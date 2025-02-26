This Is the Eye Cream I Swear By to Soften My Wrinkles (2025)

Dr. Madfes adds that this cream also keeps the skin’s microbiome in balance to stave off inflammation and puffiness. “This will improve the texture of skin, but the power of this product is in its blend of nonirritating botanicals such as shea butter, evening primrose oil, and calendula flower extract.”

Agarwal likes that this doesn’t irritate her sensitive, redness-prone skin. “I just started to notice the start of some crow’s feet and lines under my eyes. I feel like in the past month of using this, all those lines are way less noticeable.”

Best Brightening Eye Cream for Wrinkles: CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream

Courtesy of brand CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream $22 $18 Amazon

CeraVe is renowned for its gentle formulas, and this is a favorite of Dr. Madfes. Ceramides lock in moisture while caffeine treats puffiness. Niacinamide then brightens and tightens skin as it reduces inflammation. “This is an excellent product for darkness under the eyes,” she says.

It has thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers who love how soft it makes their skin feel, and two Glamour testers (plus, one of their husbands) love it too. Amber Sabri says she really likes CeraVe’s formula because it’s the only eye cream that doesn’t irritate her eczema. “My skin needs a thicker moisturizer a lot of times with my eczema and dryer skin, so I struggle to find something that wears well under my makeup, but this eye cream is the only one I’ve found to work,” she says.

Payal Sharma adds that it’s the only eye cream she and her husband ever use. “The skin under my eyes always looks tighter the morning after I use this,” she says.

Best Firming Eye Cream for Wrinkles: Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Firming & Lifting Eye Cream

Courtesy of brand Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Firming & Lifting Eye Cream $56 Amazon $56 Sephora

Dr. Madfes is a big fan of this luxe whipped eye cream because it combines hydrating squalane with skin-tightening algae, along with other ingredients designed to smooth the skin’s texture. Glamour tester Neelima Khanna raves about Biossance’s formula: “I’ve been using it for a month and I like the way it’s been treating my crow’s feet but it also makes the puffiness under my eyes less noticeable.” You can also opt to combine it with the brand’s squalane brightening and depuffing eye gel, for maximum benefits.

Best Antiaging Eye Cream for Wrinkles: Neutrogena Retinol Eye Cream

Neutrogena’s budget-friendly formula packs a seriously impressive list of key ingredients, which work together to help combat wrinkles and dryness around the eye area. For instance: Retinol increases collagen production and cellular renewal, while hyaluronic acid and glycerin help to hydrate skin.

“I love the luxurious, nourishing feel of this cream,” says Kobey Rogers, a Glamour tester. “I have dry, sensitive skin, and while I don’t see deep wrinkles just yet, I’m definitely starting to see some lines appear, and I feel like this stopped those lines from deepening since I started using it.”

Dr. Madfes adds that it’s a great entry-level eye cream for anyone in their late twenties: “The retinol is non-irritating and will keep your collagen production active.”

Best for Under Makeup: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Bags Daytime Treatment

Courtesy of brand It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Bags Daytime Treatment $42 Amazon $42 Nordstrom

Anyone enmeshed in the beauty scene is likely already familiar with It Cosmetics’ famous concealer, and this eye treatment is a great first step to use underneath that popular product. Puffy skin can frequently come hand in hand with wrinkles, and Mistry says that to treat the former, you’ll want to be careful not to use a product that’s too heavy or hydrating. Doing so might be drawing too much hydration to the area, making it more puffy. “Once you apply this, push and tap it into the skin with your ring finger so you’re almost creating a little bit of manual drainage on puffy eyes,” she says.

Best De-Puffing Eye Cream: Clinique Repairwear Laser Focus Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream

Courtesy of brand Clinique Repairwear Laser Focus Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream $99 Nordstrom

If you’re looking for an eyelid firming cream, then consider this Clinique product, which the brand claims will help leave the eyelid and undereye area looking “younger and more radiant.” It has hydrating squalane, glycerin, and algae extracts, plus caffeine for depuffing—all in a creamy and lightweight formula. It’s great for any skin type, but those with sensitive skin will especially appreciate the soothing properties of rosemary and cucumber. It’s also lightweight enough to wear underneath makeup in the daytime, which is actually when Dr. Madfes recommends using it. “This is best for use in the morning because the algae helps plump the skin,” she says.

Best With SPF: Supergoop 100% Mineral Bright-Eyed Eye Cream SPF 40

Courtesy of brand Supergoop 100% Mineral Bright-Eyed Eye Cream SPF 40 $40 Amazon $40 Sephora

This eye cream is beloved by experts and Glamour testers alike, thanks to ingredients like wrinkle-smoothing glycerin. “[It] stands out because it layers on top of others easily, but it also sits under my makeup nicely,” says Glamour tester Jessica Schwartz.

Mistry is also a fan, noting, “I love that this is a mineral SPF, so it’s really going to repel the sun’s rays instead of absorbing them.” Dr. Madfes adds that this will help to tighten the skin while glycerin works as a wrinkle-smoothing emollient.

Best Nighttime Eye Cream for Wrinkles: Glow Recipe Avocado Fine Line Eye Cream with Retinol

Courtesy of brand Glow Recipe Avocado Fine Line Eye Cream with Retinol $42 Sephora $42 Kohl's

Another favorite of Dr. Madfes’s, this Glow Recipe eye cream not only helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (shoutout to retinol), it also helps fight environmental aggressors that can potentially worsen them (thanks to the antioxidants found in avocado oil and coffeeberry). Since this eye cream is made with encapsulated retinol—a form of the key ingredient that’s designed to penetrate the skin on a deeper layer—Dr. Madfes recommends testing it on a small area first before applying it to the full undereye region. The retinol also makes the skin sensitive to sun exposure, so this thick, rich cream is best-suited for nighttime use.

Best Stick Eye Cream for Wrinkles: Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick

Courtesy of brand Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick $28 Amazon $29 Ulta

The Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick features a unique formula and a lipstick-like applicator that allows you to apply the lightweight product directly to the undereye. It’s made with retinol and bakuchiol (an ingredient that’s a gentler alternative to retinol), Dr. Madfes says this serum-balm gives the skin an immediately brighter look. Plus, this vegan and cruelty-free product is a good starter option if you’re just getting into retinol, especially since it will only set you back $29. The convenient stick formula makes this easy-to-use on crow’s feet, but feel free to also apply it on laugh lines, the forehead, or anywhere else you might be wanting to smooth out texture on the skin.

All your wrinkle eye cream questions, answered