This brow pencil gives me fuller and more defined brows — and it's only $3 (2025)

I'm the first to admit that I've committed many brow crimes, from over-plucking to "block" eyebrows. I'd like to think my eyebrows are constantly evolving and it's one of the facial features I like to highlight in my everyday makeup look for it to feel complete.
Thankfully, the latest eyebrow makeup trends are leaning towards natural brows, and my future self (and budget) cannot be more thankful. I've been trying different brow pencils, gels, and powders; not all are created equal. So, when I saw e.l.f Cosmetics — a brand I already loved and used frequently — had a simple brow pencil for only $3, I knew I had to try it.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Instant Lift Brow Pencil
What we like
- Long-lasting
- Smudge-proof formula
Something to note
- Can't sharpen point
Shades: 5 | Form: Pencil | Finish: MatteWhy I tried the e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil
After years of avoiding waxing, plucking and trying growth serums, I finally got my eyebrows to fill out and no longer look like I'm living in 2003. While I'm happy with the shape of them, they're still a bit light and have some sparseness to them. And I dye my hair so I try to match my brow color without using chemicals. As a part of my everyday makeup routine, I like to fill in my brows with a pencil and fluff them up. When I came across this $3 product and saw that it was a No.1 bestseller on Amazon, I immediately added it to my cart.
Aside from the affordability, what first drew me to the pencil was the range of natural shades and the attached spoolie. I also liked that you didn't need to rely on a messy sharpener to use it.
My hair is currently dyed medium brown with a reddish hue; I thought the auburn color would be too red so I opted for the neutral brown color. I found the formula and color to be buildable, which I liked because I often found that brow pencils or powders apply too thickly, giving you that overdrawn look. Not this one, though. It applies naturally, allowing you to control how much you want to fill in.
The formula and color have a matte finish, and it lasts all day and doesn't smudge. I applied my makeup at 7:30 a.m. before work and my brows stayed defined and shaped until I got home and cleansed my skin.The spoolie is great for blending
This pencil is all-inclusive with the dual-sided pencil and spoolie, so you really don't need any other makeup tools (unless, like me, you use brow gel for setting). I like using the spoolie before and after applying the pencil. First I'll comb my eyebrows up, lightly apply the pencil to my desired results, then brush the brows up again until the color looks naturally blended.What to consider
The only caveat to a pencil designed like this, is that you can't sharpen the point. This doesn't bother me because I am just filling in my brows for more definition and not necessarily manipulating the shape. However, if you want to create hairlike strokes and extend your natural brow, it may get a little tricky once the tip becomes duller.
But at only $3, this product has officially become my go-to brow pencil. I can't believe I was spending over $20 on products before this one came into my daily makeup routine.
What we like
- Non-sticky formula
- Doesn't budge, per reviews
Something to note
- Lightly tinted
Shades: 5 | Form: Gel | Finish: Natural
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
Shades: 12 | Form: Pencil | Finish: Matte
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
What we like
- Wide shade range
- Natural, seamless blending
Something to note
- Formula can clump over time
