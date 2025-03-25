These Pain-Relieving Foot Massagers Treat Your Tootsies Right (2025)

Whether you're after a relaxing spa moment or are struggling with serious arch aches and pedi pains, the best foot massagers can change the game. Massagers of all shapes, sizes, and sciences offer relief and relaxation you may not even know you need. While fan favorites range from low-tech percussive foot rollers to hi-tech heat and vibration chambers, all tools share a goal: making your feet feel better. According to Mona N. Ramani, DPM, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon, and Erin K. Koprince, DPM, a board-certified podiatric surgeon, both of Aire Podiatry Studio in New York City, these massagers function as preventative care, too, because discomfort can indicate vulnerability to injury and further pain. So treat your tootsies right, whether to beat sore feet or prevent future hurt, and check out our roundup of the best foot massagers—plus, essential insight from board-certified podiatry experts. (And, psst, every one of these makes a great gift.)

Best Overall: Sharper Image Shiatsu Foot Massager

Why it's worth it: Sharper Image's Shiatsu Foot Massager is the whole package: air compression, heat, and deep kneading with 12 massage heads and ample customizability. But even though there's a definitively hi-tech vibe, it's not at the expense of coziness. Nay, the roomy foot pockets are big enough to wear with socks without being overly snug and are lined with a soft, washable, removable fabric interior if you want to go (foot) commando. It soothes, alleviates pain, and just feels plain old good.

Weight: 1 lb. | Materials: plastic | Who it's for: everyone

Best Soak: Pursonic Foot Spa Massager with Tea Tree Oil Foot Salt Scrub

Why it's worth it: Kind of like living in the back room of your favorite spa, Purisonic's Foot Spa Massager is ready for your tootsies whenever they desire. It combines the best parts of a foot bath—soothing aches, relieving toenail pain, and reducing foot odor—with the bliss of a massage. A built-in heater keeps the bubble-jet spiked water warm while the accompanying tea tree–infused salt scrub exfoliates and moisturizes your feet. Plus, a salt soak can be particularly helpful for people with bunions.

Weight: 4 lbs | Materials: plastic | Who it's for: people with toenail pain and foot odor

Best for Reflexology: TheraFlow Wooden Foot Massager

TheraFlow Wooden Foot Massager $26 Amazon

Why it's worth it: Let's get back to basics: The TheraFlow Wooden Foot Massager is all about that wood, baby. A dream for anyone with plantar fasciitis (a.k.a that stubborn inflammation in the thick band of tissue running from your heel to your toes), its wooden rows are designed for reflexology (the science of stimulating pressure points to promote relaxation), improving blood circulation that radiates beyond your feet. You'll likely notice less swelling, too. It's also the perfect under-desk companion if you work from home—kind of like a fidget spinner for your feet. When stress hits, roll your soles over the arched massager and feel that instant pain relief.