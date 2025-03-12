Thinnest Razer Blade Gaming Laptop - Razer Blade 16 | Razer United States (2025)

Razer Blade 16
SLIMMER. SMARTER. SHARPER.1
OUR THINNEST GAMING LAPTOP EVER
Ultra-thin 0.59 in Design
0.59 in thin
4.6 lbs light
30% smaller1
THE BLADE ADVANTAGE
World-Class Design. Industry-Leading Performance.
Each Razer Blade begins as a single block of aluminum, providing a strong and durable foundation.
The chassis is CNC-milled from the aluminum block to ensure a precise fit.
Once milled, the chassis is sand-blasted and polished to remove blemishes and create a smooth texture.
The aluminum is then anodized, bonding the color to the metal at a molecular level for greater resilience.
The Blade is carefully assembled, thoroughly tested, and fine-tuned for performance.
MORE POWER PER CUBIC‑INCH
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU
GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptops
Power by NVIDIA Blackwell and AI
ULTIMATE GAMING PERFORMANCE AND VISUALS Over 700 games and applications use RTX to deliver realistic graphics, incredibly fast performance, and cutting-edge new AI features like DLSS 4.
YOUR CREATIVE AI-DVANTAGE
Experience accelerations in top creative apps, NVIDIA Studio Drivers for maximum stability, and exclusive RTX tools for AI-assisted creative workflows.
AI-OPTIMIZED POWER AND PERFORMANCE NVIDIA Blackwell Max-Q is designed from the ground up for maximum efficiency, delivering a massive leap in performance and battery life.
Built for Creators. Designed to Inspire.
#MADEWITHBLADE
#MADEWITHBLADE is an exploration into the cutting-edge creativity of some of the most talented artists in the world. Come inside their studios and behind-the scenes as these artists share exclusive stories about how Razer Blade laptops are helping them push the envelope of music production, visual effects, digital illustration and 3Danimation.
ACCELERATING AI EXPERIENCES
Up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370
Up to 5.1 GHz
Up to 12 Cores / 24 Threads
50 TOPS
ICE IN THE VEINS
Redesigned Cooling System
Thermal Hood
Dual Fans
Vapor Chamber
Exhaust Fins
CPU
GPU
PLAY WITH SPEED. CREATE WITH CONFIDENCE.
QHD+ 240 Hz OLED Display
YOUR KEYS TO VICTORY
Refined Gaming Keyboard
Dual-Led Backlit Keys
5 programmable Macro Keys
Large 22.38 sq-in Glass Touch Pad
FASTER. THINNER. MORE EFFICIENT.
Up to 64 GB 8000 MHz LPDDR5X Memory
SLIM DESIGN. BIG CONNECTIVITY.
Plenty of Ports
- UHS-II SD Card Reader
- USB4 Type-C
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- HDMI 2.1
- Lock Port
- Power Port
- 3.5 mm Combo Audio
- Wi-Fi 7 / BT 5.4* (not shown)
BRING THE NOISE
Upgraded Six-Speaker System
ACCESSORIZE TO MAXIMIZE
Bring out the full power of your new Blade 16 with add-ons that enable it to do even more.
Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock
Unlock maximum connectivity with a universal Thunderbolt™ 4 dock fitted with 10 ports to support all yourdevices.
RAZER USB4DOCK
High-Speed USB 4 Dock with Next-Gen Connectivity, Dual Display Support, and Device Charging
Razer Cooling Pad
Smart Cooling for Optimal Laptop Performance
Razer Skins
Personalize and protect your devices with our high-quality skins crafted from premium, scratch-resistant 3M™ cast vinyl. Explore the collection today and discover the perfect design for you.
Award-Winning Support
Every Razer Blade comes with an industry leading 2-year limited battery warranty and a 1-year manufacturer’swarranty.
For additional protection, get up to 3 years of repair support including accidental damage coverage with RazerCareElite.
FAQ
Can the SSD be upgraded in the Razer Blade 16?
The Blade 16 offers two m.2 slots that can each be slotted with up to a 4 TB single sided SSD for a total of 8 TB of storage.
Can you adjust the performance of the CPU and GPU on the Razer Blade 16?
Yes, the performance of both can be tuned within the Razer Synapse application.
Does the Razer Blade 16 web cam include Windows Facial recognition?
Yes, the 1080p webcam includes an IR sensor for Windows Hello compatibility.
What is the max TGP of the GPU?
The Razer Blade 16 can sustain up to 130W of TGP and boost up to 160W TGP with NVIDIA Dynamic Boost.
Does the Blade 16 have NVIDIA G-Sync?
Yes, the Razer Blade 16 offers NVIDIA G-Sync which can be enabled through the NVIDIA Control Panel within the OS.
What is Razer™ Snap Tap and does this laptop have it?
Prioritize the latest input between two selected keys without having to release the previous one. Enjoy more responsive inputs for near-instant directional changes. This laptop supports Razer Snap Tap via Razer Synapse 4. Find out more about Razer Snap Tap.
How do I maintain peak performance of the Blade 16?
Always keep ports, exhaust vents, and intake vents free of dust and debris. Perform regular OS updates within Windows Update in your OS settings, regularly check for the latest NVIDIA Drivers via the NVIDIA GeForce Experience App or NVIDIA.com, and ensure all your Razer software is up to date via the Razer Central App.
Does the manufacturer’s warranty for the Blade 16 cover drops, spills, or accidents?
While the limited warranty does not cover accidental damage, for better peace of mind, we recommend purchasing a RazerCare Protection Plan, which provides up to 3 years of coverage that extends to drops, spills, or accidents.
Can you connect the Blade 16 to Thunderbolt™ 4 accessories?
Yes, the Razer Blade 16 features two USB4 Type-C ports which allows for connectivity to Thunderbolt devices.
Does the Blade 16 support USB Type-C charging?
Yes, it features USB Type-C PD 3.0 charging of up to 100 W via a 20 V charger.
How do I maximize the battery life of the Blade 16?
To maximize battery life reduce screen brightness to 125nits and turn off vari-bright, reduce refresh rate to 60Hz, turn off keyboard backlighting, and set power mode to “balanced”.
Legal Disclaimers
As compared to Razer Blade 16 (2024) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series Graphics and Intel 14th Generation Core processors and DDR5 5600 MHZ Memory. Measured by Razer at the thinnest point, compared to other Razer laptops with dedicated graphics. Using current market data as of December 9, 2024 based on total graphics power to chassis volume.