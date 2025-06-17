Last year, we took a week off and drove to Uluru. It was probably the most wholesome thing we’ve ever done together: we were totally carefree, waking at sunrise to hit the road, listening to music and retelling stories. Sooner or later, I’ll have to leave the train to focus on my nursing studies at Torrens University, but I’m confident Carl will do well. He loves train life. Before we went to Uluru, we got matching tattoos. Mine is SpongeBob SquarePants, an outgoing, talkative guy. Carl’s is Patrick, SpongeBob’s best friend; he has Carl’s body type and matches his energy. The characters wear ski masks because we’re brothers in crime. Carl: Being older, Charles thinks he’s much better than me. When I know more than he does, he won’t take my word for it. By the time he admits that I’m right, I’m already annoyed. We don’t fight much, but when we do, we ignore each other for as long as a week. We both know, deep inside, neither of us means what we say and when everything cools down, we just start talking to each other again. Not long ago, Charles wouldn’t stop mocking me. I walked out and stopped talking to him. I left for work the day before he went to the Philippines for three weeks. Before I got on the train, he rushed up to me and gave me a hug: he didn’t want to leave without properly apologising and saying goodbye.

Charles is academically very smart. Once at school, he entered a mathematics competition and got into the nationals to compete against every other school in the country. We couldn’t afford to go, but I was very proud of him. The night Dad locked us in the house, I told him I needed to take out some rubbish and he gave me a key; I didn’t lock the padlock when I came back in. Later, I woke up Charles and we sneaked out with our bags. A jeepney [a converted US army jeep used for urban transport in the Philippines] took us to the bus terminal. ‘I’m not as tidy as he is … He once asked me if I kept a sheep in my room because it smelt so bad.’ Carl Ong Sio When Charles got his Australian visa and I was denied, everyone – except him – agreed he should go on ahead, but he wouldn’t. Later, when he became an HA, he so enjoyed the job that he put up his hand every time they were short of people. Then he pushed me to apply, and we’ve been travelling and working together ever since. The train passengers always mistake me for Charles, even though we don’t look alike. We have the same voice and laugh. It’s not always easy working together, though; I do things my way, even though he wants me to do them his way. But we have our home language, Tagalog, communicate well and work together efficiently.

Loading We have our own cabins on the trains. We like to check in on each other. I’m not as tidy as he is, of course. He once asked me if I kept a sheep in my room because it smelt so bad. When we had a night off in Darwin recently, we had separate hotel rooms, but chose to sleep in the same room, even in the same bed, like when we were kids. When I didn’t pack enough underwear and socks, he let me use his. Charles always has to have something to do. He’s relaxed when he’s busy. Me, when I’m not busy, that’s perfect. We like cars and collect Hot Wheels [model cars]. Charles has a Pajero Hot Wheels like the one we took to Uluru, whereas my dream car is a Nissan GT-R. I have the Hot Wheels version now, but one day I’ll park one in my garage. I’m proud of Charles. When he wants something, he works to get it. He’s saved up to study nursing. I know he’ll do well even though I joke with him that if I was his patient, I’d run a mile. twoofus@goodweekend.com.au