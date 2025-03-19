This $15 Face Wash Is My Ultimate Grooming Hack (2025)

EVERY GOOD SKINCARE routine starts with the same thing—a quality facial cleanser. Think about it, before you layer on the serums, moisturizers, and eye creams, you must first clear the canvas. Face washes accomplish this by getting rid of all the dirt and grime that's accumulated on your face throughout the day while also helping prevent clogged pores, which can cause blemishes and acne. So it's crucial to find the best face wash for you, no matter your skin type.



Best Face Washes for Men

"You need to use a face wash morning and night and anytime after a heavy workout to avoid bacteria and sebum from accumulating," says Dr. Anthony Rossi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

It's easy to think that all face washes for men are the same, but that's certainly not the case. The best face washes for men do more than just clean: they can also hydrate, treat zits, and remove excess oil. This initial step in your skincare routine is especially important for guys who lead an active lifestyle. While a cardio workout boosts your skin's blood circulation and can promote collagen production, all that sweat can leave your face prone to breakouts and irritation.

With so many products out there, finding the right one for your skin type and preferences can feel impossible. That's why we spent the past two years trying every cleanser we could get our hands on to find the ten best face washes for virtually any skin type and price point.

What to Consider

Key Ingredients

A face wash is arguably the most important step in any skincare routine because, without it, the rest of the products are utterly useless. When looking for a face wash, you want something that's gentle yet effective. Even if your skincare routine only consisted of washing your face, you wouldn't want a cleanser that strips your skin of all its beneficial natural oils. If you have acne-prone skin, look for a face wash with acids, like salicylic, AHA (alpha hydroxy), or BHA(beta-hydroxy). These ingredients help slough away dead skin cells that can cause breakouts. If you have dry skin, look for a hydrating face wash with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and moisturizing plant-based oils (avocado, peppermint, etc.).

Skin Type

Of course, like most skincare products knowing your skin type is essential in choosing the right face wash for you. Whether oily, dry, acne-prone, or sensitive, every skin type requires unique formulas to effectively cleanse. For example, those with oily skin should look for gel-based face washes that control excess oil, while those with dry skin should opt for cream-based formulas that hydrate without stripping moisture. Sensitive skin fellas will benefit from gentle, fragrance-free cleansers that limit the risk of irritation. In short, choosing a face wash for your skin type ensures you're using a product that works in harmony with your skin’s natural needs, helping to achieve a clear and balanced complexion (not to mention, priming your face for additional products).

How We Selected

For the past two years, I consulted with Men's Health's Grooming editors and writers on the top face washes for men. Experts, including Deputy Editor of Commerce, Christian Gollayan, tried over 50 face cleansers and evaluated their ingredients, feel, consistency, and effectiveness. We also considered top-reviewed face cleansers that had at least 100 five-star customer ratings on e-commerce websites that we trust, like Amazon.

Below is the culmination of that extensive expertise research with the ten best face washes for men with any skin type or budget.