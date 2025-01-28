These Skincare Devices Will Give You Spa-Like Results At Home (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

Let’s face it: Nothing’s ever going to compare to in-office peels, powerful lasers, and fancy facials when it comes to giving you the glowy, toned complexion you’re probably after. But treatments and procedures often require an investment of time and money that can be prohibitive. All that’s to say, don’t discount the role at-home facial tools can play in your skincare routine on the whole.

Meet the experts: Rachel Chambers is an aesthetician and in-house expert for Oh Beauty. Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD is a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Loretta. Nazanin Saedi, MD FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Philadelphia.

“At-home tools and devices are not only an excellent compliment to a comprehensive skin care regimen, but they are also an effective method of maintenance in between in-office procedures,” says aesthetician Rachel Chambers. “In addition to their own individual benefits, many can ensure your products penetrate more effectively as well as extend the results of treatments such as lasers and injectables. They are also a great alternative for those who are unable to get to the office for procedures.”

In recent years, the market for skincare devices has exploded, and chances are there’s probably a tool (or multiple tools) out there that's suited for your personal skin goals. If you’re the less is more type, that’s okay, too. Plenty of low-fi options exist and can be just as effective at tackling things like puffiness and sagging skin. Ready to meet your ideal best facial tool or skincare device match? Read on for the tools the pros recommend and even use themselves. Really, is there any vow of confidence better than that?