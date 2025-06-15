These Top-Rated Facial Massagers Are Aesthetician-Approved (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
When our bodies are in need of a reset—whether it’s after a grueling workout or we just feel the need to relax and release tension—it’s normal to set up an appointment for a full-body massage. And while our backs and shoulders tend to get all of the attention, our face is usually neglected from the TLC it needs. Sure, we slather on brightening serums, hydrating moisturizers, and face masks, but the truth is, our faces can benefit from some muscle manipulation and lymphatic drainage in the same way our bodies do. Enter: the best face massagers.
Luckily, there are plenty of facial massagers to choose from—like jade rollers and gua sha tools to vibrating wands with light therapy benefits. But, with so many out there, how do you know which one is right for you and your needs? Well, keep reading because we rounded up 12 of the best face massagers and tapped two dermatologists and an aesthetician for their tips on how to use them like a pro.
1
Best Face Massager Overall
Therabody TheraFace Pro
Pros
- Comes with three different massage attachments to help relieve tension and muscle pain
- Can *also* be used seven other ways with the other attachments
- The most high-tech on this list (aka our tried-and-true fave)
Cons
- Most expensive face massager on this list
If techy and multitasker and those were the qualifiers on your dating app, the TheraFace PRO would be a perfect match, checking those boxes and way more. Forget a two-in-one, three-in-one, or even five-in-one, this impressive eight-in-one (!!!) tool pretty much does everything short of getting you dressed and out the door in the morning.
I got to take the TheraFace Pro for a test drive and fell in love with its overachieving ways (read: helps combat wrinkles with red-light therapy, tones muscles with microcurrent, targets acne with blue light, and more). The three percussive attachments are genius for relieving facial tension everywhere I need it, since they fit each lil crevice (like my jaw, temples, between my brows, and even down my neck and shoulders) perfectly.
If you're unsure on the price, think about it like this: It’s actually doing the work of multiple tools, so it can replace your need for an LED wand, sonic cleansing brush, and facial massage tool since it does it all. There are also additional attachments that you can purchase for even more benefits like the warming and cooling attachments.
- Material: PC
- Includes: TheraFace PRO device, three percussive attachments (cone, micro-point, flat), microcurrent ring, LED light therapy ring (red, blue, and infrared Light), cleansing ring, TheraOne Conductive Gel, soft carrying bag, Stand, USB-A to USB-C charging cable
- How long to use: Eight minutes max
Glowing customer review: “Theragun does not disappoint! We have a few other devices from this brand at home and highly use and recommend all of them. This device is easy to use and has attachments that provide different benefits that you normally would need professional services for. I’ve been using it nightly for about a month and yet to use all the attachments but honestly already feel my face looks and feels a bit more lifted and tight. High-quality product. Highly recommend!”
2
Best Manual Face Massager
Skin Gym Face Sculptor Beauty Roller
Pros
- Contours to your face, which feels *very* good
- Made of stainless steel, so it stays cool even without putting in the freezer
Cons
- Some users had issues with the rollerballs shifting
You’ve likely seen a traditional facial roller before, with either one or two horizontal rollers on each side–one for larger areas of the face and a smaller one for the under eyes. But the Skin Gym roller turns that idea on its head, instead using two of the same size roller balls on the same end. The idea behind this: They’re meant to work at the same time as you glide the tool along your face to contour your jaw, cheekbones, and under eyes. And it feels so good and helps depuff and relax my muscles.
“I like that this is a pure massager made of simply stainless steel against the skin," says dermatologist, Macrene Alexiades, MD, who recommends combining it with serum to help the roller glide across your skin. We like that it feels a little more involved than a regular facial roller and allows you to really get in there for a snatched jaw and cheekbones.
- Material: Stainless steel
- Includes: N/A
- How long to use: 5 to 10 minutes
Glowing customer review: “This works well to relieve jaw tension and facial pain from TMJ. It also de-puffs and provides subtle lifting with minimal effort. I have used jade rollers in the past, but this face sculptor does a better job of hugging the contours of your face and glides much smoother. It’s a bit pricey but that’s reflected in the quality. I’m really happy I bought it!”
3
Best Mini Facial Massager
Kitsch Mini Spa Rollers 2pc Set
Pros
- Compact for travel or throwing in your bag
- Comes with two mini rollers: One in stainless steel, the other with grooved edges
Cons
- Have to do more passes, aka spend more time
Aside from being totally adorable (who doesn’t love a mini beauty product?!), these tiny tools are great for taking with you on the go. While it might not be practical to use a facial roller in your office the same way you scarf down your sad desk salad, having these in your bag just in case you need a little afternoon pick-me-up can be a total game-changer. The stainless steel one is nice and cooling should you want some depuffing under your eyes and the grooved silicone version feels like a legit massage appointment.
- Material: stainless steel, plastic, silicone
- Includes: Mini stainless steel roller, mini grooved silicone roller, and carry pouch
- How long to use: 5 to 10 minutes
Glowing customer review: “I enjoy using these rollers whenever I notice the bags under my eyes are too puffy, or whenever I feel a tension/tmj headache start to surface. This helps to gently massage my temples without further aggravating the issue, keeping it at bay until I’m able to deal with it better.”
4
Best Face Massager With Light Therapy
SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle
Pros
- Uses microcurrent and red-light therapy to help smooth and firm skin over time
- Most relaxing too we've tried, thanks to vibrations and warming
Cons
- Microcurrent can slightly sting when it gets close to hair (although, this has never *really* bothered me)
Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD is a fan of this one. “The Solawave wand offers more than just massage," he says. "It combines gentle vibration to improve lymphatic flow while red-light therapy can help calm inflammation and strengthen skin." Plus, the device warms up slightly, making it even more relaxing as you glide it across your face.
FWIW, Cosmo HQ are huge fans of this wand (peep beauty editor Beth Gillette Solawave-ing away on a flight, lol). "My skin appeared much less puffy and had a bounciness that I hadn’t seen since my teenage years," wrote contributor Gabby Shacknai after testing the wand for two weeks.
- Material: Aluminum alloy + PC
- Includes: 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand, Charging Cable
- How long to use: Five minutes
Glowing customer review: “Wow, I am shocked at how well it works and how fast. I have had Botox a few times for my 11 lines (which can be very pronounced) and crow's feet, but honestly, this works better than the results I had from Botox. It’s like ironing out my wrinkles and it really does firm my skin. It also makes my skin have a nice glow. If you’re on the fence, I highly recommend ordering. I wish I had started using it months ago!”
5
Best Microcurrent Facial Massager
NuFace Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device
Pros
- Immediately lifts and tones my face
Cons
- Have to repeat daily to see results
Whenever my face is looking a bit ~lackluster~ and ~blah~, a few passes with my NuFace can help perk me right up. It utilizes microcurrent technology to help activate the muscles to lift and firm then—consider a workout for your face. I find that my skin is left looking a little flushed, thanks to the manual facial massage I get from running the two-pronged tool along my face.
Although smaller and with just three settings instead of five compared to the than the O.G. Trinity device, I actually prefer the mini because it’s more affordable and I still see as much of a difference– and by see, I mean I can feel my muscles twitch when I use it. To use, just coat your face with the included Aqua gel, then turn on the device. It'll guide you with beeps based on how long your passes should be, but if you need even more instruction, watch this tutorial.
- Material: Zinc, chromium, stainless steel, and plastic
- Includes: Device, aqua hydrating gel, silk cream mini, applicator brush, and charger
- How long to use: Five minutes
Glowing customer review: One review reads, “This is not an overnight miracle… but I have been using it regularly for 2 weeks now and my face is tighter, brighter, and I do feel like it is lifted and more youthful. I would definitely recommend this for anyone looking to do some maintenance and preventative care. I love it.”
6
Best Facial Massager for Depuffing
BeautyBio Cryo Skin Icing Roller for Face, Eyes and Body
Pros
- Dual-ended to help depuff under eyes and all over face
- Made with professional-grade stainless steel that stays cold longer
- Winner of a 'Cosmo' 2023 Readers' Choice Award (!)
Cons
- Reviewers have had issues with it breaking
Taking the concept of a tried and true jade roller—which has been used for thousands of years—this roller ups the ante, using stainless steel rollers that are meant to be refrigerated for a super cooling experience that aids in depuffing. This combines massage and cold therapy, which FYI, Dr. Alexiades explains "Cold will constrict the blood vessels and lymphatics, hence a temporary reduction in redness, dark circles, and puffiness."
I always have mine in the freezer at the ready for those moments when I’ve indulged a little too much the night before (IYKYK). But, even if you don’t store yours in the fridge or freezer, I find that the stainless steel will still have a cooling effect, which is nice in a pinch. If you do store yours in the freezer, though, just allow it to sit out for about five minutes before using so it’s not too cold.
- Material: Professional-grade stainless steel
- Includes: N/A
- How long to use: 5 to 10 minutes
Glowing customer review: “This roller is a life changer. I keep it in the fridge and use it whenever I need it. It's amazing. It's really worth it, especially that it's not a cream or serum that will run out. It feels amazing on the skin, and gives instant relief. I didn't try it yet with skincare products but I'm sure it will work great. My skin is less red, tighter, and feels cooler. I LOVE it and would recommend it to anyone, especially if you have sensitive skin and you fight redness on a daily basis."
7
Best Splurge Facial Massager
Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand
Pros
- Reviewers said it has helped relieve TMJ symptoms
- "Godsend for puffiness," according to testers
Cons
- Can take a long time to see results
There’s just something about the massage you receive during a facial that allows you to hop off of the aesthetician’s table feeling like a new, incredibly sharp cheek- and jaw-boned person. Now, just imagine if that aesthetician happens to be Shani Darden who works her magic on the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Shay Mitchell, and Jessica Alba. This device is modeled after the 10-minute firming and contouring vibration massage that Darden performs during her facial services. The sculpting wand transmits sound waves 6cm below the skin's surface to gently stimulate your facial muscles and boost circulation, which is thought to help reduce wrinkles over time.
- Material: Plastic
- Includes: Facial Sculpting Wand Device, flat disc attachment, precision ball attachment, Hydra Prep Gel
- How long to use: 10 minutes max
Glowing customer review: “This facial sculpting wand feels so good to use! It definitely makes my face and neck feel more sculpted and toned but I'll need to use it more to see long-term benefits. I don't have many wrinkles but I do have fine lines and some bags where my orbital bone sits so I have confidence it'll be able to address those main concerns and I love that the attachments are easy to swap out. Great for lymphatic drainage and an overall luxurious self-care experience.”
8
Best Gua Sha Face Massager
Jenny Patinkin Uplifting Gua Sha Heart
Pros
- The shape is good for addressing different areas
- Rose quartz feels cool against your skin
Cons
- It can break easily if dropped
“The benefit of a cool stone is that it helps constrict blood vessels on the skin to reduce inflammation," says Dr. Zeichner. "As the stone is applied to the skin with gentle pressure, it helps move excess fluid away from your face," he adds. And if you’re a crystal person, you can appreciate that in keeping with the ~love vibe~ that the rose quartz stone is known for, this gua sha is shaped like a heart. But more than just for aesthetic purposes, the heart’s shape with rounded curves and pointed angles allows you to get into the contours of the face to further help with depuffing and massaging.
- Material: Rose quartz
- Includes: Gua sha and zipper pouch
- How long to use: Up to five minutes
Glowing customer review: “Absolutely love throwing this in my freezer and using to depuff my face in the morning!!"
9
Best Facial Roller for Traveling
The Skinny Confidential Mint Roller
Pros
- Small size is compact for traveling
- It comes with caps to keep the rollers clean
Cons
- A few reviews said it took a long time to receive
Although slightly different than a traditional facial roller that uses jade or rose quartz stones, this deal-ended aluminum roller has become my go-to. I can stash it in my makeup bag without it taking up too much space, but I also don't feel like I'm sacrificing anything for the smaller size. I still get two massagers– one with grooves, pictured above, which is perfect for contouring to the shape of my face, and the other smooth side for overall depuffing. And call me a nerd, but I think my favorite part is that it has covers for each side to keep the rollers clean when I’m not using them– there’s nothing that grosses me out more than putting something directly on my face after its been rolling around in my makeup bag. Cleanliness, FTW!
- Material: aluminum roller, polypropylene and stainless steel internal parts, silicone body/cap cover
- Includes: N/A
- How long to use: 10 to 15 minutes
Glowing customer review: “I have almost all the SC products to date - including the full-size roller and massage balls, which I always bring on flights and even traveling, in my purse for flights so I can depuff and relax on flights. When this launched I immediately purchased so I could easily travel with the mini. It arrived right before my flight to Cannes Lions and I was able to use it on my long haul from SFO to Nice and throughout my trip of 17-hour work days. I just popped it in the ice bucket while on my personal trip post-Cannes in Mallorca and felt compelled to write a review (which quite frankly I never do).”
10
Best High-Tech Facial Massager
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro 6-in-1 Total Care LED Therapy Device
Pros
- Combines LED and vibration to enhance massage, product absorption, and lymphatic drainage
- Connects to an app to help customize your experience
Cons
- I wish it were a bit more intuitive to use at first (but I eventually got the hang of it!)
If you’re a fan of K-beauty, you know that it’s a huge market in Korea and the products they put out are legit. With that in mind, there’s no surprise that the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro is a force to be reckoned with. With claims of boosting product penetration up to 785 percent (!), this device has the power to justify buying all the fancy serums and moisturizers that we already do, but sometimes don’t see enough of a difference to keep using.
Because there are four different modes, it can take some trial and error of how to use it, but once you do, you’ll never want to apply your skincare the old-fashioned way ever again. Beyond product absorption, there are two modes for massaging, the MC mode, which uses microcurrent, and the Derma Shot mode which uses EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) for facial contouring. And if you need any more reason to test it out, here's a video of the GOAT Hailey Bieber using hers.
- Material: Plastic and chrome
- Includes: AGE-R Booster-H, USB Charging Cable
- How long to use: Five minutes
Glowing customer review: “With all the different settings it makes it so much easier to use and it's small enough to carry it around for traveling. It certainly improves the absorption, radiance, elasticity, and pore care of the products I use with it. Also the five different types of intensive LED lights is one of the reasons I got this device. As for results, I can say that I have noticed my skin texture has improved, and I’ve noticed a more contoured look.”
11
Best Vibrating Face Massager
Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar Original Premium 24K Gold Plated Facial Vibrating Bar
Pros
- Vibrates 6,000 times per minute
- Easy to stash in your makeup bag
- Looks v pretty on your vanity
Cons
- Pricey, according to reviews
The first time I was introduced to the Gold Bar was actually at my dermatologist’s office. She wasn’t using it for its lifting and toning capabilities, but rather as a distraction while I got my Botox injections. Essentially, by holding this vibrating tool on one area of the face, while injecting a different spot, it helps to distract from the sensation of the needle– the more you know!
But, that’s not necessarily what celebrity makeup artist, Jillian Dempsey, had in mind when she created the 24-karat gold oscillating tool. It cycles through a whopping 6,000 rotations a minute, helping to boost blood flow and de-puff, and as Dempsey says, leaves you with a “refreshed, de-puffed and smoothly contoured face.” It feels so luxe and special to use, especially paired with a sheet mask or serum before applying makeup.
- Material: 24K gold
- Includes: N/A
- How long to use: 10 minutes
Glowing customer review: According to one reviewer, “LOVE this gold bar. Really does make a difference with puffy eyes and tightening of the skin around my jawline!”
12
Best Facial Massager for Jaw Tightness
Face Gym Face Ball
Pros
- Feels so relaxing
- Testers said it's simple to use
Cons
- Some reviewers felt the size wasn’t right for their face
Bonus points for being the most unique form of facial massage– and that’s saying a lot in this round-up with so many different shapes, sizes, and materials. This tool was born from Face Gym’s boutique facial workouts where “trainers” (aka aestheticians) utilize this weighted ball to help boost circulation, lift, tone, and depuff. It may look a little silly to roll the ball on your face—trust, I’ve had the treatment and looking at myself in the mirror is LOL-worthy. But there’s a reason clients keep coming back for more: It works to release facial tension and feels really good too. To help you use the ball correctly, there’s a QR code on the ball’s packaging that will bring you to a site that outlines FaceGym’s Tension Release Method.
- Material: PVC
- Includes: N/A
- How long to use: One minute
Glowing customer review: “I am a big fan of facial massage, and this ball actually complements my collection of facial tools very well. After the first massage I could already feel the tension release in a way that I do not experience with rollers or face cups,” says one reviewer.
Do facial massagers really work?
“Yes, facial massagers can be quite effective when used correctly,” says aesthetician Kiley Brewster. “From a theoretical perspective, facial massage is predicted to increase blood flow/perfusion, which in turn may provide a potential beneficial effect to the skin,” says Dr. Alexiades. It is important to point out, though, that most benefits are temporary, and as Dr. Zeichner explains, while “facial massage can directly benefit the skin—and even offer relaxation effects—it does not take the place of traditional anti-aging ingredients like topical vitamin C or retinol.”
So while it feels good and can give you a snatched look, it can't plump like actives. (Which is where combination treatments, like the microcurrent face massagers and LED face massagers, above, come in.)
What are the disadvantages of face massager?
There are no major disadvantages to using a face massager (over, say, your hands, other than price). But there are possible side effects from “overuse, trauma to your skin tissue, exposure to unwanted materials, wavelengths, or temperatures, which could potentially cause harm to your skin,” says Dr. Alexiades.
But it's important to remember that face massagers offer only temporary benefits, "as excess fluid usually builds up in the face after you discontinue using them, especially if you have a genetic predisposition for fluid retention," says Dr. Zeichner. So in order to keep seeing results, you have to keep using them consistently, which can also be a disadvantage for some.
How to use a face massager:
How you use a face massager entirely depends on the specific tool you're using (like, a NuFace device versus a gua sha versus a jade roller will have a totally different set of directions). But in general, Brewster recommends always starting with a clean face, then slathering on a serum, face oil, or conductive gel to reduce friction (just check the directions on your device, as many microcurrent devices won't conduct with oil-based serums or gels). Then, you'll "gently glide the massager over your face in upward and outward motions, focusing on areas like the cheeks, forehead, and jawline," Brewster adds.
As for when is the best time to use a facial massager, “Many experts believe that massaging the face after you wake up is beneficial because it can help reduce swelling that you experience in the face because of the effects of gravity while you sleep," Dr. Zeichner says. But Brewster adds that it’s also great to use in the evening before bed “to relax and enhance product absorption overnight.”
How to choose the best face massager for you:
Assess your goals.
“When choosing a face massager, consider your skin type and specific needs,” says Brewster. For instance, if you’re mainly looking to depuff, it would be helpful to use a tool that can be refrigerated. On the other hand, if you want lift and muscle stimulation, you’d want to try a device that utilizes microcurrent or vibration.
Consider your budget.
The price points above run the gamut, from affordable picks to high-tech options worth adding to a holiday wishlist. If you're just starting out, you might prefer to spend less and opt for a manual tool, like a gua sha or roller. But if you've already tried those and are ready to up your face massage game, look for a device with a combination of therapies, like the Theraface or NuFace.
Look for additional features.
“Look for materials that suit your skin, such as jade or rose quartz for cooling and soothing effects, or stainless steel for a more hygienic option,” says Brewster. It’s also important to consider the tool’s design “to ensure it’s easy to handle and can effectively reach all areas of your face,” she adds.
Meet the experts:
- Joshua Zeichner, MD, is is the Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology and an Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. He is also the co-founder of Jori, a skincare line formulated specifically for adult acne.
- Macrene Alexiades, MD, PhD, is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of MACRENE actives. She has offices in New York City and in Wainscott, New York. You can find her podcast on Spotify.
- Kiley Brewster is a Licensed Esthetician and the Training Manager at Woodhouse Spas, which has 20 locations that can be found on their website.
Why trust 'Cosmopolitan'?
Lisa DeSantis is a beauty contributor at Cosmopolitan with over 10 years of experience researching, writing, and editing skincare stories that range from the best hyaluronic acid serums to facial tool reviews. She's an authority in all skincare categories, but is an expert when it comes to in-office treatments and at-home alternatives. She regularly tests and analyzes facial tools and devices for efficacy, while working with the industry’s top dermatologists, aestheticians, and cosmetic chemists to assess new formulas and brands.
