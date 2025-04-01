This New Mineral Sunscreen Absolutely Blew My Mind with Its Radiant, Lightweight Finish (2025)

There are only so many ways to reinvent a sunscreen, especially in the United States where we've been waiting for Congress to approve new SPF filters since the '90s. Mineral sunscreen in particular—which formulates with either titanium dioxide or zinc—can be tough to work with as they are thicker than chemical SPF ingredients like avobenzone or octinoxate. Plus, you know, mineral SPF often applies with a lovely pasty white finish, which, unless you have the type of Scandinavian skin that's never seen direct sunlight, isn't exactly enjoyable to apply or wear. So when a brand manages to formulate a physical sunscreen (another way to describe a mineral formula) that blends seamlessly into the skin, feels silky smooth and comfortable, and helps to actually make your complexion look more radiant, I'm intrigued. Enter: Good Weather Skin.

The brand was founded by Franchesca Hashim and Alexandra Spunt, former colleagues and marketing and beauty industry veterans who wanted to create an elegant daily mineral sunscreen with nourishing skincare ingredients that work for all skin tones. After two years of testing (and re-testing) formulas, they finally landed on The One Daily Sun Cream, which boasts 100 percent non-nano zinc, UVA and UVB protection, 40 minutes of water resistance, and clean-compliant ingredients.

(Image credit: Good Weather Skin)

The sunscreen also contains enough active ingredients to compete with your favorite serums. With squalene to moisturize, antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn oil to protect against free-radical damage, peptides to enhance collagen production, and niacinamide to brighten and improve skin texture, the silky soft cream pulls double duty to protect against sun damage and enhance the quality of your skin.

Now this all sounds very intriguing, but as any beauty fanatic knows, there's marketing speak and then there's real life testing. Ever the sunscreen nerd, I immediately set off to incorporate The One Daily Sun Cream as the last step in my robust morning routine. Remember—SPF is non-negotiable every single day. I don't care if it's cloudy outside; sun protection is the most important "anti-aging" product in your skincare regimen, and will make the most significant difference in the condition of your skin as you grow older. Don't want to wake up to a ton of dark spots, wrinkles, or skin laxity in your 40s and beyond? Apply daily SPF, my friends!

(Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

After cleansing, applying an essence, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, eye cream, and fragrance-free moisturizer, I waited a few minutes for everything to dry down (which helps to ensure your products won't pill throughout the day). Then I used four pumps of The One Daily Sun Cream for my face, neck, and ears. Don't be stingy! You need about a shot glass' worth of product to achieve the full sun protection factor of your sunscreen. This fragrance-free formula is SPF 30, which is on the lower side of what I typically wear (I like SPF 50), but it's pretty standard compared to competitor brands.

I immediately noticed that the cream had a slight yellow tint, and as someone who thoroughly dislikes a tinted sunscreen, I was worried that this product would function like a makeup-sunscreen hybrid. But after the first few seconds of massaging it into my skin, that fear evaporated. Obviously I'm more fair-skinned, but the yellowish cast did help to avoid that tell-tale ghostly pallor of a mineral SPF, and would be even more vital for melanin-rich skin.

It took about 20 seconds to blend the formula into my skin, which is pretty fast for a mineral SPF (sometimes I need a full minute for my heavy-duty mineral sunscreens that I wear to the beach) and to my surprise and delight, all that I could see was a dewy, healthy glow. No remnants of sunscreen remained; everything absorbed with a pleasantly smooth, seamless finish. I also didn't feel like I had a heavy coating on my skin, despite the amount of product that I used. My complexion could still breathe, and after waiting five minutes to switch to makeup (again, this helps to avoid pilling), the sunscreen acted as a lovely base for my cream blush and highlighter. Scratch that—I didn't even need highlighter after using The One Daily Sun Cream, which is the mark of a truly great skincare product.

(Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

And while $48 for 30mL of sunscreen may feel steep to some, I'm a big proponent of investing in SPF that you actually look forward to wearing. If it feels cakey or dry on your skin, it becomes dangerously easy to skip the step altogether. Plus, if you're loyal to mineral formulas like I am (they're better at preventing melasma patches than a chemical option) and you don't want to struggle with blending the product into your skin for a full minute or more, I'd highly suggest giving Good Weather Skin a try. My beauty instincts are telling me it's about to become the must-have sunscreen of 2025.