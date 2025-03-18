These Wellness Tools Will Upgrade Your Self-Care Routine (2025)

Roxanne Adamiyatt is the Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director at Town & Country, spearheading style coverage for the web, with a focus on everything from fashion & accessories, jewelry, beauty & wellness, home & design, and even sometimes travel. In her role, Roxanne regularly contributes pieces for the print magazine, often on the intersection of social media and luxury. For example: the new class of watch influencers shifting the markets, and why some blondes are style mavens from beyond the grave. Previously, she held the role of senior digital editor from 2018-2022. Prior to her time at T&C, Roxanne was the beauty & fashion editor at Us Weekly, and before that, she was a beauty editor at InStyle.com/mimi. A life-long New Yorker, Roxanne received her ungraduated degree from Barnard College and her MS from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. When she's not attending market appointments and writing about trends, you can find her scouring the internet (and thrift shops) for the very best vintage fashion designer to squeeze into her Manhattan closet and vintage furniture for her seemingly endless apartment decoration project, or researching the very best new age wellness treatments to try next. You can find Roxanne on Instagram and TikTok at the handle @roxanne_adamiyatt.