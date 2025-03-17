These Hair Wax Sticks Make Achieving Slicked-Back Buns Easy for Everyone (2025)

When you’re dealing with day three or four hair that’s veering on lifeless but isn’t quite ready for a wash, one of the most reliable hairstyles you can go with is the one and only slicked-back bun. There’s a reason celebrities like Sofia Richie-Grainge and Bella Hadid have been spotted sporting slicked buns and ponytails in recent years; they’re sleek, polished, and effortlessly chic, no matter how greasy your hair might secretly be.

However, these styles can be deceivingly challenging to accomplish—who knew how difficult it was to wrangle your hair into such a simple updo? If you’ve tried smoothing your hair back with a variety of hair gels, pomades, and strong-hold hairsprays but haven’t had any real success, it might be time to try a hair wax stick.

According to Jennifer Korab, a celebrity hairstylist and colorist, these wax sticks “create hold and separation to the hair. Also, [wax sticks] create texture,” she says. When used in combination with a hair brush, these deodorant-like balms grip and smooth the hair, taming flyaways and bestowing deep hydration and shine. Because they come in stick-form, they’re easy to apply hands-free, unlike most gels and pomades. Plus many of them deliver hair-loving ingredients like castor seed oil and beeswax to keep your locks healthy and happy.

All in all, these hair products are designed to make your life a whole lot easier. After reading through dozens of customer reviews, scrolling through countless TikToks, and consulting the above expert, we’ve landed on the below as the 11 best hair wax sticks you can get your hands on in 2024.