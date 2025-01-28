These Skincare Devices Will Give You Spa-Like Results At Home (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
Let’s face it: Nothing’s ever going to compare to in-office peels, powerful lasers, and fancy facials when it comes to giving you the glowy, toned complexion you’re probably after. But treatments and procedures often require an investment of time and money that can be prohibitive. All that’s to say, don’t discount the role at-home facial tools can play in your skincare routine on the whole.
Meet the experts: Rachel Chambers is an aesthetician and in-house expert for Oh Beauty. Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD is a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Loretta. Nazanin Saedi, MD FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Philadelphia.
“At-home tools and devices are not only an excellent compliment to a comprehensive skin care regimen, but they are also an effective method of maintenance in between in-office procedures,” says aesthetician Rachel Chambers. “In addition to their own individual benefits, many can ensure your products penetrate more effectively as well as extend the results of treatments such as lasers and injectables. They are also a great alternative for those who are unable to get to the office for procedures.”
Shop some of the best facial tools here:
Best Microcurrent Facial Tool
NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit
Read more
Best Red Light Facial Tool
SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
Read more
Best Gua Sha Facial ToolWildling Empress Stone Gua Sha Facial Tool
Read more
In recent years, the market for skincare devices has exploded, and chances are there’s probably a tool (or multiple tools) out there that's suited for your personal skin goals. If you’re the less is more type, that’s okay, too. Plenty of low-fi options exist and can be just as effective at tackling things like puffiness and sagging skin. Ready to meet your ideal best facial tool or skincare device match? Read on for the tools the pros recommend and even use themselves. Really, is there any vow of confidence better than that?
1
Best Microcurrent Facial Tool
NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit
Pros
- Improves and softens skin texture
- Can be used in conjunction with more aggressive treatments like fillers and Botox
Cons
- Not effective on advanced wrinkles or deep lines
Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Loretta, sings the praises of microcurrent technology for improving skin contour, tone, fine facial lines and superficial wrinkling—in essence, everything it takes to get that snatched face look. The most popular among her patients, by leaps and bounds, is the NuFace.
“Both at-home and in-office devices work by emitting electric current to the skin that stimulates cell renewal,” says Dr. Ciraldo. “The amount of energy emitted by at-home microcurrent devices is less than the in-office treatments. At-home devices give best results when used every day typically for about five minutes. It may well be that if you use the at home device more frequently, you can get visible improvement that approaches the in-office device.”
Rave review: "It’s amazing. Lifts and tones and takes years off my face. I would highly recommend this."
|Type of tool
|Microcurrent
|Skin concerns
|Fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin
|Recommended usage
|Five times a week for five minutes
2
Best Red Light Facial Tool
SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
Pros
- Great price for being multi-functional
- Very portable and easy to use
Cons
- Results take time to see
A wand-like tool that you glide over your face in sweeping motions—almost as if you were shaving with a razor—the SolaWave has skyrocketed to the top of many estheticians’ recommendation lists (and is a Women’s Health 2023 Beauty Award Winner, to boot), thanks to its multi-functional uses and its under $150 price tag. “It utilizes four different modalities: red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth,” says Chambers. “All of this combined means it's going to help smooth fine lines, lift and tone, and decrease puffiness in addition to boosting the skin’s glow.”
Don’t expect to be radiant overnight, though; this device can work, but Chambers says it’s going to take some time to see the fruit of your labors with it. That said, using it as directed only requires about three to five minutes a day, three times a week, so it’s great for low-maintenance types or beginner beauty tool users. It also turns on upon contact with your skin, so it’s very user-friendly. To that end, Chambers loves the SolaWave’s weightlessness and portability but notes that because it’s small, the battery-life isn’t all that great. If you travel with it, remember to pack a charger. “It is also delicate so it can break easily if dropped,” she adds.
Rave review: "I love this wand. I’ve been using it for a few months but already saw improvement after a couple of weeks. It’s become [part of] my meditative morning routine!
|Type of tool
|LED light therapy, microcurrent, facial massage
|Skin concerns
|Fine lines, dark spots, puffiness
|Recommended usage
|Three times a week for five minutes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Gua Sha Facial Tool
Wildling Empress Stone Gua Sha Facial Tool
Pros
- Thoughtful design that targets specific areas of the face with its form
- Easy to use
Cons
- Fragile—could break easily
For all your low-fi lifting, sculpting, and depuffing needs, you really can’t go wrong with any gua sha tool, but Chambers is partial to the Empress Stone from Wildling Beauty. That’s because it packs five different edges into its compact form; depending on what surface you use, you can target different areas of your face more effectively. For example, the u-shaped edge is perfect for raking along your jaw, while the combed ridges are meant to go to town on fine lines and wrinkles. There’s also a tip for acupressure and a short edge for working the area around the eyes and your sinuses.
Beyond its thoughtful design, Chambers is also a fan of its material construction. “It is sustainably-sourced from Bian stone, which is known for its healing properties,” she says. “Used consistently, it can soften fine lines, contour the jawline, minimize pores, and plump the skin.”
Rave review: "This is so relaxing to do in the mornings and I can already see the changes in my facial structure; my cheek bones are so much more defined now and my jawline is sharper than it was. This stone feels so nice in the hands, I love how big it is too."
|Type of tool
|Gua sha
|Skin concerns
|Lifting, sculpting, toning, depuffing
|Recommended usage
|Once daily two to three times a week
4
Best Ice Rollers
Sonäge Frioz Icy Globes Facial Massager
Pros
- Fairly inexpensive
- Quick and easy to use
Cons
- Results aren’t long-lasting
Don’t underestimate the impact a simple manual roller can have on your skin, especially if you’re prepping for a big event or had an epic night and want to do a little damage control. Sure, the effects of jade and ice rollers are temporary, but they’re great little pick-me-ups when your skin looks like it needs a little extra love. Board-certified dermatologist Nazanin Saedi, MD FAAD likes Sonäge’s ice globes best.
“For a quick, temporary fix to puffiness (especially around the eyes), try this,” she says. “Pop this in the fridge and gently massage your face to stimulate blood circulation, which will help temporarily reduce puffiness, inflammation, and can tighten pores.”
Even though rollers aren’t emitting currents or generating anything other than mechanical energy, technique is still important for best results, especially if you’re storing your tools in a fridge or freezer for cold applications. “It's important to remember that extreme cold can irritate or burn the skin, so when using facial massagers, keep the device moving,” Dr. Saedi adds. “You can also use a serum or moisturizing cream to help it glide across the skin.”
Rave review: "These globes are awesome! Not only do the remove the puffiness but they help with sinus headaches."
|Type of tool
|Ice roller
|Skin concerns
|Puffiness, large pores, redness
|Recommended usage
|Daily
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Cleansing Facial Tool
FOREO LUNA™ Mini 3 Midnight
Pros
- Gently but deeply cleanses
- Small size makes it great for travel
Cons
- Its shape isn’t totally suited for all areas of the face
When you want a little extra cleansing power beyond just a washcloth or your hands, FOREO’s devices come highly recommended by dermatologists and estheticians alike. Chambers likes the Luna Mini 3, in particular, due to its compact, gym bag-friendly size and more competitive cost (the brand’s larger devices are upwards of $279 but have, on the whole, a little more functionality built into them). “It is excellent at removing dirt, oil, and makeup while simultaneously encouraging circulation and lymphatic drainage,” says Chambers. “I also really appreciate that it is made with bacteria-resistant silicone, so you can feel confident that it is completely hygienic.”
The Luna Mini only has two modes: a cleansing mode and a “glow-boost” cleansing mode, the latter of which shuts off after 30 seconds and is meant for really quick fixes. Though the functionality is fairly basic, the bristles do a great job at boosting your complexion by removing stubborn makeup and lightly exfoliating. The only real downsides? “Some find it an odd shape and hard to reach all areas of the face,” says Chambers. “I have also heard that some find that the user app is not super friendly.” According to FOREO, though, this particular device can be used without the app once it has been paired with it.
Rave review: "It is ideal. Great for use at home, perfect for travel. Gentle on skin, tough on make up and dirt. Leaves my skin super smooth and fresh. I really like this brush."
|Type of tool
|Cleansing brush
|Skin concerns
|Acne/blemishes, uneven texture, clogged pores/congestion
|Recommended usage
|Daily
6
Best Facial Tool For The Undereye Area
The PureLift Lab Pure Lift Face
Pros
- Can be used on the whole face
- Works at the muscular level to tone
Cons
- Expensive
Looking to downplay crow's feet, those fine lines that come with age and, unfortunately, seem to pop when you smile? Again, microcurrent devices might be your best bet for this stubborn spot, and Chambers is a fan of FaceGym’s best selling PureLift for the eye area specifically.
“I have particularly noticed that the PureLift, when used consistently, really helps to soften the lines around the eyes,” says Chambers. That might be due, in part, to the fact that this tool lifts and tightens by targeting the underlying facial muscles versus just the skin itself. Just remember: Less is more; you never want to over-treat this delicate area.
Rave review: "Been wanting to buy this product for so long and finally I was able to purchase it! You can see instant changes but I'm mostly excited for the long term results."
|Type of tool
|Microcurrent
|Skin concerns
|Lifting, toning, sculpting
|Recommended usage
|Every other day for five minutes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Biggest Splurge
Artistic & Co. Miss Arrivo The Wraith
Now 41% Off
Pros
- Exfoliates
- Reduces wrinkles and blemishes
Cons
- Very expensive
For an at-home facial, Chambers recommends Artistic & Co’s. Miss Arrivo The Wraith, a handheld steel and plastic tool that comes with different heads, or attachments, for its various uses. “This is an all-in-one device that offers three modalities,” says Chambers. “It deep cleanses, provides a patented MFIP technology—which combines EMS (electro muscle stimulation), interval pulse, and radio frequency to tone and lift)—and can emit three different LED lights.”
Chambers likes how powerful and well-rounded the tool is but admits that you might feel sticker shock at its price tag. That said, it really does the work of multiple products. “With just one device, you can get a thorough cleanse, sculpt, tone, and stimulate collagen as well as choose one of three LED light therapies to suit your specific skin type,” she says. This is the type of tool that can be used before product application, too, for better active ingredient skin penetration.
|Type of tool
|Facial muscle stimulation, LED light therapy
|Skin concerns
|Fine lines, wrinkles, acne, clogged pores
|Recommended usage
|Every other day
8
Best Facial Tool For Acne
Solawave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask
Pros
- Hands-free
- Extremely easy to use
Cons
- Not safe for pregnant women or those who are photosensitive
“If you have spent any time scrolling Instagram or TikTok, chances are you've seen this mask many times,” Dr. Saedi says of this viral pink silicone mask that contours to the face. “This mask is a splurge, but it's FDA-cleared, and when used often and consistently, it can help reduce inflammation and acne with the help of blue light therapy that targets and reduces acne-causing bacteria.”
Extremely simple to use, all you have to do is charge this baby up, place it on your face for ten minutes, and then kick back until it automatically switches off. The biggest downside here, other than cost? “As with any acne-fighting skincare routine, you must be consistent and stick with it—it can take eight to 12 weeks to see a result,” says Dr. Saedi. “If you aren't committed to the process, it's probably not worth the splurge.”
Rave review: "It does the job right and really gives all anti-aging benefits to reveal, renew, and rejuvenate the skin if you are consistent with the usage and have a great routine going on."
|Type of tool
|LED light therapy
|Skin concerns
|Acne, wrinkles
|Recommended usage
|Three times a week for ten minutes
9
Best Facial Tool For Hair Removal
Dermaflash Luxe+ Anti-Aging, Exfoliation + Peach Fuzz Removal Set
Now 30% Off
Pros
- Gently exfoliates and removes facial hair safety
- Safe for at-home use
Cons
- Blades need regular replacing and repurchasing, which can be expensive
Dermaplaning is known for giving you a silky-smooth face and better, more even makeup application and skincare product penetration. There’s definitely a learning curve, though, with using manual tools without nicking and scratching yourself. That’s why Dermaflash’s Luxe+ device earns the highest marks for its effective but gentle peach fuzz removal. All you have to do is run it over your skin in short strokes so it can work its deflaking and defuzzing magic.
Most users find that weekly use suits their skin best, and the Luxe+ can help with dullness, too, since it’s great at removing the dead cells bringing down your skin’s natural glow. Like any tool, you’ll have to get your bearings with it, but once you do, you’ll never have to worry about cuts or nicks when dermaplaning again.
Rave review: "I usually pay for [dermaplaning] as an add when I get facials at the spa and now I can do it myself at home for a fraction of the cost AND I can do it whenever I want. Leaves your skin silky smooth and it gets all the dead skin off."
|Type of tool
|Dermaplaning
|Skin concerns
|Uneven texture, facial hair
|Recommended usage
|Once a week
10
Best Microneedling Facial Tool
Clinical Resolution MTS MicroNeedle Roller
Pros
- Safe for use on sensitive skin and for those who’ve had laser resurfacing
- Can reduce the appearance of acne scarring and also help firm and tone
Cons
- Invasive/painful to use
At-home microneedling probably isn’t the best option for beginners, but seasoned skincare girlies might want to give this MTS MicroNeedle roller a try. Dr. Ciraldo uses it for firming, since microneedling is meant to stimulate collagen production (but historically had been used mostly to improve acne scars). She has recommended it to many patients, who’ve loved the results they’ve had with it.
“This device has 0.3 mm surgical steel needles that are very high quality and long enough to penetrate well into living layers of skin where they can help to make new collagen,” she adds. “Use it one to three times a week for normal skin, and once a month for sensitive skin, to improve lines, wrinkles, and acne scars.”
Again, at-home microneedling, though typically not as intense as in-office procedures, isn’t for the faint of heart. “This can be uncomfortable to use,” notes Dr. Ciraldo. “I recommend icing skin first. Icing not only lessens any discomfort, but it also firms the skin surface to help the device work better.”
Use the tool according to the instructions, and once finished, apply your favorite serum. “Then apply cool water compresses for comfort,” says Dr. Ciraldo. “Don't use over areas of broken vessels or active breakouts.” She also recommends application at night, since you can experience temporary swelling and redness after treatment, both of which should subside in about an hour or two.
Rave review: "Micro-needling has been such a beneficial part of my skin care routine. This roller has been great!"
|Type of tool
|Microneedling
|Skin concerns
|Fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars
|Recommended usage
|One to three times a week for normal skin, once a month for sensitive skin
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best Skincare Tool For Product Application
Droplette Collagen Hydrofiller Set
Pros
- Helps product work more effectively
- Device is small and fits comfortably in your hand
Cons
- Expensive
This handheld device transforms everyday serums featuring all-star ingredients—like collagen—into tiny capsules that can then be applied to the skin in the form of a mist. The idea is that many of the products we put on our skin feature ingredients with molecules that are way to big to actually penetrate the skin barrier, so breaking them up into tiny drops is a less invasive and slightly more effective way of getting the most of out a product.
Rave review: "I love these capsules! I have been using for three months and my acne scars are fading and my skin is glowing."
|Type of tool
|Skin-misting
|Skin concerns
|Dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, uneven texture
|Recommended usage
|Every day
How we chose the best facial tools
For the past few months, Women’s Health editors, including writer Danielle Blundell, have been researching the bestselling, most popular, and top-rated facial tools. Our team consulted two dermatologists and an aesthetician for opinions, and then evaluated thousands of customer reviews and ratings to narrow down the best facial tools based on various needs.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Are facial tools safe to use?
Generally speaking, facial tools are very safe when used as directed. “Overall, it's important to know that at-home devices tend to be less effective than in-office treatments because at-home devices have lower energies than office equipment,” says Dr. Saedi. This makes them, on the whole, not as powerful, so the biggest risk isn’t using any given at-home tool but overusing it.
“There is a common tendency to use a device for longer or for more times than directed, but this will not help the condition you are treating to improve faster,” says Dr. Saedi. “Compliant, consistent use over time is the best and only way to see results. Please use at-home devices as directed and if you have any concerns, consult a dermatologist.”
What should I look for in a facial tool?
Though many facial tools and devices are quite universal in terms of the concerns they address, there’s not always a one-size-fits all approach on what to use, nor do you have to limit yourself to a single solution at any given moment in time. It all depends on your skin goals and what you’re trying to accomplish.
“For instance, microcurrent devices like NuFACE help to tone and tighten, GuaSha smooths and promotes lymphatic drainage, LED light therapy reduces inflammation and encourages product penetration,” says Chambers. “So if you are looking to help firm and lift, I would focus on a microcurrent or muscle stimulating device. If you are trying to decrease puffiness, GuaSha would be a great tool to incorporate into your regimen. If you are trying to treat acne, LED light therapy is a very effective option.”
Not only are all of these tools potentially beneficial on their own, says Chambers, but they can also be used in conjunction with each other.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How can I find the best facial tool for me?
While this guide is a good primer to help you cut through the noise of shopping for facial tools, use your dermatologist as a resource, too.
“If you are interested in at-home skincare tools and devices, I would talk to your dermatologist to see what might work best for you and your condition,” says Dr. Saedi. “As with any good skincare advice, products and devices tailored to your skin's needs are best.”
How often should facial tools be used?
With any type of skincare product or tool, it’s important not to conflate extra use with efficacy. Consistency is key for results, but overuse could potentially irritate or damage your skin. Most devices—particularly the battery- or electrically-powered ones—will come with an instruction manual, and you should absolutely follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for frequency and duration of use. “It is always best to use as directed,” says Chambers.
Like trying out a new serum or mask, it can be a good idea to start slow with a tool to monitor your skin’s tolerance to it, ramping up to the recommended usage over time. That said, Chambers says simple tools like jade rollers and gua sha are typically safe for everyday use (so long as you don’t have fillers, which can migrate with manual manipulation; always check with your injector on what’s safe to use with what type of injectables you may have, if any).
“Some microcurrent devices ideally would be used daily for the first one to two months until you achieve desired results, and then used one to two times a week as a maintenance treatment,” she adds.
Danielle Blundell
Danielle Blundell is a New York City-based lifestyle writer and editor who has written on topics ranging from home to health for a variety of publications including Rachael Ray Every Day, Redbook, Family Circle, This Old House, Elle Decor, Esquire, Domino, and Apartment Therapy. She's a graduate of Columbia University's School of Journalism and has appeared as an on-air expert on Today, The Doctors, The Celebrity Page, and other local news programs. Website: https://danielleblundell.myportfolio.com/