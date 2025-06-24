This Amazon Storefront Has Travel-sized Toiletries From Supergoop, Eos, Neutrogena, and More Starting at $2 (2025)

I rarely leave a drugstore without visiting the travel toiletries section. There’s something particularly adorable about seeing my favorite products in mini sizes, whether it’s tiny toothbrushes or micellar water that looks like it’s been shrunk à la “Honey, I Shrunk the Toiletries!”

While you can fill your toiletry bag with reusable bottles, it can be much more satisfying to buy travel sizes of your favorites. Not only are travel-size toiletries ideal for airline travel, but they’re also an affordable way to test out products before buying full-size versions. We found so many mini-sized items in Amazon's ShopByInterest travel storefront, including traveler-picked fan favorites from Eos, Vaseline, Supergoop, and Neutrogena. You can even purchase many of these toiletries with next-day shipping thanks to Amazon Prime. Keep scrolling to shop for the best travel-size toiletries at Amazon — along with a mini gadget we think is deserving of a spot in your suitcase, too. Prices start at just $2.

Dermatologists Share the Products That Should Always Be in Your Carry-on — From $5

Eos Shea Better Body Lotion

I keep a travel-size lotion in my bag at all times, and reviewers love this one that leaves skin “feeling soft and moisturized all day long.” Whether you’re packing your dopp kitt, replacing your car’s emergency hand lotion, or simply testing out this customer favorite, at just $3, it’s worth adding to your cart.

Vaseline Lip Therapy Lip Balm 3-pack

I always keep lip balm in-reach during flights, since dry cabin air tends to make my lips feel chapped and uncomfortable. Toss one of these miniature lip balms in your travel bag and keep the other two at your desk or bedside table. With this set, you’ll be able to test out three varieties of Vaseline lip balm, as this set comes with the original formula, a cocoa butter formula, and a pink-tinted one.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

If you haven’t tried Supergoop’s viral sunscreen yet, this travel-size version is your opportunity to do so. It’s beloved for its invisible finish, lightweight feel, and ability to seamlessly layer underneath makeup. Whether you’re hitting the slopes, relaxing at a sunny resort, or simply running errands at home, it deserves a spot in your lineup.

Neutrogena 20-pack Makeup Remover Wipes

These mini makeup wipes are massively popular — over 90,000 Amazon shoppers bought them last month. This pack comes with 20 individually wrapped wipes, so you can save luggage space by only packing the amount you’ll need throughout your trip.

Lume 3-pack Acidified Deodorant Wipes

30,000 shoppers just bought these deodorant wipes, which can be used anywhere on your body. Reviewers rave that they are ideal for traveling, camping, and general on-the-go use, praising their ability to ward off sweat and body odor.

Poo-pourri Before-you-go Toilet Spray 3-pack

Even Meghan Trainor travels with Poo-pourri —and let’s be honest, we all need it now and then. Whether you’re staying in a hostel, sharing a hotel room with friends, or using the restroom on a long-haul flight, this spray will give you more confidence to use the bathroom during your travels.

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water

If you’ve ever realized you forgot to pack makeup remover come the first night of vacation, you’re not alone. Snag this one for your toiletry bag now. It has over 56,000 five-star ratings, and multiple reviewers say they “always have” this travel-ready cleanser on hand.

Tide To-Go Stain Remover Wipes

When your wardrobe is limited to what can fit in a suitcase, the last thing you want is a stain on your plain white T-shirt. These wipes will help you prepare for life’s little disasters, including wine, coffee, and sauce stains.

Downy Wrinkle Release Spray 3-pack

I typically steam my clothes at home, but I never have enough room to pack my steamer in my carry-on. Instead, I reach for wrinkle release spray when I travel. It’s surprisingly effective at smoothing out your travel clothes once they’ve been unpacked (and it’s so much easier than ironing).

Q-tips Swabs Travel Pack

It never hurts to have some Q-tips on hand. Throw this 30-pack into your travel bag, and I guarantee you’ll find yourself reaching for them — whether you’re touching up your makeup or just cleaning out your ears.

Gillette Venus Extra Smooth On-the-go Razor

Let’s be honest. Half the appeal of travel minis is how adorable they are,and this one certainly delivers on cuteness. Still, looks aren’t everything. Shoppers love the smooth shave they get from this razor, which comes with a travel case and replaceable blade.

Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller

Lint is the quickest way to ruin an outfit. Whether your goal is to look professional on a business trip or stylish on a girls’ trip, this mini lint roller will keep your clothes looking clean and crisp. It’s the perfect size to throw in your purse or fanny pack.

Cleaings 24-pack Mini Prepasted Toothbrushes

Instead of tossing your toothbrush in your dopp kit, pack these mini disposable toothbrushes. They double as a toothpick and come prepasted, so you won’t need to pack toothpaste, too. These aren’t just great for traveling. We recommend throwing them in your purse for on-the-go use anytime.

Lisapack Travel Perfume Spray Bottle 3-pack

You’ll never have to travel without your signature scent again thanks to this three-pack of atomizer bottles. Not only do these spray bottles ensure you can bring your favorite scents through TSA, but they’re also designed to prevent spillage in your bag.

Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine

This may not be a toiletry product, but we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk about this genius white noise machine. If you struggle to sleep in a new bed or unfamiliar environment, this portable gadget will allow you to settle in — no matter where in the world you’re resting your head. One shopper called it the “perfect travel companion for a better night’s sleep,” adding that it “made a huge difference in helping [them] sleep better away from home.”

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

