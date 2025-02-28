These Mousses Will Bring Limp Curly Hair Back to Life (2025)

Listen up: If you have curly hair, mousse is arguably one of the best products to define your curls, smooth out frizz and flyaways, boost volume, and add a major dose of hydration to your hair. Oh, and it does all of this without leaving a trace. They're incredible for braids, too, and work equally well for thick and thin curly hair. But where oh where to find the perfect mousse for your specific curl type (which, btw, you absolutely need to know alongside your hair porosity)? Well, I gotchu.

Look no further because I consulted a tonnnn of curl experts and handpicked the best mousses for curly hair that won't leave it feeling stiff or looking droopy. Plus, I even crowdsourced some of our curly-haired Cosmo editors and contributors for their top picks they've tried out IRL. Seriously, once you find that magic formula, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Now keep scrolling for the 11 mousses for curly hair myself, my curly hair editors, and our experts are obsessed with. Then, read on for everything you need to know about mousses, including how to choose the best one for hydrated, defined curls.