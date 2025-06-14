These Falsies Get Me Endless Compliments on My Lashes, from $5 (2025)

I realize when someone claims to have tested hundreds of a type of product, you might think it’s embellished. Open up the Ulta home page and type in false lashes: You get 170+ results. In the last decade, I have tried most of those brands and styles, plus more sold at other retailers. All that’s to say, I know false lashes. I also understand how intimidating it can feel—the lash band doesn’t blend seamlessly with your natural lash line or pokes your eye, and that’s after you figure out how to apply them. However, there are pros: “False lashes always add more definition and dimension to the eyes,” says New York-based makeup artist Charlie Riddle. “Plus, it looks amazing in photos to make the eyes really stand out.”
As a makeup artist and resident lash expert on the team, I set out to make a definitive guide to false lashes—for beginners and glam makeup fans alike. I spent one month wearing different lashes each day, keeping detailed notes on their performance, and taking photos and videos of the end result. After testing, I turned to other makeup artists to answer q’s about the application process to make false lashes feel approachable and fun. So, if you’re prepping for an upcoming wedding, a night out, or just glam on a Tuesday, we have the products and tips to achieve big lash energy.
How I Tested
Lashes Evaluated: 15
Lashes Tested Overall: Hundreds (no really!)
Testing Period: Since 2022 for Byrdie; since 2010 personally
Factors Considered: Ease of application, comfort, wear time, overall look
Methodology: I applied one thin coat of black mascara and the false lashes, then wore for at least 8-10 (most were 12-14!) hours to evaluate wear time and all-day comfort.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Best for Beginners:
Velour Lashes Effortless Natural Lash Collection at Amazon$22
Best for Weddings:
Best Everyday:
Best Long-Lasting False Lashes:
Best Individuals:
Best Strip Lash:
Best Under Lash:
Best Overall
Eylure Wispy Light No. 117 Eyelashes
Material: Synthetic | Type of Lashes: Strip lash
To me, a perfect set of lashes contains three characteristics: The band is thin and seamless to blend with your natural lashes, the lashes aren’t overly heavy to wear all day, and they look more dramatic than mascara but could fit a range of events from casual to glam. Eylure checked all these boxes, plus it comes in a multi-pack—making them cost less than $3 per pair. I even wore these as a bridesmaid in a wedding this summer (pairing with Eylure 18-hour lash glue was chef’s kiss), and the pair looked just as good for 9 a.m. getting ready photos as they did for the after party in the wee hours of the morning.
Who It’s For
The slight cat eye is flattering for most eye shapes to lift and give a wide-awake effect.
Best for Beginners
Velour Lashes Effortless Natural Lash Collection
Material: Cotton thread | Type of Lashes: Strip lash
If you’re intimidated by a full lash, this set requires zero measuring to get started. I loved these for a more natural effect or daily wear; they gave great fullness and definition without being over-the-top dramatic. This had one of the softest bands of the test: It was super flexible, nicely conformed to the lash line, and didn’t lift or become pokey throughout the day. Take note: they might be too short if you have large eyes or a longer-than-average eyelid.
Who It’s For
This pair is excellent for lash newbies or anyone who likes a more natural lash and no prep work before applying.
Best for Weddings
Ardell Demi Wispies
Material: 100% human hair | Type of Lashes: Strip lash
Ardell Demi Wispies are one of the GOATs of false lashes. I started my lash journey wearing these in high school for prom, and now they’re what I use in my kit for bridal parties. The affordable price point, universally flattering shape, and thin band make them exceptional. The crisscross fibers give a flirty, feathery effect to the lashes. I love that the wispies have a circular shape rather than a dramatic cat eye—which opens rather than pulls the eye to the side—and is more flattering to my round eye shape.
Who It’s For
This lash is great for anyone looking for a semi-dramatic look with an invisible, comfortable band.
Material: Synthetic fibers | Type of Lashes: Strip lash
Aptly named, this style is the classic white T-shirt of lashes: Equally great for minimal makeup or full-glam. The thin, flexible band and easy-to-cut length helped with seamless application. I liked that the shape is fairly symmetrical, but the fibers are uneven and sparse for a casual appearance. They're ideal for daily wear that still packs a “your lashes look amazing” punch and lasted a full 12 hours on a hot, sunny day outside.
Who It’s For
People who want length and thickness without the obvious fake lash look.
Best Long-Lasting False Lashes
Lashify Control Kit
Material: Synthetic silk | Type of Lashes: Clusters
This one has a big learning curve, with several steps and some patience required. However, you can get 10 days of continuous use once you master it. The placement was pretty easy for me, especially after doing 16 pairs of lashes during testing before this. However, I was careful to follow the steps exactly and still think the second go-round will go smoother. Although I chose the "bold" style, they look super natural. The underlash technique is seamless and looks more like professional lash extensions.
Who It’s For
Folks who want the convenience of daily faux lashes without the daily applications—minus the cost of a salon service.
Makeup Artist's Tip
“I prefer lashes like Lashify that sit under the lash line,” says Beau Nelson, celebrity makeup artist and Director of Lashify Pro. “There is no space between them and the lash since they attach to the lashes themselves, and they don't take up space on the eyelid, which helps eyes look more wide open.”
Material: Synthetic silk | Type of Lashes: Clusters
A huge benefit of individual lashes is the ability to customize the effect to your look and preference, however, it does take a touch more skill to apply individuals. Each cluster is placed along the lash line with a slight overlap to blend nicely. More pieces mean more room for error, and incorrect placement can lead to a pokey band; this was the lightest of the light and comfortable for all-day wear. Of the individuals I tested this round, these were my favorite: The sets come in lengths ranging from 8 to 18 millimeters. I chose 12 millimeters for a my-lashes-but-better appearance.
Who It’s For
False lash enthusiasts who have the skills and the patience for correct placement.
Best Faux Mink
Lilly Lashes Butterfl’Eyes 3D Faux Mink Half Lashes
Material: Faux mink | Type of Lashes: Half lash
I love a half or 3/4 lash—there are no worries about tricky corners, and they are (literally) half as easy to apply. This band was slightly thicker and more noticeable than other styles I like, but it laid well because there was no inner corner to blend. Riddle is also a fan, saying, “They aren’t a full strip, so it’s easier to place on the eye, but you still get that gorgeous fanned-out effect to the lashes. The Lilly Lashes half lashes are beautiful and work with any eye shape.”
The flare style was so flirty and fun for a summer date night and lasted through a baseball game in 90-degree heat. After removing them, they looked good as new, and the box is sturdy enough to be reused over and over again.
Who It’s For
Faux lash wearers who want a dramatic style with easier application.
Material: Synthetic silk | Type of Lashes: Strip lash
This pair was super long and fluffy, so it made an impact, but it had enough gaps to be wearable on an average day. I wore them for an entire Sunday—I even took a nap in these and woke up looking untouched. My friends complimented my makeup at brunch, but I didn't feel too done up or bold with them on. The lash line length is also long, to suit all eye shades, and definitely needs to be trimmed, but would be easy to cut and apply in chunks, plus the ultrafine band is easy to line up and hide.
Who It’s For
Anyone who is looking for lash length and a wispier style. These would be great as a strip lash or cut into clusters.
Makeup Artist Tip
“Always have a pair of tweezers or a lash applicator on hand to apply—this will give you more control when holding on the lash towards the eye,” recommends Riddle.
Material: Vegan fibers | Type of Lashes: Clusters
The first step to becoming a faux lash pro is identifying your preferred look—natural or glam? “Start with something softer, and you can always build up,” says Riddle. “I tend to use lashes that apply underneath the lash or with invisible bands, so they blend in seamlessly with your own lashes.”
If that goal sounds like you, then the Velour Self-Stick Lash Kit is the one to buy. The kit is very beginner or travel-friendly—no measuring, trimming, or gluing is required, plus a much more natural shape and size. The underneath application is also foolproof for getting a band to line up perfectly. For being a pre-glued false lash, I was impressed by the longevity—I wore it for a full 14 hours, and none came off or needed to be adjusted throughout the day. That said, you likely won’t be able to use these pairs.
Who It’s For
Someone who wants a bit of volume that is undetectable as being a false lash.
Material: Faux synthetic | Type of Lashes: Strip lash, magnetic
I am a self-proclaimed magnetic lash hater—they often feel clunky and heavy on the eyes and can be tricky to apply. The fact that I really like these is high praise. The Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Felt Tip Liner made application a breeze—a few layers of liner and the lashes clicked right into place. Since the fusion is a magnet instead of glue, you have more wiggle room to adjust the placement. My only note: cut slightly shorter than you normally would, and the inner corner lifted.
Who It’s For
Anyone who is allergic to lash glue or prefers the magnetic application.
Material: Faux silk fiber | Type of Lashes: Strip lash
If black mascara is too intense for your eye color or preference, you’ve likely discovered the magic of chocolate brown mascara. That same effect has come for your faux lashes. The House of Lashes Macchiato style was ideal for making my blue eyes the main feature and looking more natural with my fair skin and red hair. These lashes are also a compliment magnet; I wore pretty minimal makeup with this look, and people had so many nice things to say. The corner of the band took an extra beat to lay correctly, but otherwise, I had a great experience with all-day wear.
Who It’s For
Brown mascara fans, those with blue or green eyes, or anyone who likes the more subtle impact of a brown lash.
Editor’s Tip
Before applying brown false lashes, smudge a brown pencil liner across your lash line and apply a coat of brown mascara. This provides a seamless, cohesive effect.
Other Options I Tested
While these lashes didn’t end up on the podium in our lash hall of fame, they were still worthy competitors and styles that I have used for years.
- The underlash method creates a seamless look and mega volume. My favorite all-in-one kit is Kiss Falscara Starter Kit.
- Ardell Trios Combination False Lash Individuals are a great option if you like a more natural, customizable look.
- The crisscross design won’t be to everyone’s preference, butD’LashesWispy Lasheshave a clear band and easy application. The Black-owned brand, founded by celebrity extension expert Dionne Phillips, also has a great eyeliner glue pen.
- Loveseen Strip Lashes are the most subtle false lashes I’ve ever used—perfect for folks seeking a my-lashes-but-better appearance.
Types of False Lashes
- Strip Lashes: The most traditional and recognizable lash style is strip lashes, which go all the way across the lash line. They often need to be cut to the size of the eyelid.
- Half or Three-Quarter Lashes: Similar to a strip lash, this style is meant to go only half or three-quarters across your eye (leaving the inner corner bare) for an easier-to-apply, more natural-looking effect.
- Clusters/Individuals: For those looking for customization, clusters or individual lashes are the move. They are tucked together in small bunches that are then placed where you’d like more length or volume. Whether you fill your entire lash line or add just a few, is up to you.
- Underlashes: Aptly named, under lashes are placed underneath your real lashes to hide the band completely. “The lashes blend in seamlessly, and I think if you are new to wearing false lashes these are the easiest to apply,” Riddle says.
- Magnetic Lashes: Magnetic lashes typically rely on a magnetic “glue” to stick rather than typical glue. They can feel heavier on the eyes, but those who are allergic to glue or prefer the easier removal would like this option.
- DIY Lash Extensions: More longevity than a strip lash at a lower cost than a salon visit. Kits can be in the form of individual or strip lashes and last between five and 10 days.
How to Apply False Lashes
Put on your power anthem, take a deep breath, and show those lashes no fear. Here’s a step-by-step guide to applying false lashes like a pro.
- Optional: Apply mascara and liner
- If using a strip lash: Hold the band up to your eye and evaluate the length. Cut if needed to fit your eye without hanging over the edge or irritating your inner corner.
- Apply a thin coat of lash glue to the full lash band, individuals, or clusters. Make sure you get extra glue at the corners of the band.
- While the glue gets tacky, bend the lash band into a circle until the two ends meet to form that curved shape. Since eyes are round, this will make the application step easier.
- Let the glue dry until the texture is tacky and starts sticking to your finger if you gently touch it. This can take 10-30 seconds, depending on the glue.
- Using tweezers or your finger (a tweezer gives more control): grab the lashes close to the band, but not touching the glue.
- Tilt your chin down and bring the faux lashes to the lash line at a downward angle rather than straight on, where they’re hard to see.
- I like to line up the center first, then place the outer corner, and finally, the inner corner (but do what works best for you).
- If placed slightly too high, slowly drag the lashes as close to the lash line as possible for a seamless look.
- I slightly tuck the inner corner, almost like you’re placing it under your natural lashes, to ensure it stays smooth.
- Once dry, I very (very) gently squeeze the fake and real lashes together to blend and hide the band even further.
FAQ
Should you apply false eyelashes before or after mascara?
It comes down to personal preference, you can apply falsies before or after mascara. I prefer applying mascara first since my lashes are blonde so I find a coating of mascara helps the blend. However, Riddle recommends applying them before. “I think the lashes stick better to your own natural lashes, and it gives you a better idea of how much lash you need—whether you want to add in just individuals for volume or go for a strip,” he says.
How do you mesh false eyelashes with your real eyelashes?
Sometimes it can be tricky to make your falsies blend with your natural eyelashes. If you struggle with this, Riddle suggests, “After the glue is getting close to being dry, you can place your index and thumb together on the top and bottom of the lashes and gently press them together to make sure they are all aligned,” he explains. “I love to add mascara to merge and blend them together after.”
How do you take false eyelashes off?
Many people wonder, “Do false eyelashes ruin your natural lashes?” They can if you wear them very frequently or you’re not careful during the removal process. To ensure they come off as easily as possible, Riddle recommends using an oil-based eye makeup remover and gently massaging it around the lash glue to slowly break it down. “If you get in the shower with some steam, this will help to soften the lashes as well,” he says.
Meet Our Experts
We interviewed these makeup artists for their opinions on false lashes and advice on choosing the right ones for your eye shape and how to apply them correctly:
- Charlie Riddle is a Sydney-born and New York-based makeup artist and the Global Beauty Director and Head of Artistry for Stila Cosmetics
- Beau Nelson is a Candian-born and Los Angeles-based makeup artist whose clientele includes Kristen Stewart, Riley Keough, Emma Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Nicole Richie, Alessandra Ambrosio, and many others
Why Trust Byrdie
Shannon Bauer is an Associate Editorial Director at Byrdie with 10 years of experience working in beauty as a writer and editor. She has been on the Byrdie team for the last two and a half years, testing, reviewing, and updating our shoppable guides. Shannon also has her makeup artist certification and a special interest in wedding and special occasion makeup.
She tested every set of lashes on this list over a month, as well as dozens of other options, since she started wearing them in high school. The ones that made the final winners' list exceeded her expectations on application, comfort, wear time, and overall look.