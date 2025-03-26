This $8 Shampoo Brought Life Back to My Thinning Hair (2025)

Now that I’m in my 30s, I’ve noticed that aging is hitting not just my face, but my head too. I started researching the best shampoos for thinning hair to address my scalp peeking through when I pull back my hair. I spoke to multiple dermatologists, hairstylists, trichologists, and Glamour contributors to learn more about what these shampoos are, whether they work, and which ones are worth buying.

“Shampoos for thinning hair are formulated to help reduce hair loss and encourage regrowth. Some will also focus on growing thicker hair,” says Gretchen Friese, a certified trichologist at hair-restoration company BosleyMD. Many are made to increase the diameter of each strand, improving your hair’s overall density and volume. Others increase circulation and blood flow to your follicles, which can lead to growth. The best shampoos and conditioners for thinning hair gently cleanse the scalp and don’t add buildup, which can decrease fullness.

Can these hair-growth products totally restore my luscious locks to the glory of my early 20s? Not by themselves, no, but what they can do is make your scalp happier and healthier overall—ultimately leading to a fuller, bouncier, better-moisturized mane. Below, find our favorite shampoos for hair loss, as tested by our own team (including myself).

How we tested shampoo for thinning hair After consolidating a list of dermatologist-recommended and best-selling picks for thinning-hair shampoo, we assigned each product to just one reviewer to test. Each person consistently used their shampoo for at least six weeks (experts we spoke to said six to eight weeks is the minimum amount of time to start seeing any sort of effect). We asked each reviewer to follow the product’s directions and to take account of their hair’s shedding (did it shed less after regular shampooing?), fullness, and density (especially along the hairline) at the end of the trial. We also asked them to evaluate the shampoo’s fragrance (was it overpowering?), how well it lathered and washed out, and value (how quickly it ran out and how effectively it worked given its price tag). We used their feedback to determine how we categorized each shampoo—and whether it made this list at all.

Original image by Glamour senior commerce editor Jenifer Calle Original image by Glamour senior commerce editor Jenifer Calle

Contains proven ingredient that fights hair loss; lathers easily; affordable What could improve: Not suitable for extreme cases of dandruff; can be drying

Dandruff is a type of dermatitis that causes the overgrowth of a yeast found on the scalp that can lead to scalp flaking, inflammation, and hair loss. The key ingredient in this Nizoral shampoo is ketoconazole, an antifungal medication that reduces the overgrowth of that yeast. Studies have shown that ketoconazole can block the effects of an enzyme that converts testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone that attacks the hair follicle. “It’s excess DHT that leads to androgentic alopecia (also called male- and female-pattern hair loss),” says Brooke Jeffy, MD, a board-certified dermatologist who specializes in hair loss and skin care. Connie Yang, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, says Nizoral is an effective, easily accessible option for milder cases of dry, flaking scalps: “We often prescribe a prescription version of this in the office that contains 2% ketoconazole versus the 1% found over the counter.”

Tester review: Nizoral has been the only product that’s actually helped my flaky scalp. The dandruff shampoo has a cooling sensation when applied, and it smells a bit fresh and medicinal. It lathers really well, which is nice because I feel like my hair is actually getting cleaned. I’ve gone through three bottles of this product since I started using it last summer. I wash my hair with it once a week, and make sure to add scalp serum afterward to fight any stripping. —Jenifer Calle, Glamour senior shopping editor

Courtesy of brand Kérastase Densifique Thickening Shampoo for Thinning Hair $44 Amazon $40 $29 Walmart Original image by Glamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary

Original image by Glamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary Original image by Glamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary

Improves fullness and strength; doesn’t weigh down hair with residue What could improve: Strong scent; tough to dispense from bottle; pricey

Kérastase makes some of our editors’ favorite hair-growth masks and shampoos, including this one. Its formula is rich in hyaluronic acid, which deeply moisturizes and helps your scalp rebuild its natural ecosystem, says Melanie Palm, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. Meanwhile, gluco-peptides repair hair and improve overall density. After a little under a year of use, our tester says she likes how voluminous and thick her fine, thinning hair looks after use—and truly clean-feeling, without buildup.

Tester review: This thickening shampoo was one of my holy grails during a period of time where my hair was thinning around the crown of my head. The consistency of this formula is thick and easy to disperse around your hair. During testing, I left it in for about five minutes before rinsing out. After about three weeks, I did see some fullness in areas that once looked sparse, and I also found my hair to generally be smoother, bouncier, and softer. It didn’t weigh my hair down either (a plus for someone with super-straight hair). Instead, it looked more full of life and thicker. The smell is very strong, so I’d shy away from if it you dislike strong fragrance, but I’d definitely recommend it if you’re looking for a thinning-hair solve, stat. —Alanna Martine Kilkeary, Glamour commerce writer

3. Best for Damaged Hair: Vegamour Hydr-8 Shampoo

Vegamour Hydr-8 Shampoo $38 Amazon $38 Vegamour Original image by Glamour reviewer Candice Cameron

Strengthens and hydrates hair; safe for color-treated hair; postpartum safe; vegan What could improve: Pricey; may weigh down fine hair

This was one of our testers’ top choices for best shampoo for hair growth (Vegamour makes some of our favorite hair-growth vitamins, hair masks, and scalp serums as well). Its hero ingredient is karmatin, a vegan keratin protein that bonds with hair strands to strengthen and prevent further thinning and hair loss, says Rahi Sarbaziha, MD, a double-board-certified integrative aesthetics doctor in Beverly Hills. The product is also an excellent choice for anyone looking for a shampoo for postpartum hair loss; many treatments contain the drug minoxidil, which isn’t safe to use while breastfeeding, but karmatin is a great alternative.