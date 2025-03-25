This Refillable Aluminum-Free Deo Is Good for Your Skin and the Planet (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Best Overall
Native Aluminum-Free Deodorant
Read more
Best Value
Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant
Read more
Best Whole Body Deodorant
Lumé Deodorant Tube
Read more
Using the wrong deodorant stinks. It can leave you with stains on your clothing, irritated underarms and smelling not so fresh. That's why aluminum-free deodorants are becoming more popular than ever, especially among those with sensitive skin.
“Aluminum-free deodorants allow your body to sweat naturally while neutralizing odor, which supports healthy skin and reduces the risk of irritation or clogged pores,” says Mona Gohara, M.D., associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine. “Switching to aluminum-free deodorants is a simple way to support skin health, and products with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin offer added protection and comfort for daily use.”
Aluminum is commonly used in antiperspirants to prevent sweating, but you can still mitigate odor sans the ingredient. Just keep in mind that though deodorants can help ward off or mask body odor, they can’t stop sweat.
“Deodorants protect against odor by reducing the odiferous compound and/or masking it with fragrances,” says Danusia Wnek, Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab senior chemist. “They only target odor and not wetness like antiperspirants." Turns out that sweat itself doesn’t have an odor: It’s actually the interaction between the sweat and the bacteria on our skin that can cause B.O.
Ahead, find the best aluminum-free deodorants in a range of formulas, like creams, sticks, roll-ons and more.
1
Best Overall
Native Aluminum-Free Deodorant
Pros
- Lasting odor protection
- Absorbs moisture
- Nice scents
Cons
- May leave white marks
Don't sweat it! In lieu of aluminum, baking soda and tapioca starch soak up excess moisture and absorb odors. Additionally, coconut oil and shea butter soothe and smooth skin. The deodorant comes in a range of lovely-but-subtle scents. However, one GH staffer found that it can leave white marks on shirts.
2
Best Value
Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant
Pros
- Moisturizing
- Glides on smoothly
- Wide scent range
Cons
- Some find scents too synthetic
Dove is practically synonymous with moisture and this aluminum-free deodorant is no exception. Its moisturizing ingredients soothe the sensitive area, preventing irritation and redness. Plus, the long-lasting scents have staying power. “This stuff is it,” one customer said. “I work a physical job and it holds up great.” But, some shoppers found the scents were too synthetic-smelling.
RELATED: What's the Difference Between Deodorants and Antiperspirants?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Whole Body Deodorant
Lumé Deodorant Tube
Pros
- Easy application
- Spreads easily
- Can be used all over the body
Cons
- Some testers found the scent “medicinal”
Not only does this deo keep your underarms fresh, but it’s also designed to be applied to under breasts, tummy folds and to the feet to prevent odor practically anywhere. The deodorant is meant to be applied with fingers, and according to testing by the GH Beauty Lab, users appreciated that the deodorant was easy to apply. Testers also liked that it's baking soda-free for sensitive skin.
“It seemed very effective, and the tube allowed me to apply liberally and to use it all over my body," one tester said. "Plus, it did not stain my clothing!" However, though testers found that it provided lasting coverage, it didn’t stretch as long as the brand’s 72-hour claim.
4
Best Fragrance
AKT The Deodorant Balm
Pros
- Absorbs moisture
- Great range of sophisticated fragrances
- Reduces body odor
Cons
- Pricey
Created by two West End performers, AKT (hence its name, which is pronounced "act") is made to stand up against the bright lights and choreography of being onstage. Our Temporary Beauty Editor is a major fan of the wide range of sophisticated fragrances (it comes in an unscented version too), and how quickly the creamy balm absorbs. Completely free of plastic down to the cap, the tubes are 100% recyclable and come with a key to get out every last drop.
"I’m typically an antiperspirant user, but this paste made with moisture-absorbing powders like arrowroot and diatomaceous earth kept me dry and kept body odor barely noticeable, which other deodorants I’ve tried have not done," says GH Beauty Lab Reviews Analyst Chiara Butler.
RELATED: The Best Deodorants for Women
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Natural
Freedom Natural Deodorant Stick
Pros
- Made with natural ingredients
- Pleasant, mild scent
Cons
- Some shoppers said it doesn’t have enough odor control
GH Beauty Director April Franzino had been disappointed by natural deodorants in the past, but not this option from Freedom. “I love that unlike some aluminum-free deodorants, it isn't irritating or sticky and has a pleasant mild scent that does help mask odor,” she says. She also appreciates that the brand was founded by a female entrepreneur.
The light, fresh scent is all natural too, with notes of cypress, coriander, lavender, coconut and lemon. However, some Amazon shoppers complained that its odor control isn’t strong enough.
RELATED: Best Natural Deodorants
6
Best Lightweight
Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant
Pros
- Lightweight
- Pretty fragrance
- Lasting odor protection
Cons
- Powdery floral scent can be polarizing
Infused with Donna Karan’s iconic Cashmere Mist fragrance, this deodorant blends notes of Moroccan jasmine, lily of the valley, bergamot, sandalwood, amber and musk for a warm, soft scent. “I am a devoted antiperspirant user because I can trust them for all day wear,” Wnek says. “I very rarely ever find deodorants that I like and actually work. This deodorant keeps me smelling great all day long. Most deodorants tend to feel heavy and waxy; this one feels super lightweight, but some might find it too strong fragrance-wise.”
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Megababe The Smoothie Deo
Pros
- Great scent
- Lasting protection
- Nourishing formula
Cons
- Not enough odor control, according to some shoppers
“I have tried literally every aluminum-free deodorant under the sun, and this is the only one that works for me,” says GH’s Nutrition Lab Director Stefani Sassos. “I've been using it for at least two years and it was actually recommended to me by a fellow staffer (Eva Bleyer!). It smells great, is easy to apply and feels lightweight. It doesn't leave any residue on my clothes either. I work out heavily throughout the week and it keeps up with my workouts too. It's also kept up with me after going through pregnancy and postpartum and the body odor changes that happen in those phases. I also use their Detoxifying Underarm Mask about once a month and that works wonders.”
Though Megababe claims this deodorant delivers 72 hours of odor control, some Amazon shoppers found that it didn’t last nearly that long.
8
Best Plant-Based
Kopari Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant
Pros
- Plant-based formula
- Glides on smoothly
- Comes in a range of scents
Cons
- Some find it irritating
Formulated with coconut oil, this aluminum-free deodorant taps antimicrobial and antibacterial ingredients to break down the bacteria that causes odor. The nourishing formula also soothes and moisturizes sensitive underarm skin.
“I love the smell on this, it glides on super smooth and leaves no residue on my clothes either," says Sassos. "It's more of a gel-like texture but still glides on. I'm a fan of this type of container for deodorant as well since it mimics the natural shape of your armpit and goes on smooth.” But some Amazon shoppers found this deodorant irritating.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best AHA
Billie AHA Deodorant
Pros
- AHA formula prevents odor-causing bacteria
- Pleasant scent
- Dries quickly
Cons
- Goes on slightly wet
To combat odor, some formulas use AHAs as an alternative to aluminum. This liquid-gel does just that and taps exfoliating acids to help prevent odor-causing bacteria from growing in the first place. The AHAs also help to gently exfoliate skin to prevent ingrown hairs, plus brighten skin.
“I've tried so many natural deodorants, but they never got rid of funky smells like my aluminum deodorants did — until I tried Billie's AHA deodorant,” says GH Home and Apparel Reviews Analyst Amanda Constantine. “The Tidal Rose scent is nice and fresh, and it keeps odors at bay. It's thinner than other deodorants I've worn and glides on with a rollerball rather than swiping a solid stick, so it's a little wet upon application. It dries quickly, though, and it's clear so it leaves no stubborn stains on my clothing. I actually love to put this one on before bed and right when I get out of the shower to help me stay fresh all day and night long.”
10
Best Refillable
Dove Refillable Deodorant
Now 30% Off
Pros
- Refillable packaging
- Strong odor protection
- Skin-softening formula
Cons
- Must remember to buy refills
Better for sensitive underarm skin and the planet, Dove’s popular aluminum-free deodorant is now available in refillable packaging to help reduce plastic waste. A GH Beauty Award winner, the sustainable deodorant case even has a lifetime guarantee. The formula features moisturizing ingredients to soften and nourish skin, as well as long-lasting odor blockers.
“I am blown away by this product — it's the only deodorant without antiperspirant that’s kept me smelling good all day long and feels light," Wnek says. Another GH staffer was impressed that it doesn’t leave white marks, even on black shirts.
RELATED: The Best Eco-Friendly Products to Help You Live More Sustainably
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best Cream
Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream
Pros
- Gentle formula
- Fights odor
- Soothes skin
Cons
- Mild fragrance is polarizing
AHA mandelic acid kills odor-causing bacteria to keep you smelling fresh. The cream formula also contains arrowroot powder to absorb wetness and shea butter to moisturize and protect the skin barrier.
"We all seem not to like or tolerate 'natural' deodorants in my house; we all get itchy underarms (mainly baking soda-based ones seem to trigger that)," says GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann. "I brought home Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream, and we’ve been enjoying it. It is gentle (and itchiness-free!) and it keeps the B.O. at bay." Note that some shoppers don’t like its mild scent.
12
Best for Sensitive Skin
Vanicream Deodorant
Pros
- Designed for sensitive skin
- Unscented
Cons
- Gel formula can feel sticky
Sensitive skin types need not worry when swiping on this deodorant that’s made to be gentle. It’s free of the irritants commonly found in other formulas, including dyes, clays and fragrance. The good-for-you ingredients still provide sweat and odor protection though. Keep in mind that some shoppers felt the gel formula was a bit sticky.
RELATED: Is Aluminum Deodorant Bad for You?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How we chose the best aluminum-free deodorants
The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab experts and chemists have tested dozens of deodorants and antiperspirants over the years. We consider factors including their efficacy of preventing sweat and masking odor, plus review their texture, scent, residue, feel on skin and lasting power. This list includes a combination of products that have previously been tested in our Lab, staffer picks, highly-rated consumer options and recommendations from dermatologists.
What to look for in aluminum-free deodorants
Keep these factors in mind when shopping for an aluminum-free deodorant:
✔️ Read the label. “If you are looking for a deodorant specifically, make sure it says ‘deodorant’ on the packaging and that it doesn’t contain a drug facts label,” Wnek says. “Because antiperspirants are drugs, they have a drug facts label that shows the active antiperspirant used in the formula which is typically an aluminum-based ingredient.”
✔️ Examine the actives. “Deodorants typically contain antimicrobial agents to reduce the bacteria that leads to the odor and/or fragrances to mask the odor,” Wnek says. Dr. Gohara explains that zinc, green tea extract and other antibacterial ingredients help neutralize odor by addressing the bacteria that cause it. Baking soda is another common ingredient found in aluminum-free deodorants, but it can sometimes cause irritation for those with sensitive skin, so you may want to steer clear.
✔️ Look for skin-loving ingredients. “Glycerin adds a soothing effect, keeping skin comfortable throughout the day,” Dr. Gohara says. Coconut oil and shea butter have a similar effect.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Is aluminum actually bad for you?
“Aluminum blocks sweat glands, which can sometimes lead to irritation or inflammation,” Dr. Gohara says. “While there’s no definitive link to major health concerns, those with sensitive skin may benefit from switching to aluminum-free alternatives.”
Antiperspirants with aluminum can have a bad reputation because of Alzheimer’s and breast cancer concerns, Wnek explains, but according to the National Cancer Institute, there is “no scientific evidence [that] links the use of these products to the development of breast cancer.” “If sweat is not a concern and only odor, I would suggest trying a deodorant first,” Wnek says. “You might not need the additional benefits of an antiperspirant.”
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
This list was put together with help from our Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab experts, particularly GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek, who has researched, tested and evaluated thousands of beauty products.
Celia Shatzman has two decades of experience researching, writing and editing skincare-related content, and has covered deodorants extensively in the past. We also consulted Mona Gohara, M.D., associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine for her expertise on aluminum-free deodorants.
Celia Shatzman
Celia Shatzman (she/her) is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor who has penned stories on topics ranging from beauty to fashion, travel, celebrities, health, entertainment, finance and more. A graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, she is a beauty and style contributor at Forbes and her work has appeared in New York, Cosmopolitan, WWD, ELLE, Conde Nast Traveler, Afar, Travel + Leisure, Women’s Health, Marie Claire, Byrdie, Refinery29 and NYLON, among others.