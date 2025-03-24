These Travel-Friendly Makeup Bags and Dopp Kits Are Perfect To Store Your Products Chicly (2025)

Tropical getaways, spontaneous road trips, or a long day at the office are all instances where the best toiletry bags for women on the go are necessary. And while a new one may not be at the top of your wishlist, consider a Dopp kit a necessity along with your carry-on or weekender.

Think of a travel makeup bag as a practical way to stay organized on your trip. And luckily, there are a plethora of options in the market to hold all your essentials in style—because who says staying organized has to be boring or stressful?

So, swap that years-old pouch for one that better reflects your needs and lifestyle. From a makeup-artist-designed travel bag by Westman Atelier to thoughtfully crafted cosmetic cases by Cuyana or Everlane with voyaging in mind, read on to discover Vogue’s edit of the best toiletry bags for women.

Vogue’s Favorite Toiletry Bags and Makeup Cases:

In this article

What to look for in a makeup bag

Best Overall: July Vanity Cosmetic Case

Vanity Cosmetic Case $85 $68 JULY

Why we love it: Toiletries can easily be jostled en route to a destination, whether that’s on an international flight or a walk from the linen closet to the bathroom. July’s Vanity Cosmetic Case rises to the challenge of keeping everything—from bottles to brushes—in place. With enough height to stow bottles upright, it also has side elastics that keep small products secure. Internal and external pockets make it easy to organize products into tidy collections, and a removable pouch can be carried onto the plane. Finally, a sturdy leather top handle makes for easy portability.

Toiletries can easily be jostled en route to a destination, whether that’s on an international flight or a walk from the linen closet to the bathroom. July’s Vanity Cosmetic Case rises to the challenge of keeping everything—from bottles to brushes—in place. With enough height to stow bottles upright, it also has side elastics that keep small products secure. Internal and external pockets make it easy to organize products into tidy collections, and a removable pouch can be carried onto the plane. Finally, a sturdy leather top handle makes for easy portability. Dimensions: 9.84 x 6.30 x 7.87 inches

9.84 x 6.30 x 7.87 inches Colors: 4

Best Two-Pack: Cuyana Travel Case Set

Cuyana Travel Case Set $168 CUYANA

Why we love it: Two are better than one when it comes to storage options. This duo from Cuyana pairs a small, pebbled leather bag with a larger counterpart. This makes it easy to separate products by size; or, should you wish, to use the smaller bag in your carry-on suitcase while stowing the larger one in checked baggage. The leather lining is easy to clean—any wet washcloth will whisk away any trace of a makeup mishap—and the exterior Argentinian leather is available in 16 tempting shades. Colors range from a demure blush (a bestseller) to a chili-pepper red.

Two are better than one when it comes to storage options. This duo from Cuyana pairs a small, pebbled leather bag with a larger counterpart. This makes it easy to separate products by size; or, should you wish, to use the smaller bag in your carry-on suitcase while stowing the larger one in checked baggage. The leather lining is easy to clean—any wet washcloth will whisk away any trace of a makeup mishap—and the exterior Argentinian leather is available in 16 tempting shades. Colors range from a demure blush (a bestseller) to a chili-pepper red. Dimensions: Large bag 7 x 12 x 3.5 inches; small bag 5 x 8 x 2.5 inches

Large bag 7 x 12 x 3.5 inches; small bag 5 x 8 x 2.5 inches Colors: 16

Best for Your Purse: Everlane The ReNew Transit Catch-All Case

Everlane The ReNew Transit Catch-All Case $35 EVERLANE

Why we love it: Made from 100% recycled polyester, Everlane’s case has a collapsible structure. This makes it adaptable to different types of getaways: If it’s a beach weekend where only SPF is required, collapse the case to make room for more bikinis. Or, if you’re headed to a destination wedding that mandates a full face of glam, take advantage of the case’s six pockets to arrive fully stocked. It’s also easy to stow in your purse, for touch-ups on the go.

Made from 100% recycled polyester, Everlane’s case has a collapsible structure. This makes it adaptable to different types of getaways: If it’s a beach weekend where only is required, collapse the case to make room for more bikinis. Or, if you’re headed to a that mandates a full face of glam, take advantage of the case’s six pockets to arrive fully stocked. It’s also easy to stow in your purse, for touch-ups on the go. Dimensions: Folded: 9 x 4.5 x 4.5 inches; unfolded: 11 x 9 x 6.5 inches

Folded: 9 x 4.5 x 4.5 inches; unfolded: 11 x 9 x 6.5 inches Colors: 4

Best for Makeup: Béis The Cosmetics Case

Why we love it: Traveling with makeup in tow makes the occasional foundation leak or eyeshadow crumble all but inevitable. Luckily, this minimalist travel case was designed to take the sting out of spills. With faux leather on the outside and PVC material on the inside, it’s easy to wipe clean. Plus, special features—including hidden magnets that hold multiple makeup brushes and a portable mirror with a prop-up stand—allow one to travel like a true makeup artiste.

Traveling with makeup in tow makes the occasional foundation leak or eyeshadow crumble all but inevitable. Luckily, this minimalist travel case was designed to take the sting out of spills. With faux leather on the outside and PVC material on the inside, it’s easy to wipe clean. Plus, special features—including hidden magnets that hold multiple makeup brushes and a portable mirror with a prop-up stand—allow one to travel like a true makeup artiste. Dimensions: 9.5 x 7.5 x 4 inches

9.5 x 7.5 x 4 inches Colors: 9

Best Clear: Calpak Large Clear Cosmetics Case

Calpak Large Clear Cosmetics Case $95 $81 CALPAK

Why we love it: Whether you’re looking for your favorite blush on a European vacation or choosing a lipgloss before work in the morning, a clear cosmetics case makes it easy to see what you’re working with. Calpak’s see-through case not only comes through with visibility. It also has two separate, roomy storage containers that make it simple to stash lots of products. What’s more, two top handles make the bag easy to whisk around, and a zippered interior pocket serves as a convenient catch-all for small items like tweezers and single eyeshadows.

Whether you’re looking for your favorite blush on a European vacation or choosing a lipgloss before work in the morning, a clear cosmetics case makes it easy to see what you’re working with. Calpak’s see-through case not only comes through with visibility. It also has two separate, roomy storage containers that make it simple to stash lots of products. What’s more, two top handles make the bag easy to whisk around, and a zippered interior pocket serves as a convenient catch-all for small items like tweezers and single eyeshadows. Dimensions: 11.5 x 5.25 x 9 inches

11.5 x 5.25 x 9 inches Colors: 19

Best Hanging: Away The Hanging Toiletry Bag

Away The Hanging Toiletry Bag $75 AWAY

Why we love it: Rather than rifling through your toiletry bag, why not hang it up so that all its contents can be readily displayed? With a hook made for hanging on a wall or a door, Away’s Hanging Toiletry Bag has three mesh pouches for easy—and ample—storage. Water-resistant and easy to clean, it also has a detachable clear pouch, which can stow travel-sized liquid items.

Rather than rifling through your toiletry bag, why not hang it up so that all its contents can be readily displayed? With a hook made for hanging on a wall or a door, Away’s Hanging Toiletry Bag has three mesh pouches for easy—and ample—storage. Water-resistant and easy to clean, it also has a detachable clear pouch, which can stow travel-sized liquid items. Dimensions: 9.6 x 3.74 x 6.6 inches

9.6 x 3.74 x 6.6 inches Colors: 4

Best Compact: Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer

Why we love it: Made of recycled polyester, the eco-friendly bag has a compact, circular structure that takes up minimal space in luggage. Its upright design makes it handy for storing liquid sans spills, and it has six adjustable compartments to keep the products snug. A triangular metal clip keeps odds and ends—such as hair ties— neatly in place, while a removable mesh pouch can be stored in one’s purse for touch-ups on the go.

Made of recycled polyester, the eco-friendly bag has a compact, circular structure that takes up minimal space in luggage. Its upright design makes it handy for storing liquid sans spills, and it has six adjustable compartments to keep the products snug. A triangular metal clip keeps odds and ends—such as hair ties— neatly in place, while a removable mesh pouch can be stored in one’s purse for touch-ups on the go. Dimensions: 5.5 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches

5.5 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches Colors: 6

Best Upright: The Container Store Parallelle Traveler Bag

Why we love it: Traveling with tubes, brushes, and bottles that are better stored upright? This sleek bag has a unique design that keeps products standing tall. Simply unzip its top and the sides fold down, revealing compartments, pouches, and adjustable dividers that keep items organized. A reinforced base adds to the upright integrity, letting the bag stand free without toppling over.

Traveling with tubes, brushes, and bottles that are better stored upright? This sleek bag has a unique design that keeps products standing tall. Simply unzip its top and the sides fold down, revealing compartments, pouches, and adjustable dividers that keep items organized. A reinforced base adds to the upright integrity, letting the bag stand free without toppling over. Dimensions: 4.5 x 8 x 7 inches

4.5 x 8 x 7 inches Colors: 2

Best for Just the Essentials: Rains Wash Small Bag

Rains Wash Bag Small $34 RAINS

Why we love it: When you need to take your core product collection on the road—and are leaving the extra brushes and slew of color options at home—Rains’ compact bag lends itself to traveling light. The small pouch has one compartment, which can handily store the staples of an everyday makeup or skincare regime. Designed for ultimate durability, the 100% polyester bag is also waterproof, and has a carry handle for easy portability.

When you need to take your core product collection on the road—and are leaving the extra brushes and slew of color options at home—Rains’ compact bag lends itself to traveling light. The small pouch has one compartment, which can handily store the staples of an everyday makeup or skincare regime. Designed for ultimate durability, the 100% polyester bag is also waterproof, and has a carry handle for easy portability. Dimensions: 5.1 x 8.3 x 4.3 inches

5.1 x 8.3 x 4.3 inches Colors: 7

Best for a Carry-On: Telena Makeup Bag

Telena Makeup Bag $22 AMAZON

Why we love it: If you’re looking for a makeup bag to carry on board, “Consider Telena’s zippered pouch,” Vogue beauty shopping writer Kiana Murden suggests . “[It’s] wide enough to fit all your cosmetics, yet still compact to pop in your purse or personal item for easy access.” The water-resistant, large-capacity bag keeps items organized, too—it has interior pockets for color cosmetics, a zippered pouch that’s long enough for brushes, and plenty of room for travel-sized skincare.

If you’re looking for a makeup bag to carry on board, “Consider Telena’s zippered pouch,” Vogue beauty shopping writer Kiana Murden . “[It’s] wide enough to fit all your cosmetics, yet still compact to pop in your purse or personal item for easy access.” The water-resistant, large-capacity bag keeps items organized, too—it has interior pockets for color cosmetics, a zippered pouch that’s long enough for brushes, and plenty of room for travel-sized skincare. Dimensions: 4.72 x 4.72 x 9.84 inches

4.72 x 4.72 x 9.84 inches Colors: 19

Best for Makeup Brushes: Kusshi Vacationer Leather Makeup Brush Organizer

Why we love it: For the makeup brush aficionado, Kusshi’s leather organizer stows all the necessary tools for a dramatic contour, a fluffy swirl of blush, or any other makeup look. (Or for fresh breath—there’s also a spot for a toothbrush.) With a removable liner that’s machine-washable, the spacious organizer has 11 pockets and typically holds some 30 products. What’s more, it protects products’ cleanliness while on the go: The organizer is not only resistant to water and stains; it’s also antimicrobial and anti-mold.

For the aficionado, Kusshi’s leather organizer stows all the necessary tools for a dramatic contour, a fluffy swirl of blush, or any other makeup look. (Or for fresh breath—there’s also a spot for a toothbrush.) With a removable liner that’s machine-washable, the spacious organizer has 11 pockets and typically holds some 30 products. What’s more, it protects products’ cleanliness while on the go: The organizer is not only resistant to water and stains; it’s also antimicrobial and anti-mold. Dimensions: 7 x 13.5 x 5.75 inches

7 x 13.5 x 5.75 inches Colors: 3

Best Splurge: Westman Atelier

Métier x Westman Atelier train case $590 MÉTIER

Why we love it: When cult makeup artist Gucci Westman partnered with Métier to design her “dream” travel case, she emphasized luxurious detailing—without compromising practicality. The latest Westman Atelier carryall is handmade in Italy from a water-resistant fabric in a navy jacquard (and lined with a stain- and water-resistant material, too). The heat-sealed base easily wipes clean with a damp cloth, and the brass zipper has a silky smooth glide. Naturally, Westman designed the storage through the eye of a true makeup lover, adding six compartments, a spacious zippered pouch, and a main body that can hold skincare, perfume, supplements, and more.

When cult makeup artist Gucci Westman partnered with Métier to design her “dream” travel case, she emphasized luxurious detailing—without compromising practicality. The latest Westman Atelier carryall is handmade in Italy from a water-resistant fabric in a navy jacquard (and lined with a stain- and water-resistant material, too). The heat-sealed base easily wipes clean with a damp cloth, and the brass zipper has a silky smooth glide. Naturally, Westman designed the storage through the eye of a true makeup lover, adding six compartments, a spacious zippered pouch, and a main body that can hold skincare, perfume, supplements, and more. Dimensions: 8.5 x 7.25 x 3.5 inches

8.5 x 7.25 x 3.5 inches Colors: 3

Most Spacious: Eachy Travel Makeup Bag

Eachy Travel Makeup Bag $24 AMAZON

Why we love it: For those who want to carefully organize not just their wardrobe but their cosmetics bag, too—Eachy’s travel makeup bag has an inner pouch for palettes, powders, and pencils. The bag’s flat design allows it to open fully, revealing surprisingly capacious compartments for a clear view of each item—no more digging to the bottom of your bag to find the product you’re looking for. Inside you’ll find multiple partitions: four pockets and two dividers to be exact. With a waterproof material exterior, you needn’t be overly precious about placing your makeup bag down on a potentially wet surfaces like the bathroom sink—all of your products will be tucked away safely and dry inside.

For those who want to carefully organize not just their wardrobe but their cosmetics bag, too—Eachy’s travel makeup bag has an inner pouch for palettes, powders, and pencils. The bag’s flat design allows it to open fully, revealing surprisingly capacious compartments for a clear view of each item—no more digging to the bottom of your bag to find the product you’re looking for. Inside you’ll find multiple partitions: four pockets and two dividers to be exact. With a waterproof material exterior, you needn’t be overly precious about placing your makeup bag down on a potentially wet surfaces like the bathroom sink—all of your products will be tucked away safely and dry inside. Dimensions: 9.25 x 4.13 x 4.33 inches

9.25 x 4.13 x 4.33 inches Colors: 30

Best Holiday Gift: Glossier Chrome Beauty Bag

Glossier Chrome Beauty Bag $55 GLOSSIER

Why we love it: From metallic fashion to chromium-inspired nail art , chrome has dominated trends across fashion and beauty. In fact, little shiny things aren’t going anywhere, with metallic shoes projected to be one of spring 2025's biggest trends—so, why match with a makeup bag? A choice beauty gift as well, Glossier’s chrome case is tall enough to fit full-size skincare essentials upright (goodbye, bulkiness!), making it easy to slip into any tote. This bag also features a removable snap-button interior pouch, with four small pouches to store slender beauty products (think pencils, roller ball perfumes, and mascara).

From to , chrome has dominated trends across fashion and beauty. In fact, aren’t going anywhere, with metallic shoes projected to be one of spring 2025's biggest trends—so, why match with a makeup bag? A choice as well, Glossier’s chrome case is tall enough to fit full-size skincare essentials upright (goodbye, bulkiness!), making it easy to slip into any tote. This bag also features a removable snap-button interior pouch, with four small pouches to store slender beauty products (think pencils, roller ball perfumes, and mascara). Dimensions: 9.5 x 7 x 3 inches

9.5 x 7 x 3 inches Colors: 1

Best Monogrammed: Leatherology Framed Toiletry Bag

Leatherology Framed Toiletry Bag $120 LEATHEROLOGY

Why we love it: For a case with a personal touch, Leatherology’s toiletry bag can be customized with debossed initials. Available in five hues, the letters can be further customized with the choice of two text styles. The full-grain leather exterior makes this case high-quality and a sharp gift for a partner . The bag features one external and internal zippered pocket for smaller items like razors, with one large compartment that fully opens, allowing one to easily spot and reach for needed products. Plus, water-resistant lining protects against unexpected leaks. Externally, the strap handle sits on the side of the bag, for grab-and-go convenience when tucked inside a larger duffle or weekender .

For a case with a personal touch, Leatherology’s toiletry bag can be customized with debossed initials. Available in five hues, the letters can be further customized with the choice of two text styles. The full-grain leather exterior makes this case high-quality and a sharp . The bag features one external and internal zippered pocket for smaller items like razors, with one large compartment that fully opens, allowing one to easily spot and reach for needed products. Plus, water-resistant lining protects against unexpected leaks. Externally, the strap handle sits on the side of the bag, for grab-and-go convenience when tucked inside a larger duffle or . Dimensions: 5 x 11.25 x 6 inches

5 x 11.25 x 6 inches Colors: 4

Best for Professionals: Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case

Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case $30 RELAVEL

Why we love it: Relavel’s makeup case isn’t for the casual beauty enthusiast—it’s made for the pros and the makeup lovers with collections that could rival any beauty counter. This train case-style bag is ready to handle even the bumpiest commutes, crafted from a tough fabric that’s made to last. Inside, you’ll find a spacious, nylon-lined interior with two tiers designed to keep everything organized and easily accessible. The top tier features three mesh zipper pockets and a roomy zippered pouch for your essentials. The second tier is the real star—featuring 10 adjustable dividers you can move around to create custom sections for all your products. Plus, there are 12 elastic pockets for storing brushes vertically, so they’re always ready to go. Whether you’re a pro or a beauty aficionado, this case has you covered!

Relavel’s makeup case isn’t for the casual beauty enthusiast—it’s made for the pros and the makeup lovers with collections that could rival any beauty counter. This train case-style bag is ready to handle even the bumpiest commutes, crafted from a tough fabric that’s made to last. Inside, you’ll find a spacious, nylon-lined interior with two tiers designed to keep everything organized and easily accessible. The top tier features three mesh zipper pockets and a roomy zippered pouch for your essentials. The second tier is the real star—featuring 10 adjustable dividers you can move around to create custom sections for all your products. Plus, there are 12 elastic pockets for storing brushes vertically, so they’re always ready to go. Whether you’re a pro or a beauty aficionado, this case has you covered! Dimensions: 13.4 x 9 x 4.3 inches

13.4 x 9 x 4.3 inches Colors: 1

What to look for in a makeup bag

Like choosing a hotel or Airbnb for your next getaway, your products’ temporary home should be thoughtfully considered, too. While a beautifully-designed case lends undeniable appeal to a hotel vanity or even a workspace, keep these practical considerations in mind as well: