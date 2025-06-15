These Top-Rated Facial Massagers Are Aesthetician-Approved (2025)

If techy and multitasker and those were the qualifiers on your dating app, the TheraFace PRO would be a perfect match, checking those boxes and way more. Forget a two-in-one, three-in-one, or even five-in-one, this impressive eight-in-one (!!!) tool pretty much does everything short of getting you dressed and out the door in the morning.

I got to take the TheraFace Pro for a test drive and fell in love with its overachieving ways (read: helps combat wrinkles with red-light therapy, tones muscles with microcurrent, targets acne with blue light, and more). The three percussive attachments are genius for relieving facial tension everywhere I need it, since they fit each lil crevice (like my jaw, temples, between my brows, and even down my neck and shoulders) perfectly.

If you're unsure on the price, think about it like this: It’s actually doing the work of multiple tools, so it can replace your need for an LED wand, sonic cleansing brush, and facial massage tool since it does it all. There are also additional attachments that you can purchase for even more benefits like the warming and cooling attachments.

Material: PC

PC Includes: TheraFace PRO device, three percussive attachments (cone, micro-point, flat), microcurrent ring, LED light therapy ring (red, blue, and infrared Light), cleansing ring, TheraOne Conductive Gel, soft carrying bag, Stand, USB-A to USB-C charging cable

TheraFace PRO device, three percussive attachments (cone, micro-point, flat), microcurrent ring, LED light therapy ring (red, blue, and infrared Light), cleansing ring, TheraOne Conductive Gel, soft carrying bag, Stand, USB-A to USB-C charging cable How long to use: Eight minutes max

Glowing customer review: “Theragun does not disappoint! We have a few other devices from this brand at home and highly use and recommend all of them. This device is easy to use and has attachments that provide different benefits that you normally would need professional services for. I’ve been using it nightly for about a month and yet to use all the attachments but honestly already feel my face looks and feels a bit more lifted and tight. High-quality product. Highly recommend!”