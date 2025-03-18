These Wellness Tools Will Upgrade Your Self-Care Routine (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by a Town & Country editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
The best thing about the era of wellness that we're currently in is that there are tons of modalities that you can invest in and use from the comfort of your home, taking your self-care routine to the next level with regular treatments that can deeply impact your day to day. Here at T&C, we're all about the very best of LED Light Therapy devices, beauty tech, compression, hair growth tech, and more all in the pursuit of the small rituals that can make a huge difference in your everyday quality of life. Here, some of our favorite wellness tech and devices that are worth the investment in 2025.
1
FlexBeam
Red light therapy, which stimulates cellular production of ATP, and thereby energy, can do a world of good combatting aches, pains, inflammation, and even help with healing. This flexible recovery device can be worn a number of different ways on the body, and can utilize three different treatment modes, making it a great device for general use from the shoulder down.
2
Tonal 2
Adaptive weight, personal training, and all the very best can be expected from Tonal's newly launched comprehensive exercise system.
3
Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra
Now 2% Off
You might not think that a temperature regulation pod for your bed is something that you need, but after nearly a year with an Eight Sleep of her own, digital lifestyle director Roxanne Adamiyatt can attest that it really is a game-changer. The best way to upgrade your quality of sleep over the longterm, by a mile.
4
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat
Now 98% Off
Boost your workout and stretch with a bit of infrared heat and PEMF, for boosted recovery and relaxation, as well as benefits to your mood, sleep, and more.
5
Waver Vibration Plate
Shake it out! Get your lymphatic system moving to clear stagnation, boost your muscle performance, and improve your flexibility and muscle tone over time.
6
Capillus Spectrum
Looking to boost your hair growth and combat hair thinning? Turn to a discreet red light laser cap to keep your follicles healthy and active.
7
CurrentBody Skin Infrared Sauna Blanket
There are oodles of benefits to regularly using an infrared sauna, but we'd argue those benefits are boosted when you can do a session from the comfort of your own home. Re-define an at home spa day, why don't you?
8
TheraGun Sense Percussion Massage Gun
Shopping editor Sophie Dweck relies on the TheraGun Sense to ease away aches and pains from the day, particularly when she's been crouched at her desk for too long.
9
Whoop 4.0
The oh-so-customizable-and-minimal-wearable loved by professional athletes and wellness enthusiasts alike provides detailed biometrics, including HRV, BPM, readiness scores, and more to optimize your health from your learnings.
10
Body Smart
Now 18% Off
Looking to recompose your build or get a sense of your muscle mass? You'll need a smart scale for that.
11
Oura Ring 4
Loved by influencers and ring wearers, the Oura is perfect for someone who wants wellness and health insights without sacrificing wrist real estate. Bonus: unlike some devices it tells you your body temperature and can help track fertility.
12
Elemind
This neurotech headband is made specifically to optimize your sleep and help you snooze faster, but analyzing EEG waves and providing tailored stimulation to move brain waves from wakeful patterns to those that influence slumber.
13
Body Belt
Now 20% Off
For a bit of compact infrared, PEMF, and red light therapy that you can utilize for aches, pains and healing, look no further than this body belt for three-in-one convenience.
14
Truvaga Plus
The best way to work on stress levels and your body's response to stressors is to address vagal nerve tone. Enter: Truvaga. Designed to gently activate the vagus nerve, each app-guided stimulation session is meant to help with stress, sleep, focus, and more. And it's quick, too!
15
Muse 2
Now 20% Off
This EEG-sensor enabled headband is a personal meditation coach in a compact device. Perfect for those looking to enhance cognitive performance, wearing the muse gives detailed analysis on the state of activity in your brain, allowing for better recovery from mental fatigue, management of stress, and even improving focus and stamina.
16
Verilux HappyLight Lumi Plus
The winter can be tough, especially for those who feel a diffference in the diminshed hours of light. The solution? A compact and oh-so-portable full spectrum LED light (UV free, of course) to help regulate the circadian rhythm.
17
Restore 3
If doomscrolling in bed is your issue, perhaps an alarm clock that is souped up with some serious wellness features can help you instill a phone-free bedroom. The Hatch Restore 3 has a red light function for nightime as well as a sunrise alarm for gentle rousing in the morning, to ease you in and out of rest.
18
Luxe Comfort Foot & Calf Massage
Let's face it, there's nothing quite like a foot massage for stress. Why not do it from the comfort of your home? The dynamic compression, kneading, and heat will certainly make a difference—and make your couch feel like a spa.
19
The Windmill Air Purifier
Now 33% Off
Sleek, quiet and effective, Windmill's air purifier is a sure way to breathe a bit easier—and healthier—all without disrupting the aesthetic of your home.
20
TheraBody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
Now 13% Off
Arguably the tech launch of 2024, the TheraFace Depuffing Wand packs a serious cooling punch, but don't sleep on its heat capabilities either. Great for easing tension when traveling or at your desk.
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director
Roxanne Adamiyatt is the Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director at Town & Country, spearheading style coverage for the web, with a focus on everything from fashion & accessories, jewelry, beauty & wellness, home & design, and even sometimes travel. In her role, Roxanne regularly contributes pieces for the print magazine, often on the intersection of social media and luxury. For example: the new class of watch influencers shifting the markets, and why some blondes are style mavens from beyond the grave. Previously, she held the role of senior digital editor from 2018-2022. Prior to her time at T&C, Roxanne was the beauty & fashion editor at Us Weekly, and before that, she was a beauty editor at InStyle.com/mimi. A life-long New Yorker, Roxanne received her ungraduated degree from Barnard College and her MS from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. When she's not attending market appointments and writing about trends, you can find her scouring the internet (and thrift shops) for the very best vintage fashion designer to squeeze into her Manhattan closet and vintage furniture for her seemingly endless apartment decoration project, or researching the very best new age wellness treatments to try next. You can find Roxanne on Instagram and TikTok at the handle @roxanne_adamiyatt.