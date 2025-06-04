Thinning Hair? Dermatologists And Editors Recommend These Shampoos (2025)

If you're starting to notice that your hair is way thinner or that you're experiencing some hair loss, it can be an emotional time. But know that you're not alone—more than 50 percent of women will experience some form of hair loss, according to the Cleveland Clinic —and taking action is easier than you think. First, understand that hair shedding can be caused by a number of things, including hormonal fluctuations, stress, dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and genetics (just to name a few). So, your best bet is to consult with a dermatologist to get to the bottom of what's causing your thinning.

Then, if you need a supplemental product to your doctor-recommended hair growth treatment, red light therapy device for hair growth, or hair growth vitamin, a shampoo designed to combat thinning hair can help. You may be thinking, Really, a shampoo can help my hair get thicker? Yes! Hear us out: "There are certain basic properties of shampoo that can be hugely beneficial if you’re trying to prevent or reduce hair shedding,” says dermatologist Dr. James Kilgour, MD .

Many shampoos designed to combat hair loss work to strengthen the strands you've got and volumize for a fuller appearance rather than giving you a new head of hair. A good shampoo can also remove dirt, product buildup, excess oil, and dandruff (all of which can clog the follicle and cause hair loss).

It's important, however, to manage your expectations: “Because shampoos are rinse-off products, they'll have limited benefit in terms of stimulating new growth," says Dr. Kilgour. But, at the end of the day, shampoo is one of the hair products most people use regularly, so getting familiar with the best options for hair loss specifically can be helpful if thinning is a concern.



What To Consider

The good news: There are plenty of options out there to suit your unique needs and hair type. But it can seem overwhelming to sift through all those choices. Start by considering these key qualities:

Ingredients

A hydrated scalp is a healthy scalp, so look for hyaluronic acid, which is an emollient that can lock in moisture, and glycerin, which is a humectant that draws moisture from the air and deeper layers of skin. Additionally, peptides can help if you have fragile or brittle hair, and keratin can improve the strength of you hair to reduce breakage, promoting a fuller appearance over time. Some of the best shampoos for thinning hair contain ketoconazole, an antifungal agent that has been shown to address hormonal-related hair loss, says dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD . Dr. Kilgour also likes this ingredient because it kills off the malassezia,the fungus that causes dandruff.

Additionally, certain oils can go a long way for thinning hair. Look out for anti-inflammatory oils, to help the skin and follicles, including coconut oil, macadamia nut oil, rosemary oil, and tea tree oil, says dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Baron, MD . Niacin, saw palmetto, biotin, and vitamins E and B3 are effective for hair growth, restoring shine, and providing ample hydration for both the hair shafts and scalp, says dermatologist Dr. Michelle Green, MD .

Depending on your hair type, you might also want to steer clear from ingredients that might irritate your scalp, like sulfates, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, silicones, parabens, and other preservatives, says dermatologist Dr. Jeanette Graff, MD . They also keep healthy ingredients from penetrating the hair shaft. DMDM hydantoin , an antimicrobial formaldehyde, is another one to watch out for, says dermatologist Dr. Bobby Buka, MD.

Hair Type

In short, different hair has unique needs, and the shampoo you choose should reflect that. “People with frizz-prone, curly hair should avoid overly astringent or clarifying shampoos, and instead opt for a sulfate-free product with more silicone to cause less damage on your hair especially if it’s fragile,” says Dr. Kilgour.

On the flip side, clarifying shampoos can help remove oil, which can weigh hair down and make it appear thinner than it really is. Do you have sensitive skin? Go with something that's fragrance-free. Have dandruff? Get an anti-dandruff shampoo. And for dry scalp, Dr. Kilgour likes products with some of those hydrating ingredients mentioned above while avoiding sulfates that can dry out your tresses.

How We Selected

A huge part of my job as our beauty editor is interviewing dermatologists to debunk beauty myths and misconceptions to deliver sound shopping advice. Since I don't have thinning hair yet, I consulted dermatologists specializing in hair loss and restoration about their no-fail recommendations for the best shampoos for thinning hair. After vetting their suggestions, our discerning editors—beauty director Brian Underwood, associate commerce editor Lily Wohlner, and editorial assistant Sabrina Talbert—put these shampoos to the test IRL to ensure they are compatible with various hair types. We tested these shampoos for several months, and are confident in their ability to plump up your thin hair while also addressing other concerns, like dryness, brittleness, and an oily scalp. The best part? Everything starts at just $11. Plus, most of our recommendations are sold on Amazon, meaning you can take advantage of the retailer's signature two-day Prime shipping to experience bouncy, voluminous hair almost immediately.

Best Overall Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo $16 at Women's Health Shop $32 at Amazon$32 at Nordstrom Pros

Cons Key Ingredients Rosemary leaf extract, glycerin, coconut-oil derived surfactants Hair Type All

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo takes our top spot for a multitude of reasons. For starters, it contains key ingredients that our experts recommend, such as glycerin and coconut oil-derived surfactants that cleanse hair without stripping it. It's also pH-balanced and free of sulfates, phthalates, silicones, and parabens. Plus, it's color safe.

If you have thinning hair that's also brittle, bonding treatments like this shampoo can really come in handy: The formula strengthens and repairs hair while adding moisture and nourishment. Dr. Kilgour, who recommends this product, also uses it on a regular basis and has experienced the benefits first-hand. "I really like that it's sulfate-free and has a nice amount of amodimethicone in it, so it leaves my hair feeling very manageable," he says. "The bond building ingredients are good for maintaining the strength and the health of the hair you have rather than making your hair look thinner—it has less of a role in stimulating new growth by itself."

Underwood is a big fan: "My hair is generally pretty thick, but I have noticed some thinning around the crown that's been bothering me lately," he says. "What I love about this shampoo is how thick and nourishing it is—my hair feels really clean, but not stripped after I use it. I do use some heat on my hair in the form of blow drying, and I've noticed that since I started using this product, my strands don't feel as straw-like and brittle after styling, which is a huge plus. I've definitely noticed a strengthening benefit, for sure."

That said, you may want to weigh the pros with the cons, as the consistency is on the thicker side, which can make the detangling process a bit of a challenge—a huge consideration for someone with textured hair.

If your curls need some love, just know we are impressed with this product for its growth-enhancing ingredients like rice, keratin, and amino acids. The price tag of $11 is the cherry on top. "Made for all curl types, this keratin shampoo cleanses and delivers a boost of moisture and hydration," says dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp, MD .

This shampoo will leave your curls with less frizz and added definition that lasts all day long, creating a fuller look overall. Plus, it's lightweight enough so that it won't weigh your hair down and make your curls look flat and lifeless. One thing to note: The formula is on the thinner side, so it may not be the best option for those with tighter coils and curls who require a thicker, more nourishing formula.

Best For Color-Treated Hair Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo $37 at Women's Health Shop $37 at Amazon $32 $28 at Walmart Pros

Cons Key Ingredients Jojoba oil, lavender, green tea Hair Type All

Color-treated hair can be more brittle than virgin hair, and end up looking lifeless and flat. As a result, those who dye need a super-lightweight shampoo that won't mess with their volume, and for that, Pureology's option is a solid choice. Overall, it's formulated for people with dry, fine hair, delivering moisture exactly where it's needed with key ingredients such as jojoba, soothing green tea, and sage. As a bonus, it smells of eucalyptus, lavender, and bergamot.

As someone with super-dry, fine hair, Wohlner can attest to the fact that this shampoo adds a gorgeous gloss and a dimensional shine that makes her hair appear lush and thick. "It always seems to leave my scalp feeling super fresh and clean with no oil in sight," she says. And no oil means hair won't be weighed down—and look thinner and lifeless. Wohlner's pro tip is to wash your hair with this formula twice when it's feeling extra greasy to rejuvenate those strands.

Best For Fine Hair Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo $32 at Women's Health Shop $32 at Amazon$30 at Nordstrom Pros

Cons Key Ingredients Skip if you don’t like the smell of roses Hair Type All

Dr. Camp says this formula is infused with all sorts of strengthening ingredients like biotin, keratin, and chia seed oil. ICYDK: Biotin boosts the production of keratin, a protein that keeps hair strong and elastic. Similarly, chia seeds are high in protein and can increase volume.

Those with fine hair know that oil is the enemy—it can make hair look flat and lifeless, especially if it already tends toward being thin-looking. Those hair types will love that Ouai's shampoo removes buildup, allowing them to go more days without oiliness, which translates to a fuller appearance. It leaves their hair feeling clean, soft, and voluminous, making it well worth the investment. One thing to note is that the scent can be a bit overwhelming, with strong hints of rose oil.

In a way, you want your hair follicles to be producing a lot of sebum because that's what keeps your hair shiny, hydrated, and healthy. But again, too much of it can leave locks looking limp and wimpy. Plus, an "overproduction of oil may lead to build up and contribute to scalp conditions that may worsen the appearance of hair thinning or hair loss," says Dr. Garshick. One example of this is dandruff, which can cause itchiness and as a result hair loss. Oily scalp can also lead to scalp acne that can lead to hair loss if it's severe or causes scarring.

So, if you're itching to get rid of that buildup, Briogeo's Micro Exfoliating Shampoo is a great place to start. It uses dissolvable granules and charcoal to slough off unwanted oil and dirt and deep-clean hair follicles so healthy hair can grow. This one contains coconut, tea tree, and mint oils that will leave your scalps feeling clean and your hair bouncy and fresh.

One thing to note: This formula expertly removes excess oil, but may be too harsh on certain hair types, including those with fine, breakage-prone hair and those with very tight curls and coils (those hair types already tend toward the drier side and might find this shampoo to be not hydrating enough).

Best Volumizing Formula Oribe Shampoo For Magnificent Volume $49 at Sephora $49 at Women's Health Shop Pros

Cons Key Ingredients Oribe Signature Complex (watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower), high-tech polymer blend Hair Type All

Longing for va va voom volume? Look no further than this strengthening, splurge-worthy formula. "I tend to reach for this shampoo the night before a big occasion or when I want to leave a lasting impression," says WH contributor Dana Parra. "You can literally feel this formula plumping your strands and, unlike other shampoos that only provide the same ‘wash-day’ volume, this color-safe hair cleanser allows me to wake up the next morning with the same shape and volume I had the night before! No touch-ups required." While the bottle is pricey, the high-quality formula goes a long way. You only need a dime-size amount per wash, so the 8.5 oz bottle will last for several months.

This contains ingredients like lupine protein and saw palmetto extract to balance scalp pH and energize hair follicles while the signature complex of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower, protects hair from environmental damage, photoaging, and keratin deterioration. Oribe’s volumizing shampoo will strengthen hair to prevent breakage and make your hair appear thicker, but it's not exactly the sole solution to thinning hair. That said, Parra says that, in contrast to other drying volumizing shampoos, this one is especially gentle on the scalp.

You might also want to know that the experience of using this formula is top-notch—perhaps one reason why this tends toward the pricey side. Parra describes the scent as "sultry" (and one that you'll notice all day long) and is quick to point out how well this shampoo lathers, leaving your hair silky, clean, and smelling great.

For those who are craving an extra hit of moisture, this budget-friendly pick delivers in spades, hydrating locks with Manuka honey (an effective humectant ingredient that attracts moisture) and leaving it silky-smooth to the touch. This hydrating, sulfate-free shampoo combines honey, shea butter, and aloe leaf juice to soften and revitalize your hair, says Dr. Camp. Amazon reviewers rave about the quality of this shampoo, especially for its very wallet-friendly price, noting that the consistency and ingredients lead to thicker-looking hair over time. No wonder it nabbed an impressive 4.5-star average from nearly 9,400 Amazon reviews.

That being said, this may not be the ideal pick for those with very oily hair or who require a truly volumizing formula, as it won't leave locks as squeaky-clean as other options, despite the fact that it lathers well.

Best For Combatting Shedding Virtue Flourish Shampoo For Thinning Hair $44 at Women's Health Shop $44 at Amazon$44 at Nordstrom Pros

Cons Key Ingredients Keratin Protein, Red Algae Extract, Peptides Hair Type All

This formula was designed to stimulate the scalp to hang onto the hairs you've got and to remove the buildup that can lead to the appearance of wimpier strands. This is done with the help of key ingredients such as alpha and gamma keratin proteins, plant extracts, and rice-based humectants and without sulfates, meaning you'll get the clean with the stripping. The result? A clean, flake-free scalp minus the irritation. It also works to increase elasticity and improve overall hair strength.

Parra is a big fan: "Two weeks into using this shampoo, I already noticed less shedding while showering and styling my hair," she says. "The formula provides just the right amount of moisture to the follicle to keep them plump and smooth, while biomimetic signal peptides calm and nourish the scalp to help encourage new growth."

That being said, one of its biggest drawbacks is that it can dry out your hair, especially if you're already prone to dehydrated locks. Of course, this can be mitigated by using the brand's corresponding conditioner or hair mask for thinning hair .

Best To Protect From Damage Fable & Mane Volumizing Shampoo $30 at Women's Health Shop $1,601 $26 at fave.co Pros

Cons Key Ingredients Glycerin, onion juice Hair Type All

This product is a standout for all the positive feedback it's received from testers and WH editors. It contains unique ayurvedic ingredients such as onion juice to strengthen your hair and reduce breakage. A 2002 study found that topical application of crude onion juice gave significantly higher hair growth results than just tap water, making it an effective topical therapy for patchy alopecia areata. Meanwhile, the fenugreek seed adds volume and promotes a healthy scalp. And just like how your skin needs UV protection, so does your hair. Luckily, this formula also has amla extract that gets the job done while softening your strands.

Volumizing shampoos can easily deplete necessary moisture from hair and even weigh down your dresses, but Parra says her experience with Fable & Mane has been different. "I’ve had really good volume, and my day two and three hair looks just as good as day one (without any greasiness)," she says. "I even worked out on some of the non-wash days, and still had a great blowout the next day." To avoid any potential dryness, she follows it up with a deep conditioner or a hair mask.



Meet The Experts



What causes hair loss?

According to Dr. Marie Jhin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Premier Aesthetic Dermatology, hair thinning can be caused by a number of factors, including (but not limited to):

aging

genetics

diet

hormones

trauma and stress

Stress-caused hair loss can even take place up to six months following a stressful event, due to the hair cycle, Dr. Green says.

That said, all the dermatologists our team spoke to noted that the most common type of hair loss is pattern hair loss—and it's totally natural. Dr. Jhin says that this type of hair thinning affects more than 80 percent of males and 50 percent of females in their lifetime. "Your hair follicles begin to shrink with every growth cycle, causing hair strands to become thinner and more fragile over time," she says. "The truth is, change is an inevitable part of aging and your hair is no different."

Can hair grow back after thinning?

Shampoo can be used to address thinning hair, but pairing it with a treatment like minoxidil, as well as in-office procedures like Platelet-rich plasma can provide optimal results, says Dr. Garshick.

The cause of your hair thinning or loss will also dictate how much your shampoo will work. "If hair loss or thinning is happening because of hormone shifts like postpartum, aging, or genetics, there is only so much that shampoos can do without getting to the root cause of the problem," says Dr. Graff, who practices at Mount Sinai School Of Medicine in New York. "And sometimes, like in the case of aging, hair loss can be inevitable for some people."

If you want to fully restore your hair after it has fallen out, Dr. Graf recommends consulting with a hair restoration professional to discuss oral and topical prescription medications, scalp treatments, or hair transplantation procedures that can further restore the appearance of healthy hair.

What can you do to prevent hair thinning?

Truthfully, Dr. Jhin actually says there's technically no medical cure for patterned hair loss, but the good news is that you can definitely take preventative measures that'll help keep thinning to a minimum. Firstly, she says to avoid certain hairstyles like tight braids and ponytails, but it's also super important that you monitor your overall scalp health. "Dandruff or residue buildup can cause inflammation and increase the likelihood of hair loss," she says. "It’s extremely important to start considering your scalp as part of your anti-aging routine. Consistent, ongoing treatment is essential."

And, of course, that's why it's necessary to use a good shampoo. Because you likely use one at least weekly, prioritize using a shampoo that really takes care of your scalp.

Additional reporting by Lily Wohlner and Sabrina Talbert.

