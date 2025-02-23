This Cult-Favorite Tweezer Plucks Stray Brow Hairs With Impressive Precision (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Eyebrow tweezers feel like a bare necessity when it comes to beauty, yet finding the right pair can be tough. According to a Good Housekeeping poll, 98% of our readers own a pair of tweezers, but only 63% of respondents said that they were satisfied with their current pair, demonstrating that many were on the lookout for something better. The right pair can make plucking less painful and more precise when shaping your brow hairs. While there are plenty of hair removal methods out there, ranging from threading to DIY waxing, sometimes ol' reliable is a trusty pair of tweezers that are a permanent fixture in your vanity. But if you just can't nab those stray or ingrown hairs, it may be high time to swap out your dull tweezers and invest a little more in one that’s guaranteed to perform.
Luckily, the Good Housekeeping Institute's Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab tested 33 different pairs of tweezers with a consumer panel first. Then, we slimmed down our list to the top performers based on their ability to shape brows and overall consumer satisfaction — afterward, a brow pro vetted each finalist. Our favorites include both slanted tweezers that felt sturdy and comfortable to hold and pointed tweezers that grab the tiniest of hairs. Ahead, you’ll find the best tweezers for eyebrow shaping and maintenance, facial hair and ingrown hairs.
Scroll on to the end of this guide for all you need to know on facial hair upkeep, according to professional brow artists.
BEST OVERALL TWEEZER
Tweezerman Stainless Steel Slant Tweezer
Pros
- Grabs the tiniest hairs
- Won’t break hair at the roots
- Not likely to pinch the skin
Cons
Tweezerman edged out the competition in performance, ease of use and satisfaction. Testers overwhelmingly (100%!) agreed it provided perfect precise plucking. "They grab even the finest hairs and made removal incredibly easy," one tester wrote. What's more, Beauty Director April Franzino called it her go-to, as it "seems to stay sharp forever." Coupling a sturdy build and a comfy grip, these tweezers help nix the pinching when nabbing stray hairs.
Our brow consultant Soledad Alberti also named it the best at removing ingrown hairs. “It slid very nicely against the skin," she said. "It didn't break the hairs."
|Type
|Slant
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Sharpening
|Free sharpening available
BEST VALUE TWEEZER
REVLON Expert Slant Tip Tweezer
Pros
- Sturdy and comfortable to hold
- Best at grabbing tiny hairs
- Brand offers free sharpening
Cons
- Some testers said it wasn't as precise
Sturdy, comfortable to use and budget-friendly, Revlon's tweezers wowed at making clean plucks — 100% of testers strongly agreed that these tweezers did not break hair at the root. “They firmly grasped each hair without damaging the surrounding skin," one tester commented. "Tweezing was completed quicker and easier than with previous pairs. Loved them!” The slanted tweezer even impressed our brow expert, who found them the best at grabbing the tiniest hairs. Some online reviews noted that the tip ran thick, so you may not get as much accuracy with these.
|Type
|Slant
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Sharpening
|Free sharpening available
BEST TWEEZER FOR FINE HAIRS
Anastasia Beverly Hills Precision Tweezers
Pros
- Effective at plucking tiny hairs
- Comfy grip
Cons
- May not be as effective at removing ingrown hairs
Slimmer than other slanted tweezers out there, Anastasia Beverly Hills' pair allows for a bit more precision while still covering a good amount of surface area. It's stood the test of time with our own Beauty Lab Executive Director Birnur Aral, Ph.D., who attested that her pair has stayed sharp for nearly a decade. It impressed us during tests, earning one of the top spots in performance and overall satisfaction. In fact, 100% of the testers strongly agreed that it was able to grab the tiniest hairs and did not break hair at the root. Scores also reflected that these were the most comfortable tweezers to hold and were the favorite for eyebrow shaping. "They've got some weight to them, too, making them feel sturdier," one tester raved. However, our brow pro didn't find them as effective at removing ingrown hairs.
|Type
|Slant
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Sharpening
|Not available
BEST SLANTED TWEEZER
Rubis Switzerland Tweeze Slanted Tweezers
Pros
- Great tension grip
- Less likely to pinch skin
Cons
- One tester said it wasn't as effective at removing chin hairs
GH consumer testers gave this Rubis slanted tweezer high marks for not pinching skin while plucking. Brow Artist Jimena Garcia says, "hands down, Rubis are the best." She notes that Rubis tweezers are made from surgical steel, a type of stainless steel that's less likely to rust. The pair earned a perfect score for its sturdiness, with many testers praising its comfy, tension grip. "[It] feels good in that it bounces back nicely in your hand," one tester said. We found the tweezers effective and easy to use for shaping eyebrows, with it also earning one of the top overall consumer performance scores. However, some found that it wasn't as effective at removing chin hairs.
|Type
|Slant
|Material
|Surgical steel
|Sharpening
|Not available
BEST POINTED TWEEZER
Tweezerman Point Tweezer
Now 32% Off
Pros
- Great for removing ingrown and fine hairs
- Sturdy stainless steel
Cons
- Pointy tip requires more caution when handling
Our beauty pros swear by Tweezerman for their brow-plucking needs. One GH editor found its fine tip helped remove unwanted hairs with great precision. "Armed with a magnifying LED mirror and these tweezers, I quickly pulled out small ingrown brow hairs," she said. Its long, slender design also makes the tool easier to grip and pinpoint fine hairs. Keep in mind that these run sharp, so use a steady grip and be careful when using them close to your eye area.
|Type
|Point
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Sharpening
|Free sharpening available
BEST SLANTED AND POINTED TWEEZER
Joey Healy Pro Sculpting Tweezer
Pros
- Comes with brow comb end
- Great for precise plucking
Cons
- Not suitable for false lash application
Get the best of both worlds thanks to Joey Healy's fine-tip slanted tweezers. Its point makes easy work out of grabbing the finest hair, according to GH Chemist Danusia Wnek. With a comb on the opposite end, you can separate hairs that need a quick plucking. While the brand doesn't offer a sharpening service, "these are the sharpest tweezers I have ever used," Wnek says. "The sharp tip also helps with splinters (when sterilized first)." As such, she suggests skipping use when applying false eyelashes.
|Type
|Slant and point
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Sharpening
|Not available
BEST MINI TWEEZER SET
Tweezerman Hollygraphic Micro Mini Slant & Point Tweezer Set
Pros
- Ideal for traveling
- Offers a point and a slant tip tweezer
Cons
- May be require more effort to pull hair
For tweezes on the go, stash this mini set that includes both slanted and pointed tweezers for your travels. It's a marvel for quick touch-ups on days when you notice unwanted brow hairs in the bathroom mirror, says GH Textiles Product Reviews Analyst Grace Wu. "Despite the small size, I found them just as useful as the larger version," she says. Its tiny size may make it difficult to get good tension, as one online reviewer said they wished it was stronger when pulling hair out.
|Type
|Slant and point
|Material
|Stainless steel tips
|Sharpening
|Free sharpening available
How we test tweezers
The Good Housekeeping Institute evaluated 33 different pairs of tweezers that fell into four categories: slanted, pointed, point-and-slant tip and square.
A group of 396 women (12 per for each product) plucked around their brows with their assigned tweezers to help determine which performed best. They considered whether the design of each tweezer was effective for maneuvering around brows and gripping individual hairs — we collected nearly 4,000 data points from these surveys.
The top 13 performers were then evaluated in the Lab by eyebrow technician and tweezers expert Soledad Alberti. We recruited 13 women who reported to the Good Houskeeping Beauty Lab, where Alberti used a different tweezer to shape their eyebrows. The tweezers' brand names were covered with a marker or sanded off so the expert could try them out in a blinded fashion.
Alberti then answered questions about performance and ease of use during the process, and offered her comments on each pair. We then combined all the earlier consumer scores with the expert scores to generate final scores for the all the finalists.
What to consider when shopping for the best tweezers
In addition to our own study expert, we consulted additional brow artists for their best tips on how to shop for tweezers and how to take care of them, below:
✔️ Types: Most common among beginners, the slanted tweezer is the easiest one to handle due to its larger surface area. Its slanted tip is made to pick up all thicknesses of hairs on any part of the brow without the worry of irritating or poking the skin. "The 25-degree slant is the perfect angle for working against the brow bone," Garcia says. A pointed tweezer has a thin pointed tip, which is used for detailed work. It defines the brow more by only picking up individual or smaller hairs. It's also ideal for precise jobs like working with electronics or removing splinters. Though inexpensive, square/flat-tip tweezers might not be your best choice for eyebrow shaping. It's harder to avoid pinching the skin, according to both consumers and experts. They also performed the worst at grabbing tiny hairs in our test.
✔️ Materials: Brow artists we spoke to unanimously prefer stainless steel tweezers since they are hypoallergenic, less likely to rust and easier to keep clean. Surgical stainless steel, especially, boasts the greatest amount of corrosion resistance, Garcia says. Brow artist Elke Von Freudenberg recommends using 70% rubbing alcohol to clean your tweezers, then prescribes keeping them in a small glass jar with the tips covered in the alcohol for at least 10 minutes. Barbicide, a high-level salon disinfectant, can be used to sterilize hard, non-porous items and surfaces such as metal or glass, too, she says. For a quick fix, brow artist Sania Vucetaj advises using an alcohol wipe after each use to wipe off any residue. "This will keep tweezers sharp and lasting longer," she says.
✔️ Upkeep: Extend the life of your tweezers by keeping them in tip-top shape. Some brands like Tweezerman even offer a free sharpening service. "Be sure not to drop your tweezers on a hard surface because that can cause a slight misalignment in the points of the tweezer not meeting correctly," Von Freudenberg says. Just send it to the participating company to realign for perfect tweezers again. Alberti recommends keeping the tip cover on the tweezers to prevent them from becoming misaligned when not in use. If your tweezers did not come with a cover, or you misplace it, she recommends holding the tips together with a small hair elastic.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab Executive Director Birnur Aral led testing for this story. Since 2007, she's conducted hundreds upon hundreds of hands-on testing and data analysis on beauty products for the GH Institute.
GH Institute Associate Editor Jacqueline Saguin wrote this story in collaboration with the Beauty Lab. She regularly helps translate their test results into comprehensive product guides. She also interviewed brow artists Elke Von Freudenberg, Sania Vucetaj and Jimena Garcia to answer the most frequently asked questions about tweezers.
