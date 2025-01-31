These Microcurrent Devices May Be the Key to a More Lifted Look (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?

While serums and creams have been staples on beauty shelves for decades, at-home skincare tools are becoming increasingly popular. Now, microcurrent devices are making the rounds, with users claiming continuous use leads to more lifted, defined skin.

A microcurrent device uses low-voltage electrical current to stimulate muscle contraction, explains Mona Gohara M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and vice president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society. “Just like if you were to go to the gym and do bicep curls, if you use a device that creates contractions in the muscle, they’re going to become more defined,” she continues.

Meet the experts: Mona Gohara M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and vice president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society and Karan Lal, D.O., M.S., F.A.A.D., double board-certified adult, pediatric, and fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologist with Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ

Over time (and with consistent use) you may begin to notice firmer skin and a more lifted, defined appearance, according to Karan Lal, D.O., M.S., F.A.A.D., double board-certified adult, pediatric, and fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologist with Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ. Microcurrents are safe for all skin types and skin tones, Dr. Lal adds. However, those with active skin conditions like eczema or acne may want to refrain from using the device on those areas to avoid further irritation.

Ahead, find the best editor-tested and dermatologist-recommended microcurrent devices to level up your skincare routine.