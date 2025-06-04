These Hair Loss Treatments Actually Work, According to Dermatologists (2025)

When you start to suspect that something’s (literally, in this case) off with your hair—a little thinning here, some excessive shedding in the shower there—the solution may seem straightforward enough: Figure out the source of the problem and find the best hair loss treatment to bring your strands back. That journey, however, is rarely a straight path. Dare we say, it’s a frizzy one.

That’s because there are many potential causes of hair loss, including genetics, styling habits, and underlying health conditions, all of which affect your follicles in different ways; the shedding can happen suddenly or gradually and involve symptoms like a wider part, overall thinning, or bald spots.

Even if the trigger appears obvious—you recently recovered from an illness, say, or you’ve been going overboard on chemical treatments, like bleaching or relaxers—it’s still a good idea to see a dermatologist if you can, since shedding can also stem from sneakier underlying issues like nutritional deficiencies or early hereditary hair loss. An expert will know how to determine whether your hair will grow back on its own or if you need a personalized treatment plan to turn things around.

As for what that plan might look like, we asked dermatologists to break down the best hair loss treatments for women, depending on the root of the issue.

Genetics | Stress | Tight hairstyles | Styling habits | Dandruff | Inflamed hair follicles | Hormone fluctuations | Autoimmune disorders

1. Treatments for genetic hair loss

Androgenetic alopecia, or female pattern hair loss, is the most common cause of thinning hair in women worldwide, per the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). It’s hereditary, meaning people with this condition have inherited genes (from one or both parents) that make them more sensitive to androgens, hormones that have a reputation for triggering progressive hair loss by shrinking hair follicles and slowing new growth.

How to treat hereditary hair loss

Topical minoxidil is one of the best hair loss treatments for women, particularly those who have female pattern hair loss. It’s not yet clear how the magic happens, but researchers theorize that minoxidil reverses hair follicle shrinkage and lengthens the growth phase. This likely encourages hair to grow back fuller and speeds up the rate at which lost strands are replaced. It’s available over-the-counter—generically and under the brand name Rogaine—in both 2% and 5% formulations.

Even though you can get topical minoxidil without a prescription, it’s best to consult a dermatologist first so they can diagnose the exact cause of your hair loss and help you determine the concentration and dosage that’s right for you (typically, it’s either the 2% formulation twice a day or 5% once a day, per NYU Langone Health). And once you start using it, be ready to commit: Most new hair is lost after a few months if you stop.

“Low-dose oral minoxidil has also been gaining traction as an effective and generally well-tolerated treatment for women with androgenetic alopecia,” Kristen Lo Sicco, MD, associate professor of dermatology and director of the skin and cancer unit at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, tells SELF. This blood pressure medication isn’t currently FDA-approved for hair loss, Dr. Lo Sicco adds, but if you’re experiencing side effects using the topical version or aren’t seeing results, ask your doctor if an off-label prescription might make sense for you.