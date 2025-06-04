This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (2025)

Table of Contents
e.l.f. Cosmetics Instant Lift Brow Pencil Instant Lift Brow Pencil Nivea Skin Firming and Toning Gel Cream Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil Serum Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth Nail Treatment & Strengthener Essence Lash Princess Mascara Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey Rizos Curls Curl Defining Cream Resurfacing Retinol Serum Laura Geller Color Correcting Powder Foundation L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray Mist Mielle Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil NatureLab Perfect Clean Scalp Balancing Sake Rinse Shark HT202 SmoothStyle Heated Comb + Blow Dryer Brush Nakery Beauty Lift-Tox Multi-Power Firming Rich Cream Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Oil E.l.f. Glow Reviver Tinted Lip Oil Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Medix 5.5 Retinol + Ferulic Acid Age Rewind Body Cream Marc Anthony Grow Long Biotin Leave In Conditioner Spray Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez All of the Above Eyeshadow Stick Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Kit NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue The Brow Glue Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel References

I'm the first to admit that I've committed many brow crimes, from over-plucking to "block" eyebrows. I'd like to think my eyebrows are constantly evolving and it's one of the facial features I like to highlight in my everyday makeup look for it to feel complete.

Thankfully, the latest eyebrow makeup trends are leaning towards natural brows, and my future self (and budget) cannot be more thankful. I've been trying different brow pencils, gels, and powders; not all are created equal. So, when I saw e.l.f Cosmetics — a brand I already loved and used frequently — had a simple brow pencil for only $3, I knew I had to try it.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Instant Lift Brow Pencil

What we like

  • Long-lasting
  • Smudge-proof formula

Something to note

  • Can't sharpen point

Shades: 5 | Form: Pencil | Finish: Matte

Why I tried the e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil

After years of avoiding waxing, plucking and trying growth serums, I finally got my eyebrows to fill out and no longer look like I'm living in 2003. While I'm happy with the shape of them, they're still a bit light and have some sparseness to them. And I dye my hair so I try to match my brow color without using chemicals. As a part of my everyday makeup routine, I like to fill in my brows with a pencil and fluff them up. When I came across this $3 product and saw that it was a No.1 bestseller on Amazon, I immediately added it to my cart.

TODAY earns a commission on purchases through these links.

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (2)

Nivea Skin Firming and Toning Gel Cream

This cream promises to improve skin firmness in as little as two weeks.

$13.98

Amazon

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (3)

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil Serum

Our editors love this oil for hydration without a greasy feel.

$21.54

$23.49

Amazon

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (4)

Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth Nail Treatment & Strengthener

This treatment can be used as both a base and top coat.

$4.48

Amazon

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (5)

Essence Lash Princess Mascara

We love this affordable formula that doesn’t compromise lift.

$4.99

Amazon

$4.99

Ulta

$4.99

Target

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (6)

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

One editor has been wearing this classic shade for over 20 years.

$25.00

Amazon

$25.00

QVC

$25.00

Nordstrom

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (7)

Rizos Curls Curl Defining Cream

Define curls and tame frizz with this nourishing cream.

$15.39

$21.99

Amazon

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (9)

Laura Geller Color Correcting Powder Foundation

This foundation builds effortlessly to achieve a chic makeup look.

$17.99

$37.00

Amazon

$14.40

$36.00

Laura Geller

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (10)

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray Mist

This setting spray promises to protect your makeup looks for up to 36 hours.

$10.98

$13.99

Amazon

$10.99

Target

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (11)

Mielle Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Experts we spoke to say that rosemary oil can help with hair growth.

$9.97

Walmart

$7.69

$10.99

Ulta

$9.57

Amazon

Why I like the e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow PencilThe color selection and formula are ideal

Aside from the affordability, what first drew me to the pencil was the range of natural shades and the attached spoolie. I also liked that you didn't need to rely on a messy sharpener to use it.

My hair is currently dyed medium brown with a reddish hue; I thought the auburn color would be too red so I opted for the neutral brown color. I found the formula and color to be buildable, which I liked because I often found that brow pencils or powders apply too thickly, giving you that overdrawn look. Not this one, though. It applies naturally, allowing you to control how much you want to fill in.

The formula and color have a matte finish, and it lasts all day and doesn't smudge. I applied my makeup at 7:30 a.m. before work and my brows stayed defined and shaped until I got home and cleansed my skin.

The spoolie is great for blending

This pencil is all-inclusive with the dual-sided pencil and spoolie, so you really don't need any other makeup tools (unless, like me, you use brow gel for setting). I like using the spoolie before and after applying the pencil. First I'll comb my eyebrows up, lightly apply the pencil to my desired results, then brush the brows up again until the color looks naturally blended.

What to consider

The only caveat to a pencil designed like this, is that you can't sharpen the point. This doesn't bother me because I am just filling in my brows for more definition and not necessarily manipulating the shape. However, if you want to create hairlike strokes and extend your natural brow, it may get a little tricky once the tip becomes duller.

But at only $3, this product has officially become my go-to brow pencil. I can't believe I was spending over $20 on products before this one came into my daily makeup routine.

TODAY earns a commission on purchases through these links.

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (12)

NatureLab Perfect Clean Scalp Balancing Sake Rinse

Winner: Best overall scalp treatment

$21.00

Ulta

$21.00NatureLab

$21.00

Amazon

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (15)

Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Oil

Winner: Best overall body oil

$38.00

Amazon

$38.00

Sephora

$38.00Sol de Janeiro

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez All of the Above Eyeshadow Stick

Winner: Best overall eyeshadow stick

$22.00Rare Beauty

$22.00

Sephora

$22.00

Kohl's

More brow products to shop

NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue

What we like

  • Non-sticky formula
  • Doesn't budge, per reviews

Something to note

  • Lightly tinted

Shades: 5 | Form: Gel | Finish: Natural

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer

Brow DefinerWinner: Best overall product for bolder brows$26.00

$

26.00

$

26.00

What we like

  • Triangular tip
  • Many shades

Something to note

  • Tip can get dull

Shades: 12 | Form: Pencil | Finish: Matte

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

What we like

  • Wide shade range
  • Natural, seamless blending

Something to note

  • Formula can clump over time

Shades: 10 | Form: Gel | Finish: Nautral

Why trust Shop TODAY

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

Shannon Garlin is an associate editor for Shop TODAY. She has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest in fashion and beauty, product reviews, sales and more.

Shannon Garlin

Shannon Garlin is an Associate Editor for Shop TODAY.

This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (2025)

References

Top Articles
Blue exodus: Cops say NYPD staffing crisis has reached breaking point as department does more with far fewer officers | amNewYork
White House says Beijing missed deadline to lift retaliatory tariffs, US to hike China tariffs to 104%
Op-ed: Governor Hochul must do right by working families and invest in child care now – QNS
Latest Posts
Gavin Newsom wants almonds, other exports exempt from tariff retaliation
Federal judge rules part of Illinois 'right of conscience' abortion law is unconstitutional
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Reed Wilderman

Last Updated:

Views: 5925

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Reed Wilderman

Birthday: 1992-06-14

Address: 998 Estell Village, Lake Oscarberg, SD 48713-6877

Phone: +21813267449721

Job: Technology Engineer

Hobby: Swimming, Do it yourself, Beekeeping, Lapidary, Cosplaying, Hiking, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Reed Wilderman, I am a faithful, bright, lucky, adventurous, lively, rich, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.