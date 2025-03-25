This Refillable Aluminum-Free Deo Is Good for Your Skin and the Planet (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Using the wrong deodorant stinks. It can leave you with stains on your clothing, irritated underarms and smelling not so fresh. That's why aluminum-free deodorants are becoming more popular than ever, especially among those with sensitive skin.

“Aluminum-free deodorants allow your body to sweat naturally while neutralizing odor, which supports healthy skin and reduces the risk of irritation or clogged pores,” says Mona Gohara, M.D., associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine. “Switching to aluminum-free deodorants is a simple way to support skin health, and products with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin offer added protection and comfort for daily use.”

Aluminum is commonly used in antiperspirants to prevent sweating, but you can still mitigate odor sans the ingredient. Just keep in mind that though deodorants can help ward off or mask body odor, they can’t stop sweat.

“Deodorants protect against odor by reducing the odiferous compound and/or masking it with fragrances,” says Danusia Wnek, Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab senior chemist. “They only target odor and not wetness like antiperspirants." Turns out that sweat itself doesn’t have an odor: It’s actually the interaction between the sweat and the bacteria on our skin that can cause B.O.

Ahead, find the best aluminum-free deodorants in a range of formulas, like creams, sticks, roll-ons and more.