loved these for a more natural effect or daily wear; they gave great fullness and definition without being over-the-top dramatic. This had one of the softest bands of the test: It was super flexible, nicely conformed to the lash line, and didn’t lift or become pokey throughout the day. Take note: they might be too short if you have large eyes or a longer-than-average eyelid. Who It’s For This pair is excellent for lash newbies or anyone who likes a more natural lash and no prep work before applying.



Best for Weddings Ardell Demi Wispies $12$11 at Amazon$13 at Ulta$11 at Target Material: 100% human hair | Type of Lashes: Strip lash Ardell Demi Wispies are one of the GOATs of false lashes. I started my lash journey wearing these in high school for prom, and now they’re what I use in my kit for bridal parties. The affordable price point, universally flattering shape, and thin band make them exceptional. The crisscross fibers give a flirty, feathery effect to the lashes. I love that the wispies have a circular shape rather than a dramatic cat eye—which opens rather than pulls the eye to the side—and is more flattering to my round eye shape. Who It’s For This lash is great for anyone looking for a semi-dramatic look with an invisible, comfortable band.

Best Everyday KISS The New Natural in White Shirt $5 at Amazon$6 at Ulta$6$5 at Walmart Material: Synthetic fibers | Type of Lashes: Strip lash Aptly named, this style is the classic white T-shirt of lashes: Equally great for minimal makeup or full-glam. The thin, flexible band and easy-to-cut length helped with seamless application. I liked that the shape is fairly symmetrical, but the fibers are uneven and sparse for a casual appearance. They're ideal for daily wear that still packs a “your lashes look amazing” punch and lasted a full 12 hours on a hot, sunny day outside. Who It’s For People who want length and thickness without the obvious fake lash look.

Best Long-Lasting False Lashes Lashify Control Kit $125 at AmazonView on Lashify.com Material: Synthetic silk | Type of Lashes: Clusters

This one has a big learning curve, with several steps and some patience required. However, you can get 10 days of continuous use once you master it. The placement was pretty easy for me, especially after doing 16 pairs of lashes during testing before this. However, I was careful to follow the steps exactly and still think the second go-round will go smoother. Although I chose the "bold" style, they look super natural. The underlash technique is seamless and looks more like professional lash extensions. See Also 25 Best False Eyelashes: Tested and Reviewed (2024) Who It’s For Folks who want the convenience of daily faux lashes without the daily applications—minus the cost of a salon service.

Makeup Artist's Tip “I prefer lashes like Lashify that sit under the lash line,” says Beau Nelson, celebrity makeup artist and Director of Lashify Pro. “There is no space between them and the lash since they attach to the lashes themselves, and they don't take up space on the eyelid, which helps eyes look more wide open.”

Best Individuals Lilac Street The OG Essential False Lashes $13 at AmazonView on Lilacst.com Material: Synthetic silk | Type of Lashes: Clusters A huge benefit of individual lashes is the ability to customize the effect to your look and preference, however, it does take a touch more skill to apply individuals. Each cluster is placed along the lash line with a slight overlap to blend nicely. More pieces mean more room for error, and incorrect placement can lead to a pokey band; this was the lightest of the light and comfortable for all-day wear. Of the individuals I tested this round, these were my favorite: The sets come in lengths ranging from 8 to 18 millimeters. I chose 12 millimeters for a my-lashes-but-better appearance. Who It’s For False lash enthusiasts who have the skills and the patience for correct placement.



Best Faux Mink Lilly Lashes Butterfl’Eyes 3D Faux Mink Half Lashes $18 at AmazonView on Lillylashes.com Material: Faux mink | Type of Lashes: Half lash I love a half or 3/4 lash—there are no worries about tricky corners, and they are (literally) half as easy to apply. This band was slightly thicker and more noticeable than other styles I like, but it laid well because there was no inner corner to blend. Riddle is also a fan, saying, “They aren’t a full strip, so it’s easier to place on the eye, but you still get that gorgeous fanned-out effect to the lashes. The Lilly Lashes half lashes are beautiful and work with any eye shape.” The flare style was so flirty and fun for a summer date night and lasted through a baseball game in 90-degree heat. After removing them, they looked good as new, and the box is sturdy enough to be reused over and over again. Who It’s For Faux lash wearers who want a dramatic style with easier application.



Best Strip Lash MAC Cosmetics 76 Supermodel False Lashes $16 at Ulta$16 at Nordstrom$16 at Nordstrom Material: Synthetic silk | Type of Lashes: Strip lash This pair was super long and fluffy, so it made an impact, but it had enough gaps to be wearable on an average day. I wore them for an entire Sunday—I even took a nap in these and woke up looking untouched. My friends complimented my makeup at brunch, but I didn't feel too done up or bold with them on. The lash line length is also long, to suit all eye shades, and definitely needs to be trimmed, but would be easy to cut and apply in chunks, plus the ultrafine band is easy to line up and hide. Who It’s For Anyone who is looking for lash length and a wispier style. These would be great as a strip lash or cut into clusters.

Makeup Artist Tip “Always have a pair of tweezers or a lash applicator on hand to apply—this will give you more control when holding on the lash towards the eye,” recommends Riddle.

Best Under Lash Velour Lashes Self-Stick Lash Kit $22 at Amazon$22 at Sephora$18 at Kohls.com Material: Vegan fibers | Type of Lashes: Clusters The first step to becoming a faux lash pro is identifying your preferred look—natural or glam? “Start with something softer, and you can always build up,” says Riddle. “I tend to use lashes that apply underneath the lash or with invisible bands, so they blend in seamlessly with your own lashes.” If that goal sounds like you, then the Velour Self-Stick Lash Kit is the one to buy. The kit is very beginner or travel-friendly—no measuring, trimming, or gluing is required, plus a much more natural shape and size. The underneath application is also foolproof for getting a band to line up perfectly. For being a pre-glued false lash, I was impressed by the longevity—I wore it for a full 14 hours, and none came off or needed to be adjusted throughout the day. That said, you likely won’t be able to use these pairs. Who It’s For Someone who wants a bit of volume that is undetectable as being a false lash.



Best Magnetic Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Faux Mink False Lashes $12 at Amazon Material: Faux synthetic | Type of Lashes: Strip lash, magnetic I am a self-proclaimed magnetic lash hater—they often feel clunky and heavy on the eyes and can be tricky to apply. The fact that I really like these is high praise. The Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Felt Tip Liner made application a breeze—a few layers of liner and the lashes clicked right into place. Since the fusion is a magnet instead of glue, you have more wiggle room to adjust the placement. My only note: cut slightly shorter than you normally would, and the inner corner lifted. Who It’s For Anyone who is allergic to lash glue or prefers the magnetic application.