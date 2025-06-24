These were the 10 priciest ZIP codes for Chicago homebuyers in 2024 (2025)

Good news for Chicago homeowners and bad news for potential buyers: Home values went up last year.

Property values surged in almost every corner of the Windy City in 2024, with the citywide average increasing by more than $6,500 from the previous year.

The average home in Chicago, including single-family residences, condos and cooperatives, was about $294,000 last year. Though prices are creeping up, that’s still $60,000 below the U.S. average, according to data from the Zillow Home Value Index, making the Second City more affordable than many other parts of the country — particularly other major cities.

But in parts of Chicago, prices soar far above that benchmark. In fact, in the city’s priciest ZIP codes, home values are anywhere from 10% to 45% greater than the national average.

These 10 postal codes were the the most desirable — and most expensive — for Chicago homebuyers in 2024, according to ZHVI data.

10) 60625

Covering parts of the Lincoln Square, North Park and Albany Park neighborhoods, the 60625 ZIP code is quickly becoming one of the city’s most expensive places to live. Lincoln Square is known for its independently owned shops and restaurants, eclectic arts scene, bustling neighborhood center and German heritage, highlighted in its architecture, the DANK Haus German American Cultural Center on North Western Avenue and the annual Chicago German-American Oktoberfest.

“It has a lot of Germanic roots, and there’s an expression of that, especially in commercial facades along Lincoln Avenue (and) along Western Avenue,” said Ian Spula, the manager of public engagement at the Chicago Architecture Center.

North Park and Albany Park, meanwhile, are incredibly diverse and offer a higher concentration of single-family homes. For this reason, the ZIP code has also become increasingly popular among Chicago parents, with a number of private, charter and city schools, public parks and recreational spaces nearby.

With so much to boast, home values in this locale have increased by more than $13,500 year-over-year, bringing the average to approximately $370,000, the 10th highest in the city.

9) 60607

Another pricey (and rapidly developing) part of Chicago? The West Loop.

The 60607 ZIP code encompasses much of this neighborhood and portions of the Little Italy neighborhood within the broader Near West Side community area. Formerly a meat-packing and warehouse district, this part of the city has transformed into a business and dining hotspot, from shared office spaces and corporate headquarters (including those of two Fortune 500 companies) to acclaimed restaurants and new-concept eateries.

It’s also an enclave for the young and wealthy: More than 40% of the population in the Near West Side is between the ages of 20 and 34 and 35% makes $150,000 or more, according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

So it may not come as a surprise that in this ZIP code, the average home value in 2024 was just over $390,000. But unlike the other ZIP codes on the list,this portion of Chicago actually saw a slight decrease in value from the previous year, dropping a quarter of a percent.

8) 60631

Home values are booming in 60631.

Situated on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago, this ZIP code, which covers all of the Edison Park and most of Norwood Park neighborhoods, has vast residential areas and an extensive supply of single-family homes — making it more akin to its neighboring suburbs than other happening parts of the city.

Originally railway towns that were later folded into the city of Chicago, there’s less public transit options here, though Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest Line still runs through both the Edison Park and Norwood Park neighborhoods. While you’re more likely to need a car to get around, there’s the added benefit of being about a 10-minute drive to O’Hare International Airport.

In 2024, the average home value in 60631 was $403,000, jumping nearly 6% year-over-year — or a difference of roughly $22,500. That’s the third greatest price increase in the city.

So if you’re a travel-minded family that wants the benefits of suburban living while residing within city limits, it might be time to buy property here before you’re priced out.

7) 60657

This Lakeview neighborhood ZIP code is one of the youngest areas of Chicago, with a large concentration of post-college grads and young professionals. Of all community areas, it has the highest number of residents between the ages of 20 and 34 — making up nearly half the population.

There are highly walkable commercial and residential areas along Broadway, Clark Street and Belmont Avenue as well as around the up-and-coming Southport Corridor. Plus, just north of the ZIP code’s boundary lines lies Wrigley Field, the famed ballpark and home of the Chicago Cubs.

Boystown is another smaller neighborhood within Lakeview, generally recognized as the area between West Grace Street to the north, North Broadway to the west, West Belmont Avenue to the south and North Halsted Street to the east. The neighborhood was the nation’s first officially recognized gay village, and today it remains the center of Chicago’s queer community, with LGBTQ+-owned bars, clubs and salons, rainbow sidewalks and pylons along the Legacy Walk, an outdoor installation recognizing influential gay figures, and the city’s annual Pride Parade.

With lots of two-flats, three-flats and courtyard apartments, gyms, grocers, dives and accessible public transit to get everywhere in between, there’s a reason this is a choice part of the city to live and work in.

But if you’re a young person in Lakeview looking to buy your first home, it may be pricier than expected. The average residence in 60657 was valued at roughly $435,000 last year, up 4.5% from 2023.

6) 60646

Another Far Northwest Side ZIP code, 60646 spans over Forest Glen and the edges of Norwood Park, Jefferson Park and North Park neighborhoods. The average home value here is around $490,000.

Compared with other Chicago ZIP codes, this one has a smaller population and fewer households, making it more sprawling than other parts of the city. The housing stock consists primarily of single-family homes in a variety of architectural styles, including ranch homes, Chicago bungalows, English Tudors and some Georgian Revivals.

“They really grew a lot in the ’50s and ’60s. So you have a lot of housing from that era, which is a whole range of styles,” Spula said.

A majority of the people who live here are married couples and families, and the home ownership rate is 79% — one of the highest in Chicago — according to 2023 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimate.

Similar to the other Far Northwest Side entry on this list, the average home value in this ZIP code has gone up quite drastically in the past year: a difference of $21,500.

5) 60618

Rounding out the top five: 60618.

This north-central Chicago ZIP code, surrounding the neighborhoods of Avondale, Irving Park and North Center, had an average home value of $495,000 in 2024.

So what makes this area so desirable for home buyers?

The scenic North Branch of the Chicago River snakes through this area, as does the Kennedy Expressway, providing quick access to downtown, the suburbs, O’Hare or Midway Airport.

There are walkable stretches of local shops and eateries along West Belmont Avenue, North Lincoln Avenue and West Roscoe Street, while shopping centers like Elston Plaza, Addison Mall and Roscoe Square host grocers, department stores, discount retailers and big parking lots for the car-owning public. It’s also diverse, maintains a high density of workers’ cottages for middle-class families and boasts several “exemplary” elementary schools, according to Illinois Report Card, and Lane Tech, one of the top-ranked public high schools in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report.

4) 60647

The 60647 ZIP code straddles the North and Northwest sides of Chicago, primarily covering Logan Square. The neighborhood is known for its diversity and cultural diffusion, historically populated by a number of immigrant groups.

Logan was originally prairie land worked by family farmers before being settled by German, Scandinavian and English nationals in the late 1800s, Polish, Russian and Jewish immigrants following World War II and then an influx of residents from Central and Latin American countries in the mid-to-late 20th century.

As of 2020, approximately 40% of the population in 60647 was Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s about a 28% decrease from 2010, due to new construction and gentrification displacing residents.

Still, the area maintains influences from its many immigrant populations, with Polish bakeries, German-inspired breweries, Mexican grocers, taquerías and Cuban restaurants, many of which are located on the main commercial drag along North Milwaukee Avenue.

Other than its namesake square, featuring the Illinois Centennial Monument, the area is recognized for its iconic Chicago greystones in the Boulevard District, vibrant nightlife and bustling film scene — with institutions like the historic Logan Theatre and annual Chicago Underground Film Festival.

But in such a highly sought-after area, the real estate is steep, with the average single-family home topping $500,000.

3) 60642

60642 is a smaller ZIP code, but it packs a punch.

This little wedge of Chicago spans between West Town and Near North Side, covering Goose Island and the Noble Square neighborhood. It’s situated just north of the Fulton Market District, east of Wicker Park, south of Lincoln Park and west of Cabrini-Green and the Magnificent Mile.

The former site of coal yards, People’s Gas Light & Coke plants, the Morton Salt warehouse complex and the original Goose Island Brewery, this was historically a region of heavy industrialization. Today it remains a high traffic area, transportation hub and site of commerce and redevelopment. The ZIP code services four “L” stations, eight bus routes and two Metra lines — plus the Kennedy Expressway runs through the middle.

The area now features one of Chicago’s newest music venues, The Salt Shed, at the former Morton Salt complex, the Polish Museum of America, the visually stunning Church of Saint John of Cantius, a new Goose Island Brewpub and a busy shopping district in the Clybourn Corridor.

The population here is primarily young, unmarried, renter-occupied households. It’s also an incredibly wealthy ZIP code. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the median household income is $141,000.

With an average home value of more than $508,000, 60642 is the third most expensive ZIP code in Chicago.

2) 60614

If you live in Chicago, you probably knew this one was going to be on the list.

Surrounding Lincoln Park, 60614 is one of the priciest ZIP codes in both the city and state. The neighborhood features local shops and bars, award-winning restaurants, and iconic parks and recreational spaces, including its namesake park and the only zoo within city limits.

Mixed throughout the urban landscape you can find some classic architectural styles here, from greystones and Victorian houses to updated three-flats and modern mansions.

“You’ll find a lot of Victorian (homes) in Lincoln Park,” commented Spula. “Queen Anne Victorian is a variation of that you see a fair bit. Just highly decorative.”

The ZIP code is also a highly educated one and is home to DePaul University, a wide selection of elementary schools and one highly rated public high school. With a mix of busy commercial stretches and quieter, tree-lined residential streets, this is favorite spot for new families.

The average home value here? More than $550,000 as of 2024.

1) 60622

Coming in at No. 1 is 60622, another West Town ZIP code, circling Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village and the eastern edge of the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

This slice of Chicago has a reputation for being young, artsy and hip. While primarily white, the area is fairly culturally diverse, with Mexican, Polish, Puerto Rican and Eastern European cuisine, art and museums found here. In the aptly named Ukrainian Village neighborhood, you’ll come across the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, the Ukrainian Cultural Center, a beautiful Ukrainian Catholic Church along North Oakley Boulevard and more than a few spots to grab some borscht, varenyky or chicken Kyiv.

It’s a happening area with plenty of local haunts to dine, drink and socialize on West Chicago Avenue and West Division Street as well as along North Milwaukee Avenue between North Avenue and Division Street. Other local highlights? Myopic Books, a beloved three-story new and used bookstore, Kasama, a Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant and bakery that regularly sees lines around the block, and Humboldt Park, one of the city’s most vibrant recreational areas, featuring roughly 200 acres of green space, gardens, lagoons and playgrounds.

With an average valuation of $570,000, there’s no question why 60622 is the most expensive postal code for homebuyers in Chicago.