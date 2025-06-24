This 4K Fire TV is almost $200 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale (2025)

Home > Tech > TVs

Don't pass this one up.

By

Dylan Haas

This 4K Fire TV is almost $200 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale (1)

Dylan Haas

Lead Shopping Reporter

Dylan Haas is a Lead Shopping Reporter for Mashable, where he covers all things gaming, pets, fitness, sleep, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day. Before joining the team at Mashable, Dylan received a B.A. in Communications from Pace University and contributed to publications like Paste Magazine, Bandsintown, and others following a brief stint as a marketing and management assistant in the music industry.

Read Full Bio

on

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

This 4K Fire TV is almost $200 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale (2)

Give your living room an upgrade. Credit: Ian Moore / Mashable Photo Composite / Amazon

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication. Learn more about how we select deals.

SAVE $190: As of March 27, Amazon Big Spring Sale shoppers can score almost $200 off on a 55-inch, 4K Fire TV. Get yours for just $359.99 while the sale is still live.

Opens in a new window

Credit: Amazon

Amazon Fire TV, 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD TV

$359.99 at Amazon
$549.99 Save $190

Any respectable living room needs a great TV. How else will you be able to host future Severance watch parties? Thankfully, now is a great time to pick up a new TV, because Amazon's Big Spring Sale is in full swing until March 31.

Here's a worthwhile TV deal to get you started: Almost $200 off a 55-inch 4K Fire TV, just $359.99. That's not too shabby for a TV of this size and quality. Act fast, though, because the price will most likely jump back up to $549.99 once March 31 hits.

Related Stories

  • The best gaming deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — shop PlayStation, Nintendo, and more
  • The best live deals on tablets in Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025
  • Last chance for kitchen deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Shop Ninja, Nespresso, and more
  • Robot vacuum deals are going hard at Amazon's Big Spring Sale
  • The best outdoor deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale — save on Solo Stove, Coleman, LifeStraw, and more

Mashable Deals

Want more hand-picked deals from our shopping experts?

Sign up for the Mashable Deals newsletter.

By clicking Sign Me Up, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up!

Whatever you're watching will surely be made better by this affordable Fire TV. It supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, as well as Dolby Digital Plus and hands-free Alexa integration. And because it's a Fire TV, you'll have support for all major streaming services built right into the TV itself, including Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more. At just $359.99, this isn't a deal you should pass up. Get yours before Amazon's Big Spring Sale concludes on March 31.

Topics Amazon

This 4K Fire TV is almost $200 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale (4)

Dylan Haas

Lead Shopping Reporter

Dylan Haas is a Lead Shopping Reporter for Mashable, where he covers all things gaming, pets, fitness, sleep, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day. Before joining the team at Mashable, Dylan received a B.A. in Communications from Pace University and contributed to publications like Paste Magazine, Bandsintown, and others following a brief stint as a marketing and management assistant in the music industry.

When he's not writing or testing products, you can find Dylan playing lots of video games, working out, spending time with loved ones (especially his dog, Stevie), or watching reality TV. Follow him on X at @iamdylanhaas, or send him an email at [emailprotected].

Recommended For You

Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for under $40 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Score the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for over 30% off in the Big Spring Sale.

By Hannah Hoolihan

Soak up the spring weather with 50% off the Tiki Smokeless Patio Fire Pit

Gather 'round the fire this spring and summer for less.

By Brittany Vincent

Beats Studio Buds are on sale for under $100 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

In need of new earbuds? Get $50 off the Beats Studio Buds in Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

By Hannah Hoolihan

Give your streaming setup an upgrade with the Fire TV Cube — now $30 off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Get 21% off this little streaming cube and catch up on your favorite shows and movies.

By Hannah Hoolihan

200+ of the best Amazon deals live before tomorrow's Big Spring Sale, hand-picked by Mashable's team of experts

Amazon's first big sale of the year starts tomorrow.

By Mashable Team

See Also
Save over $100 on the Dyson Hot+Cool in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

More in Tech

How Apple and other tech stocks are impacted by Trump tariffs

Plus those tech products you want, like Nintendo Switch 2, are about to get even more expensive.

By Matt Binder

Apple releases iOS 18.5 beta. What's new and how to download it now.

The Mail app gets still more attention.

By Cecily Mauran

Amazon deal of the day: The Garmin Instinct 2 is down to its lowest price ever

You can also slash up to 44% off the Sonos Ace, Google Nest Floodlight Cam, Roomba J9+, and Echo Show 5 Kids.

By Christina Buff

Take 42% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and upgrade your wrist candy

Track your workouts, sleep routine, and more.

By Brittany Vincent

Save $400 on the iRobot Roomba j9+ and freshen up your floors

Go hands-free while you spring clean.

By Samantha Mangino

Trending on Mashable

NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for April 3, 2025

Everything you need to solve 'Connections' #662

By Mashable Team

8 predictions for 'The White Lotus' Season 3 finale

Who will live, and who will die?

By Sam Haysom

NYT Strands hints, answers for April 3

Every hint, nudge and outright answer you need to complete today's NYT Strands puzzle.

By Mashable Team

Wordle today: Answer, hints for April 3, 2025

Here are some tips and tricks to help you find the answer to "Wordle" #1384.

By Mashable Team

NYT Mini crossword answers, hints for April 3, 2025

Stuck on any of the clues? We have the answers you need.

By Mashable Team

The biggest stories of the day delivered to your inbox.

These newsletters may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. By clicking Subscribe, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up. See you at your inbox!

This 4K Fire TV is almost $200 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale (2025)

References

Top Articles
Decision to expel refugees has ‘shaken’ Afghan community in Pakistan: UNHCR
Are the Bulls building something, or just more nothing?
Outlander fans fume bosses 'did Roger dirty' in seasons three and four
Latest Posts
I knew some of the paramedics killed in Gaza. As humanitarian workers, we are drowning in grief | Amy Neilson
Nathan Patterson sent Everton challenge as former Rangers star reminisces
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kerri Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6554

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kerri Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1992-10-31

Address: Suite 878 3699 Chantelle Roads, Colebury, NC 68599

Phone: +6111989609516

Job: Chief Farming Manager

Hobby: Mycology, Stone skipping, Dowsing, Whittling, Taxidermy, Sand art, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Kerri Lueilwitz, I am a courageous, gentle, quaint, thankful, outstanding, brave, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.