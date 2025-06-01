This Tesla executive is leaving the company after over 12 years (2025)

News
Tesla’s top software engineering executive has left, though he hasn’t commented on his plans or reasoning for the departure.
Credit: Andrea Conway/X
- ShareTweet
One Tesla software executive is set to depart after nearly 12 years with the company, as detailed in a report this week.
Tesla’s VP of Software Engineering David Lau is expected to be leaving the company, according to a report from Bloomberg that was published on Friday. Lau has worked on the company’s vehicle software as well as its cloud services, manufacturing systems, and more, as detailed on his LinkedIn page.
His vehicle software efforts included creating firmware for the powertrain, traction and stability systems, as well as being in charge of software needs such as battery management, vehicle body control, and the user interface included for navigation, and mobile apps.
The now-former executive started as a Senior Manager of Firmware Engineering, before being promoted multiple times to the recent position of VP, and after receiving a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. Prior to his time at Tesla, he also worked at chip manufacturer Altera.
In the past, Lau has also detailed a few high-level concepts for the press at media events, including in 2023 when he spoke on how to cultivate good engineers and the approach to making Tesla’s Model S “Plaid Mode” a reality. When the Cybertruck was released, he also appeared alongside other executives in a video with Sandy Munro, talking about the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) unique “Etherloop” system hardware.
Advertisement
At the time of writing, Lau has not responded to Teslarati‘srequest for comment on the reasoning behind his departure or his time at Tesla.
READ MORE ON TESLA PERSONNEL: Tesla VP of Finance and Business Operations departs after 11-year tenure
Others have departed from the company in recent months, most recently including Tesla’s former Principal CAE Crash Safety Engineer, Petter Winberg, who left a few weeks ago following a 14-year stint. In October, Tesla’s former Global Vehicle Automation and Safety Policy Lead, Marc Van Impe, also departed from the company with a warning about attempts to advance Full Self-Driving in Europe, along with the departure of Chief Information Officer Nagesh Saldi, to name just a few.
The news of Lau’s departure also comes as Tesla has faced widespread protests and vandalism events in response to CEO Elon Musk, following his alignment with President Donald Trump and his work to gut several federal agencies as part of the administration’s government efficiency division.
This former Tesla engineer now heads a federal tech department
Advertisement
Related Topics:FeaturedTesla
Zachary Visconti
Zach is a renewable energy reporter who has been covering electric vehicles since 2020. He grew up in Fremont, California, and he currently lives in Colorado. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, FOX31 Denver, InsideEVs, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering Tesla or other EV companies, you can find him writing and performing music, drinking a good cup of coffee, or hanging out with his cats, Banks and Freddie.Reach out at zach@teslarati.com, find him on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.
You may like
- Tesla unveils new Cybertruck configuration, but not in the U.S. (yet) Tesla confirms Cybertruck will make its way out of North America this year Tesla negativity “priced into the stock at its current levels:” CFRA analyst Tesla average transaction prices (ATP) rise in March 2025: Cox Automotive Tesla bull sees company’s future clearly: Cathie Wood Tesla stock woes are ‘overblown’ considering long-term catalysts: analyst
Comments
Cybertruck
Tesla’s Rear-Wheel-Drive trim of the Cybertruck has arrived, but not in the U.S. quite yet.
Tesla’s Rear-Wheel-Drive trim of the Cybertruck has arrived, but not in the U.S. quite yet.
Credit: Tesla
Tesla has officially unveiled a new configuration of the Cybertruck with a new Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive trim, but it is not yet available in the United States.
Instead, Tesla is advertising the vehicle on its website in Saudi Arabia, a market where it launched deliveries for the first time today, April 10.
🚨 Tesla unveils Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive Cybertruck. It is currently being offered in the Saudi Arabian market.
There is no listed price as of yet. pic.twitter.com/aDDgDEIEQt
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 10, 2025
Advertisement
Tesla has always planned to launch this configuration of the Cybertruck, as in November 2019, at the vehicle’s unveiling event, it was the most affordable and most accessible trim, priced at just $39,990.
However, Tesla did not launch it right away, instead focusing on the All-Wheel-Drive trim levels that appeared to be in higher demand. Now, it is gearing up for its launch as planned for late 2025, but it is limiting orders to the Middle East, at least for now.
Specs
The specs of the new Tesla Cybertruck trim are as follows:
- Range – 350 miles/563 kilometers
- Acceleration – 6.6 seconds 0-100 km/h
- Top Speed – 180 kmh/111 MPH
- No adjustable air suspension
- No rear touchscreen
- Price not listed
U.S. Launch
While Tesla has not listed this specific trim of the Cybertruck in North America yet, it is likely that the company will launch it in the United States later this year.
Tesla has said that this trim level would be available in the U.S. in late 2025, and we would imagine that is still the plan. The reasoning for launching it in the Middle East before it heads to the U.S. is unknown, but it could have something to do with regulatory processes, specifically the EPA and its approval processes.
In the broader scope of things, launching this Cybertruck version in the U.S. could help to improve Tesla’s delivery figures for years to come after its launch.
Advertisement
Many people have been hoping for Tesla to launch a Cybertruck that is more affordable, and it could be a big reason the pickup has not been a bigger seller (despite being the best-selling EV pickup on the market).
This could be the key to unlocking more demand for the Cybertruck, especially in the U.S.
Continue Reading
Cybertruck
The Tesla Cybertruck is headed to a new market outside of North America.
The Tesla Cybertruck is headed to a new market outside of North America.
Credit: Tesla
Tesla has confirmed that it will officially launch Cybertruck deliveries outside of the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first time later this year.
It will be the first time the Cybertruck officially launches outside of North America, and will land in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar in late 2025.
🚨 Tesla has confirmed that the Cybertruck will OFFICIALLY make its way out of North America in late 2025 as it is launching deliveries in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar! pic.twitter.com/ghOhOowF3I
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 10, 2025
Tesla launched deliveries in Saudi Arabia for the first time today, bringing its cars to the Middle East and launching a new market of availability.
Advertisement
With the big money available in the region, Tesla is surely positioned well, especially as the Cybertruck continues to be a vehicle that celebrities have flocked toward since deliveries began in late 2023.
Tesla will likely be shipping these vehicles from Gigafactory Texas to the Middle East, as both Giga Berlin and Gigafactory Shanghai have not established Cybertruck production lines. It will be interesting to see how soon Tesla can iron out this logistics process and whether it can stick to this timeline.
After the launch of the Cybertruck, many wondered when Tesla would launch it in a market outside of North America. Many speculated whether the company would follow through on the smaller version of the all-electric pickup that CEO Elon Musk hinted toward a few years ago.
Elon Musk hints at smaller Tesla Cybertruck version down the road
However, that smaller design is likely not needed for the roads of Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries. Tesla truly considered that abbreviated version for Europe and Asia, where streets and homes are more compact.
Advertisement
Continue Reading
Investor's Corner
The CFRA analyst has given Tesla a price target of $360 per share.
The CFRA analyst has given Tesla a price target of $360 per share.
Credit: Tesla China
In recent comments to the Schwab Network, CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson stated that a lot of the “negative sentiment towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is priced into the stock at its current levels.”
The CFRA analyst has given Tesla a price target of $360 per share.
Q1 A Low Point in Sales
The CFRA analyst stated that Tesla’s auto sales likely bottomed last quarter, as noted in an Insider Monkey report. This was, Nelson noted, due to Q1 typically being the “weakest quarter for automakers.” He also highlighted that all four of Tesla’s vehicle factories across the globe were idled in the first quarter.
While Nelson highlighted the company’s changeover to the new Model Y as a factor in Q1, he also acknowledged the effects of CEO Elon Musk’s politics. The analyst noted that while Tesla lost customers due to Musk’s political opinions, the electric vehicle maker has also gained some new customers in the process.
CFRA’s Optimistic Stance
Nelson also highlighted that Tesla’s battery storage business has been growing steadily over the years, ending its second-best quarter in Q1 2025. The analyst noted that Tesla Energy has higher margins than the company’s electric vehicle business, and Tesla itself has a very strong balance sheet.
Advertisement
The CFRA analyst also predicted that Tesla could gain market share in the United States because it has less exposure to the Trump administration’s tariffs. Teslas are the most American-made vehicles in the country, so the Trump tariffs’ effects on the company will likely be less notable compared to other automakers that produce their cars abroad.
Continue Reading
- Latest
- Popular
- Videos
Advertisement