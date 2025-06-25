This bonkers road-trip story is witty and annoying. I loved it (2025)

FICTION

Eurotrash

Christian Kracht (Translated by Daniel Bowles)

Serpent’s Tail, $26.99

Do you love the term Eurotrash? I do. I love it because of the intricacy of the paradox encased in the two parts, Euro and trash. Two things never destined to be coupled? A reminder that satire and irony have no borders and wind with ease into and around each another. The adjective, Eurotrash, is outdated now, but Christian Kracht might polish it up again by calling his novel, Eurotrash. Although not all polished performances are for everyone. It’s useful to know who Guy Debord was. And Friedrich Dürrenmatt. I’d never heard of the latter.

Kracht is a Swiss novelist whose partner in life and sometimes in art is a filmmaker, and he says, usefully, that he is always “a writer performing as a writer”. Eurotrash is autofiction.

The novel is the narrative of a road trip taken by a mother and son through Switzerland, a picaresque novel of incidents, strung together along the road of the future and the past. The son is called Christian Kracht, although he is happy now and then to be known as an author called Daniel Kehlmann. Kehlmann is real, he has an approving blurb on the back cover and, obviously, Kracht is real. Well, discuss and dissect, or call in the philosophers - and maybe the doctors?