This Natural Deodorant Lasted Through a Hot 14-Hour Day at Disney (2025)

Switching to natural deodorant might seem a scary proposition, and it can be daunting to figure out which are the best natural deodorants. But I’m here to tell you that it’s well worth the swap. Natural deodorants (or aluminum-free deodorants) work by neutralizing body odor. Sweat itself doesn’t actually smell—it’s the bacteria in the area that causes odor—so ingredients like baking soda, alpha-hydroxy-acids (AHAs), and beta-hydroxy-acids (BHAs) in natural deos can help nip unpleasant scents in the bud.

My journey to the natural side began when I was looking to detox my pits a bit, and although it took some trial and error, I’ve finally landed on the best natural deodorants that won’t melt away halfway through the day. My top pick is Native because it absorbs moisture, has a long-lasting scent, and keeps the underarm area chafe-free, but I also called on Glamour staffers, dermatologists, and editors to see which deodorants they can trust.

How we tested natural deodorants We tested different types of natural deodorants including gel, sticks, sprays, and creams, and evaluated smell, longevity, and how well they held out throughout a day of activities, from attending a Florida beach wedding to sweating it out in a yoga class. We also looked for ingredients like AHAs and BHAs, which help kill bacteria, and sweat-absorbing ingredients such as baking soda to eliminate odor. We paid attention to how quickly they absorbed into the skin, whether they stained clothing, and most importantly, how we smelled after hours of wear. All of the deodorants we tested exceeded our expectations on these fronts, and more. Meet the experts Margarita Lolis, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Hackensack, New Jersey

Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic in NYC

Best Overall: Native Coconut & Vanilla Deodorant

Tested and reviewed byGlamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary

This natural deodorant comes highly recommended by Glamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary, who’s been wearing it every single day for the past three years. “I officially made the switch over and haven’t looked back since, thanks to this deodorant. Not only does it come in tons of scents (some limited-edition scents have included Sugar Cookie and Dunkin’ Donuts Strawberry Donut), but it’s one of the most long-lasting natural deodorants I’ve ever tried. It took around a month for my body to fully adjust. I like that it has baking soda to absorb excess sweat. It lasts all day too—I’ll put it on around 8 a.m. before I leave for work and can still smell the scent by 8 p.m.. I also deal with dryness and sometimes eczema patches in my armpits (TMI)—this deo has never exacerbated or irritated my hot spots. The only knock I have is that it does in fact stain clothing, unfortunately, but everything else is a total 10/10, and I’d recommend it for anyone who’s looking for a new natural deodorant to try!”

Best for Sensitive Skin: Nécessaire The Deodorant

This aluminum-free formula contains mandelic acid to gently exfoliate and prevent odor, and it works to help with ingrown hairs and texture. It’s a favorite of Margarita Lolis, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Hackensack, New Jersey: “It has niacinamide, which is a powerful antioxidant that strengthens the skin barrier by boosting hydration and has anti-inflammatory properties,” she says.

Glamour’s Kilkeary is also a massive fan of this deodorant because it’s super gentle. “I reach for this one when my skin is feeling particularly moody and dry. It has a warm and spicy scent that smells just as good as perfumes in my collection, and I like that it isn’t too sticky. Instead, it glides right on with little finesse and absorbs super quickly. I do wish this one controlled sweat a bit more (it doesn’t have baking soda to absorb extra moisture), but I really love that it’s totally noncomedogenic and doesn’t irritate or break me out,” she says.

Best for Odor: Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant

Tested and reviewed byGlamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary

“I love this deodorant because it has AHAs, including mandelic and lactic acid, to help prevent overgrowth of odor causing bacteria. It will also simultaneously brighten the skin thanks to the exfoliating acids, which is a bonus for those with dark underarms. It’s formulated in a serum, so it’s extremely lightweight, dries fast, and hydrates thanks to hyaluronic acid,” says Dr. Lolis.

“If I’m ever going to a fancy event where I really need sweat protection, this is what I reach for,” says Glamour’s Kilkeary. “It truly does wonders to zap scent and keep me feeling fresh and clean throughout the day. Even though it doesn’t block sweat glands, the texture is quite refreshing upon application, and it also helps address discoloration, which is perfect if you’re worried about dark undertones in your underarm area when you’re wearing a tank top or headed to the beach. This one is my favorite for hot, sweaty days.”

Best Stain-Free: Salt & Stone Deodorant

If you’re on the hunt for an extra-strength natural deodorant that won’t stain your clothes, go with this aluminum-free pick. It has moisturizing seaweed extracts, shea butter, and probiotics that naturally neutralize odor. It also has hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated and soft, plus luxurious fragrance notes of bergamot, saffron, cedar, and oud.

In our , Glamour senior beauty editor Ariana Yaptangco was impressed with its long-lasting power. “This natural deodorant does not budge throughout the day. There is some fading that occurs, especially when you sweat, but the scent is still solid by end of day and effectively masks odors. I used this deodorant the whole week of my vacation—through beach days, Pilates workouts, and bike rides—and was shocked at how well it held up.”

“I’ve been using this deodorant on and off for years now, and I always come back to it because it actually works. I even keep a spare in my work bag,” says Glamour senior commerce editor Jenifer Calle. “The moment I really knew it worked, though, was when I was out all day in humid 85-degree NYC summer weather and sweating everywhere, yet my pits stayed fresh.”

Best Long-Lasting: AKT Deodorant

Tested and reviewed byGlamour commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary

Cream deodorant might not be your first choice, but hear us out. This long-lasting cream deodorant is aluminum-free and contains a blend of shea butter, calendula oil, apricot kernel oil, and vitamin E to help soothe the underarms and has a proprietary complex that works to absorb moisture and neutralize smells.

“I’ve never actually tried a deodorant cream before testing this one,” says Glamour’s Kilkeary, “and boy, was I surprised at how much I liked it. I always found this format to be a bit weird, like how much do you use, where do you rub off any excess, how’s the best way to apply them? But incorporating this one into my routine was actually so much easier than I anticipated. Simply take a dime-size amount and apply it to your underarms; it absorbs in a snap, and it’ll do the rest of the work for you. I wore this during a 14-hour day gallivanting through the Magic Kingdom at Disney World, and by the end of the day, I was still able to subtly smell the cedar and eucalyptus fragrance. It did a great job at keeping me sweat-free in this area (even when the day reached 85 degrees), and I didn’t even need to reapply before I headed out to dinner that night. I was thoroughly impressed.

Best for Sweat: Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant

Tested and reviewed byGlamourcommerce editor Malia Griggs

This creamy formula is a favorite among Glamour editors because it doesn’t irritate the skin or burn if you have any nicks or abrasions from shaving. It slides right on and stays put throughout the day, and keeps sweat at a minimum.

“I mistakenly bought this Dove 0% deodorant thinking it had aluminum (I know, I know), but wound up pleased to have a back-up. I usually wear this product around the house or doing not-too-sweaty activities. It has a slick, slippery feel (almost wet) and a strong fragrance—like whatever the artificial scent for ‘fresh laundry’ is. It doesn’t stop me sweating, but it does effectively mask my natural BO with the strength of its smell for hours. That scent has lasted through medium-intensity yoga (though not a long run) and most of a workday. Sometimes that’s all you need, especially at a drugstore price,” says Glamour commerce editor Malia Griggs.

Best for Working Out: Megababe Daily Deodorant

Tested and reviewed byGlamourcommerce editor Jenifer Calle

