This Is the Simplest Skin Care Routine for Dudes (2025)

The best skin care for men varies from one guy to the next, because no two fellas have the exact same needs. Someone with dry skin has different demands than somebody with extremely oily skin; ditto anyone with sensitive, acne-prone, or aging skin. But the principles are the same for most of us: start with the essential products, then build up as needed based on the variables that apply to you.

All of which is to say, it can be a lot to manage. So right here, right now, I'm going to help you build a baseline routine, and guide you through what to add from there (whether you're motivated by genuine interest, or the need to address issues like acne and dryness or simply want a jazzy device in your regimen). Then I'll direct you to the best men’s skin care products in each category—or, at least, the ones that I've found to be most helpful to the most amount of guys—based on over a decade of testing them out.

And because, once again, it can be a lot to manage, I also sought advice from the pros on how to shop smarter for your skin care products, soliciting tips from dermatologists, aestheticians, and a licensed skin care physician’s assistant throughout. What you're left with, in return, is a terrific, sustainable, and results-oriented skin care routine—minus the headache.

The Best Men’s Skin Care Products, at a Glance

The Best Face Wash for Men: Church California- Botanical Clay Cleanser

Church California Botanical Clay Cleanser $50 Church California

Why It's the Best: I could wax poetic at length about my affinity for Church California's Clay Cleanser. This California-born hair and skin care brand nails the balance between luxe and laid-back, with a vibe that's equal parts indie, earthy, and refined. Their clay cleanser reflects this ethos: a creamy clay, lathering formula that detoxifies, cleanses, and tones in one go. Plus, you can leave it on for 10 minutes, and it moonlights as a quick face mask. The compact tube dispenser and its fantastic wild-harvested scent might just have you reaching for it even when your face doesn't need cleansing.

The Best Foaming Face Wash: Patricks FW1 Anti-Aging Face Wash



Patricks FW1 Anti-Aging Face Wash $80 Nordstrom

Why It’s the Best: Sometimes, life calls for a foaming cleanser, and for me, the FW1 from luxury grooming powerhouse Patricks is as good as it gets. I've used this for years. Not only does it smell downright incredible, but it leaves my skin feeling clean, toned, and moisturized like few others can. Packed with natural ingredients like prickly pear, backhousia citriodora leaf, and green tea, they play a potent role in cleansing and skin regeneration. Yes, it comes with a premium price tag, but this luxurious foamer spoils you, leaving your skin firmer and fresher. Plus, the chic rubber matte container feels substantial and elevates your medicine cabinet style game.

The Acne Treatment Face Wash: Cetaphil Gentle Clear Pore Clearing Acne Cleanser



Cetaphil Gentle Clear Pore Clearing Acne Cleanser $13 Amazon

Why It’s the Best: A face mask is a powerful ally against acne, but a specialized daily face wash is just as essential for keeping breakouts at bay. Enter Cetaphil's Gentle Clear Pore Cleanser, the latest innovation from this trusted skin care stalwart. Powered by 2% salicylic acid, it combats acne, blemishes, and blackheads while exfoliating and clearing pores. It's ideal for sensitive skin and infused with the brand's signature moisturizing formula to leave your face soft and hydrated after working its magic. Widely available at most drugstores or Target, it's the perfect combo of reliability and accessibility.

The Best Gel Moisturizer for Men: PrettyBoy Revival Moisturizer

Why It's the Best: When it comes to recommending the universally best face products for men, I think of the most finicky among us. Does the product satisfy the most sensitive-skinned individuals, without suffocating oily skin and while deeply replenishing dry skin? That's the framework here, and Pretty Boy clears all of those bars easily. They've got a soothing gel formula that is rich in ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides; it received the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance, which is also why I recommend this to guys as a multitasking workhorse. It's also an exceptional post-shave remedy, which will save you some coin on that product category, if you're in the market for some skin care consolidation. (I'd even happily endorse it as a night cream.) When I think of all the moisturizers I've recommended to friends, this one comes back to me the most, in terms of rave reviews and thank-you-for-the-suggestion.

The Best Cream Moisturizer: Lab Series All-In-One Face Treatment



Lab Series All-In-One Face Treatment $39 Amazon

Why It's the Best: If you’re reading this, chances are you’re no stranger to Lab Series—even hesitant dudes finally dabbling in moisturizer know this iconic brand. And for good reason. Lab Series has built its reputation on accessible, clinically backed formulas that guys trust. I’ve tried many moisturizers under the sun, but I consistently recommend the Lab Series All-In-One Face Treatment. This lightweight lotion (prefer a gel texture? See above) hydrates, repairs, and eases fine lines while keeping shine in check with its matte finish. It’s light, non-greasy, and makes my skin feel softer and smoother, with no heavy residue or oily sheen. While having a few moisturizers in your grooming arsenal is smart, this one deserves a permanent spot.

The Best Day Serum for Men: Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Liquid Rehydration Serum

Why It's the Best: There are a million different face serums you can use in the daytime, each with its hero ingredients that promise a grip of different results. It's extremely convoluted, and it requires you to do some research, given that we all have different skin needs and concerns. However, if there are any ingredients I can suggest for everyone, it's the hydrating superheroes like hyaluronic acid and pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), which provide same-day firming, plumping, and radiance-boosting benefits. Medik8 is one of those brands I trust with each new recipe, given their dedication to the science behind the recipe. (There is no hasty white-labeling happening here.) Another perk of this serum is its quick absorption, which layers wonderfully beneath your moisturizer. It's a serum that is worth its upgraded price from the baseline regimen, and a little drop goes a long way to keep skin looking and feeling healthy every day.

The Best Chemical Exfoliator for Men: Herbivore Prism 12% AHA + 3% BHA Exfoliating Glow Serum



Herbivore Prism 12% AHA + 3% BHA Exfoliating Glow Serum $66 Cult Beauty

Why It's the Best: I usually have a hard time recommending one-size-fits-all exfoliation products, since it's a product category that is easy to overdo. So it might seem ironic that I recommend this heavy-lifting serum from Herbivore, given its intensity and higher concentration of exfoliating acids. But here's how I deploy it: Once a week, on a non-retinol night as a lightweight DIY peel, or as a spot treatment on stubborn dark spots, nose-y blackhead patches, and fresh blemishes. It's not a formula to use liberally or in the daytime, but I do think having it on hand will allow you to use it for any number of reasons—so long as you use it sparingly. I've only really ever experienced light redness from it (never sensitivity, and always quickly resolved after sleeping it off). Plus, how cool does it look in the bathroom vanity?

The Best Physical Exfoliator: Blu Atlas Exfoliating Scrub



Blu Atlas Gentle Exfoliating Scrub $25 Blu Atlas

Why It's the Best: Unlike a chemical one that relies on acids, a physical exfoliator uses manual beads to slough away impurities and refresh your skin, but they can sometimes be too harsh. That’s why we love the gentle yet effective scrub of Blu Atlas’ exfoliator. It features natural exfoliants like bamboo stem powder and silica to do the heavy lifting, while botanicals such as hibiscus and chamomile calm your skin. With granules so fine they’re almost imperceptible, the formula feels more like a standard face wash, leaving your skin deeply cleansed yet noticeably soothed and refreshed. Gentle enough for more than once-a-week use, it comes in Blu Atlas’ signature cobalt blue glass jar with apothecary-style typography, making it as handsome as it is effective.

The Best Face SPF for Men: CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

Why It's the Best: SPF is an essential everyday ingredient, and one of the easiest ways to get it is with a moisturizer like this one from CeraVe. Even just that light layer of sun defense can neutralize the majority of UV rays your skin encounters on the morning commute or while sitting next to the window (yes, UV rays can penetrate glass). I find that this hybrid chemical-physical formula wears light, even on my oily skin—plus it has the brand's signature ceramide concentration and blends easily into skin without any ghostly white finish. And how can I not acknowledge its low price point, plus the fact that pretty much every dermatologist I work with will recommend CeraVe's well-tested and well-researched roster?

The Best Gel Eye Cream for Men: Blue Lagoon Skincare BL+ Eye Cream

Why It's the Best: Ever since visiting Blue Lagoon's skin care labs outside of Reykjavik, Iceland, I'm convinced this brand is worth the upgrade across every category—namely in terms of face masks and eye creams. This eye cream is a product that uses the same replenishing bioactive minerals pumped into the Blue Lagoon itself, to give the eye-area skin its necessary weapons against "photo aging" by both boosting collagen production and reducing collagen deterioration. Whereas I'm often so-so about the eye care products I incorporate into my routine, I go out of my way to apply this one—sometimes even remembering that I forgot to put it on before sleeping, so I spring out of my cocoon, apply the cream, and then head back to bed. I find it a pinch on the heavier side, so I recommend using it at bedtime as opposed to the daytime. As a bonus, you'll wake up looking for restful than if you hadn't applied it.

The Balm Eye Cream: Lumin Dark Circle Defense Balm



Lumin Dark Circle Defense Balm $29 Lumin

Why It's the Best: Your eyes deserve special care as the skin around them is thinner, more delicate, and often the first to show signs of fatigue, like dark circles and puffiness. As someone who’s battled dark circles, I’ve sworn by Lumin’s Dark Circle Defense ever since I discovered it a few years ago. Over time, the formula has only gotten better. This lightweight gel absorbs quickly and, most importantly, delivers results. Packed with niacinamide to strengthen and tone and caffeine to boost circulation and reduce puffiness, it works wonders whether used at night or during the day. Just dab a small amount onto your ring finger (the gentlest touch) and gently tap around your eyes. Bags, begone!

The Best Night Cream for Men: Kiehl’s Recovery Cloud Cream

Why It's the Best: I realized something while writing this article, and linking to a bunch of previous articles I've written about moisturizers and night creams: I am constantly recommending this hall-of-fame-caliber night cream. It might be my most recommended product ever. It goes on dense but feels ultra light on my grimy and acne-prone skin, but always has me looking well rested and replenished by morning. I chalk that up to its fatty acid-dense recipe, which keeps skin looking firm and full, so you never wake with sullen, suffocated complexion. It's especially great in air-conditioned rooms or in peak winter (even with that heat cranked up) since it blankets your skin and prevents moisture loss. If you're a texture person like me, then you'll also love its whip-like consistency.

The Best Night Treatment for Men: Doctor Rogers Night Repair Treatment

Why It's the Best: This night treatment is a lightweight cream that you layer beneath a night cream (like you would with a serum). It won a much-deserved GQ Grooming Award because of its thoughtful recipe: Bakuchiol boosts cellular replenishment and is a gentle alternative to retinol, while glycolic acid buffs away dead surface cells. Dr. Heather Rogers gives her customers a simplified regimen—this is one half of a treatment plan, along with a damage-mitigating day treatment—and whenever I use either product, I realize how much of my regimen feels frivolous. It really can be simplified into a few high-performance products like these treatments, which layer light and pack a wallop in terms of keeping your skin bright, clear, and supple.

The Best Acne Treatment for Men: Murad Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Mask

Why It's the Best: Another GQ Grooming Award winner, this sulfur mask soothes as you apply it into your skin, and manages to not deplete your dermis of its moisture as the sulfur neutralizes acne-causing bacteria (aided by oil-busting salicylic acid, no less). That's probably since it also contains nourishing peat moss, making this one of the best face masks you can use for acne prevention, as well as a targeted spot treatment on budding blemishes. I especially love to use it as a blackhead-busting treatment across my pore-dense nose. I should add that it's nearly impossible to see a product with a score as high as 4.8/5 on Sephora, especially an acne product, since people buying these products have high expectations and urgent needs. Acne sucks, but this stuff rules.

The Best Face Mask for Men: Narcyss Le Fix Emergency Facial Mask Intense Hydration Sheet Masks

Narcyss Le Fix Emergency Facial Mask Intense Hydration Sheet Masks $10 Narcyss $30 Narcyss

Why It's the Best: Wow, three GQ Grooming Award winners in a row. But let me tell you: This hydrating, brightening face mask will earn you insanely high praises on your complexion—even if that's something you never aspired to. It might feel expensive to buy $10 sheet masks, but that's why I save them for special events or, uh, especially public appearances. On the days you need your skin to look unmistakably glow-y and well taken care of just deploy one of these bad boys in the hour ahead of the need, and your skin will look like you got a face lift, a top-tier facial, and downloaded an IRL Instagram filter.

The Best Retinol Treatment for Men: Onekind Radical Repair Retinol Reinvent Serum



Onekind Radical Repair Retinol Reinvent Serum $66 Onekind

Why It’s the Best: Grooming guru Matthew Taylor Ruggieri, founder of The Motley (one of the first luxe niche grooming brands—if you know, you know), recently unveiled Onekind, a skin care brand offering serious solutions with a spotlight on retinol. For the uninitiated, retinol is basically kale for your skin. It tackles fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots by helping shed dead skin and boosting collagen for a firmer, more elastic appearance. Onekind’s Retinol Reinvented Serum combines marine algae-derived bio-retinol and an advanced retinoid in a dual system to combat premature aging and environmental damage. With more proven ingredients like peptides, squalane, and snow mushroom, this formula is as effective as it is researched—trust the science. Apply it nightly under your moisturizer, and you’ll see more youthful, radiant skin in no time. The accessible price point, given its premium formulation, and the fact that a little goes a long way makes it a no-brainer investment in your skin care arsenal.

The Simplest Skin Care Routine for Men

A rock-solid foundational skin care routine should be your absolute baseline, and it really only involves 3-4 products; you can combine some of the below into dual-purpose formulas.

Face Wash Wash, rinse, repeat—morning and night, as the first step in your regimen. Do it after sleeping on your gnarly pillows all night, and after a long day’s buildup of sweat, oil, and grime. Don’t put a lot of agency into this product beyond purifying, cleansing, and soothing purposes (and sometimes, exfoliating purposes, too). “Many active ingredients like hyaluronic acid and antioxidants are more effective as leave-on products since they require time to penetrate the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brandon Kirsch, founder of Kirsch Dermatology in Naples, FL. “In other words, they are not likely to be effective when formulated in cleansers.” Exfoliation There are various ways to remove dead skin cells from your mug, namely “chemical” acids and physical scrubs. Some face washes even have exfoliating properties. Exfoliant intensities vary, and typically shouldn’t be used daily. Follow the brand’s advice, and the doctor’s too: “While many people like physical exfoliants, I usually recommend the daily use of chemical ones,” says Kirsch. “Chemical exfoliants like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) work by gently dissolving dead skin cells, offering a more uniform exfoliation. In addition, they tend to be less abrasive than physical exfoliants (like scrubs), reducing the risk of micro-tears in the skin.” Moisturizer Moisturizer provides skin with nourishing, hydrating benefits so everything stays soft, but it also builds up skin’s barrier-like defenses to help trap moisture inside, and to block skin-aging pollutants from getting inside. SPF You need to apply SPF every day—that is, if you want the best steady and lasting defense against skin-aging UV rays. Trust us here: the simple act of applying facial SPF each morning will knock 10 years off your mug by the time you’re 50 or 60. And, like our top moisturizer on the list below, you can often combine these two steps together (with SPF-packed moisturizers) to get your dose of SPF 30+. Dr. Kirsch, who touts “sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen” as his top skin care mantra, advises reapplying your SPF 2-3 times daily, too, since its strength wears off after a couple hours.

How to Choose the Right Skin Care Products for You

There are two key parts of building out your skin care regimen: a base routine (something all men should be doing), then customizing it based on skin-specific needs or wants. Let’s hear from our industry experts.

Target universal skin needs. There are four core steps that every guy should be following: twice-daily cleansing, twice-daily moisturizing, ad-hoc exfoliation, and daily (or thrice daily!) SPF applications. If you can manage that, then you’re already going to see terrific results throughout the years (mostly by not noticing any acceleration of skin damage and lost resilience). I do think the SPF part bears repeating, too: “Using sunscreen daily should become a consistent habit, just like brushing your teeth,” says Maureen Gaspard, licensed medical esthetician and Director of Esthetics at Seaside Skin Care in San Clemente, CA. “We get exposed to damaging UV rays while in the car and running errands. Adding sunscreen to your daily moisturizer will protect your skin all day, especially when we find ourselves out in the elements.” And remember, this regimen doesn’t need to be expensive. In fact, some of your dermatologists’ favorite products are going to be those mass-made drugstore options, since those brands usually have the muscle to research and formulate top-performing formulas which suit the largest groups of users. There’s no shame in having a vanity chock-full of CeraVe, Cetaphil, Dove Men+Care, etc. Use active ingredients to address specific needs. With the foundation in place, you can target things specific to you, or make adjustments to that foundation based on your skin’s oil levels, recovery time, proneness to acne, eye-area needs (like dark circles or puffiness), sensitivities, and so forth. For Oily Skin If you have hyperactive sebum glands—as many men do have—then you need to craft a balancing regimen that doesn’t in turn dry out the skin. “Use a gentle cleanser to avoid over-stripping natural oils, and incorporate into your routine a light, non-comedogenic moisturizer,” says Dr. Kirsch. “Salicylic acid can help with oil control and clogged pores, and niacinamide can regulate oil production as well.” For Dry Skin Double down on everything with the words “hydrating” or “moisturizing” or “barrier supporting” in its description—because you need to make up for a dearth of sebum production in the skin, or whichever environmental factors are depleting your skin of its moisture reserves. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalene can help attract moisture into the skin’s depths, while heavier moisturizing creams and balms can trap those ingredients inside—and prevent added loss from the air around you. Prioritize ceramides for added barrier functions, as well as SPF to keep skin resilient, and maybe slumber with a humidifier in the bedroom to make sure you aren’t a sleeping duck in an otherwise bone-dry environment. For Acne-Prone Skin Kirsch recommends regular cleansing and gentle exfoliation in order to keep pores clear of dirt, dead skin, and bacteria. “Benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid washes are especially effective against acne,” he says. (The former is especially good for targeting bacterial-based acne). “Also, prescription and over-the-counter retinoids can help with cell turnover and prevent clogged pores. Always look for products described as non-comedogenic. Perhaps most importantly, avoid picking or popping pimples, and regularly clean things like phone screens and pillowcases to reduce the potential for bacterial transfer.” For Sensitive Skin Since sensitive skin can also be oily, or dry, or acne-prone, you need to make smart tweaks to your regimen that honor any and all of these variables. Your skin may not tolerate active ingredients like retinoids, and exfoliating acids, so search for alternatives for those things, like naturally-sourced bakuchiol which can provide similar anti-aging benefits as retinoids, or poly hydroxy acids, which provide much gentler surface exfoliation than common exfoliating acids. Avoid added/artificial fragrance in any product, too, as it is a common allergen for sensitive skin types. And of course, prioritize anti-inflammatory, soothing, barrier-boosting, and hydrating ingredients across the board. For Aging Skin “As our skin ages, it loses collagen, elastin, hyaluronic acid, lipids and more,” explains Micaela Bartash, board-certified physician assistant at Contour Aesthetics & Wellness in Mt. Pleasant, SC. “Skin thins and sags, loses moisture and the barrier becomes impaired. Skin care products and treatments aimed at combating these losses can help restore a more youthful appearance to the skin. Assuming that someone is already using daily SPF, a medical grade prescription strength retinoid would be the best investment. This multitasker reduces wrinkles, roughness, dark spots, clogged pores, inflammation and more.”

Your Skin Care for Men FAQ, Answered

What skin care products should a man use? While every guy should use skin care products that target his skin type (like oily skin, dry skin, acne-prone skin, etc), the baseline for everyone is to choose a twice-daily cleanser, a twice-daily moisturizer, a periodic exfoliant, and a daily SPF. What is the best skin care for a 30-year old man? Oddly specific, but we feel you! Skin care needs change as we age, but in general, a 30-year-old should be using SPF every day to prevent an accelerated decline in skin resilience and firmness, as well as a nighttime retinoid that helps improve cellular turnover (and is an anti-aging, anti-acne miracle worker). Beyond that, every guy needs the baseline cleanser, moisturizer, and exfoliant—at every age. What are the best face products for men with acne? The best face products for men with acne will be non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog pores, and will wear light on skin. The overall regimen will incorporate pore-clearing ingredients at some point, too, like a salicylic acid serum or cleanser to free up trapped skin cells and backed-up oil inside the pores.

How We Tested

I’ve been a grooming writer for over a decade—since 2013 to be exact, and for GQ specifically since 2016. In that time, I’ve tested a billion different products, and have to categorize them based on what each one targets (dry skin, oily skin, acne-prone skin, etc); luckily, my partner and I have pretty opposite needs so I get added mileage from his POV. But in testing so many products, I love finding ones that defy many of these categories, and which can serve as many people as possible. I don’t often recommend “universal” products en masse, but everything on this list has earned its place here. My main aim is to choose products that don’t dry skin out, that don’t occlude or suffocate oily individuals, that don’t cause breakouts, and that respect any sensitivities. Hope you find a few things you like.

