This 4K Fire TV is almost $200 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale (2025)

Don't pass this one up.
on
Give your living room an upgrade. Credit: Ian Moore / Mashable Photo Composite / Amazon
SAVE $190: As of March 27, Amazon Big Spring Sale shoppers can score almost $200 off on a 55-inch, 4K Fire TV. Get yours for just $359.99 while the sale is still live.
Credit: Amazon
Amazon Fire TV, 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD TV
$359.99 at Amazon
$549.99 Save $190
Any respectable living room needs a great TV. How else will you be able to host future Severance watch parties? Thankfully, now is a great time to pick up a new TV, because Amazon's Big Spring Sale is in full swing until March 31.
Here's a worthwhile TV deal to get you started: Almost $200 off a 55-inch 4K Fire TV, just $359.99. That's not too shabby for a TV of this size and quality. Act fast, though, because the price will most likely jump back up to $549.99 once March 31 hits.
Whatever you're watching will surely be made better by this affordable Fire TV. It supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, as well as Dolby Digital Plus and hands-free Alexa integration. And because it's a Fire TV, you'll have support for all major streaming services built right into the TV itself, including Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more. At just $359.99, this isn't a deal you should pass up. Get yours before Amazon's Big Spring Sale concludes on March 31.
Topics Amazon
Dylan Haas is a Lead Shopping Reporter for Mashable, where he covers all things gaming, pets, fitness, sleep, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day. Before joining the team at Mashable, Dylan received a B.A. in Communications from Pace University and contributed to publications like Paste Magazine, Bandsintown, and others following a brief stint as a marketing and management assistant in the music industry.
When he's not writing or testing products, you can find Dylan playing lots of video games, working out, spending time with loved ones (especially his dog, Stevie), or watching reality TV. Follow him on X at @iamdylanhaas, or send him an email at [emailprotected].
