This Samsung tablet is the model most people should buy - especially with these specs (2025)

ZDNET's key takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is a 13.1-inch tablet for $649.

It's a good iPad Air alternative for Android users, with reliable performance, a larger display than the S10+, and an IP68 rating that the iPad lacks; it also includes the S Pen.

The price increased by $50 for the base model compared to last year, and the tablet now has a single rear camera rather than the precious dual cameras. View now at Best Buy View now at Samsung more buying choices

I like the portability of a tablet versus a heavy, often bulky laptop. I have enjoyed working on the iPad Air daily, so I've looked forward to testing the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ since its launch. This tablet is a direct competitor to the M3 iPad Air that Apple just launched, which has become my tablet of choice for writing, reading, and entertainment.

But while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is comparable to the iPad Air in some ways, it exceeds Apple's tablet's capabilities in others.

The FE series of Samsung devices is an affordable alternative to its flagship devices. Just like there is a lineup of FE Galaxy smartphones, Samsung makes FE alternatives to its flagship tablets. I've tested the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and S10 Ultra, so I was eager to see how the S10 FE+ compares.

I've also recently tested several comparably priced tablets, like the Honor Pad V9 and the latest iPad Mini, and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ fared well.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ has an Exynos 1580 chip, which Samsung says makes the tablet about 32% faster than its predecessor, the Tab S9 FE+. This isn't a high-end processor, but it's great for everyday tasks and is one of Samsung's compromises with its FE devices.

This tablet can handle everyday media and work tasks, and the included S Pen is handy for notetaking and creative work. The Tab S10 FE+ isn't built for power users but is perfect for light work, including video calls, photo editing, messaging, and using Samsung DeX.

The 13.1-inch display is a size upgrade from the previous Tab S9 FE+, which had a 12.4-inch screen. The larger screen offers more space for multitasking with split screen, media streaming, gaming, and creative work like sketching.

The battery life is reliably good, especially when you use this tablet for entertainment. The S10 FE+ has a large, 10,090 mAh battery, and its efficient performance ensures it lasts a full workday. For comparison, the longest battery life I've tested on a tablet thus far is the Honor Pad V9, which has a 10,100 mAh battery. The 2024 iPad Pro has an 8,160 mAh battery and the 13-inch iPad Air M3 has a 9.705 mAh battery, for reference.

I like that Samsung's newer tablets are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. This may not sound like a big deal, but as someone who's gotten used to carrying my tablet around everywhere with me, it is. I've often had to dry my tablet after an accidental water spill or unknowingly putting it on a wet surface.

The panic that courses through me as I frantically dry my tablet each time it touches moisture is only understood by anyone who has lost a device to water or had smartphones over ten years ago (RIP to my BlackBerry Bold, on both accounts).

While you can't (and shouldn't) swim with the Tab S10 FE+, you can breathe a little easier when it gets wet and move on to dry it without experiencing throat-clenching anxiety. The IP68 rating isn't there to encourage you to bring your tablet when you go scuba diving, but to protect your investment.

Geekbench 6 scores Single-Core CPU Benchmark Multi-Core CPU Benchmark GPU benchmark Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 1,353 3,923 6,982 iPad Air (M3) 3,098 11,689 44,406 iPad Air (M2) 2,622 10,007 41,771

In benchmark testing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ proved far more basic than the comparably priced iPad Air from 2024 (M2) and 2025 (M3). If you're looking for a tablet to switch between heavy apps or demanding video editing, you'd do better with an iPad Air. But if you're looking for one with a longer battery life, an included stylus, and water resistance, then the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is best.

ZDNET's buying advice

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is a great midrange tablet for entertainment, so media enthusiasts can rejoice in its large 13.1-inch display and 90Hz refresh rate. But creators, students, and professionals alike can also benefit from it, especially those looking for an everyday tablet within the Galaxy ecosystem that doesn't reach premium prices.

The Tab S10 FE+ is slim and very lightweight. It's also waterproof and comes with an S Pen, making it better suited for portability than other comparable options. You can take this tablet with you almost anywhere and use it for entertainment, notetaking, or work without second thoughts about the elements you'll expose it to.