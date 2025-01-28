These Microcurrent Devices Lift and Tighten Skin in Minutes (2025)

Usually, when we're talking about treatments that can make a noticeable difference in tightening and firming our skin, we're pointing you to in-office treatments like injectables, microneedling with radio frequency, and lasers. But an at-home microcurrent device is a worthy addition, and certainly a less invasive and less expensive method. Of course, these at-home tools are still a splurge, but if you believe in beauty math, then just think of all the money you'll save from not needing some pro treatments in the future. To fully understand what a microcurrent device can and can't do, we interviewed experts and tested the devices ourselves. Here's how they work and which ones are the best to buy.

What is microcurrent therapy?

"Microcurrent is a form of non-invasive electrotherapy that uses low-level electrical currents to stimulate facial muscles," says Mina Amin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. Originally, microcurrent therapy was used to promote wound healing and alleviate muscle pain. Then patients started noticing that it was smoothing and toning their skin, too. The reason, according to David Suzuki, president and CEO of Bio-Therapeutic (a company that develops microcurrent technology):"Microcurrent mirrors the body's own natural low-level electrical current that stimulates ATP production, the building block of cellular energy. Increasing your cell's energy can help dramatically tone and tighten the skin."

What are the benefits of a microcurrent device?



Microcurrent stimulates not only facial cells but also muscles, which is something skincare serums and creams don't do. "This helps to visibly define, lift, and tone the areas you treat," says Tera Peterson, an aesthetician and cofounder of NuFace, a popular microcurrent brand. "It also improves skin radiance and the look of fine lines and wrinkles by ramping up collagen and elastin production." That means you'll see both an immediate and long-term effect.

What to consider before shopping for a microcurrent device?

Microcurrent devices do not replace an effective skincare routine, which must include sun protection, says Amin. They also don't compare to the power and results of in-office procedures, such as laser and microneedling treatments. However, with consistent use (we're talking five-minute sessions a few times a week minimum), then a more sculpted, toned, and rejuvenated complexion may be possible to achieve at home.

How to use a microcurrent device

Always read your device's instructions. Each offers its own levels of intensity, modalities, and features. What's true for all microcurrent devices, however, is that you'll need to apply a conductive gel to the skin before you start using your tool. "Conductive gel allows the microcurrent to effectively transfer from the device to the skin and facial muscles," says Peterson. Our skin is made up of dead cells and oils, and it isn't very conductive, explains Suzuki. If you're in a pinch and don't have the gel that comes with your device, "you can use a very hydrating, water-based product," suggests Suzuki.

The experts: