This travel-friendly LED mask is under £200 and I'm obsessed with it (2025)

Being asked if LED devices are "worth it" is up there with the most asked questions that beauty journos are posed on the regs (see also, "Is the Dyson Airwrap worth it?"). And, you know what, I get it. Often, LED masks are up there with the most expensive beauty investments you can get. Most average around £300 but can hit the eye-watering £1,500 mark too. So, imagine you drop that much cash and you don't actually even know if it works – it's not a vibe. But I'm here to report that LED can be one of the best things you can incorporate into your beauty routine beyond even just your face, your scalp and body can benefit from a little red light therapy.

Firstly, what do LED masks do?

LED (light-emitting diode) masks can help to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as speed up wound healing. By using different wavelengths, the light can rejuvenate skin cells and help with turnover, i.e. preserving a little more of that youthful bounciness and evening-out skin tone. Pretty cool, right? But normally that comes at a cost, and we mean cha-ching cha-ching.

So when the email came from UKSkin letting me know that they were releasing an LED mask that costs under £200 and is as high-tech as my favourite mask (IYKYK) it felt too good to be true. I requested immediately to test if it was as good as it sounded so, here's my no-holds-barred review...

UKSkin LED Mask Review

LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Face Mask

The nature of the life of a beauty director means that there is rarely a month that I don't have to pack an overnight bag to go and find out about a new launch, network and meet with pros and brand teams. It's amazing, but it can also mean that my skincare routine can go a bit skew-wiff, especially with my tools and devices because let's be honest, I'm not hauling my entire product cabinet, tools 'n' all, for two nights away. It's probably the main reason I loved testing this launch from UKSkin– I could easily pack it to take with me on each of the five trips I did in January and February. Plus, the plug can be swiftly switched out for international plugs too so no skipping your routine if plane travel is required.

Seems like a small thing but consistency is really important with LED masks, you can't use one every now and again when you're feeling in the mood for a pamper sesh. "To notice a difference within 12 weeks, I recommend using an LED mask 3-5 times per week," says Dr Shireen, Doctor, Medical Educator and UKLASH Expert In Residence. "As with most things in skincare, consistency is key. The LED therapy works by gradually stimulating cellular processes rather than delivering instant results so you need to give it time."

I have been incorporating different LED masks in my routine consistently for over a year now, so I can't speak to how this one changed my skin, necessarily, but I can say that I used it consistently for over a month and it maintained an even tone and texture of my skin. After a recent rash flare-up (allergies, I'm looking at you), along with a parred back product routine, it restored some calm to my skin in a matter of days.

This mask in particular is up there when it comes to tech, too, which has to be applauded considering its entry-level price point. "The UKSKIN by UKLASH Dual Light ProTherapy Mask uses red light at 630nm and Near Infrared light at 830nm – a combination that is clinically proven to kickstart the cellular renewal process," notes Dr Shireen. There are so many types of LED masks on the market but this one is a good bet if you want to specifically focus on red light for more even-toned, brighter skin.

Fit-wise, I found it comfortable to wear but the Velcro did get a bit stuck on my hair and the eye cushions (which are optional) were a bit fiddly to insert, so I gave up on trying to use them but I don't think it made a blind bit of difference. Other than that, I had no problems keeping up use (the battery lasts for 10 treatments so I've only had to charge it twice since I started using it). Honestly, a mask this effective is rarely under £200 so I'm really impressed.

