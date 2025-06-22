This portable laptop accessory solved my biggest problem with working from home (2025)

ZDNET's key takeaways Moft's Sit-stand Laptop Desk is a 5-in-1 foldable laptop stand that retails for $70.

The standing option is a game-changer for those traveling for work, hot-desking, or with compact home office spaces.

However, for $70, the stand would be more complete if it had a companion keyboard stand. View now at Moft

We all know the feeling of sitting in a desk chair for too long: fatigue, back pain, and a sore neck, among other things. If you sit at a desk for work, it's important to make an effort to stand as much as possible throughout the day. Standing desks are always a great option; however, they can be expensive and are far from portable for hybrid workers on the go.

Taking a brief walk every few hours can help, but sometimes I can't afford to step away from my laptop. To help my situation, I tested my newest everydaylaptop accessory, the Moft Sit-stand Laptop Desk, which does everything the traditional standing desk can't. Let me explain.

As someone who works from home, I'm always looking for ways to incorporate physical activity into my daily routine to benefit my mental and physical health. I also refuse to buy a standing desk because I still have a functioning sitting desk that I purchased with my first adult paycheck, and I'm stubborn.

Moft's origami-inspired folding Sit-stand desk relieved those issues. It can fold into five working positions and has a sturdy standing option. The stand is delivered as a heavy, flat object with many creases and folds.

Upon opening it and figuring out how to fold and set it up, I was surprised by how sturdy the stand was for being so thin. I also appreciate how travel-friendly it is. It's easy to slide in your bag for travel or just to the office. From there, it can fold into five different variations: 25, 35, 45, and 60 degrees, or standing mode.

I'll admit, I had a rough time figuring out all the folds from the instructions that came with the stand. Instead, I found a video on Moft's YouTube channel that helped me visualize all the working components more easily.

As I prefer a mechanical keyboard over my laptop keyboard, I found that the 45-degree angle was the easiest to use while sitting. It lifted my MacBook to eye level and allowed me more room in my usually cluttered workspace. One Amazon reviewer noted that the 45- and 60-degree options are great if you need to work while lying down, as they allow the stand to sit firmly on your chest and create a convenient angle.

The standing angle was almost revolutionary to me. Once I figured out how to fold it correctly, I was off to the races, and I mean that sort of literally. Adding this standing angle to my work-from-home setup allowed me to easily achieve my Apple Watch's daily standing goal, something I previously had trouble doing.

However, I wish there were a keyboard holder for the standing option. I know I'm not the average consumer with my affinity for external keyboards, but I would prefer a holder for a keyboard with the standing option. The alternative is just using your laptop's built-in keyboard.

What's even more helpful is that the stand supports other devices besides your laptop. I frequently use my desk to get ready when I'm not working, so having a stand I can rest my phone or tablet on while following a step-by-step makeup or hair tutorial makes the process much smoother. The same goes for home workouts, reading recipes while cooking, or watching YouTube.

The stand is very durable, with fabric that helps grip your device. A small "lip" at the bottom of the stand fastens the computer into place, making me initially nervous. Once I tested it, I was relieved that my laptop stayed put, even if I accidentally bumped things like I do so often.

I wish there were more colors other than Black and Grey, as I prefer lighter colors in my setup. In the end, Moft's Sit-stand Laptop Desk is built for both work and play as it serves as a great device stand for almost any need you have.

ZDNET's buying advice

Moft's Sit-stand Laptop Desk retails for $70, which isn't considered "cheap" by any means, but also much more palatable than buying a solid standing desk. This stand offers more options than just sitting or standing with your laptop, as any device fits on the stand.

If you travel for work often, I would highly recommend this stand. It packs lightly and is very versatile, but it's still sturdy and trustworthy with your expensive devices. However, the standing option might be a little bothersome if you prefer external keyboards.