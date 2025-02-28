These Mousses Will Bring Limp Curly Hair Back to Life (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
Listen up: If you have curly hair, mousse is arguably one of the best products to define your curls, smooth out frizz and flyaways, boost volume, and add a major dose of hydration to your hair. Oh, and it does all of this without leaving a trace. They're incredible for braids, too, and work equally well for thick and thin curly hair. But where oh where to find the perfect mousse for your specific curl type (which, btw, you absolutely need to know alongside your hair porosity)? Well, I gotchu.
Look no further because I consulted a tonnnn of curl experts and handpicked the best mousses for curly hair that won't leave it feeling stiff or looking droopy. Plus, I even crowdsourced some of our curly-haired Cosmo editors and contributors for their top picks they've tried out IRL. Seriously, once you find that magic formula, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.
Our top picks for the best hair mousse for curly hair in 2024:
Best Overall Mousse for Curly HairPattern Curl Mousse
Best Mousse for Thick Curls
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse
Best Curl Mousse for Natural Hair and Braids
African Pride Rose Water Argan Oil Curl Mousse
Now keep scrolling for the 11 mousses for curly hair myself, my curly hair editors, and our experts are obsessed with. Then, read on for everything you need to know about mousses, including how to choose the best one for hydrated, defined curls.
1
Best Overall Mousse for Curly Hair
Pattern Curl Mousse
Pros
- Super flexible hold
Cons
- Some reviews say to maximize results, you need to properly prep the hair
If you have tighter curls, you know how hard it can be to find a mousse that won’t make your hair stiff as hell. Enter: this ultra-light mousse from Pattern that is also wonderful for wash-and-gos and protective styles. The formula is made with marshmallow root and castor oil, which gives it a flexible, nonsticky hold. Rub two to three pumps of mousse between your palms, then finger-comb it through your hair for defined curls that won’t flake.
- Size: 8 oz.
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, castor seed oil, althaea officinalis root extract, argan oil
Glowing Customer Review: "Since starting my natural hair journey in mid-February, I've tried many products, and this curl mousse stands out as one of the best. When paired with the curl gel, it leaves my hair feeling deeply hydrated and defined, with a light to medium hold that's perfect for my type 4 hair. I achieved an incredible wash-and-go look using this product, the curl gel, and the hydration shampoo. My hair stayed soft and defined, without any crunchiness, and the hold lasted impressively long."
2
Best Mousse for Thick Curls
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse
Pros
- Gives hair lots of shine and moisture
Cons
- Doesn't offer an intense hold, though it does a good job of smoothing flyaways
This ultra-moisturizing mousse is loaded with coconut oil, silk protein, and neem oil, a trio of curl-loving ingredients that work to give thick, coarse hair an intense dose of moisture while also smoothing flyaways and adding shine.
- Size: 7.5 oz.
- Key ingredients: Coconut oil, silk protein, neem oil
Glowing Customer Review: "On days that I need a lightweight look for my wash-and-go or twist-outs, I use this! I even tried it with heat rollers and it worked wonders because it's not too sticky and dries well!"
3
Best Curl Mousse for Natural Hair and Braids
African Pride Rose Water Argan Oil Curl Mousse
Pros
- Adds shine and sets natural hair and braids
Cons
- Some reviewers say it is sticky, but it's short-lived
This curl mousse is formulated to set braids, prevent flyaways, and extend the life of your hairstyles. It's made with argan oil and rose water, which condition and add shine to coils, curls, and sets.
- Size: 8.5 oz.
- Key ingredients: Argan oil, rose water
Glowing Customer Review: "It makes my braids shiny and beautiful for up to three weeks. Usually, when I braid my daughter's hair, the ends don't turn out smooth, but she's had a twist for more than a week and it still looks fresh."
4
Best Drugstore Curl Mousse
Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Boosting Mousse
Pros
- Defines your curls without weighing them down
Cons
- If you have a sensitive nose, the super sweet fragrance may be too much
If you have fine curls that seem to get weighed down no matter what, try this lightweight mousse that defines and volumizes your spirals, no heaviness included (proof: Cosmo’s former deputy beauty director Chloe Metzger has used this mousse since high school for her flat curls). Just rake two golf-ball-size puffs through your damp hair, scrunching to distribute.
- Size: 6.8 oz.
- Key ingredients: Propylene glycol, disodium EDTA, citric acid
Glowing Editor Review: "If you have fine, easily pulled-out curls (hi, me), you need this mousse," writes Chloe Metzger. "The mousse will keep your curls bouncy and voluminous all day long, while also protecting against frizz—without any stiffness."
5
Best Curl Mousse With a Strong Hold
OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse
Pros
- Long-lasting style
Cons
- May not be a great option for color-treated hair
This part-foam, part-cream mousse truly gives you the best of both worlds. With coconut oil and shea butter, this creamy formula holds your curls and hydrates your hair. And even though its definition level is on the stronger side, it doesn’t dry stiff or flaky.
- Size: 7.9 oz
- Key ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter, PEG-12 dimethicone, PEG-40 hydrogenated castor oil
Glowing Customer Review: "This is one of my absolute favorite mousse for curls. It's got so much moisture, is amazing at clumping those curls, and waves, and it absolutely has enough creamy moisture in it that you could skip the curl cream if you use the appropriate amount! I was stunned by the very first results I had with this, and it also works fabulously for doing pin curls, finger rolls, brush styling for a super-defined look, or scrunched in for extra volume! No greasy feeling and still left my hair feeling light and airy."
6
Best Volumizing Curl Mousse
John Frieda Frizz Ease Curly Hair Reviver Mousse
Pros
- Adds a ton of volume to limp curls
Cons
- Right now, you can only purchase it in a set of two on Amazon
This mousse is basically a requirement for whenever your curls are feeling a bit meh. The lightweight, alcohol-free formula will give your hair the right amount of volume and shine without drying it out. Scrunch three pumps of the product through damp hair with your fingertips. The result? Defined, super-bouncy curls that still have definition.
- Size: 7.2 oz.
- Key ingredients: Rose canina fruit oil
Glowing Customer Review: "This new mousse is so easy to easy, no hassle at all. I always add it to my routine post-shower and it has enhanced my curl pattern even more with no crunchy/cast left behind. For my girlies who are struggling to refresh their hair for day 2+, THIS IS THE MAGIC BOTTLE!!! My hair has adored this mousse so much that I'm in love with how easy it is to review my curls and tame the frizz more."
7
Best Mousse for Defining Curls
Suave Suave Professionals Captivating Curls Whipped Cream Mousse, 7 oz
Pros
- Alcohol-free formula
Cons
- Heavier formula, so not for fine hair
This mousse has a whipped cream texture that allows it to define the hell out of your curls without leaving them looking gelled. The formula is also alcohol-free, meaning it won’t dry out your hair, no matter how often you use it (which, during the humid seasons, is probably every single day). Rake one to two golf-ball-size puffs of mousse through your damp hair, then finger-curl sections for extra definition.
- Size: 7 oz.
- Key ingredients: Conditioning agents, disodium EDTA, lactic acid
Glowing Customer Review: "I can't think of enough to say about this product, I have been using it for years and it has been the only thing I found to manage my tight natural curls in place without looking greasy or flat, it still leaves the bounce and holds the condition of silky smooth left on your hair to keep it manageable without any frizz. I can't live without it. If you haven't tried it, then it is worth your while to do so!"
8
Best Mousse for Tight Curls
Moroccanoil Curl Control Mousse
Pros
- Offers lots of moisture and shine
Cons
- Little bit of a sticky residue on some hair types
Argan oil is the hero ingredient in this moisturizing mousse. Comb two pumps of the formula through towel-dried hair—not only will it bring shine and hydration back to your fuzzy curls (thanks, argan oil), but it’ll also keep them soft and defined all day long.
- Size: 5.1 oz.
- Key ingredients: Argan oil, natural surfactant, polyquaternium-11, hydrolyzed vegetable protein
Glowing Customer Review: "I have tried every product under the sun for my curly, fine hair and this is HANDS DOWN the very best I have ever tried. It gives my curls bounce without being crunchy, definition, and softness."
9
Best Curl Mousse for Flyaways + Frizz
Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Curl Enhancing Mousse
Pros
- Uses a pro-keratin complex to reduce flyaways
Cons
- Sets in a strong cast, but can be easily scrunched out
I get it: Those tiny, wispy hairs that won't. lie. down. can be annoying as hell to deal with. Your savior? This mousse, which contains a pro-keratin complex that helps smooth the surface of your hair to minimize unwanted flyaways and frizz during the day.
- Size: 10 oz.
- Key ingredients: Panthenol, PEG-12 dimethicone, PEG-75 lanolin, almond oil, avocado oil
Glowing Customer Review: "This mousse is amazing for my very fine, 2c/3a curls; I have issues with products either weighing my hair down or not providing enough hold—not with this mousse!"
10
Best Mousse for High Porosity Curls
Bask and Bloom Hydrating Vitamin Curl Mousse
Pros
- No drying effect
Cons
- May be too heavy for finer hair
This foaming mousse will give your curls the volume and definition of your dreams. The formula helps moisturize your hair to add shine and smooth flyaways while somehow (magic? Sorcery? No, polymers) giving your curls root-boosting volume. Scrunch and twirl a golf-ball-size puff through damp—not wet—hair from roots to tips, then diffuse or air-dry.
- Size: 7 oz.
- Key ingredients: Silk amino acids, avocado oil, ginger root extract, biotin
Glowing Customer Review: "I always avoid mousse because of the drying effect it leaves on my high porosity 4c hair, but not this one! My hair has the best definition and is well moisturized."
11
Best Moisturizing Mousse for Curls
Davines This is a Curl Moisturizing Mousse
Pros
- Can be used on wet and dry hair
Cons
- The product can sometimes be hard to dispense, reviewers note
This bb works on both wet and dry hair, and your curls come away looking and feeling so hydrated. (And it smells great, NBD.) According to reviewers, the hold is intensely impressive and still leaves curls looking bouncy.
- Size: 8.53 oz.
- Key ingredients: Panthenol
Glowing Customer Review: "I finally found a product that allows my hair to hold curls for 24+ hours—this mousse is amazing. Love this stuff; it leaves my curls bouncy and moisturized."
What does mousse do for your hair?
"Hair mousse is a styling foam and its purpose is to help define curls and protect the hair," says hairstylist Jasmine Rilington. According to hairstylist Sabrina Holdsworth, mousse has a ~million~ great uses: It's a great volumizing blow-dry tool for type 2 to 3 curl patterns. "Mousse can also be used to tame edges on curl types that don't want to use edge control—just make sure to apply generously and wrap them down with an edge wrap until dry!" she says, adding that it can also be used to refresh of your edges after using edge control. Not to mention, "mousse is also how we reduce frizz and keep braids looking fresh," says Holdsworth.
How to choose the best mousse for curly hair:
Know your curl type
If you're not sure where to start, here are a few tips from hairstylist Addam Artist to help you find the best mousse for your hair type:
- For naturally wavy or looser curls (2a-3a), a mousse with a stronger hold should be used to coax your curls tighter and create a firmer pattern. This will support and enhance your natural pattern.
- For medium curls (3b-3c), a more lightweight, medium-hold mousse is great for defining and separating your curls. This will reduce frizz sans the "crunch," while allowing your natural curl pattern to move freely.
- For tighter curls (4a-4c), a lightweight, medium-hold mousse with extra conditioners (or applied over a leave-in conditioner) is best followed by a serum once dry. Often, these types of curls are in need of hydration. Replenish the moisture first and then layer the mousse over. Serum added at the end increases shine and breaks up the “set” for a nice-looking curl.
Understand your hair porosity
Hair porosity is the term used to describe how well your hair absorbs or repels moisture. So, first things first: Take the hair porosity quiz because it's the key to finding the right mousse. Done? Cool. Now listen up: "Low porosity hair needs moisture, and if it is prepped properly with moisturizing conditioning masks prior to applying a styler like mousse, the hair will be very receptive," says texture specialist Alicia Bailey. "The hair will appear moisturized and defined with long-lasting curls as a result."
However, if you have high porosity hair, Addam Artist warns that mousse may not be the best option if the formula is alcohol-based or has no moisturizing properties: "Overly porous or damaged hair can become stiff or brittle with a mousse; this applies to any curl pattern, from 2A to 4C, and can be naturally occurring or caused by chemical treatments." Instead, he suggests a curl cream or a leave-in conditioner with an anti-frizz hair serum.
Determine the thickness
Hairstylist Adam Federico has told Cosmo that mousse is great for thin hair: just apply from the roots to the mid-shaft of your hair. Meanwhile, hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez told Cosmo that lightweight products like mousse are really great for curls that need definition, particularly fine-to-medium texture. Fear not, though, because thick hair can still benefit from mousses with a more heavyweight formula. Hairstylist Anthony Dickey explains that newer water-based formulas "mean you can be more generous without the risk of a hard stick feel...and cocktail with curl creams for faster drying and better definition."
Meet the experts:
- Addam Artist is a hairstylist, colorist, and educator based out of Art and Autonomy Salon in New York, NY. He was the former artistic director for ISO Hair Products, a division of Joico/Shiseido Cosmetics.
- Jasmine Rilington is a hairstylist, cosmetologist, and founder of The Glam Room, a brand specializing in haircare products that work for those who are going through chemotherapy or are struggling with hair loss from conditions such as alopecia.
- Sabrina Rowe Holdsworth is a celebrity hairstylist and founder of NTRL By Sabs, a natural haircare line "formulated with textured hair in mind."
- Alicia Bailey is a hair texture specialist as well as the global education manager at Design Essentials.
- Anthony Dickey is a natural hair specialist and the co-founder of Hair Rules. He developed his own mousse line.
- Adam Federico is a hairstylist, the VP of technical development and education for R+Co, and the creative director for Federico Beauty Institute. He recently spoke to Cosmo regarding the best hairstyles for thin hair.
- Cynthia Alvarez is a hairstylist based in Los Angeles, CA, and New York, NY. She is also the Dove curl expert and recently spoke to Cosmo regarding the best hair products for every hair type.
Why trust Cosmo?
Siena Gagliano is an associate editor at Cosmopolitan, and has four years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news. She’s an expert at researching and writing hair stories, like the best shampoos for curly hair and the best purple shampoos. She works with the industry’s top hairstylists and cosmetic chemists to assess new formulas and brands.
Katherine J Igoe was a contributing editor at Cosmopolitan, and has eleven years of experience as a freelancer—with nearly five of those years writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, including the best detangling sprays and the best leave-in hair conditioners. Her curl mousse picks were based on product reviews, ratings, and personal testing, along with information from experts.
