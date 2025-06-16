This Ulo Hair Growth Serum is our secret to longer locks — ‘I’m in my Fabio Era’ (2025)

Searching for the secret sauce to fight hair loss?

We may have discovered it — packaged into an unsuspecting 2-ounce glass bottle. Ulo’s Hair Growth Serum for men and women is a topical solution that combines well-researched natural ingredients for hair growth in humans, setting it apart from some competitors.

Clinically studied complexes like Redensyl, Capixyl, and Procapil help target hair loss at its roots while extracts from saw palmetto and rosemary help stimulate hair growth. The formula is also free from propylene glycol, an ingredient in many topicals that is associated with skin irritation, making it an ideal choice for people with sensitive scalps.

With claims of encouraging hair growth and overall scalp health, we had to put the serum to the test ourselves. Our commerce partnerships manager, Frank Massaro, has been using Ulo Hair Growth Serum for roughly four weeks, and he has some thoughts.

“As someone who never had a problem with hair loss, I was apprehensive when tasked with testing the Ulo hair growth serum,” admitted Massaro. “How would I measure the efficacy of the serum if I didn’t have a blank canvas to work with? Would there be side effects? And what happens if my hair falls out?!” Spoiler alert: His hair did not fall out. In fact, just the opposite.

Ulo Hair Growth Serum

Ulo’s Hair Growth Serum is formulated for everyday use, and the application is quite simple, according to Massaro. The directions are embedded in a QR code on the bottle, which takes users to the product page on Ulo. For best results, Ulo suggests applying a single millimeter of serum once in the morning and once in the evening.

“Ulo describes the serum as ‘A lightweight topical that’s easy to apply, dries quickly, and is formulated with slow-drip viscosity…’ and after my hands-on test, I agree with all of those claims. The included dropper was more pointed at the tip for easier, more focused application. The serum would then slowly permeate throughout my hair,” Massaro noted.

While he did have to wipe some of the dripping serum on occasion, Massaro said that it mostly stayed in place and dried completely after ten to fifteen minutes.

“My hair and scalp never felt greasy once the serum was fully applied and worked into the hair,” shared Massaro. “I’ve used castor oil in my hair before, and that stuff was greasy. I won’t be in the next casting of ‘The Outsiders’ for sure.”

The entire process would take about twenty minutes, which Massaro thought was well worth the wait, considering the impressive results he saw over a few weeks.

“After using the serum nearly every day for four weeks, I can confidently say that I have felt and seen the difference in my hair length. My hair is the longest it has ever been and I am now in my self-proclaimed ‘Fabio Era,'” he proudly exclaimed during a weekly Zoom call.

“Also, the serum itself has a peppermint aroma, which feels like an added bonus for a product that provides a solution to a problem.”

How to apply: Apply 1 milliliter twice daily or 1 to 2 m once daily. Apply topical to thinning regions of the scalp, rubbing in gently to assist with drying. Use the dropper to focus your application on the scalp skin.

The Final Verdict

“Overall, I would recommend this product to anyone who is experiencing hair loss and wants an over-the-counter approach,” suggested Massaro, who added that other people also noticed his hair growth. “I received more compliments on my hair in general. As someone who went gray very early in life, I would always get compliments on the salt-and-pepper look. Now, the compliments are focused on my hair flow.”

Massaro even noticed that his hair requires more grooming now that it is thicker and longer. However, he doesn’t mind the extra time it takes to get ready in the morning because he is very pleased with the results. He also pointed out that he never experienced any of the potential side effects, such as dry scalp and irritation.

This was Massaro’s first experience using a serum for hair growth. He hasn’t tried any other hair growth serums, but the last time he observed a noticeable effect on hair growth was when he was taking a biotin supplement.

“After taking Biotin consistently, I saw some meaningful facial hair growth, and my hair seemed fuller and quicker to grow. However, Ulo achieved a similar effect and didn’t require any pill-popping — which is worth the $59 price tag in my book,” he concluded.

How We Tested

Massaro has been testing Ulo’s Hair Growth Serum for roughly four weeks without any side effects. He uses a single milliliter of serum every day, morning and night. While reviewing the product, he’s taken notes on four main criteria: ease of application, ingredients, results, and overall value.

Application: Massaro reviewed the bottle’s sturdiness and packaging, noted how easy it was to dispense the formula from the dropper, and evaluated how quickly it dried and how easy it was to apply the solution and wash it off.

ULO Hair Growth Serum FAQs

The New York Post spoke with the Ulo co-founder, Deep Patel, for a rundown on the ingredients in the Ulo Hair Growth Serum and answers to some frequently asked questions.

What ingredients are in the Ulo Hair Growth Serum?

A best-in-class topical packed with natural ingredients, Ulo’s Hair Growth Serum lays the foundation for real hair gains in users by incorporating a range of clinically-backed ingredients.

“Ulo’s serum combines clinically studied ingredients — saw palmetto, rosemary oil, caffeine, melatonin, adenosine, and others –– in the precise concentrations found to promote hair growth in clinical studies,” explained Patel.

What results can users expect after using Ulo’s Hair Growth Serum?

According to Patel, users have reported noticeable reductions in hair shedding within four to eight weeks, with the possibility of visible cosmetic improvements in four to six months.

“Hair regrowth is a long-term goal, and results depend on consistent use and individual response. Studies on ingredients such as Redensyl, Capixyl, Procapil, and rosemary oil (all included in the Ulo formula) suggest significant benefits within six months of use,” he added.

Is the Ulo Hair Growth Serum safe and sustainable?

“The serum is free from propylene glycol and parabens, making it gentle for sensitive scalps,” confirmed Patel. “It is suitable for all hair types and addresses several hormonal, stress-related, and environmental causes of hair thinning.”

Ulo’s Hair Growth Serum is also eco-friendly, made with sustainable practices, and cruelty-free, ensuring no animal testing was involved in its development.

