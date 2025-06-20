This simple Kindle accessory has seriously upgraded my reading experience - and it's cheap (2025)

ZDNET's key takeaways The Strapsicle silicone straps upgrade the grip options on your Kindle and provide a secure hold to prevent drops.

At $21, Strapsicle is an easy and affordable Kindle accessory to make your reading experience even more comfortable.

If you prefer more ergonomic grips or don't like the look of straps across the back of your Kindle, an alternative security option may be best. $19.85 at Amazon

apr / 2025

If you're adventuring on summer travels in the upcoming months, now is the perfect time to grab my favorite Kindle accessory, especially if you're a voracious reader. Let me explain.

If you're an avid e-reader like me (or even if you're new to the Kindle world), you probably quickly figured out how uncomfortable it can be to use the e-reader. That's not because my Kindle Paperwhite is bad, but because it's sometimes hard to find the perfect position for optimal reading enjoyment.

Kindles do not have built-in support, making reading in bed, at the pool, at the beach, or anywhere a lot more challenging, especially if you like to read lying down or at odd angles.

And just like it's popular to outfit our smartphones with grips, rings, and other accessories for stability, it's quite en vogue to do the same for our other tech, including Kindles. After one too many times dropping my Kindle Paperwhite onto my face (that thing does, in fact, leave a mark), I finally caved and was seriously in the market for a grip system.

During my journey, I encountered some of the usual accessory contenders: traditional grips like PopSockets, cases that convert to stands, and large, clunky holders. But something else caught my eye -- Strapsicle.

I stumbled upon them online. Strapsicle is a stability option created for e-readers like the Kindle and Kobo to ensure a comfortable grip when you read, and a secure hold for your Kindle when you're not (you know, like when you fall asleep with the device in your hand). Strapsicles are simple silicone pieces that pop over the corners of your device and create a strap to handle your Kindle securely.

So, where had this accessory been all my life? The answer is that Strapsicle has a large cult following of users, many derived from BookTok, but the accessory hasn't quite made it mainstream. But that situation may be about to change. In 2024, the Australian-based brand sealed a $250,000 deal on Shark Tank Australia.

Since I initially wrote this review, I've been using Strapsicle on my Kindle for over six months. I now own multiple sets (like the Eggnog and Blush pink sets pictured in this article) and a matchingStrapsicle silicone clutch. Here's why I'm a fan for life.

The Strapsicle fits most e-readers, creates a secure grip, and adds a layer of protection. The accessory comes in several fun colors, including blush pink (pictured in this article), lilac, sage green, and more. The straps come in four sizes: small, medium, large, and Kindle Oasis, and a handy size chart makes it easy to match the right Strapsicle set with your respective e-reader model.

Since I have the Kindle Paperwhite 6.8-inch 11th Gen model, I purchased the large size. In the box, I received two silicone straps labeled "top left" and "top right," which made it easy to set up my Kindle.

You can use both straps simultaneously or choose to only use one strap on your device, depending on your preference. I tested both approaches, and I prefer having both straps on, especially since the silicone corners add some protection, too.

Having a Strapsicle allows me to place my hand wherever I want on my Kindle without worrying about security. This feature is why I chose to try this strap model instead of more conventional methods, like a PopSocket, which can only be fastened in one spot. I can flip my Kindle upside down and all around, and it doesn't budge.

PopSocket vs. Strapsicle

Before I dive in, let me say that I am not anti-PopSocket. I enjoyed using a PopSocket on my iPhone throughout my teens, but once I began working at ZDNET, it became increasingly impractical to continue using one on my phone.

I spent a lot of time testingMagSafe accessories, and it became annoying to change cases every time I tested products. I also didn't love using a PopSocket enough to purchase a newer MagSafe version. All that said, a PopSocket was still my first thought when considering a grip for my Kindle.

According to Reddit, PopSockets are widely used by avid readers on their devices. They're an affordable and personable option for adding a grip to your Kindle. I do see the appeal.

My biggest concern with adding a PopSocket to my Kindle was its placement. Should I put it in the center? Off to one side? It turns out that some Redditors had thesame issues.While some said they preferred a PopSocket for its more ergonomic grip, others agreed that it was pretty annoying to only be able to grip your Kindle from one spot. One Redditor even admitted using two PopSockets on her Kindle to combat this issue.

The placement concerns, and other adherence issues (would it stick to my case?), ultimately pushed me away from the PopSocket option and towards trying Strapsicle. Plus, while basic PopSockets are under $12 on Amazon, some more intricate and fun designs cost up to $35, which I think is quite expensive.

Other Redditors said that they liked the Strapsicle for its added security, thanks to its silicone corners, customizable placement (which allows you to grip from anywhere on your Kindle), and the fact that it didn't pinch their pinky like PopSockets do for some people.

I agree with these individuals. I experience no pinching or cramping in my hands using Strapsicle, even for long reading stints, and I love that I can read securely from anywhere and at any angle without worry. Plus, the Strapsicle is easy to clean and wipe down, and I can remove the accessory without hassle. The Strapsicle, in short, is phenomenal, and I can't believe it cost me just a smidge more than $20 because I would've paid way more for something that brings this kind of functionality.

If I'm being picky (which I am; it's my job), the criss-cross Strapsicle look may not be for everyone. I don't care too much about the back of my Kindle. But if you are into aesthetically pleasing tech, you may want to consider the PopSocket route.

The straps could also fit around my case a little better. I have a simple, flexible, clear case on my Kindle Paperwhite, and while the straps fit fine around the corners, they do have a sort of puckering that prevents them from laying completely flush. However, I don't mind because the straps add padding to my Kindle's corners and work so well.

Just keep in mind that there's a chance that the Strapsicle may not fit with your existing case, so you'd need to buy a new one or go without. Strapsicle does sell its own clear case to accompany the straps.

ZDNET's buying advice

My bottom line here: Strapsicle has created lightning in a bottle in a near-monopolized Kindle accessory market. These simple silicone straps are functional, easy to use, and affordable. At $21, a pair of Strapsicles feels like a much better buy than a singular PopSocket, but to each their own.

I do not doubt that Strapsicle will probably be on store shelves in the future and become synonymous with the e-reader experience. I have nothing bad to say about this accessory because my face is now protected from my Kindle, which was exactly the problem I needed to solve. Props to Strapsicle, and I hope I can get these straps for my iPad someday.

Why Strapsicle gets an Editors' Choice award Strapsicle is receiving ZDNET'sEditors' Choice awardfor its trailblazing and practical grip solution for popular e-readers, like the Kindle series. Strapsicle grips secure your device to avoid drops and falls, keep your hand comfortable, and allow reading at a wide range of angles. Plus, the accessory is affordable, appropriate for e-reader users of most ages, and comes in various colors and sizes. Sure, you could still get a PopSocket, but I can't stop recommending this Kindle accessory, and I get asked about Strapsicle everywhere I take my Paperwhite. If you have a Kindle, you need Strapsicle. Show more