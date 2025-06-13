This smartwatch is just $39 today and makes a great first health and activity tracker (2025)

- Home
- Mobile
- Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?
ByJohn Alexander
If you’re hunting for a smartwatch, then you’re probably expecting to pay a good chunk of money, even more than you would with the best fitness trackers in many cases. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. If you’ve been following the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, then you might already be aware of Nothing’s ability to make highly affordable tech. The CMF Watch Pro by the ‘CMF by Nothing’ label, is one of the best value smartwatches you can get. And that’s especially so when the price is dropped to just $39.
Usually $69, you can save $30 on your CMF Watch Pro if you grab one today. Simply tap the button below and you can begin shopping. Or, keep reading to see why you might like this watch, why it makes a great first smartwatch, and the thing it can do that the latest Apple watches cannot.
Why you should buy the CMF Watch Pro
Much like the later CMF Watch Pro 2, the thing that makes the CMF Watch Pro so great is how much value is packed into such an affordable device. And, again, that’s not even considering the 44% discount you can get on the watch right now. It does sleep monitoring, has 110 activity modes for everything from yoga to jump roping, an IP68 weather resistance that’s as good as what you will get on the newest and best smartphones, and even has the SpO2 blood Oxygen monitoring that the latest Apple smartwatches aren’t allowed to have.
Related
- A Garmin smartwatch deal worth buying: Save $250 on a Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar
- Don’t forget the case! Our favorite clear iPhone 16e case is just $17 today
- Save $250 when you buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro through Amazon
Now, for all of this, it does have a somewhat “minimalist” approach, and the custom OS won’t give you the creature comforts that other smartwatches will. Still, if you’ve yet to dip your toes into the smartwatch market and are curious about the whole thing, this watch at this price is very attractive as a first wear.
To grab your CMF Watch Pro for $39 be sure to tap the button below as this deal could end at any time. Remember, the CMF Watch Pro usually costs $69 but is discounted by $30 right now. Not your thing or want a more complex OS? That’s fine, just be sure to check out or collection of smartwatch deals for more opportunities to save.
Editors’ Recommendations
- Get a Withings ScanWatch hybrid smartwatch for just $219 with this deal
- $90 off the OnePlus Watch 2? Get great battery life on your smartwatch today
- Our absolute favorite budget folding phone is an extra $150 off today
- The Kindle Scribe just got a rare deal in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
- Amazon just slashed the price of the Kindle Colorsoft to only $225
Topics
- Deals
- Amazon
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
- Mobile
You can get an Amazon Fire tablet for $95 today, but there’s a catch
In case you weren't aware, Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals just landed. The event, which lasts through March 31, isn't as popular or as advertised as Prime Day, but we're finding great tech deals nonetheless. One such deal is on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. It's usually $140, but you can now get it for just $95. That's a $45 discount available for you as long as you purchase the tablet before the end of the month. And, with a trade-in, you can get an extra 20% off of the price. Tap the button below to pick up one of the most affordable tablet deals we've found in the sale or keep reading to see if the tablet meets your expectations (and learn about the "catch" for this great deal).
Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet bring a great combination of affordability and the latest tech. For instance, this model of the Fire HD 10 tablet, released in late 2023, is 25% faster than the previous generation of the same tablet while also getting lighter and having a better camera. It has a 10.1-inch 1080p screen, 13-hour battery life, and (for this version) a 32GB storage drive. This last point is relatively minor, however, considering you can expand the storage by up to a TB with a micro-SD card.
Read more
- Mobile
This Amazon ‘Big Spring Deal’ makes a fun Samsung tablet just $200
Spring is here, and so are seasonal deals. Cue Amazon's special "Big Spring Sale." While it's not as well publicized as, say, Prime Day or any of the other before, after, and on Thanksgiving Day sales, we have found a dozen Big Spring Sale deals on tech products you'll love. But there's one more we really want to share with you.
While this sale lasts (it goes until the March 31) you can get a 2024 version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $200. That's $65, and 25%, down from its usual price of $265. Pay special attention, too, to the fact that it is the 2024 version, as the 2022 version gets a bit more publicity (and is still in circulation). Go ahead and tap the button below to discover this exciting tablet deal for yourself, or keep reading to see why the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is so special.
Read more
- Mobile
Error?! Why the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Pro kids tablets are on sale for the same price today
If used properly, a tablet can be a portal to education or entertainment for your child, just like the Gameboy COLOR was for you back in the day. But, nonetheless, picking out a tablet for your kids isn't easy. And right now a quirky deal that makes both the Amazon Fire HD 8 and Amazon Fire HD 8 Pro just $85 makes the decision even more confusing, right? Not necessarily.
Both of these tablets, which originally cost $140 each, are discounted by $55 today, and its pretty clear which one is best for your child. If you have a younger child, the regular version makes more sense and if you have an older child the "Pro" version makes more sense. The naming convention is awful, but that's how it is. Tap the buttons below to see the tablets yourself and keep reading to see how to shop these deals.
Read more