Thinnest Razer Blade Gaming Laptop - Razer Blade 16 | Razer United States (2025)

Thinnest Razer Blade Gaming Laptop - Razer Blade 16 | Razer United States (1)

Razer Blade 16

SLIMMER. SMARTER. SHARPER.1

Redesigned for superior portability, the new Razer Blade 16 is the thinnest Razer Blade gaming laptop ever2. Armed with all-new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs​ and up to the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, crush your competition, the workday, or creative tasks from wherever the day takes you.

OUR THINNEST GAMING LAPTOP EVER

Ultra-thin 0.59 in Design

Slimmer, lighter, and more compact than ever before, the Blade 16 is the thinnest gaming laptop we’ve ever designed2—perfect for the pro that’s always on the go. Complete with its signature CNC-milled aluminum unibody design and matte black anodized finish, the Blade 16 is as strong as it is sleek.

  • 0.59 in thin

  • 4.6 lbs light

  • 30% smaller1

THE BLADE ADVANTAGE

World-Class Design. Industry-Leading Performance.

Precision-crafted from premium materials and expertly engineered, the Razer Blade strikes the perfect balance between form and function to deliver an unrivaled experience.

    Each Razer Blade begins as a single block of aluminum, providing a strong and durable foundation.

    The chassis is CNC-milled from the aluminum block to ensure a precise fit.

    Once milled, the chassis is sand-blasted and polished to remove blemishes and create a smooth texture.

    The aluminum is then anodized, bonding the color to the metal at a molecular level for greater resilience.

    The Blade is carefully assembled, thoroughly tested, and fine-tuned for performance.

MORE POWER PER CUBIC‑INCH

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU

Packing surreal power in its ultra-thin form, the Blade 16 features up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU​, pushing up to 160W TGP with Dynamic Boost, to give you more power per cubic-in than any other 16-inch gaming laptop3. Combining raw power with the latest AI enhancements, get more high-quality frames while gaming, richer and more realistically lit worlds while creating, and faster 3D rendering while designing.

GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptops

Power by NVIDIA Blackwell and AI

Built for Creators. Designed to Inspire.

With game-changing speed, NVIDIA Studio delivers transformative performance in video editing, 3D rendering, and design. Accelerate your most demanding workflows with exclusive RTX and AI-powered tools. Studio Drivers deliver exceptional stability and ensure your creative apps are always up to date. Unlock creativity without limits.

#MADEWITHBLADE

#MADEWITHBLADE is an exploration into the cutting-edge creativity of some of the most talented artists in the world. Come inside their studios and behind-the scenes as these artists share exclusive stories about how Razer Blade laptops are helping them push the envelope of music production, visual effects, digital illustration and 3Danimation.

  • More #MADEWITHBLADE stories

ACCELERATING AI EXPERIENCES

Up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370​

For the first time ever, the Razer Blade 16 will feature AMD Ryzen™ processors up to the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370​. Incredibly fast and impressively efficient, enjoy gaming, creating, or working while staying on the go. Supported by the power of Ryzen AI, accelerate your AI-enabled applications to boost productivity with tools like Copilot+.

  • Up to 5.1 GHz

  • Up to 12 Cores / 24 Threads

  • 50 TOPS

ICE IN THE VEINS

Redesigned Cooling System

Overhauled inside and out, the Blade 16 redefines heat management with a new thermal hood design, a massive vapor chamber cooler, and improved thermal gel to bring superior performance without sacrificing comfort or portability.

    1

    Thermal Hood

  • 2

    Dual Fans

  • 3

    Vapor Chamber

  • 4

    Exhaust Fins

  • 5

    CPU

  • 6

    GPU

PLAY WITH SPEED. CREATE WITH CONFIDENCE.

QHD+ 240 Hz OLED Display

Pull off quick scopes and perfect parries with ease on a gloriously smooth 0.2 ms response display. Immerse yourself in the 1M:1 contrast ratio that only OLED can achieve, complemented with pro-tuned Calman Verified color profiles for supreme color accuracy.

YOUR KEYS TO VICTORY

Refined Gaming Keyboard

Unlock a more satisfying typing experience with a deeper 1.5 mm travel distance. Have all the control you need at your fingertips with 5 dedicated macro keys. Enjoy reliability that wins the long game with durable switches that last for up to 6 million keystrokes.

    1

    Dual-Led Backlit Keys

  • 2

    5 programmable Macro Keys

  • 3

    Large 22.38 sq-in Glass Touch Pad

FASTER. THINNER. MORE EFFICIENT.

Up to 64 GB 8000 MHz LPDDR5X Memory

Equipped with enough RAM to satisfy the most demanding users, multitask effortlessly as you leave tabs open and edit content without skipping a beat.

SLIM DESIGN. BIG CONNECTIVITY.

Plenty of Ports

We trimmed the fat, but not the functionality. Whether you’re transferring files over USB or living in the cloud, the Blade 16 is lined with a variety of ultra-fast ports that cover every option.

    1. UHS-II SD Card Reader
    2. USB4 Type-C
    3. USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
    4. HDMI 2.1
    5. Lock Port
    6. Power Port
    7. 3.5 mm Combo Audio
    8. Wi-Fi 7 / BT 5.4* (not shown)

BRING THE NOISE

Upgraded Six-Speaker System

Booming with bass and tingling with treble, the Blade 16 features a new six-speaker audio system and improved frequency response for crystal clear sound. Complete with a selection of professionally tuned THX EQ profiles for games, movies, and music, experience all your entertainment with sublime audio precision.

ACCESSORIZE TO MAXIMIZE

Bring out the full power of your new Blade 16 with add-ons that enable it to do even more.

  • Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock

    Unlock maximum connectivity with a universal Thunderbolt™ 4 dock fitted with 10 ports to support all yourdevices.

    Learn More >

  • RAZER USB4DOCK

    High-Speed USB 4 Dock with Next-Gen Connectivity, Dual Display Support, and Device Charging

    Learn More >

  • Razer Cooling Pad

    Smart Cooling for Optimal Laptop Performance

    Learn More >

  • Razer Skins

    Personalize and protect your devices with our high-quality skins crafted from premium, scratch-resistant 3M™ cast vinyl. Explore the collection today and discover the perfect design for you.

    Learn More >

Award-Winning Support

Every Razer Blade comes with an industry leading 2-year limited battery warranty and a 1-year manufacturer’swarranty.

For additional protection, get up to 3 years of repair support including accidental damage coverage with RazerCareElite.

  • Protect Your Razer BladeToday

FAQ

  • Can the SSD be upgraded in the Razer Blade 16?

    The Blade 16 offers two m.2 slots that can each be slotted with up to a 4 TB single sided SSD for a total of 8 TB of storage.

  • Can you adjust the performance of the CPU and GPU on the Razer Blade 16?

    Yes, the performance of both can be tuned within the Razer Synapse application.

  • Does the Razer Blade 16 web cam include Windows Facial recognition?

    Yes, the 1080p webcam includes an IR sensor for Windows Hello compatibility.

  • What is the max TGP of the GPU?

    The Razer Blade 16 can sustain up to 130W of TGP and boost up to 160W TGP with NVIDIA Dynamic Boost.

  • Does the Blade 16 have NVIDIA G-Sync?

    Yes, the Razer Blade 16 offers NVIDIA G-Sync which can be enabled through the NVIDIA Control Panel within the OS.

  • What is Razer™ Snap Tap and does this laptop have it?

    Prioritize the latest input between two selected keys without having to release the previous one. Enjoy more responsive inputs for near-instant directional changes. This laptop supports Razer Snap Tap via Razer Synapse 4. Find out more about Razer Snap Tap.

  • How do I maintain peak performance of the Blade 16?

    Always keep ports, exhaust vents, and intake vents free of dust and debris. Perform regular OS updates within Windows Update in your OS settings, regularly check for the latest NVIDIA Drivers via the NVIDIA GeForce Experience App or NVIDIA.com, and ensure all your Razer software is up to date via the Razer Central App.

  • Does the manufacturer’s warranty for the Blade 16 cover drops, spills, or accidents?

    While the limited warranty does not cover accidental damage, for better peace of mind, we recommend purchasing a RazerCare Protection Plan, which provides up to 3 years of coverage that extends to drops, spills, or accidents.

  • Can you connect the Blade 16 to Thunderbolt™ 4 accessories?

    Yes, the Razer Blade 16 features two USB4 Type-C ports which allows for connectivity to Thunderbolt devices.

  • Does the Blade 16 support USB Type-C charging?

    Yes, it features USB Type-C PD 3.0 charging of up to 100 W via a 20 V charger.

  • How do I maximize the battery life of the Blade 16?

    To maximize battery life reduce screen brightness to 125nits and turn off vari-bright, reduce refresh rate to 60Hz, turn off keyboard backlighting, and set power mode to “balanced”.

Legal Disclaimers

  1. As compared to Razer Blade 16 (2024) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series Graphics and Intel 14th Generation Core processors and DDR5 5600 MHZ Memory.
  2. Measured by Razer at the thinnest point, compared to other Razer laptops with dedicated graphics.
  3. Using current market data as of December 9, 2024 based on total graphics power to chassis volume.
References

