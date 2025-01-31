These Plant Compounds May Slow Aging and Improve Immunity, Research Shows (2025)

Key Takeaways Research shows that plant polyphenols have anti-aging properties.

Polyphenols can be found in many plant foods, like berries, coffee, green tea, and walnuts.

Nutrition experts recommend getting polyphenols from plant foods instead of supplements.



Fruits and vegetables rich in plant polyphenols may support longevity, according to a recent review published in the journal Nutrients.

Plant polyphenols have anti-aging properties that may slow brain aging, improve immune function, and protect against aging-related diseases.

“When we say that polyphenols have ‘anti-aging properties,’ it means that these compounds found abundantly in plant-based foods may help slow down or mitigate the processes associated with aging at a cellular and molecular level,” Amy Kimberlain, RDN, CDCES, a Miami-based registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told Verywell in an email.

In addition to slowing cellular aging, eating more polyphenol-rich foods can also help extend your “healthspan,” or the number of healthy years in your life, by lowering blood pressure, cholesterol, and inflammation.

“Polyphenols exert various protective and rejuvenating effects that contribute to healthier aging and increased longevity,” Kimberlain said.

What Are Plant Polyphenols?

Plant polyphenols are natural compounds in fruits and vegetables with antioxidant and inflammatory effects. Some polyphenols contribute to the color and aroma of these foods. There are over 8,000 types of polyphenols, often classified as flavonoids or non-flavonoids.

Flavonoids include anthocyanins—a red pigment found in wine, black currants, and red onions—as well as flavonols, a compound in dark chocolate, blueberries, and green tea. Non-flavonoids, like phenolic acids, are in foods like wild blueberries, coffee, and carrots.

The polyphenols in red wine and dark chocolate are why some people argue that enjoying these treats in moderation can support health.

Nutrition experts say eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is the best way to get polyphenols. While polyphenol supplements are available, they may interact with certain medications. Try eating more whole foods first and talk to a healthcare provider before starting new supplements, Kimberlain said.



Can Polyphenols Help You Live Longer and Healthier?

Multiple studies have shown that plant polyphenols support a longer, healthier life. A 2023 study published in the journal BMC Medicine associated eating patterns rich in polyphenols with slower biological aging.

“Our research indicated that increased polyphenol intake through the Green-MED diet not only slowed biological aging but also reduced visceral and intrahepatic fat, improved insulin sensitivity, and had beneficial effects on brain function,” said Iris Shai, RD, PhD, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at BGU, Israel, an adjunct professor at Harvard University and senior author of the 2023 study.

Green-MED is a low-calorie diet that includes foods like walnuts, green tea, and Mankai, a polyphenol-rich aquatic plant. The diet emphasized plant foods and limited processed and red meats.

“These findings underscore the importance of polyphenols in both metabolic and brain health as we age,” Shai added.

Research shows that polyphenols help protect against oxidative stress and lower the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, heart disease, and cancer.

“Oxidative stress is a major contributor to aging and age-related diseases. By protecting cells from oxidative damage, polyphenols may help delay cellular aging, reduce wrinkles, and protect tissues from degradation,” Kimberlain said.

How Can You Add More Polyphenols to Your Diet?

Current dietary guidelines do not specify how many polyphenols to consume daily for health benefits. Instead of focusing on exact amounts, try incorporating more fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts into your diet.

Polyphenol-rich foods are typically high in fiber, which can help lower the risk of heart disease and colon cancer.However, adding too much fiber at once may cause gas, bloating, or stomach cramps. Introduce these high-fiber polyphenol-rich foods to your diet slowly.

Kimberlain said a good rule of thumb is to “eat the rainbow” and aim for colorful fruits and vegetables. For a variety of polyphenols, fill your plate with different colors of plant foods, like strawberries, green tea, pomegranates, cocoa, broccoli, walnuts, apples, and onions.