Thinnest Razer Blade Gaming Laptop - Razer Blade 16 | Razer United States (2025)

Can the SSD be upgraded in the Razer Blade 16? The Blade 16 offers two m.2 slots that can each be slotted with up to a 4 TB single sided SSD for a total of 8 TB of storage.

Can you adjust the performance of the CPU and GPU on the Razer Blade 16? Yes, the performance of both can be tuned within the Razer Synapse application.

Does the Razer Blade 16 web cam include Windows Facial recognition? Yes, the 1080p webcam includes an IR sensor for Windows Hello compatibility.

What is the max TGP of the GPU? The Razer Blade 16 can sustain up to 130W of TGP and boost up to 160W TGP with NVIDIA Dynamic Boost.

Does the Blade 16 have NVIDIA G-Sync? Yes, the Razer Blade 16 offers NVIDIA G-Sync which can be enabled through the NVIDIA Control Panel within the OS.

What is Razer™ Snap Tap and does this laptop have it? Prioritize the latest input between two selected keys without having to release the previous one. Enjoy more responsive inputs for near-instant directional changes. This laptop supports Razer Snap Tap via Razer Synapse 4. Find out more about Razer Snap Tap.

How do I maintain peak performance of the Blade 16? Always keep ports, exhaust vents, and intake vents free of dust and debris. Perform regular OS updates within Windows Update in your OS settings, regularly check for the latest NVIDIA Drivers via the NVIDIA GeForce Experience App or NVIDIA.com, and ensure all your Razer software is up to date via the Razer Central App.

Does the manufacturer’s warranty for the Blade 16 cover drops, spills, or accidents? While the limited warranty does not cover accidental damage, for better peace of mind, we recommend purchasing a RazerCare Protection Plan, which provides up to 3 years of coverage that extends to drops, spills, or accidents.

Can you connect the Blade 16 to Thunderbolt™ 4 accessories? Yes, the Razer Blade 16 features two USB4 Type-C ports which allows for connectivity to Thunderbolt devices.

Does the Blade 16 support USB Type-C charging? Yes, it features USB Type-C PD 3.0 charging of up to 100 W via a 20 V charger.